MUSHROOMS AND MOLD ARE F*CKING AMAZING!

Fungi are a diverse group of organisms that include yeasts, molds, and mushrooms, all part of the fungi kingdom. Mushrooms do a heck of a lot more than taste delicious when fried in beer batter and served with marinara. They’re super cool because they’re full-time garbage men. Acting as decomposers, they break down dead matter like fallen leaves, dead wood, even animal carcasses, then they bring life from the dead by recycling essential nutrients like nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium back into the soil to be used by plants! As if that’s not badass enough, they even eat toxins like plastic…

…and can clean up oil spills!

Fungi just might be one of the most underrated organisms of all time!

As mentioned, mold is also a type of fungus. While all molds are fungi, not all fungi are molds. This means, when we chat about mold (cross that one off your bucket list), we are actually talking about fungi.

Just like mushrooms, mold's primary purpose is to break down and recycle matter, then put “life” back into the ecosystem. Mold, like its cousin the mushroom, are garbage men who help save us from the poisonous environment Big Chemical created for us. Here are just a few examples of toxic substances mold can use as a food source:

Petroleum and Hydrocarbons

Some molds (like Aspergillus and Penicillium species) can break down crude oil components, diesel, and kerosene!

Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons (PAHs)

Found in coal tar, asphalt, cigarette smoke, and soot.

Mold will chow down on these toxins and metabolize them into less complex, less potent compounds!

Pesticides and Herbicides

Amazing molds have been observed degrading DDT, aldrin, and other persistent pesticides, herbicides and other poisons!

Heavy Metal Contaminated Substrates

While mold doesn’t “eat” metals directly, it can grow on materials contaminated with lead, mercury, or cadmium, thus breaking down the toxins.

Chlorinated Solvents

Certain molds can slowly degrade chlorinated organic compounds used in degreasers and industrial cleaners! These little guys are beasts!

If you're concerned mold might eat you when you’re sleeping, have no fear. You will not find mold growing on healthy, living organisms, as they would have no food source.

Two Superman molds that challenge heavily toxic environments are Phanerochaete Chrysosporium and Aspergillus Niger.

Our buddy Aspergillus Niger is black in color, so he is called “black mold”, shunned, then executed without anyone ever asking him why he is present - how rude!

As you can see from the chart showing the molds that best battle toxins, Mr. Niger is the third best:

Above Mr. Niger is Trichoderma harzianum, who is also dark brown or black in color, so, because of decades of brainwashing, she too scares people.

But the truth is, Mrs. Harzianum is amazing because her job is to help plants grow big and strong by increasing root growth.

Want to know how she accomplishes this? By eating heavy metals! And this lady is so damn good at her job that she prevents root rot and protects crops! If there is one guest you want to invite to your garden, it’s Mrs. Harzianum.

Black mold has many relatives, also all generically called “black mold” because they are indeed black and they are indeed mold.

But this is all a case of mistaken identity. Real black mold is “Stachybotrys chartarum,” and this guy’s job is to break down dead wood so he can get rid of it, thus replenishing the ecosystem’s nutrients. Cellulose (aka dead, chemically processed wood) is a major ingredient in wall paint. It is used as a thickener. Cellulose is also a component of drywall, typically found in the paper on both sides of the panel. And of course, cellulose is used in other home building materials, including being an insulation additive, and wherever dead wood is, this mold has work to do.

So now that we know there are all different “black” molds and none of them are scheming to harm us, they are just trying to do work - beneficial work at that - let’s learn more about what is in our home and try to figure out exactly why hardworking molds might be present (other than dead wood):

OUR TOXIC HOMES

Remember the Los Angeles fires? When they occurred, the components of homes were so toxic that people could not return to them.

The following materials are used in home construction despite being considered hazardous or toxic and dangerous to health, as well as the environment:

Formaldehyde : A volatile organic compound (VOC) commonly found in wood products like cabinetry, flooring, and furniture. It is classified as a carcinogen and has been found in concentrations up to 1,000 times higher than recommended levels in some homes . Some molds, including Aspergillus Niger (the fake “black mold”), gobble this stuff up! Even more impressive, they oxidize formaldehyde into formic acid and then further break it down into CO₂ and water !

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) is used in pipes, flooring, and insulation. It is on the Living Building Challenge Red List because it is a known human carcinogen that is highly persistent in the environment . Certain fungi can attack or damage PVC by breaking down additives or by physically degrading the surface! Incredible!

