Hypothetically speaking, if you wanted to drug as many people as possible, how would you do it (other than the air or water supply)? Answer: Rice. Rice is the most popular food in the world. In fact, it’s a primary staple food for more than 50% of the world’s population.

So, in theory, if you wanted to drug half of the world, this would be a surefire way, now wouldn’t it?…

This story began with my son purchasing a rice cooker and a box of white rice. Like the majority of the world, I assumed a box of rice contained rice and didn’t pay much attention to the ingredients label, until the day I did. To my dismay, there were a lot more ingredients in rice than rice. Let’s check them out:

Uncle Ben’s is a popular brand of white rice.

We see the ingredients, other than rice, are Iron as Ferric Orthophosphate, Thiamin as Thiamine Mononitrate, and Folate as Folic Acid.

I wondered how much rice contains these ingredients, so I poked around Amazon for top-selling products. One of the best sellers is Mahatma Extra Long Grain white rice, which has basically the same ingredients:

It has Iron as Ferric Orthophosphate, Thiamin as Thiamine Mononitrate, and Folate as Folic Acid, but this product also has Niacin.

Then I saw a listing for a 25-pound container of Augason Farms Long Grain White Rice Emergency Food. Many years ago, when I was first waking up, the podcasters I was listening to had me terrified the world was about to end, so I had bought a lot of their tubs of products, put them in my storage area, and never looked at the ingredients. I assumed a tub of rice was a tub of rice, silly me!

This product contains Thiamine Mononitrate, Folic Acid, Niacin, and Iron Phosphate, which I think is the same as Ferric Orthophosphate.

So, it looks like rice that has been fortified and enriched with “vitamins” all have the same ingredients; time to discuss them:

Phosphate is used in everything processed, including being dumped in the water supply, but nobody knows that. Phosphate wreaks havoc on the body, especially when absorbed from processed food. Amongst other serious health issues, it kills our kidneys, leading to life-long medical treatments, including dialysis.

FERRIC ORTHOPHOSPHATE

Ferric Orthophosphate, a chemical compound containing phosphate, is used to make plastic, kill pests, and also make us healthy. They claim Ferric Orthophosphate is added to food to boost our iron levels to prevent Anemia. It’s even sold as Halal and Kosher, so everyone can have some. Plus, according to the FDA, it’s Generally Safe, so that’s good!

Now that we know this miracle ingredient is mostly safe and stops illness (unless you’re a little critter labeled a pest), let’s learn how it’s made:

Ferric Orthophosphate is a byproduct (industrial waste) that is created through steel production, mining, and fertilizer manufacturing (the exact same business that provides us with fluoride, which is dumped in the water supply to strengthen our teeth).

Because these are toxic (hence the reason they kill insects), they must clean their Ferric Orthophosphate byproduct waste for us by adding an arsenic-removing agent and a heavy metal-removing agent.

Now, let’s say you don’t have byproduct waste, so you can’t crank out Ferric Orthophosphate, you can instead make Ferric Pyrophosphate, an alternative food fortificant.

FERRIC PYROPHOSPHATE

Here’s the Manufacturing Process for the food fortificant, Ferric Pyrophosphate. Start with Phosphate and Iron Ore:

Next, you want to combine them together, heat them to create a chemical reaction, thus resulting in a liquid. After they become liquid, it is time to filter and dry to make a solid again:

Somewhere along the way, phosphoric acid and iron phosphate with arsenic remover are added. Once it is filtered, washed, and dried, it’s ready to stop us from getting Anemia. Now it can be crushed into powder and fed to the populous in the food supply, put into medications, and supplements.

NIACIN (AKA Vitamin B3)

I’ve shared this before, but it’s worth sharing again. Niacin is typically created using coal tar, ammonia, and formaldehyde. Whether made in a lab or mass-produced in a factory, it begins with growing bacteria. The starting culture can be made from Tobacco industry waste (byproduct). Reduce, reuse, recycle!

Here’s a flow chart showing how USP grade (meaning the cleanest of the cleanest, purest-ever, top shelf, super-premium) Niacin is made. This chart is provided by the company that makes it.

