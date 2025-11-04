In Part 1 of this series, we looked closely at the players involved in the creation of American Christmas, which began immediately after the Illuminati seized power in America via the American Revolution (“1776”). We discovered they are most, or all, Jews or affiliated with Jews, which makes a lot of sense if you read The Never Before Told True Story of the Illuminati and the Takeover of America. Now the investigation into what we are actually celebrating will continue:

SANTA OR SATAN?

Hidden in plain sight, Santa is an Anagram of Satan:

“Ok, they’re the same letters, but that is just a coincidence! This author is such a conspiracy theorist,” you think to yourself. Then you think, “Is it ironic that, like Satan, we lie to our children about Santa? Then, it turns out in the end, we are Santa? That sounds like a devilish thing to do… but I’m still not buying there being any genuine connection.” - you’re not alone. This was also my thought, so I dug more. This was when I stumbled upon something rather interesting. This is what it says:

“…I came across a trilogy of “studies” on the history of Evil/Devil/Satan, from pre-Jewish times through the present, by Jeffrey Burton Russell, a hard-core “square” and total academic. Buried in the third book, a little paragraph revealed itself about one of the Satan myths: The Devil comes from the north, domain of darkness and punishing cold. Curious connections exist between Satan and Santa Claus (Saint Nicholas). The Devil lives in the far north and drives reindeer; he wears a suit of red fur; he goes down chimneys in the guise of Black Jack or the Black Man covered in soot; as Black Peter, he carries a large sack into which he pops sins or sinners (including naughty children); he carries a stick or cane to thrash the guilty (now he merely brings candy canes); he flies through the air with the help of strange animals; food and wine are left out for him as a bribe to secure his favors.

The Devil’s nickname “Old Nick” derives directly from Saint Nicholas. Nicholas was often associated with fertility cults, hence with fruit, nuts, and fruitcake, his characteristic gifts...” (Jeffrey Burton Russell, The Prince of Darkness 1988, Cornell University Press)”

So there's that. Now let’s think about this deeper. Is it a fluke that Santa Claus is the same word as Santa Claws? When you think of claws, what do you think of? Animal claws? Stereotypical demon claws? Satan and monsters are often depicted with claws.

What is a chimney? Other than being a very strange thing for a man to come down, it is a path to fiery flame: Hell, brimstone. The whole thing is quite bizarre and creepy if you step back and think about it. Is this why children know upon first look, not to go near this figure?

According to ABC News, it’s quite common for children to cry when meeting Santa for the first time.

Even little babies are known to freak out.

Did you know some children are so horrified that they urinate on Santa? Perhaps it sounds humorous, but it really isn’t. How scared does a child have to be to lose control of their body?

Children also instinctively know vaccination is wrong and will react accordingly to prevent the needle from being plunged into their small bodies, and we see nearly identical behavior with the jolly, old fellow.

Speaking of vaccination, I was one of those tantruming vaccination kids. The nurse wrote on my chart that I had a “fear of needles”. Looking back, was I afraid of needles? No. I was afraid of what the adult was going to do to me with the needle.

And just how I knew something was very wrong with whatever the lady in the white scrubs was going to do with the sharp object, children know there is something wrong with this situation, more specifically, that man in the red outfit.

Nonetheless, we line up in long lines and wait our turn to hand our child to the creepy man pretending to be an elf.

Then, to add to the psychological operation we run on our children, we associate the scary man with presents. Don’t you want presents? What child doesn’t? Now the child is at a crossroad: like the terrifying man in red and get presents, or be “bad” and get nothing. Let’s dig a little deeper into the “jolly old man”…

SANTA, THE COOLER JESUS

As mentioned previously, with the help of Jews, the Christmas holiday as a whole began being assembled immediately following the American Revolution, which was when the Illuminati-Masons captured the United States. What we didn’t discuss is that the Christmas psychological operation ran concurrently with the separation of church and state. This created the perfect opportunity to develop secular holidays, meaning god-free holidays which anyone, including atheists, could enjoy, and it did something else. It gave the Illuminists an opportunity to further chip away at the loyalty man had toward his god, which was a necessary component of the one-world religion scheme. So, the descendants of the cast of characters we met in my Illuminati series went to work developing Santa, who was to be exactly like the Jesus of America and Britain, but Santa (an anagram of Satan) was to be way cooler.

Like Jesus, Santa is always watching. He sees you when you're sleeping, he knows when you’re awake, he knows if you’ve been bad or good (admit it, you just sang the last line of the song.)

Like Jesus, Santa rewards and punishes. But Santa scores major points in this category because, unlike Christ, he gives you what you want. When did Jesus last deliver a beautifully wrapped Huffy bike to your front room while you were sleeping?

