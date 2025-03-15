I didn’t plan on doing an intense investigation into the horrific Pulse nightclub shooting right now, but on March 11th of 2025, I came across this CBS article and just wanted to see these videos…

I clicked on video 1 and it returned an error page.

Then video 2 did the same:

All of the way to video 6:

When I attempted my usual workarounds, I came across a strange error message, “The access to this service is forbidden since the specified partner is blocked”:

I would soon discover, just like with 9/11, a great deal of evidence related to this tragedy has been removed from the internet; news articles, videos, documents, interviews, files, photographs, even entire profiles.

One must wonder why? Why would anyone ever delete such historic content surrounding the worst mass shooting in American history predating Route 91 in Las Vegas?

Scrubists practicing Scrubbery is what these people are (yeah, I know those are not words but they should be). This created urgency to document what remains while it remains and do some additional digging while I’m at it, so here we go…

Let’s start with the story: From NPR we learn this was the deadliest mass shooting in US history as of June 12th, 2016. The story they lay out is as follows (Mina is Orlando Police Chief John Mina):

The shooter opened fire at Pulse at approximately 2 a.m. ET in an attack that later developed into a hostage situation. Mina said some 320 people were at the club, which according to its Facebook page has a Latin Night on Saturdays. He described how the events unfolded: "At approximately 0202 hours this morning, we had an officer working at Pulse nightclub, who responded to shots fired. Our officer engaged in a gun battle with that suspect. That suspect at some point went back inside the club, where more shots were fired. This did turn into a hostage situation. Obviously multiple officers from various agencies responded, SWAT team responded. At approximately 0500 hours this morning, the decision was made to rescue hostages that were in there." Police were being contacted by people trapped inside the nightclub, he said, and "our biggest concern was future loss of life. We want to save those people." Law enforcement used explosive devices and an armored vehicle to blast through a wall, he said, where a gun battle ensued with the suspect, ultimately killing him. "There were at least 30 people who were saved during that rescue," Mina says. A police officer was injured in the shooting of the suspect, Mina says, saying the officer's Kevlar helmet likely saved his life. Eight other officers were involved in that shooting. Mina added that authorities were in the process of identifying victims and that it could take some time. Federal and local law enforcement said they were classifying the shooting as an incident of domestic terrorism. "This is clearly an act of terror," Florida Gov. Rick Scott told reporters. "For somebody to go in there and be an active shooter, and take that number of lives ... and injure that many people is clearly an act of terror." Scott has declared a state of emergency in Orange County "to make sure all the resources that would be necessary for the city and the county ... anything that would be needed from the state is available immediately."

Let the digging commence!

Because police refuse to grant records requests and because the original police calls made on this fateful evening happen to be missing from Broadcastify (the place where police and fire calls are posted for the public), research will be limited to what can be found on the internet, but don’t worry, the internet is my playground.

Let’s first establish where this terrible crime took place. Here is the nightclub, 1912 Orange Ave in Orlando, Florida:

Here it is on Google Maps:

Street view:

Here is the layout of the interior of the building according to CNN:

Or there is this layout that other news agencies used:

Here are the locations of police stations in Orlando:

I believe the closest police department to Pulse is 8 minutes away. It is located next to the medical district featuring Orlando Health hospital.

Now that we know where we are talking about, I think it makes the most sense to begin with the witnesses.

HANSEN

Christopher Hanson, also known as the guy in the hat, was instrumental in saving the lives many.

He ran around the scene, administering aid as the cameras filmed. God bless you, Chris!

This hero, Mr. Hansen, was an eyewitnesses who was interviewed numerous times following the tragedy. Here is his three minute interview with ABC news from the morning after.

It turns out he was not only present at the crime scene the following day, but he was walking around it with police.

In this next bizarre interview, Hansen was at the crime scene and references being given a medal by Gov. Scott. The medal ceremony took place many days after the shooting. Meaning, Hansen again returned to the area of the tragedy (which, as you can see, was still caution-taped - this detail will become very important for Part 2 of this series).

And by the way, this girl he is carrying was not only shot but was also having heart issues. Thankfully, it appears the blood had stopped by this point.

Prior to that tragic evening, Mr. Hansen had aspirations to be on television. Here is his audition tape for Dance Your Ass Off, Season 2:

COLON

Angel Colón must have had the angels on his side that evening. Not only did he survive the tragedy but he healed quickly from his four-to-six gunshot wounds (the amount varies interview to interview, but we cannot expect someone so traumatized to remember something as trivial as the number of bullets in their body). Regardless of four, five or six bullets, he healed faster than Marvel’s Wolverine. In fact, he healed so rapidly that the gunshot wound he took to the hand was not visible ever; not when he was in the hospital, not in his media interviews, never.