Polyurethane Spray Foam and Construction Adhesives, including Formaldehyde resins: These materials began being used to manufacture plywood, becoming mainstream in the 1950s, the exact same time pesticides and DDT boomed. What people don’t realize is that Polyurethane Spray Foam and Construction Adhesives can emit VOCs, making our indoor air polluted. In fact, in 2026, in the state of Washington, polyurethane foam will advance to the Red List. Most of these sprays and glues contain toxic flame retardants, and certain molds can attack these. Just like with PVC, some molds can break the stuff down! Doesn’t that blow your mind? It blows mine!

Halogenated Flame Retardants (HFRs) - These chemicals began being used in the 1970s and are exceptionally dangerous because they are resistant to heat, light, and biodegradation, meaning there is really no way to get rid of them. Because of this, they persist in the environment. HFRs are used in electronics, furniture, and insulation. These chemicals are linked to endocrine disruption and developmental issues. I said “there is really no way to get rid of them”, but that isn’t fully true because several fungi have been shown to metabolize or transform HFRs, including the chlorinated organophosphates commonly used in pesticides! So if you spray your grass to kill the dreaded ants, then end up with a lawn full of mold, it is because they are trying to eat the pesticide! Nature truly is symbiotic!

Phthalates began being used in home building in the 1930s. They are found in plastics, vinyl flooring, and adhesives and are known to be endocrine disruptors associated with reproductive and developmental health problems. Would you be surprised to learn that many molds can metabolize phthalates?!

Asbestos began being used in plaster and drywall in the 1920s. It has historically been used for fireproofing and insulation. Asbestos is a known carcinogen and can cause serious respiratory diseases if frequently handled (inhaled). It is found in materials like pipe wrap, floor tiles, ceiling tiles, and roofing. Although molds can grow on asbestos if there is dust, wood, or another form of debris on it, no mold will eat it. So, if you see mold growing on asbestos, you now know there is a contamination on the asbestos.

Polyfluorinated Alkyl Substances (PFAS) , also known as "forever chemicals", came to be in the 1940s , just as pesticides were taking off. These chemicals are used in water-repellent coatings and fire-resistant materials. They are persistent in the environment and linked to various health issues. PFAS are among the most chemically resistant substances on Earth — their carbon–fluorine bond is one of the strongest in chemistry. Science has yet to discover a mold that can handle this stuff.

Butylated Hydroxyanisole came to be in the late 1940s. Researchers found that butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA), an antioxidant found in carpet flooring, contains toxins 800 times higher than recommended (yes, there are recommended levels of toxins). And the content of Hexamethylene Diisocyanate, found in carpeting, was thousands of times higher than the recommended maximum content of 0.2ppm. According to the EPA, this chemical compound is extremely irritating to the eyes, nose, and throat, and chronic long-term exposure may cause lung disease. But guess who took one look at BHA and said, “Try me!”: Mold!

Chromated Copper Arsenate (CCA) is a wood preservative containing arsenic and chromium, used in treated lumber . It is highly toxic and carcinogenic . It began being used in the 1930s, becoming widespread in the late 1940s . Although this stuff is so toxic that few fungi can grow on it, several types will attack it and break it down!

Lead is a toxic heavy metal found in older paints, plumbing pipes, solder, and window putty. It can accumulate in the body and cross the blood-brain barrier. It too became adopted universally across the United States for water pipes in the late 1800s. By 1900, more than 70% of cities with populations greater than 30,000 had lead water lines. Believe it or not, fungi have the power to interact with lead and chemically change it in ways that reduce its mobility or toxicity. Now I’m not sure if this means the actual pipe or lead dust, but either way, this is remarkable!

Silica is a naturally occurring substance in sand, concrete, and stone. Inhalation of crystalline silica dust, especially during cutting or grinding, is a known cause of lung cancer . Because silica is basically a rock, it isn’t easy for mold to break down, but it will go after the surface and the dust and metabolize it.

Mercury : Found in older switches, thermostats, fluorescent lights, and batteries. It is a neurotoxin and requires special hazardous waste disposal. Would you be amazed to learn that fungi can immobilize, sequester, or transform mercury?! This makes fungi useful in bioremediation (mercury leaks).

Polychlorinated Biphenyls (PCBs) are highly toxic compounds that are extremely resistant to degradation and therefore persist in the environment. PCBs have been used in older electrical equipment like transformers and fluorescent light ballasts. While no mold can fully “eat” PCBs, some fungi can partially degrade or transform them!

Now that we know why mold is appearing, let’s learn just how bad our homes are and see if there is anything we can do about it.

