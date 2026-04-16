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THE CURRENT-DAY TRAFFICKING NETWORK

At the top we have P2, which I’m sure has a new name today, but the structure hasn’t changed. P2 is the Mafia-CIA-Freemasonic Lodge, which in itself is controlled by operatives working on behalf of Israel [discussed in detail here.] This entity controls terrorist operations in NATO countries. Interestingly, Central and South America are not NATO members.

Is this why cartels run rampant there but not in the NATO countries? Although there aren’t any NATO nations in Central and South America, Colombia is a partner in NATO. Is Colombia the P2 point of contact in South America? Although I don’t know the answer to that, we do know the leaders of the cartels are hand-selected by those installed as presidents in the nations in which the cartels operate. Who do you think selects the presidents? And, should anyone other than a chosen leader come to power in a country regardless of their NATO status, they are quickly taken out or overthrown by the CIA collaboration, typically under the guise of stopping communism (or pick any reason that sounds heroic.)

As a result of this setup, everyone is ultimately controlled, and all crime rings network together, right down to the street gangs in America and even the Hells Angels. These entities are designed to pay the piper, meaning they buy the drugs and sell them, move the weapons, humans, whatever their purpose is of existing, and while doing so, they make the elites rich—and these gangs are far more valuable than you and I ever knew. I was going to save this next tidbit for my deep dive investigation into street gangs, but I will go ahead and release it here:

WHY THE OVERLORDS NEED STREET GANGS

Worldwide, but especially in America, street gangs network with businesses and restaurants that deal in cash. The gangs sell the CIA-Mafia’s narcotics and other products then deliver the cash to the selected businesses. The businesses hide the money in their accounting ledgers and then return the money to the high-level dealers. My first thought was, “Why on earth would any company want to claim this money on their income statements? Now they would owe taxes on it, yet it’s money they never had, so this just doesn’t make sense”… until you learn the answer.

The businesses participating in this are not mom-and-pop corner shops; they are restaurants and such that are on the stock market; let’s say, hypothetically speaking, McDonald’s and Verizon. Through these “phantom sales,” they are able to take in an additional $100,000+ per year (per participating location), which in turn boosts their stock market value by two to three MILLION. Just 3,000 Latin Kings gang members are responsible for billions of dollars in stock market growth! The amount the businesses pay in taxes (after write-offs) is chump change compared to the stock growth. The bottom line is selling narcotics to our fellow citizens, including children, increases the Dow Jones. According to the DOJ, this racket and laundering are inflating the market by 500 BILLION to a TRILLION per year. When the Dow goes up, it is the (Jewish-owned) banks that prosper! When the banks prosper, Israel prospers. Because of this, it cannot be stopped. Those in power have said, “If our mutual funds would go down in price, the stock market would crash.” They own the fully controlled and manipulated stock market, and their companies depend on it; therefore, the cycle must continue, and more importantly, it must flourish. It will not be stopped. It will never stop. It will only grow. It must grow. And along the line it was realized that, while drugs are profitable—hella profitable—drugs can only be sold one time, you know? You sell a dude a crack rock, he smokes it and wants more, which is great, but now you have to keep a never-ending supply of crack rocks. Humans, on the other hand, you get one human, and you can sell that body over and over, multiple times a day, day after day, year after year; it’s self-replenishing inventory.

THE 1997 REPORT

In 1997 the US government published a report on human trafficking called Prostitution and the Mafia: The Involvement of Organized Crime in the Global Sex Trade.”

This report states:

“There are three main forms of sexual exploitation: prostitution, the transfer of persons from one party to another for commercial sexual purposes in exchange for money or other recompense, and pornography. The primary means of securing persons for exploitation are kidnapping, sale by the victim’s family, and the false promise of work… In analyzing the role of organized crime in the global sex trade, the essay focuses on Asia, the Middle East, Latin America, Africa, Europe, and the United States. The author concludes that it is clear criminal organizations frequently traffic women and children for forced prostitution and that these organizations provide security, support, or liaison services to pimps, brothel owners, and other mafia groups. Their involvement is essential to the efficiency and success of the sex industry…”

So there you have it, right out of the government’s own mouth.

