Agent131711’s Substack

Agent131711’s Substack

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DenverDad's avatar
DenverDad
1h

I recall hundreds of thousands of children, refugees from the Iraq invasion, were “lost”, too, and you would think extensive time and effort would be put into locating them. However, the appearance I took from it was, “Oh well.” A world that aborts fetuses like they are equivalent to removing warts from their hands is doomed to these types of tragedies. I’m restacking to spread the word in my little circle. Talk about uncomfortable truths.

Humanity needs to advance past this animalistic, hedonistic pursuit of pleasure and instead strive for excellence and integrity.

Thank you for your work.

Secret societies are most often EVIL. Evil must be neutralized whenever possible, starting with our own hearts.

Above all, be good. The evil will end up eating eat other once the light of truth gets traction and exposes them, like Swalwell.

All pedophiles should pay justice. Castration comes to mind, since they’re primarily men, but that’s the evil side of vengeance coming out in me.

Imagine if AI gathered all the information and disclosed it to all social media at once with the receipts in the name of goodness 😏

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Miss Parker's avatar
Miss Parker
2hEdited

Numbers-wise, it seems as if homosexual pedophile rapists, torturers, and purveyors comprise a hellish majority of Government, including the executive, legislative, and judiciary branches, and, especially, the military and related NGOs, "charities" and "foundations," public-private contractors, and Deep State secret handshake societies, both secular and "religious." Of course, there are participating heterosexual creeps, but it seems likely they're outnumbered by bi-pan-tran-sexual pedo abusers.

And, then there are the heavily controlled business, education and medical sectors doing their part for our present-day Sodom and Gomorrah culture.

The "Kirk" avatars (Scot. meaning is "church" and then there's Scottish Rite Masonry) and their being adulated is an obvious mocking psyop. Daily, it's proved how out-of-touch and gullible the general public is, at least the portion not involved as consumer or abettor in pornography and trafficking atrocities.

The Perversion of Nature, Goodness, and Truth are the words too many live by, soulessly.

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