While Jesus turned water to wine and created loaves of bread, Santa wins here too with his bottomless bag of toys. And, just like the Christian Savior, Santa creates out of nothing. Granted, Jesus did raise some people from the dead, but Mr. Claus has flying reindeer that can cover the whole world in a single evening. Ask any five year old which one they would rather have on their team.

While Christ had twelve apostles, Santa has an entire workshop of chipper elves.

Jesus is a benign force that reigns over the world from his home in pure white heaven, while Santa is a benign force that reigns over the world from his home in the pure white North Pole, and both are immortal, so in these aspects, they’re tied.

We tell children they have to believe in Santa and “be good” or they won’t get gifts. Religion teaches we have to believe and be good or we won’t be blessed and saved. The parallels are uncanny.

HOW HARMFUL IS THE SANTA LIE?

Most of us learned that Santa wasn’t real from some kid at school, you know, that kid, the kid that always had to ruin everything for everyone. The media assures us that children are not psychologically harmed by discovering there is no fat man in a red suit crawling down the non-existent chimney because they live on the third floor of an apartment complex. And the media may be right on this, but what they avoid is the harm the child suffers when they learn their parents have been deceiving them all of their lives.

You see, it’s not about the chubby man and his flying reindeer being fictitious, it’s about the lie. A lie is Psychologically damaging and psychological harm is far worse than physical harm because our bodies heal but our minds don't as easily.

At some point, every child will ask his parents if Santa is real because he is having doubts, and his parents quickly assure him that he is. The parents are the two people the child knows he can trust, so he goes to bed that night knowing, 100% for certain, Santa is real because mom said so, and mom wouldn’t lie to me. Simultaneously, the child is observant and begins noticing little things: why is Santa using the same wrapping paper that dad used? How could Santa cover the full world in one night when it took us so long to fly to Florida for vacation? Why does my new Lego set have a price sticker on it displaying the Target store logo? He asks his parents these questions, and more lies are needed to cover-up the big lie, but the child isn’t stupid. He knows something isn't right. He is now pretty certain his parents are lying to him, but assures himself they would never do that.

When the kid finds out from Johnny in the school lunchroom that Santa really doesn’t exist, he now must accept his parents’ bald-faced lied to him, over and over and over, year after year. His parents even lied every time he asked them to tell him the truth. Why? For what purpose? What did this accomplish? Why couldn’t his parents just have given him the gifts? Why did Santa need to be real, yet the Marvel movie characters are fake, and we still enjoy them?

Once the lie is exposed, the child must wonder what else his parents lied about. Research shows that kids who are lied to by their parents are more likely to lie themselves, which makes sense because if we, as parents, promote lying as sometimes acceptable, then what do we expect to happen?

It is proven fact that even though a child may appear to not be phased by the revelation that he has been lied to for his entire life, our minds work in mysterious ways. That tidbit of data: mom lied to me for seven years, could be locked away in his memory, only to resurface decades later, when he is married and can't figure out why he finds himself not fully trusting his wife who he knows loves him.

Research has also shown that, because children have a man named Santa in their lives for so many years, when they discover Santa isnt real, it is often the first loss they suffer. Depending how hard the Santa lie was pushed by the parents, some children go through a grieving process. Of course, there is no way to know how any specific child will handle the situation until it happens.

To make matters worse, Santa is used as a control mechanism, a third-party authoritative figure that the child cannot see. Do what Dad says if you want Santa to bring you toys. Then there is another element added onto the equation: if you are “bad”, not only will you not get toys, but Santa will cruelly leave you a lump of coal, which is far worse than nothing at all. Now a child must fear the shame of being “coaled” on Christmas because he forgot to take out the trash. This type of teaching equates good behavior with tangible rewards and bad behavior with shaming. Parents begin deploying this control mechanism the moment the stores and media begin pushing pre-Christmas sales.

Additionally, through Santa, we are teaching children to believe in what they cannot see. At the same time we learn of Santa, we also learn of viruses, germs, and religious gods, none of which can be seen. What’s real? What isn’t? How does one discern? This brings us to an interesting topic…

THE SANTA CULT

Is there such a thing as a Santa Cult? I don’t know, but I’ll tell you this: any adult who questions if this Santa lie could be a bad idea is attacked in the same way as anyone who questions the controlling aspects of religion or inquires as to the legitimacy of the vitamin and “alternative medicine” industries. Adults have made discussing the Santa lie off limits to the nth degree. In fact, anyone who wants to delve into the topic further is a Grinch who is trying to ruin Christmas and steal all of the fun, and the media has worked diligently to get parents spun up. A psychiatrist named Renzo Sereno once wrote, “Any adult who dares tell a child the objective truth on the matter of Santa Claus is considered worse than blasphemous.”