PORTS OF ENTRY: CONTROL THEM AND YOU CONTROL IT ALL

From the top down, this whole thing is controlled like a company because it is a company. It is the biggest company in the world. When the drug cartels were formed in the 1970s, they had a business relationship with the mafia. This was how their products entered America or Europe, through the mafia-controlled ports of entry. Without American and European sales, the cartels could not survive, and it is the mafia that allows the cartels to stay in business. This means the cartels pay the mafia a cut of their earnings, and you already know who the mafia pays. The same ports are also used for weapon and human trafficking. And here we are now…

And the same Syndicate owns the trucking and air couriers involved in these operations.

And let’s not forget the diplomats who have their own special shipping channels that completely bypass customs, with the help from our own government to hide the contents of the shipments.

CHILDREN TRAFFICKED INTO AMERICA

As far as the children being brought into America, investigator Ryan Matta did a mind-blowing interview in which he stated the following incredibly important information regarding his extensive research on child trafficking in America:

[Begin transcription with minor edits to add context] “The world’s largest child trafficking network is being ran by our government. So out of the last four years, there has been 452,121 migrant children who have been trafficked from 180 different nations all around the world into America, where our government takes possession of these children and is now openly admitted to losing 350,000 of them. After my last documentary release, I was contacted by the Attorney General of Guatemala, and she asked if I could come to Guatemala to sit down with her team and talk about the amount of children that are being kidnapped out of Guatemala.

So I started digging into that and found out that 42 to 48% of [trafficked] children have come from Guatemala alone. That means out of the last four years, 190,052 children have been kidnapped out of Guatemala, trafficked into America, and processed into this child trafficking network migratorily by our government. To put that into context, the population size of Guatemala is 15 million. Their child population is 7 million. So over 3% of their entire child population has been kidnapped and trafficked out of Guatemala into America, and they’ve done so through this network of NGOs that are all being funded by USAID. When I got in contact with the Attorney General, I hired a private investigator firm to track every penny that our government has sent to Guatemala over the last four years… $797 million has basically been taken out of our taxpayer money and shipped into Guatemala [and is] unaccounted for. There’s no oversight over this money.

And then [the Guatemalan Attorney General] did me a favor. He went back, all the way back, to 2012. Guess what? $4 billion, over $4 billion, has been funneled into Guatemala since 2012. And I have the receipts for that.

Because my name has gotten pretty big in Guatemala and they know they can’t trust their government, they can’t trust their news; it’s all being run by USAID, and the government’s rotted to the core. The only one good in that government is the Attorney General’s office.

I had a whistleblower come forward and hand me a thumb drive. And on that thumb drive are offshore bank accounts of Ambassador Todd Robinson and previous Attorney General Thelma Aldana. So, Thelma Aldana is now a fugitive in Guatemala. She’s on the run, [but] she’s being protected by our [US] State Department. She’s getting awards from [former US Secretary of State] Anthony Blinken. And I have her offshore bank accounts. [She is] a woman that was making $40,000 to $50,000 a year [working for the Guatemalan government and] has offshore bank accounts, not just one, multiple, with millions of dollars in them; millions of dollars.

Todd Robinson, who was the ambassador to Guatemala from 2014 to 2017, has offshore bank accounts with millions of dollars in them. And there were transactions taking place in those offshore accounts when he was the ambassador. And then he was promoted by [US Secretary of State] Anthony Blinken to the top narcotics cop of the world.

In this [leaked thumb drive from the whistleblower], is a declassified internal document from within [the Guatemalan government], and it looks like it would be the equivalent, I believe, of like our Secret Service or our CIA. [The document says] somebody at the highest level ordered this investigation. And this is what the previous [Guatemalan] president, Jimmy Morales, in 2017, was calling for an investigation into, Todd Robinson, because allegedly Todd Robinson was raping little boys over here in Guatemala.