In his Inside Edition interview he was also recovering from a broken leg, but this was left out of the official account - if I were him I’d scream at Wikipedia for forgetting such a serious injury! Up to six gunshot wounds and a broken leg and doing interviews the next day - impressive!

CASIANO

Norman Casiano was shot two times while hiding in the bathroom with 30+ other people at Pulse Nightclub.

He claimed he was so injured that he was taken out by stretcher but here he is, the night of the tragedy, walking out of the club.

He was discharged from the hospital and appeared on CNN the following day (June 13th).

In his interview he said he had been in the hospital for two days “trying to sleep”. This is a mathematical impossibility being that the shooting took place early June 12th and he was already sitting on a couch somewhere with a zebra blanket being interviewed by the afternoon of the 13th. By the time of the interview, the most he could have stayed in ER was one night. Surely he was under a lot of stress from the attack and simply couldn’t remember how long he’d been there.

He would later go Facebook Live. Many commented on his lack of scars as well as his Pulse tattoo.

BURBANO

Mr. Burbano was also able to do a press immediately following the event. He is, literally, an actor.

COLOM

Jose Colom was another eyewitness.

He has an interesting story. Not only was he heavily involved with politics (Republican)…

But he was also arrested for many crimes including threatening witnesses, drug charges and more.

CARTER

Patients Carter was both a survivor and a (Republican) Fox news reporter.

Here she is:

VICTIMS

Here is Christine Leinonen:

Sadly, her son perished in the shooting. Here is her audition tape for the tv show Wheel of Fortune:

Interestingly, in her audition tape she describes her family as two cats named Mickey and Minnie. There is no mention of a son who would later die tragically at Pulse. Perhaps that tape was created before her son was born? That would seem unlikely because in the video we notice she has heavy cheek lines:

But in this picture of her with her son, she looks much more youthful:

And here is a photo of her with her son whose eyebrows greatly changed shape since his younger years:

I guess it is a mystery. What we do know is it took 33 hours for her to learn he was deceased.

May your son rest in peace, Christine.

Ms. Leinonen would become an activist after the traumatic shooting.

She even landed a speech at the Democratic National Convention in 2016.

Many suspect this is also her, appearing on television as Susan Orfanos when her son survived the Route 91 Las Vegas shooting (2017) but died in the Thousands Oaks California bar shooting (2018).

Let’s compare:

You be the judge.

Like My Work? Buy Me a Coffee

MOSS

Being that his friend is not on the victims list, he must have survived.

As far as I can tell, this was the first and last interview with Mr. Moss. I cannot find further mention of his friend Chris Summers (nor Chris Sommers, Kris Summers or Kris Sommers) related to this event anywhere on the internet. I’m glad Mr. Summers and Mr. Moss made it through!

SANCHEZ…?

Because whenever I get shot four times, the first thing I do is sleep to heal make a GoFundMe page…

SUMTER

Mr. Rodney Sumter; this poor guy was a bartender at Pulse who got shot in the back and both arms - both elbows to be exact! Amazingly, 30 days later he was able to sit and do interviews because Orlando Medical was able to reconstruct both elbows. I hope he left them a 5 star review!

Within 24 months of the tragedy he was living it up in Las Vegas, became a social media influencer who showcases his dancing, got to go on the field with the Jaguars football team and even got a show on MTV. Check out his Instagram as of 2018:

LEIVA

Poor Miguel Leiva was shot in the leg. Guess who he works for? Go ahead, take a guess (no, it’s not Fox news…)

NOT AS FAMOUS WITNESSES

As with every tragedy of this nature, there are the witnesses do not become famous, such as the heroes who helped carry the injured toward the club. Yes, they are carrying them toward the club…

In fact, all of the victims that appeared on television were walking toward the club. There’s our buddy, shot-two-times-Norman Casiano in his white pants walking toward the club:

Notice in this screenshot taken from the video above, they appear to begin their walk next to police cars. It appears all of the injured began their walk from this area. This means the street had already been closed down and was being guarded on both sides therefore all of the footage of injured victims was recorded within the closed-off area, under the watchful eye of police.

If this entire area is closed off for safety reasons and / or because it is a crime scene, how and why is the media in there filming? The following footage has been scrubbed from the vast majority of the internet:

Red shoe man would later succumb to his injuries and appear on television again, this time helplessly laying on the ground:

Unfortunately for red shoe man, police said no ambulances would be coming…

…So victims, such as this one, were loaded into trucks:

THIS LADY

Then there is this woman who claims something odd was happening at the club that evening:

THE SHOOTER

In fact, even the shooter had already had multiple roles on television. One of the movies he was in was Love City, Jalalabad (2013)

Ironically, he played the bad boy:

He was also in a documentary, which was even more ironically called The Big Fix.