Novelist and playwright W.J. Locke said, “He who would destroy a child's faith in Father Christmas, and thus annihilate the exquisite poetry of childhood, should be kept chained up beyond the reach of his fellow men.” Notice Locked used the word “faith”. It’s the Santa Cult.

HOLIDAY MAGIC

They say Christmas has “Holiday magic”. What exactly does that mean?

If you examine the whole situation, it really is as if we are under a spell. On Black Friday, a great many of us will wake up at all hours to rush outside into the cold, zoom to the store to battle for a parking spot, then wait in long lines filled with crabby people just so we can buy something we saw advertised for less money. The ultimate plot twist is, we don’t desperately need this item. In fact, we don’t even plan to keep this thing for ourselves; we plan to give it as a gift. Yes, we spend money we don’t have just to give someone a gift - a gift that they probably could have purchased for themselves if the item was that important to them.

We bring our kids to sit on the lap of a figure they are terrified of, then we equate that figure with free toys, which we are further lying about. Toys which our children don’t legitimately need, given to them on a day that isn’t some ancient holiday and isn't Jesus’s birthday. The truth is, we don’t even know why exactly we celebrate it, and even if it is indeed Jesus’s birthday, why do we need to lie to our kids and shower everyone with gifts to celebrate it? And what does all this consumerism do? At the end of the day, it lines the pockets of the stores. Who owns the stores? The banks. Who owns the banks? The Jews. Yes, this “holiday magic” which makes us temporarily insane, has an end result of lining the pockets of those who created the holiday and the materialism as we know it. Magic.

We somehow got way off topic here. Time to jump back to where we started:

SANTA vs SATAN

A couple more points of interest:

Santa says “Ho Ho Ho”, which is also a slang term. According to the Urban Dictionary, it means Prostitute, Whore, Hooker, Tramp, Slut. They go on to say “The term can be applied to either a man or a woman or anyone who dehumanizes themselves by selling their soul to others.” So this jolly guy in the red suit, who slides down chimneys into brimstone, and who watches what we are doing 24/7, says “Ho, Ho, Ho,” which also means “soul, soul, soul.” Could it be a coincidence? Sure. Put that one in the “conspiracy theory” category if you so choose.

We previously discussed Claus versus claws, but what about clause? What is a clause? A clause is a stipulation: a provision in a document. A stipulation is a formal agreement or condition that is specified in a legal document or contract. Selling your soul is a clause; it's part of a deal.

The word Natas, also an anagram of Satan, has Latin origins and means both “born of Zeus” and “born on Christmas.” You may think this word is surely just an anagram of Santa, but how would Santa, a relatively new creation, have Latin origins when Santa isn't celebrated in Latin speaking countries?

Another anagram of Satan, Asant, means “devil’s dung”. In Sanskrit it means bad, evil, or wicked. Interestingly, Asant is also an acronym for the Alzheimer’s Society of Alberta and Northwest Territories. If you look up what causes Alzheimer’s, it really is Satan.

Now put these things together:

There was this character, Old Nick, who was the devil. He dressed in red, lived in the far north, and drove reindeer. He went down chimneys. As Black Peter, he beat people with canes and threw sinners into his giant sack. Today, we have this non-existent guy, Saint Nick, also known as Santa Claus. The guy’s name, Santa, is a anagram for Satan. Claus is both claws and a clause. A clause is a binding agreement in a contract. As part of the agreement to participate, we lie to our children and assure them year after year that this character is real. More importantly, we reinforce that they must believe when we don’t personally believe because we know it’s all fake: devilish deceit.

When we bring our kids to see Santa, they are terrified of him, yet we tell them to trust. We even line up to hand our horrified children to him so they can sit on his lap. Other than this old man in red, there is no other stranger in the world we would set our children on the lap of. Then, if anyone questions whether this whole thing could be a bad idea, they are shouted down as ruining the fun.

Simultaneously, the modern-day Santa is a representation of Bacchus, a god worshipped by the founding fathers. This god represented overindulgence leading to evil. What we do during the so-called Christmas season is over-indulge, and a pointless lie is indeed evil, exactly as designed.

And on this topic of Satan, one final point: did you know that in ancient Greece, the “devil” was known as diabolos, which is made up of two words, divide and abolish?

Even after learning all of this, it still wasn’t enough. I knew I was missing something, but I didn’t know what. How do you find something when you don’t know what you’re searching for? Answer: Keep looking. Through researching the connections between Santa and Satan, I happened to come across the most important information of all. Information that I believe unlocks where Christmas actually came from and why we actually celebrate it.

COMING NEXT: SATURN - DECODING CHRISTMAS

Like My Work? Buy Me a Coffee