So, I get this document that was this investigation done into Todd Robinson in 2017, and I had it translated into English. And it basically states that Todd Robinson is, number one, a raging alcoholic. He’s gay. He has two gay lovers. One of them works at the US embassy, and one was a Guatemalan national…There wasn’t a meeting or anything that happened that Todd Robinson did that didn’t involve drinks. He was a huge raging alcoholic, and he would throw these Diddy-style freak-off parties at his private palace in Guatemala, where he was having the cartels deliver little boys to his property. And [allegedly] there’s a 13-year-old boy [who] was raped at one of these parties, and the mother filed a police report and investigation into him. And he used his powers inside the Guatemalan police departments to destroy that evidence, and that’s what Jimmy Morales was calling for. He was calling for an investigation into Todd Robinson. And that’s why our government, our State Department, was hell-bent on overthrowing Jimmy Morales. If you go back to 2017, there was a coup attempt. And that coup attempt came a couple months after Jimmy Morales called for the investigation.

And then, at one of his freak-off parties, he gets so drunk that he goes and takes a gun from a security guard, starts shooting the gun into the air. The security guard tries to get his gun back. A scuffle breaks out. The security guard is shot in the leg, and nobody to this day has ever heard or spoke to that security guard again. And this is an internal document.

Todd Robinson graduated from Georgetown University in 1985, and then in 86 was immediately picked up by our State Department. And since then, he’s gone from organization to organization to organization. These are job titles that I don’t know—I have never even heard of these positions, but they’re somehow in our government. [The document] goes all the way up to his last position, when he was just removed from his previous position, the Assistant Secretary of State for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs…

These children are in America right now. And we need to find them. We need to get hands on them. Our government processed them migratorily. They put them into a system, and they have delivered them to unvetted, undocumented illegal immigrants all throughout our country.” [End transcription]

Now Ryan is referring to so-called “migrants”. Migration is just another method of obtaining people, especially children, for human trafficking purposes, and they absolutely love migrants because non-citizens do not have any rights and often do not speak the language.

Once these so-called migrants arrive in the country, before they are dispersed all over the nation, our taxes fund them. As shown below, we taxpayers are charged almost $800 a night for a single child.

You’re thinking, “$800 a night? My family of 4 can stay in a Holiday Inn for four days for that price!”

Because this is such a cash cow, all of these NGOs have sprung up to act as assorted shelters. One such company is the ORR, which offers 17,500 beds, which we pay for.

Let’s do the math here: 17,500 beds multiplied by $775 per child, per day, equals $13,562,500 per day.

In a single year, this one organization, ORR, rakes in $4,950,312,500! And this isn’t just ORR. Here’s another company, Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, which specializes in unaccompanied children. They get almost 14 million a year from the American taxpayer to find these people “placement.” Note that they don’t find their parents—no sir—they find them “placement.”

There are so many of these organizations, and they all have one thing in common: in order to keep the money flooding in, the so-called migrants, especially the unaccompanied children, must keep arriving in our nation. Let me ask you a serious question: Why do you think these traffickers (“coyotes,” as the news calls them) are risking their lives to get children to the border and then scaling the giant border wall to throw them over? Do you really think it is to reunite them with their family? No. It is to deliver them to their customer, the US government. These children are all alone, do not speak English, and are not citizens.

They are delivered to the government to be trafficked, and it is through the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) that taxpayers fund the delivery of children to houses of traffickers claiming to be relatives. Do you know how much it costs to have a coyote bring one child or woman to the border? $7,000 to $14,000! How would a relative of a child have this money, and why would they choose to pay it to have a stranger throw their little relative over the border wall? That doesn’t make a damn bit of sense. You know what makes sense? A single trafficked child generates $150,000 to $200,000 per year, so the investor shelling out seven grand to get the kid to the wall and then another couple thousand in assorted delivery fees makes sense. Even if it costs them a total of $20,000 per child, they stand to profit over $100,000 the first year of trafficking him, and that makes sense. And USAID, the “capacity building” entity, plays a key role in it all.

This is the same USAID involved with The Children of God Relief Institute in Kenya, Africa, which was caught after 20 years of cooperating with pedophiles and sexually abusing children. But this wasn’t the only operation of this nature that USAID was funding. There was also another African charity, Caritas Centrafrique, which was being run by Luk Delft, a convicted child molester from Belgium. Belgium is where the United Nations child pornography ring was located, and it too was getting children from Africa, as is Italy. And, as you will see in the video below, the Africa-to-Italy trafficking operation receives assistance from an entity you would least expect.

