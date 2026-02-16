Agent131711’s Substack

Agent131711’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DJL's avatar
DJL
1h

Money laundering, illegal arms dealing, and human trafficking. There’s your answer. Wonder how many tunnels are connecting those properties?????

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Agent131711 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture