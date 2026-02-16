Disclaimer: Everyone mentioned in this article should be considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Also, people from Australia and Korea who cannot access their Substack accounts due to biometrics, you can subscribe to my content, as well as other awesome authors, for free or paid on my website ( click here .) When you subscribe on my site, you will get my articles sent right to your email, and I don’t have to give Substack 10% of every dollar.)

We previously discussed Transformer Art Gallery, the tiny gallery in Washington, DC, which operates as a tax-exempt entity (nonprofit), as all galleries do, because if there’s someone who shouldn’t be paying a cent of taxes on their earnings, it’s art sellers.

Transformer, which is owned by a man named James Alefantis, receives donations from the elites of society, who, in many cases, happen to be the same people tied to these criminal enterprises discussed throughout this publication. This was the same establishment that was receiving funding from Pamela Cafritz, who was also a huge part of NXIVM as well as a funder of NXIVM. And it’s not just elites pumping money into this place; it’s also assorted foundations.

I don’t want to invest a ton of time into additional funding sources, but I think you will find this peculiar. The CrossCurrents Foundation is a politically left-wing grant-maker, which is strange because it doesn’t generate much revenue…

Transformer is one of the grant recipients. Additional funding has come from:

Bloomberg Philanthropies, founded by Michael Bloomberg, a Jewish former mayor of New York City.

The Robert Lehman Foundation, the Jewish cofounder of Lehman Brothers investment bank.

The Sachiko Kuno Foundation, which was established by a Japanese scientist who is the cofounder of two pharmaceutical firms. This woman is worth 220 million dollars, according to Forbes.

And our good ol’ friends at the National Endowment for the Arts, also known as the NEA. These are the people giving our tax money to artists producing porn and putrid filth. I would like to learn about their visual arts program grants, which is what is funding Transformer, but alas, I am not authorized to see it.

It's pretty wild that I am a citizen of the United States, yet I am not allowed to see what my taxes are funding. And as if it isn’t bizarre enough that these elites all found this tiny art place and injected funds into it, Transformer collaborates with embassies and ambassadors from 24+ countries. On its website, the following embassies are listed as partners.

The Embassy of Australia in Washington, DC.

Embassy of Colombia in the United States.

Embassy of Denmark in Washington, DC.

Embassy of France in Washington, DC.

Embassy of Greece in Washington.

Embassy of Italy in Washington, DC.

Embassy of Mexico in Washington, DC.

Embassy of Spain in the United States.

Embassy of Sweden in Washington, DC.

Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany.

That, in itself, is odd. Imagine if any other small business said the same. Imagine if the family-owned local deli said they were partners with all these embassies and ambassadors. The only reason this isn’t raising red flags is that it’s “art.” If it were salami and crackers, journalists would be all over it. But hey, all these embassies really, really need art, and apparently they can’t just send an employee to buy some or order it off Etsy. That said, Transformer isn’t the only gallery in DC under the control of Mr. Alefantis.

PEGASUS ART GALLERY

Alefantis owns a company called Castellum Achilles LLC. The name itself is interesting because a Castellum is a Roman watchtower, and Achilles is a Greek mythological hero of the Trojan War. Make of it what you will. Based on public records, Pegasus Gallery (3518 11th Street Northwest, Washington, DC) is owned by Castellum Achilles.

Although a gallery receiving nonprofit tax benefits, Pegasus isn’t open to the public. Fellow researchers claim it was described to have specialized in exhibiting “live art.” I have been unsuccessful at confirming this claim, so take it with a grain of salt.

This gallery was so good that it had a single Google review, which was left by Alefantis himself.

When the “pizzagate” news broke, which tied James to this non-public business, James, or someone acting on behalf of James, quickly removed Pegasus from Google.

As well as Yelp and other sites. It’s as if it never existed. This is why it is so important to screenshot things (including the URL in the screenshot) as soon as you see them.

The galleries and the restaurant are not the only properties in DC owned by James. Let’s check out another one…

THE HOUSE

2310 California Street NW, Washington, DC, is a 2.5 million dollar home.

It happens to have the strangest property records I have ever seen - and that’s saying a lot coming from someone who has been deeply investigating complex enterprises for many years.

Here (https://blockshopper.com/dc/washington-county-dc/washington/property/25190282/2310-california-street-nw) we see this property, which first went up for sale in 2002, has been sold back and forth, with many of the previous owners repurchasing it from each other and sellers buying it from themselves. I have never seen such a thing before.