And I should mention, the Italian arm of the mafia works with the Egyptian arm of the Syndicate to traffic humans from Africa.

So, not counting the diplomats involved in these intricately designed criminal enterprises, USAID, along with the United Nations and lots of NGOs, helps move people (especially undocumented children) from one location to another—keyword, undocumented, meaning they are without any documents! If there are no documents showing who you are, you are pliable. And if you don’t speak the language, even better.

When they arrive at the border, the cash register starts ringing. After an undisclosed amount of time, HHS places the child with someone who claims to be a relative despite Congress itself stating that they are aware that 70 to 80% of the children arriving at the border are with a trafficker or are being trafficked! Let me repeat, the government is aware that up to 8 out of 10 children arriving at the border are involved in human trafficking. Can you even wrap your mind around that?

Per the video above, those were the couple of cases that were caught. Note in the video below, only select cities show the child inside the bag: Portland, Oregon (Ducks) and Los Angeles, California (Trojans: University of Southern California).

Another listing showed the same bag with the same child for Dallas, Texas. The seller was The Northwest Company, which was the same seller as the bags above.

But don’t worry, my friends, every undocumented child our government places with a “relative” is given a phone number to a hotline to call if they are trafficked. The few that have somehow found a way to get to a phone and call for help state nobody answers and nobody returns the call.

It gets worse. Remember those 300,000 missing kids discussed previously? These are the children who vanished from the care of the ORR. Let’s see what 300,000 people look like. Here are 500 people.

Here are 1,000.

Here are 10,000.

How about 50,000?

Here are 100,000.

Now multiply that by 3, and that is what 300,000 people looks like—that many children vanished from the care of ORR—and that is what was caught disappearing from a single company. Have you seen groups of small, dirty children roaming the streets unattended and eating out of dumpsters? Nor I. Has your local paper reported on swaths of homeless kids found in local parks? No? Mine hasn’t either. This could only mean one thing: these children are not on the streets, so where are they? Who knows? Because it turns out 291,000 of the vanished kids never even had a court date.

The same report outlined that they are probably being trafficked!

And poor Tucker Carlson just can’t seem to figure out how this is all happening…

THE ITALIAN MAFIA

While children are trafficked into America from Central and South America, the Italian arm of the mafia plays a key role in trafficking children from Africa.

In Italy, just like in America, the mafia is involved in everything from the drug trade and gambling to real estate and construction. In 2000, the BBC reported that organized criminal groups controlled one in five Italian businesses and had a combined capital of $800 billion. The Cosa Nostra are even involved with Italian government wind farms. The European Union has been caught funding the mafia, and the newspapers act like it was a one-time deal. If people only knew the truth: the government is the mafia.

Today the Cosa Nostra and the three other main Italian mafia groups (the Camorra, ‘Ndrangheta, and Sacra Corona Unita) have an estimated 25,000 members in total, with 250,000 affiliates worldwide, according to the FBI.

Remember how, in the Detective Wedger part of this publication, I showed that any good agent who tries to stop the crime is financially ruined by the government or incarcerated on bogus charges? In the case of the Syndicate and their Italian branches, if anyone attempts to prosecute them, they end up dead. This was exactly what happened to prosecutor Giovanni Falcone, his wife, and three bodyguards, who were assassinated by a car bomb. An obelisk was erected at the place of his assassination to honor him and to serve as a constant reminder of who is actually in control.

Of course it was an obelisk with a Freemasonic star.

Was that because Falcone was a Mason? Or was that to dog whistle who was behind the assassination? I don’t know.

Falcone’s replacement, Paolo Borsellino, was another patriot who wanted to end the Syndicate’s rule in his nation. He tried to pick up where Falcone had left off, determined to put these bastards behind bars. Two months later, Borsellino and his five bodyguards were killed by a car bomb. After that, the investigations ended.