One of the two starting ingredients, 3-Cyanopyridine, is made from cyanide and Pyridine. You already know what cyanide is, and pyridine is made from coal tar. Once again, it is a pesticide. Yes, vitamin B-3, also known as Niacin, is made from pesticide and Caustic Soda.

According to the company that manufactures the absolute best of the best Niacin, this product carries both a Cancer and a Reproductive Harm warning:

Closeup:

If you would like to learn more about 3-Cyanopyridine (one of the two starting ingredients to make Niacin), here’s the safety data sheet. You should send it to your favorite famous doctor who is peddling supplements containing niacin, then read their response, which will say the amount is so small it can't hurt you, to which you should reply, "…but it's pesticide…" then ask them if all insecticides are beneficial to human health or just this one.

Thus far, in the rice, we most likely have a byproduct (that has been cleaned) in addition to a cancer-causing, fertility-reducing agent (also known as Vitamin B3).

THIAMINE MONONITRATE (Vitamin B1)

Other than being an insect repellent and insecticide, Thiamine is on the World Health Organization's List of Essential Medicines, so it is very important we consume it. (Thought in my head: Do you remember my Uvalde investigation series? In it, I told you how, while researching, I came across that government file for “City Inhabitants”, but instead of saying “Inhabitants” it was titled “INHABIT ANTS”, meaning inhabit bugs… which really does explain why they want to feed us insecticide… Then I got sidetracked and started thinking about Protestants = Protest Ants, as well as Contestants being Contest Ants. If you’re Compliant, you’re an Ant that Complies; if you're an immigrant, you're an ant that immigrated. What about Ignorant? Ignore ant… interesting, isn’t it?)

Thiamine mononitrate is a synthetic, stable nitrate salt form of vitamin B1 (Thiamine). This vitamin is usually made using hydrochloric acid, ammonia, and a coal tar derivative (which is why it contaminated a town).

Thiamine mononitrate is made from thiamine hydrochloride, which itself is made from thiamine sulfate. You can buy pallets of it from China:

Here is the Manufacturer’s Safety Data Sheet for the best of the best of the absolute best “USP” pharmaceutical grade Thiamine Hydrochloride. Even though this is the USP grade, meaning it is as good as it gets, it is labeled as not being fit for consumption. And note, it doesn’t say “just have a little”, it says it is not for “food, drug, pesticide or biocidal use”.

You can learn a lot from safety data sheets - and they’re not hard to understand, so nobody has an excuse for not reading them. In the case of vitamin B-1, if we continue to scroll down the sheet, we discover it is considered hazardous, which is why the manufacturer warns against using it as a pesticide or biocide (also known as “releasing it into the environment”.)

Here, we see there has not been any serious testing done on it:

And if we look closer at the ingredients, we discover it is a carcinogen. This means it is known to cause cancer.

FOLIC ACID

As strange as it may sound, they claim synthetic Folic Acid (chemical vitamin) puts people at risk for vitamin deficiency, yet all grains, including flour, are enriched with it - but they say that’s only if you take too much, so as long as you eat just a dusting of insecticide, it’s generally safe. Just like the rest, no testing has been done, so this chemical concoction is safe:

Despite no testing, worldwide governments want to make sure pregnant women consume it. (Read my Vitamins: Poisoning Pregnant Mothers for Population Control)

I then remembered that I learned that nearly all of the vitamin chemicals come from China and India, so I dug around India’s government website and found a document, authored by the government of India, outlining exactly which vitamins must be used to fortify white rice! This is a great find!

HOW THIS SHIT IS ADDED TO THE FOOD SUPPLY

The Vitamins come in huge bags of “Fortification Premix,” which is added to foods at processing plants: (17-second video)

Here’s a Rice Fortification operation in India:

Somewhere in the machine process, the rice could be sprayed with a substance to seal the fortification mix onto it; after all, we can’t have people washing it off when they boil the rice. The above process is assuming the rice is real, natural rice. The more common method is to make rice using broken pieces of rice and chemicals to create a dough. The dough is then fortified and put through press machines to create what looks like real rice but is not. The fake rice is then mixed with real rice and bagged for our consumption.

In closing, if you are buying rice, be sure to read the label. The only ingredient should be RICE.