Let’s check out some of the names on this list. Please note, internet records can be faulty. It is always possible these could not be the individuals. I am publishing this in good faith but will edit it if someone can show evidence to the contrary.

Hugo Gurdon sold the home in 2003 to L’Enfant Trust and then again in 2004, this time to Todd B. Ewing. He must have missed the house a lot because the following year he purchased it back. Who is Mr. Gurdon? The editor-in-chief of the Washington Examiner.

Gurdon sold the home to the L’Enfant Trust. In French, L’Enfant means “the child,” “children,” or “infant.” Strange name for a charity that claims to purchase old, historic homes in DC and revitalize them.

Even stranger, the home was purchased by this charity only one year after it went up for sale, marking the fifth time it has changed hands in 13 months. Being that the house was only a year old, it should have shown no signs of being distressed, and even if it was, the charity sold the home a year after purchasing it.

Todd B. Ewing, the 2004 buyer, is a partner in a law firm and president of Federal Title & Escrow Company.

After Todd, the property ended up in the possession of a company called Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. This is a privately held corporation that operates the MERS® System, which is a national electronic registry that eliminates the need to record every title transfer in local county land records. Did you hear that? It eliminates the need to record every transfer. That explains why there is no record of Todd selling it to this entity. It makes me wonder, when we see people selling the home to themselves,

If the reason we see this information is because there are one or more transactions in between that are being blocked from view due to a system like MERS. If that is the case, then this property must be selling multiple times in a year.

After Hugo bought his property back in January of 2005, he sold it that summer to Ann and Julius Kaplan. Julius was a Jew who served as office of legal counsel for the Department of State during the Kennedy Administration. He established a museum of Jewish heritage in Washington. The Kaplans sold the home to themselves, and then James Alefantis and David Brock ended up in possession of the property.

Brock is not only the founder of Media Matters; he was the boyfriend of Alefantis.

In 2012, the boyfriends sold the house to Scott T. Driscoll, who owns a company called MLM International, LLC.

MLM has been active since 2007. It is a US government vendor. The contact person at this company is listed as HILLARY WALDRON.

Hillary was a senior director at General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems.

General Dynamics tactical division is exactly what it sounds like.

It provides our military with everything from aircraft gun systems to missiles and other munitions.

Remember, General Dynamics is Henry Crown, who we discussed previously. These two companies, General Dynamics and General Electric, come up over and over again, and it seems every time I research, they are tied to shell companies and CIA operatives. Below is a flowchart that is shown in my ebook Evergreen and the Black Budget Operation. Notice GE on the left and Henry Crown as well as the Crown Fellowship Program on the right.

Hilary is now president of the Convoy Group, which, according to its website, provides custom security solutions to organizations and individuals across the US.

MLM International owns a second business also called MLM International.

Its low-budget, single-page website says very little about what the company does. It claims to have done over 1 billion dollars in sales in the US, Europe, the Gulf, Asia, and Latin America.

At the bottom of the page, we find an email for Mr. Driscoll as well as an address, 1033 30th Street, Washington, DC.

This address and email confirm both of these companies named MLM International are one and the same. The address on both (1033 30th St NW, Washington, DC) brings you here.

Which, at first glance, appears to be nothing more than a home, but if we switch angles on Google Maps and view it from above, we discover it is located nearly next door to the Embassy of Venezuela to the United States.

Another thing of interest is the house that is being sold back and forth that we discussed a moment ago…

If we zoom in on Google Maps, we discover it is nearly next door to something called the Military Naval & Air Attache.

We also discover it is literally next door to the Permanent Mission of El Salvador to the OAS.

What might these entities be?

According to the internet, the Military, Naval & Air Attache serves as a diplomatic and military liaison representing naval and air force interests. A Navy document I located said these are strategically placed in exotic and unique locations.

The other building, the one that is immediately next door to the house that keeps changing hands, the Permanent Mission of El Salvador to the OAS, serves as the official diplomatic representation of El Salvador to the Organization of American States. Their website isn’t working at the moment,

But we can see a summary of what the Permanent Mission does here.

MORE COMPANIES

James Alefantis additionally owns Little Jimmy Industry, INC. It has been active for over 23 years,

Yet has no internet footprint.

I should have pointed this out in the part of this publication about Erika Kirk and all of her existent yet nonexistent charities: a normal business has some form of internet presence, even if it is only listed as an address or phone number. When a business has absolutely nothing, it is to be assumed it went out of business. Businesses fail to launch every day; there is nothing abnormal about someone setting up a business that never comes to fruition. That said, what isn’t normal is seeing a business with no history of any form, no social media, no site, no customer reviews (not even a bad review left by a crazy lady who would have never been made happy no matter what the company tried to do for her), and - here’s the kicker - that business continues to renew their entity’s legal filings with the government year after year. The reason this is a red flag is because entity filings are expensive. In Washington, DC, the cost is $300 per entity every other year.

So it is financially illogical to keep renewing a company that hasn’t ever made a dollar, let alone to keep doing this for 20-plus years… unless there is a different reason for the entity to exist - a reason that makes the ongoing cost worth it.

As mentioned previously, CASTELLUM ACHILLES LLC is the company Alefantis owns, which owned Pegasus. That company is nearly 12 years old. What I didn’t tell you is that James owns another entity called CHRISTOPHER ACHILLES LLC. This one is over 20 years old.

This entity has two internet search results. The first deals with property taxes.

It owns a condo located at 4700 CONNECTICUT AVE., which is the luxurious Parker House Condos.

The second is for yet another business. This one is located at 5037 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC.

Before we can discuss the second business, we have to meet someone…

THE LAWYER

Alefantis used the same lawyer for nearly all of his business filings. That lawyer was Robert A. Harris IV. This guy spends his time filing a lot of LLCs.

But one particular filing was not performed by Harris. This was Alafantis’ company called Big Cheese, LLC.

The registered agent on Big Cheese is a company called Incorporating Services, LTD. Their address is 1100 H Street, Suite 840, Washington, DC. This address brings us here.

Remember this address: 1100 H Street, Suite 840. I’ll come back to this in just a moment….

THE PANAMA PAPERS

In 2016, 11.5 million documents were leaked from Panama. These documents detail financial and attorney–client privileged information for more than 214,488 offshore entities. The leaked documents also contain identity information about the shareholders and directors of 214,000 shell companies set up by Mossack Fonseca, which was the world’s fourth-largest provider of offshore services. Mossack was used for illegal purposes, including fraud, tax evasion, evading international sanctions, and kleptocracy (corrupt governmental leaders stealing the land and money from those they govern). Alvin Weeden, a lawyer and former controller of the republic, said offshore companies are legal. Illegality arises when they are used for money laundering, arms smuggling, terrorism, or tax evasion. Igor Angelini, head of Europol's Financial Intelligence Group, said that shell companies "play an important role in large-scale money laundering activities" and that they are often a means to transfer bribe money.

As journalists began going through the data dump, they found business transactions by many important figures in world politics, sports, and art. These names included an Argentinian and a Sudanese president, the former Emir of Qatar, the vice president of Iraq, prime ministers for Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine, and Jordan, as well as the brother of China’s Xi Jinping, a son of a United Nations member, and numerous members of the Spanish royal family - the list of released names is extensive. At this point in my life, I almost expect the government and elites to be corrupt, but there were two things in the Panama Papers that really stood out to me. The first was a woman named Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. You’re thinking, “Who?” Let me tell you.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a beautiful Indian actress.

But she’s not just an actress; she’s a beauty pageant winner, but not just any beauty pageant. Miss Bachchan won Miss World back in 1994…

Very similar to our friend, Miss Arizona, aka Erika Kirk.

What are the odds that two beauty pageant winners ended up with shell companies that are intertwined with worldwide governmental corruption? Call me a crank, but what if the entire industry was nothing more than a smokescreen? Beautiful women in skimpy outfits and tight-fitting dresses who no one dares question, let alone investigate.

Nobody sees these ladies get crowned and then hops on their PC to find out how many fake companies are in their names, let alone investigate the financial statements of their charities, just as no one sees a beautiful Playboy bunny and then wonders if they are a part of a massive drug smuggling and human trafficking operation.

Back to Miss World 1994: Time magazine named Bachchan one of the 100 most influential people in the world. You tell me why a beauty pageant winner would bear such a title. How could a lady with a crown who isn’t a queen hold power over anyone if not for something deeper afoot?

Now for the other find in the Panama Papers.

THE ADDRESS

Document-digging researchers uncovered a very interesting address buried within the data dump; however, the Panama Paper investigators didn’t know what they uncovered, so I shall tell them how big of a find this is. That address was 1100 H STREET, Suite 840, Washington, DC.