With no one to stop it, all over the world, construction firms, toxic waste disposal companies, and clothing sellers, right down to the Chinese-run sweatshops making knockoff copies of famous brand garments - they are all extorted and forced to pony up a piece of their earnings to the mafia. Nothing has changed except for the amount on the price tag that keeps going up and up, thus pricing us common folk out of existence because these costs are all passed along to us, and it can all be blamed on “inflation” and other factors that the public does not realize are all fully controlled. Although you and I are not forced to sell our bodies for a pimp, we are all forced into economic slavery in which we work and work while making just enough to live to work another day. At best we get a week or a couple weeks vacation out of a whole year, and that pathetic amount is more than human trafficking victims get.

JUST HOW BIG IS THE TRAFFICKING EMPIRE TODAY?

KOSOVO

In a three-month investigation, GlobalPost uncovered shocking evidence that the highest levels of the US-backed Kosovo government are involved in human trafficking. They exposed that, in Kosovo, trafficked victims are solicited to the US and NATO military forces, the United Nations, and aid workers who operate there. The trafficking victims, kidnapped from abroad, would arrive in Kosovo with valid documents and employment contracts stamped by Kosovo officials. The officials stamping the documents are often aware the individual is a part of a trafficking operation. This information comes from a 2010 report called the Trafficking in Persons Report written by the US State Department.

Although the State Department points the blame at Kosovo officials, it is known that the corruption goes beyond low-level officials and reaches all the way to high-level politicians, American officials, and Western diplomats. “The big guys don’t take a cut in this business — they run it,” said a man named Luan who worked as a sex trafficker of both women and girls. He went on to state, “The system is highly organized, and there’s no police or anything to stop it. Everything is corruption from top to bottom.”

HAITI

INDIA

BRAZIL

Child prostitution is a major problem in Brazil, where some 500,000 children work as prostitutes. These children are forced into resort and coastal areas, where child sex tourists from Europe and the United States are frequent perpetrators. Many of them are later sold to the gold mines of the Amazon, according to the Brazilian Center for Childhood and Adolescence. Think about that, folks: half a million children are being sex trafficked in one country.

JAPAN

In Japan, the Yakuza crime syndicate is reported to have more than 100,000 members, which include or have tight connections to legitimate business leaders and high-ranking government officials. Like the (mostly) Jewish Mafia Syndicate of America, the Yakuza’s criminal activity extends into gambling, real estate, the stock market, gun smuggling, and human sex trafficking. They are known to work in coordination with Chinese and Russian gangs.

CHINA

“In June 1993, the Golden Venture, a ship carrying 300 illegal immigrants from China, ran aground off the shore of Rockaway, New York. Ten people died trying to reach safety.” This specific ship was blamed on Chinese traffickers. In this instance we have a ship full of trafficked people going all the way from China to New York.

According to a report by the Australian Institute of Criminology, Chinese traffickers alone make between two and 3.5 billion each year. When a victim is trafficked, their family back in China may be forced to pay the traffickers to prevent their enslaved relative from being killed. But it isn’t just money these people are after. They are also sadistic torturers. In 2001, the BBC reported that London police had discovered one Chinese hostage who had had his finger sliced to the bone after he refused to rape a fellow migrant.

ROMANIA: SHOCKING TESTIMONY

Below is a transcription of testimony from a survivor of a charity and orphanage that she claims trafficked her. Which charity was it? None other than Romanian Angels, which is Erika Kirk and the US military’s charity.

{Begin Transcription] “I was sent to the orphanage when I was 12. It was two kilometers from the NATO runway. Close enough that the F-16s rattled the windows every time they took off. Erika, American blond, voice like a scalpel. She never touched the children; she just priced us. “Club Paradise,” that’s what they called the shipping containers behind the PX.

Red lights, padlocks, a jukebox playing American rock while children screamed. Eight-year-olds, twelve-year-olds. Some so drugged they didn’t know their own names. Officers in flip-flops, local tenants on leave, lobbyists and politicians from D.C. with wads of cash. They paid by the hour, sometimes by the pose. The orphanage’s cut came in eight crates. Peaches on top, blood money below.

Andrea was nine, came to us after her village burned. Gap between her front teeth, rag doll stitched from an old Red Cross blanket. Erika took one look and said, ‘that one’s premium export’. She called us invoices.