And to make the issue more convoluted, his father was an FBI informant.

I should probably also mention, not only did the shooters father work for the FBI, he was in Washington DC only months prior to the event.

By the way, here is Treasure Coast, where the media claims Mateen lived:

This is approximately how far the shooter drove to get to the club:

When Mateen was inside Pulse he decided to call police and calmly pledge allegiance to ISIS because why the hell not? According to the official timeline, he was holding clubgoers hostage in the bathroom when he made this call. Being that nobody is in the background crying, screaming in pain or begging for their life, I must assume he asked everyone (30+ people in this bathroom) to be completely quiet and they listened.

Here’s the call:

Let’s compare the movie role to the phone call:

Omar also took the time to call a CNN affiliate news station and a producer happened to answer the phone. Why nobody rushed this dude when he was dialing police and the new station, I don’t know. Maybe they were all just to scared or too injured. This researcher found it odd that a producer would answer the phone to begin with, let alone at this hour, so he decided to give the news station a call and find out who answers:

Although there are many more victims, survivors and eyewitnesses, I find it eyebrow-raising that every single one I have looked into has either been an actor or appeared on television or had aspirations of being an actor and/or on television (except for “This Lady”, in which case I have no clue who she is). Instead of continuing to investigate people who were on tv, let’s look at the very first mention of the shooting on the internet.

Keep Me Writing! Buy Me a Coffee!

During the tragedy, at 2:09 am, mere moments after shooting began (2:02 am), Pulse would take the time to post to its Facebook to tell its patrons to get out and run. I suppose this made more sense than using the speaker system or simply yelling to customers. I guess they assumed all of their patrons who were in the nightclub at that time were on Facebook and would read the message and know to flee? Makes sense to me!

I noticed the first comment on this post is from an eyewitness named Ricardo J. Negron Almodovar. He claimed he was present and that the shooter opened fire around 2 o’clock in the morning. He took off running.

Who is Mr. Almodovar?

He helps people immigrate to the US and ensures those immigrants can vote.

The next individual to comment on Pulse’s post was Lilbia Carmen. Her daughter was an eyewitness at the club and Lilbia herself was an ear witness who heard gunshots while chatting on the phone with her child.

I am unable to locate her Facebook profile. The closest I can find is this, but the name is Libia, not Lilbia:

What is peculiar about the Facebook post is that it is indexed in Google as June 11th but the shooting did not occur until the 12th.

Would Google have indexed this in Pacific Daylight Time (PDT)? They claim they do not. Google claims to index in UTC (which would be 9am on June 12th). Was the poster of the Facebook message in PDT? If so, that wouldn’t make sense because Pulse is in Florida which is Eastern Standard Time (EST, which would be the true time of the event as it occurred in its time zone; 2am on June 12th), so how could the person posting this be in PDT? Does Facebook index in PTD? I have no answers. Perhaps there is a perfectly reasonable explanation.

NPR would break the story at 2:23am EST on June 12th (=11:23pm June 11th PDT). Only 14 minutes after Pulse posted to their Facebook.

I wanted to see what the story looked like when it was first published but, of course, just like everything else in this case, I am unable to access that as well.

Police would not mention this shooting publicly until nearly 2 hours after it began.

Police would immediately follow up the post with another, asking people not to email or call. These posts would have occurred after the filming of the injured victims was complete.

At this point, I think we should check out the club itself, starting with Facebook.

The page was (allegedly) created in 2009. However, there are no screen captures of it until the tragedy in 2016.

When I try to view what it looked like in 2016, I am blocked.

Here is their Instagram:

The first web capture of their Instagram page was the day of the tragedy.

Due the publicity, they had gotten over 15,000 followers by the time of the first web capture. Since there are no web captures prior to this day we cannot see what the account looked like the day before, but we do noticed that on 12th they only had 913 total posts and many of those were already about the tragedy.

So that’s useless. Let’s try another site, TripAdvisor.

Despite being open since 2004, this business only had 17 total reviews. But a closer inspection of the reviews is revealing. Keep in mind, this tragedy occurred on June 12th, 2016. This means the majority of the reviews were posted after the tragedy:

Only five reviews were published before the tragedy. If we inspect them closer, they were all posted between November 2014 and May of 2016, this means they were all published within 18 months prior to the attack. Both of the following reviews, despite saying 2014 were actually published in 2015.