Yes, the same address that performed the legal filing for James Alefantis’ Big Cheese LLC is listed in the Panama Papers as an address connected to a shell company. That address, 1100 H Street, Suite 840, was used to file legal papers for a shell company named ARCAD INTERNATIONAL, LLC. In fact, 1100 H Street, Suite 840 is the legal address for ARCAD INTERNATIONAL.

ARCAD is part of VETRO INTERNATIONAL INCORPORATED.

Vetro is a shell company registered in Seychelles.

It is exactly like the shell company called Regal Electronics, which, as discussed previously, shares Erika Kirk’s address and is a part of Regal Lighting. These entities, Vetro and Regal Lighting, act as buffers to obscure the true ownership of the business and maintain anonymity. These entities are listed on official documents as shareholders but have no real financial stake or control. They serve only as a legal facade.

Vetro is connected to a company called Laveco, LTD.

Laveco’s paperwork was filed in Hungary along with 602 additional shell companies.

This is such a tangled web that it is impossible for a single researcher to untangle. It took the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists over a year just to go through the documents. A confusing mess is the entire purpose. Now let me ask you this: how many companies do you own that have no internet presence, not even a Facebook page? How many LLCs do you pay hundreds of dollars each to renew despite the company having never made a cent? How many years have you renewed them for? Me: “None, none, and none,” but in the case of Erika Kirk, Erika’s mother, and Mr. Alefantis, the answer is “Lots, lots, and lots.” I think we have to put two and two together here, folks…

Now it is time to discuss the business owned by CHRISTOPHER ACHILLES LLC, which I said I would come back to. This is the business that is tied to the Parker House Condos. It is the company located at 5037 Connecticut Ave., and this entity is a key to the whole damnable thing….

NEXT READ: A Hacker, the FBI and a Shooting - In That Exact Order [Pizzagate Part 9] Coming February 19th, 2026

A note to readers: Sometimes people feel offended when I point out that a large number of players at the very top of these rackets claim to be Jewish. Let me explain the reason why this is important to the story: As a researcher, I investigate topics. Part of that process is looking for anomalies. The Jewish population makes up a very, very small percentage of the population of America - roughly 2.3%. This means out of 100 people, two or three statistically could be Jewish. So, as a researcher, when I am investigating and a key player after key player happens to be part of the crime and also Jewish, this is an anomaly. Out of 100 key players, if 90 are Jewish, this defies statistics to the point where it must be examined. It would be an anomaly if they were most-or-all gay, most or all graduates of Columbia University, most or all related to Rockefeller, most or all Freemasons, most or all from Mississippi, etc. It would not be an anomaly if the investigation were in Israel, but it is one in America.

If you choose to be offended by an investigator being thorough and pointing out an anomaly, that is your choice. Anomalies are facts. Facts are not racist or bigoted. Saying someone is Jewish when their Wikipedia page says the same or they have said the same in interviews is not bigoted. Jew is not a bad word. Jew is not a racial slur. If they were most or all Scientologists and I pointed this out, wouldn’t you find it to be a very important part of the story? Isn’t that something any decent investigator should uncover? Should the fact that they are Scientologists be stricken from the record so as to avoid discussing religion? Is it bigoted to label Scientologists as Scientologists?

The next question: why didn’t I label everyone’s religion? Why didn’t I label which ones claim to be Christian? For starters, it would not be an anomaly if they all claimed to be Christian because that is the most common religion in America. It should be expected that out of 100 people, at least 60 to 70 identify as Christian. On the other hand, if I were researching a scandal in India and a large quantity of perpetrators claimed to be Christian, that would be an anomaly because only 2% of the entire country identifies as Christian, and I would indeed point this out. Additionally, being that most or all of the individuals identify as Jewish or their religions are unknown, there is nothing to label. And again, I am not looking to label people for the sake of labeling people. I am looking for anomalies. If one individual out of seven were Jewish, there would be no anomaly, and therefore nothing to label.

In my opinion, when we attack people for pointing out facts, we are missing the bigger picture, which, in this case, it appears that some really evil people are hiding behind a religion, and they are able to get away with their crimes because they have skillfully crafted a fleet of digital foot soldiers who attack and shut down anyone who points it out. If they were not able to silence speech under the guise of bigotry, their crimes could be exposed.