I was scrubbing the floor right outside her office. The door was open a crack. I heard every word. One night, the colonel rolled up in a Humvee, dust still spinning off the tires. She met him on the porch with iced tea and that smile that doesn’t reach her eyes. She told him Romania was just the test run. Cheap real estate, no questions, perfect. Next stop, Fort Bragg, then Pendleton, maybe even Seoul. Orphanages tucked inside every base perimeter. She called it adoption acceleration.

She said half of Congress are pedophiles. Said congressmen would cut the ribbons while their wives posted the photos. By the time anyone noticed kids disappearing, the trail would be cold and donations already laundered.

Same week, she was on a satellite phone, laughing low, telling someone in Tel Aviv the blonde boy had gone for $25,000. A politician in DC wanted twins no older than 10, faces unmarked. She quoted 30 each if he wired it the same day. Then she dropped her voice and said the real money was Ukraine, not for the kids alive, for the kids liquefied. That’s the word she used: liquefied. They’d load the ones nobody wanted, the biters, the sick, the ones who cried too loud, into white vans before dawn. Destination: a clinic outside Odessa, white coats, no names. They’d keep the kids on glucose strips, draw a pint every three days, sell the plasma to burn units, the whole blood to rich people who think it keeps them young. $8,000 a liter.

Andrea knew it too. She whispered it to me through the window one night. They say if I don’t smile pretty, I’m next for the needles. I slipped her a razor blade inside a bar of soap. She sliced her own wrists just deep enough to scar, to drop her price. Erica was furious, sent her to the containers anyway. Damaged goods still rent. Andrea crawled out at 14 with a busted jaw and a USB sewn into the hem of her dress. Photos, logs, a voice memo of Erica laughing about details so sickening I can’t bring myself to repeat them. Andrea found me last year. She said, I still have the lightning bolt scar where they stitched me after my first night in the containers. Want to see? She sent the picture. Underneath she wrote invoice number one. We’re in our 20s now. We found others who’d been through the same system.

Different years, different bases, but the same details, the same fake charities, the same officials pretending not to see. That’s when we started to organize. People think Romania is quiet about this, but it’s not. Everyone here has heard rumors. Some journalists are still brave enough to publish the truth, even if their stories get pulled hours later. The public knows what’s happening. They just need proof that can’t be erased. That’s what we’re working on now. We’ve seen what happened with Jeffrey Epstein, how survivors refused to stay silent until the system cracked open. We’re doing the same. We don’t want revenge. We want justice and protection for the kids still trapped in the system. Like we say in Romania, a lie has short legs. They can run for a while, but the truth runs longer.” [End Transcription]

Note the current placement of not one, but three placement agencies / orphanages, right by the shipping ports.

BOLIVIA

In Bolivia, children are often sold into trafficking through illegal adoptions. The intermediaries who traffic in illegal adoptions charge up to $30,000 per child. The Bolivian National Police have found only 18 percent of the children and youth who disappeared in a year.

I could go on and on, but I will leave the examples at that because I think they are sufficient to demonstrate that this truly is a worldwide operation that is being run by the worldwide mafia-governments. The next question is,

WHY SO MANY CHILDREN?

Being that a human can be sold for sex over and over again, it seems like there are more humans being sold into sex slavery than there are buyers, so what’s the deal? Aside from organ harvesting and forced labor slavery, there is another reason why so many people, especially children, must be taken from all over the world. And for this reason, we must refer back to the little pizza shop in Washington, DC, which played a massive role in the entire Pizzagate story. See the video below.

And this isn’t just one little DC pizza shop…

Yes, one of the four attorneys assigned to protect children at the highest levels owns a DC pizza shop located nearly next door to the Pizzagate pizza shop, and his restaurant’s logo was also the pedophile boy lover logo. This is because, at the highest levels, they are all in on it, and this is where Clinton is tied in, but please remember, this isn’t just a “Clinton thing,” it’s not just a “Biden thing,” or a “Democrat thing,” it’s an entire government thing, and you often don’t have to dig deep to find these people. Here’s one you might never have heard of.

Running along the side of the blog in the sidebar area was a list of topics that included words like slurp, tranquilizers, parental manipulation, public intoxication, psychopath, and sharts.