Only a single review predates 2015:

Then there are these two, both written in May of 2016, one month before the attack. Both written 8 days apart, both utterly ridiculous.

I then wondered when the TripAdvisor account was first web captured. I discovered it was May 12th, 2015 but there are no captures after.

Thus far, nothing has been of any use. Trying to locate their website was damn near impossible. You are now directed to Facebook, Instagram, or, you can’t make this sh*t up, the government:

Surely they had a website. Because their Instagram name is PulseOrlando, I took a guess that their website might be PulseOrlando.com, but this domain is for sale:

Despite the domain being for sale, I had a sneaking suspicion that was their URL. When I tried to run the URL through Domain History Checker, I was blocked with the error “Unusual activity detected! Please try again later.”:

Still convinced that likely was their site, I wanted to see if there were any web captures of that url and sure enough, here we see a 2008 capture of PulseOrlando.com which matches the business address, 1912 South Orange Ave, Orlando FL - and it is a gay nightclub.

As you can see, this site went live in 2004. This matches what was stated on Trip Advisor:

We also see that something happened right around 2014. Essentially, web traffic nearly stops:

In fact, web crawlers only accessed this website a single time in 2016. This was in January, six months prior to the tragedy.

No web captures is typically a sign that the website was off-line or that traffic was so low to it, it can’t even register as existing - for this to happen traffic has to be so marginal that the internet can’t even detect it. This would be exceptionally uncommon for a business that relies on walk-in customers. Where have we seen this identical anomaly occur before? I’ll give you a clue, it starts with a U and ends with Valde. Oh, and we saw it again with another terrifying elementary school shooting that occurred back in 2012. I cover the web capture anomalies in detail in my series on ‘valde - a case which nearly destroyed my life. You see, you can investigate, you just can’t investigate too deep. If you get too close to the stones you are not meant to turn over, everything as you know it will suddenly derail, horrible fluke things will begin happening to you and you will fairly quickly get the picture that something strange is afoot - and if you don’t get the picture, trust me, you eventually will. The invisible hand will make sure of it. Anyway, back to Pulse:

I wanted to try to figure out what the site looked like in 2016 and discovered it appears to have been taken down. Notice the strange C-like logo in the upper left:

When I reversed image searched it, it came back to York Pharma:

But as you will notice from the screenshot above, York Pharma went out of business. Who was York Pharma? It turns out they were a pharmaceutical company headquartered in the UK.

In 2007 they purchased Derms Development for a little under $4 million:

They purchased CellTran in 2008:

Then closed on 8-11-11, or 11-8-11 if you’re from Europe.

So why is PulseOrlando.com redirecting to York Pharma in 2016? Not to get technical, but you know how websites are “www.WhateverTheDomainNameIs.com”? Well this York page is a “ww1.”:

ww1 is often used for secure pages inside of web portals. Health care providers often use them for login pages but they can be used for any pages within a www site. To boil this down for you so it is easy to understand, let’s say www is the dad and ww1 is his son and they live under the same roof. If you want to hang out with your buddy, ww1, you have to ask www. With that being said, why this site, PulseOrlando.com was redirecting to a page within a site owned by York Pharma, I have not the slightest clue. All we know for sure is that, as of March 2025, the domain is for sale but it was indeed operating for Pulse in 2008:

The next question becomes, when did the url stop working? We know it was after 2008 but before early 2016. I would quickly discover that trying to track down exactly when this domain went dead would prove to be impossible. The 2015 web capture is forbidden to view:

The 2014 web capture also does not work and tries to redirect you to a ww2 url (which is similar to a ww1 url)

2011 doesn’t work:

But 2010 does. Although it does not display correctly, we can see this site was operational as of May 3rd, 2010:

Come December 2010, something seems to happen:

This means, in terms of viewing the site, all we are left with is the 2008 capture we saw earlier:

But I was determined not to let this stop me...

COMING NEXT: PULSE PART 2 - THE UNEXPLAINABLE PHOTOS

Support Real Research! Buy Me a Coffee

Or Make a KoFi Donation

Share

In the meantime, check out my other investigations:

SOURCES, NOTES & OTHER STUFF

Broadcastify files missing, 12am-3am: https://www.bitchute.com/video/alUjm3KsgsLM

Orlando Torres Orlando shooting survivor plays dead in bathroom of Pulse nightclub

https://archive.org/details/youtube-Offccjx72dg

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/latino/orlando-survivor-talks-about-how-he-hid-bathroom-stall-n592396

Strange reflections https://www.cbsnews.com/pictures/orlando-nightclub-mass-shooting-victims/4/

Does this photo look totally fake to you as well? Specifically the left shoulder area?