This woman had a second blog (also now deleted) in which we also hear about another infant called ‘Jack Lowell,’ who she strangely described as being owned by Ken Weber and Stephanie Copeland. Being that Lowell is a different last name from Weber and Copeland, we can safely assume they are not the parents of Jack. But parents or not, we must ask why a human being would be described as owned?

If these are the same people, Ken Weber and Stephanie Copeland…

According to the internet, “Stephanie Copeland Weber is currently the CEO of SheerID, having previously served as CEO and President/COO of Ruby. SheerID is a program to instantly verify students. Stephanie was named a Portland Business Journal Executive of the Year in 2022 for her work at Ruby. And Ken Weber is known for his work in entertainment, including writing the book Maximum Entertainment and appearing on various media platforms discussing magic and performance.”

[Note that it is absolutely possible these could not be the same Ken and Stephanie as from Luzzatto's blog, so please take it with a grain of salt.]

The Jack blog advertised “premium subscribers” getting access to special photos of infants. On this page, Luzzatto shows the little infant with a maple leaf covering his genitals. Premium subscribers get to see the photo without the censoring.

Imagine paying to see a photo an infants genitals. Sick, sick, sick. If someone would have asked to see my son’s private parts, I would have beat them to a pulp; meanwhile, this witch is selling pics to perverts. Unbelievable. Now let’s learn who exactly this woman is…

WHO EXACTLY IS LUZZATTO?

Like a huge number of people in this story, the Luzzatto family is Jewish. Before joining Hillary’s team, Tamera worked in the office of Senator John D. Rockefeller as chief of staff. Luzzatto was Rockefeller’s primary adviser on the National Commission on Children.

When it was time to work for Clinton, Tamera obtained her new position as chief of staff to Hillary without an interview because she was recommended by none other than John Podesta, who, at the time, was chief of staff to Bill Clinton. Tamera and John were very familiar with each other, given that she formerly worked with and for Podesta for several decades.

Luzzatto’s current position is Senior Vice President at The Pew Charitable Trust, where she “leads government relations” and “ensures that Pew’s wide range of nonpartisan policy work at the state, federal, and international levels is effectively and accurately communicated to policy makers.”

The Pew Charitable Trusts were “established between 1948 and 1979 by two sons and two daughters of Sun Oil Company founder Joseph Newton Pew and his wife, Mary Anderson Pew.” The Pew family is a heavy hitter in the oil industry.

Luzzatto’s husband is David Leiter, former chief of staff to Senator John Kerry and current prominent Washington, D.C. lobbyist. Yes, this woman, who was selling “raw and uncut” access to children as well as dick pics of infants that weren’t hers while offering coworkers time in the pool with an 11, 9, and 7-year-old, is yet another important person in government (but not nearly as important as others we have discussed.)

I have traced this chain in every direction; there is nowhere left to go aside from pointing out more people involved in our government, so let’s wrap this thing up.

ASIDE FROM THE MONEY, WHAT IS THE BIGGER GOAL?

And when Mr. Delay says our DOJ is “going after 12 perversions,” he doesn’t mean to stop them; he means to legalize them. Yes, the DOJ wants to legalize bestiality, pedophilia, and every perversion you can think of. Delay added, “LGBT is only the beginning. They are going to start expanding it to the other perversions.”

BUT THE MEDIA SAYS PIZZAGATE HAS BEEN DEBUNKED!

Despite the media claiming Pizzagate has been not just debunked but “thoroughly debunked.”

As you can see from this publication, no such debunking has taken place. Although there have been tons of articles and corresponding Wikipedia pages created that claim the topic has been proven false, none of the organizations I have mentioned have been questioned, the hacker who broke into the pizza shop’s website and found child porn was harassed, and the businesses bearing logos that match pedophilia symbols are still in operation. So why is the media saying this topic has been thoroughly debunked? Let me show you something.

What does that say? It says our tax dollars are funding “Active Social Engineering… Large-Scale Social Deception” campaigns, to the tune of over nine million dollars, and this is just one contract through one company. You be the judge.

After nearly 30 articles, this series has officially come to an end! The eBook version of the book is now available on Shadowbanned Library, and it has way more chapters. In it, there is a chapter on Podesta and lots of other players who didn’t make it to Substack, as well as the Pizzagate emails, Balenciaga scandal, and other info. Regarding Podesta, there is an incredibly interesting story you haven’t heard but should: the Beanie Babies! The eBook version ended up being over 1,000 pages! Check it out!

There are still a couple of loose ends to tie up; one was a question I posed in the part of this publication regarding Nixon. I said there was an even bigger plan brewing, but that this plan wouldn’t come into view until later in time. What was that plan? The for-profit prison system. I have some shocking information to reveal on this topic, but I didn’t want to drag Pizzagate out forever, so that will have to be its own publication.

The second loose end was the CIA-Mafia venture, Mary Carter, which became Resorts International. When it came time to sell Resorts International, the CIA-mafia needed to choose the buyer wisely. Who was that all-important buyer? The answer to this will be coming soon in a deep dive into Donald Trump and what the media has gone to incredible lengths to hide. This is an incredibly well-researched piece that Trump supporters and haters alike should read because we taxpayers have the right to know the truth, the full truth, and nothing but the truth. I hope to release this toward the end of April 2026 or the beginning of May.

If you would like to keep me researching and writing, please grab a copy of the eBook, make a Ko-fi donation, or Buy Me a Coffee. It costs a surprising amount to write content that requires a lot of research; donations and purchases are what gives me the ability to bring you content that you haven’t seen elsewhere. If you want updates on new ebook releases, Truth Chat with my partner Medicine Girl and to stay updated on our business venture, Shadowbanned Library, you can join our WhatsApp group for notifications. This is also how I will stay in contact with you should Substack nuke my account. WhatsApp is just for updates. If you are looking to chat with like-minded people, you can join my Signal group instead. All links are below.

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NOTES, SOURCES & OTHER STUFF

A note to readers: Sometimes people feel offended when I point out that a large number of players at the very top of these rackets claim to be Jewish. Let me explain the reason why this is important to the story: As a researcher, I investigate topics. Part of that process is looking for anomalies. The Jewish population makes up a very, very small percentage of the population of America - roughly 2.3%. This means out of 100 people, two or three statistically could be Jewish. So, as a researcher, when I am investigating and a key player after key player happens to be part of the crime and also Jewish, this is an anomaly. Out of 100 key players, if 90 are Jewish, this defies statistics to the point where it must be examined. It would be an anomaly if they were most-or-all gay, most or all graduates of Columbia University, most or all related to Rockefeller, most or all Freemasons, most or all from Mississippi, etc. It would not be an anomaly if the investigation were in Israel, but it is one in America.

If you choose to be offended by an investigator being thorough and pointing out an anomaly, that is your choice. Anomalies are facts. Facts are not racist or bigoted. Saying someone is Jewish when their Wikipedia page says the same or they have said the same in interviews is not bigoted. Jew is not a bad word. Jew is not a racial slur. If they were mostly or all Scientologists and I pointed this out, wouldn’t you find it to be a very important part of the story? Isn’t that something any decent investigator should uncover? Should the fact that they are Scientologists be stricken from the record so as to avoid discussing religion? Is it bigoted to label Scientologists as Scientologists?

The next question: why didn’t I label everyone’s religion? Why didn’t I label which ones claim to be Christian? For starters, it would not be an anomaly if they all claimed to be Christian because that is the most common religion in America. It should be expected that out of 100 people, at least 60 to 70 identify as Christian. On the other hand, if I were researching a scandal in India and a large quantity of perpetrators claimed to be Christian, that would be an anomaly because only 2% of the entire country identifies as Christian, and I would indeed point this out. Additionally, being that most or all of the individuals identify as Jewish or their religions are unknown, there is nothing to label. And again, I am not looking to label people for the sake of labeling people. I am looking for anomalies. If one individual out of seven were Jewish, there would be no anomaly, and therefore nothing to label.

In my opinion, when we attack people for pointing out facts, we are missing the bigger picture, which, in this case, it appears that some really evil people are hiding behind a religion, and they are able to get away with their crimes because they have skillfully crafted a fleet of digital foot soldiers who attack and shut down anyone who points it out. If they were not able to silence speech under the guise of bigotry, their crimes could be exposed.