HIDDEN POISONS

Researchers discovered one way chemical harms in our homes are hidden: the microscopic particle size isn’t tested for. We have seen this identical issue play out with “chemtrails”, which can be denied over and over because the size of the particles and the types of particles are not those that are tested - if you don’t test for it, you have plausible deniability. And as you already know, when harm is caused, a pathogen, bacteria, or mold is blamed. With the exception of drug and alcohol tests, autopsies rarely ever include chemical tests; therefore, a person didn’t die from arsenic poisoning, they died from black mold inhalation. Additionally, in the case of pesticides, after application, the chemicals are absorbed by the beings that live on the poisoned lands or in the poisoned waters. Therefore, although the environment itself may test as “safe”, every living organism harbors the stuff, and again, no tests are being performed on the levels of toxins within living creatures.

Another way ingredients are hidden is alarming: companies are not required to list all chemicals in their products on their safety data sheets. Because everything is hugely corrupt, they are only required to list certain chemicals and are legally allowed to omit the rest. According to fellow researchers, this results in only 40-60% of chemicals appearing on the safety data, which means the remaining 40-60% of the chemicals in something are unknown to the consumer. This also means reading a contents label or examining the safety data sheet is not enough to know what the product contains.

When these researchers contacted manufacturers to simply request a list of 100% of the chemicals in their products, they were met with a resounding “no”. Other companies stated they would only provide the information if the researchers provided all of their personal information, including home address (I assume so Big Chemical’s lawyers could pop off a Cease & Desist, pronto). Some of the businesses would only provide lists of what their products don’t contain, leading one to ask, if there is nothing to hide, why are they being so shady?

WET TOXINS

Now we know homes began being heavily infiltrated by poisonous building materials in the 1940s, the exact same time pesticides began taking off - toxins and pesticides being two things mold, specifically black-colored mold, can “eat”. We know farmers, their livestock, nature, and the general public began falling horrifically ill from the chemicals around them, and Science needed something to blame. Come the late 1960s, cities were stripped of life as they were bombarded with DDT, Aldrin, and thousands of other pesticides - deadly poisons with no long-term testing. In the last part of this series, we learned about Michigan government assuring citizens, death and chaos around them was not caused by government-run insecticide spraying campaigns; therefore, the spraying continued, and so did the harm. Before 1970, “mycotoxins” came to be, yet no evidence existed to prove that mold and fungi were the culprits of such devastation. Despite the lack of evidence, the media pumped the strange theory as fact: mold, which for all of history had been harmless or good, is now harmful and is to blame for worldwide health ailments. So, everywhere was doused in chemicals, mold appeared to do its job, people became ill, and their health conditions were baselessly blamed on the mold.

Now, think back to the horrific chemicals we discussed earlier. When chemical compounds become wet, they can leach their poisons into the air… poison leaching into the air makes us ill, but marvelous mold appears to do its job. It comes in to break down the chemicals and get rid of dead wood. We are likely not becoming sick from mold; we are becoming sick from the damp, leaching chemicals. This is why, as discussed in the first part of this series, no scientific study could prove mold was harmful by simply putting an animal in a tank with mold, so they resorted to all kinds of morbid, torturous experiments, which in no way reflected a real-life encounter with mold.

AIR PURIFIERS

Although we have been grossly misled, made to believe mold and fungi are the bad guys, it is actually the horrific chemicals in dust that makes the dust toxic, but they can never admit to this because that would result in wrongful death lawsuits and class actions. This leads to the issue with “air purifiers” which are mostly designed to trap mold and fungi spores, bacteria, “germs”, “viruses”, and some chemicals.

The size of a mold spore varies, but in general, mold spores can be 2 microns to 10 microns, but can be as large as 40 microns. Animal dander can be 5 to 20 microns in size. Bacteria are normally 0.1 micron to 10 microns.

HEPA filters are said to be the best on the market and are defined by their ability to remove at least 99.97% of airborne particles that are 0.3 microns, but are not efficient at 0.3 microns because they are so tiny. So as you can see, you cannot remove everything with a filter. Now let’s look at the sizes of toxins in our homes and see if a HEPA could remove them:

Asbestos particles vary significantly in size, with fibers typically ranging from 0.1 to 10 microns in length, although the most hazardous fibers are generally less than 5 microns in diameter. Being that a HEPA can remove .3 microns, it would be able to get larger asbestos particles, but not the smallest.

Lead particles range from 12 to 32 microns. The HEPA would be able to remove lead.

Formaldehyde is a gas at room temperature and is significantly smaller than typical airborne particles, measuring 500 times smaller than 0.1 microns. The filter would not be able to remove formaldehyde.

PVC particles range from 5 to about 150 microns, with a preferred range of 10 to 100 microns, and more specifically, 20 to 80 microns. Good news here! The filter would successfully remove these particles.

Polyurethane particles range from 10 to 100 microns, which would also be caught by the filter.

Halogenated flame retardants (HFRs) are found on atmospheric aerosols, with the majority distributed on the finest aerosols, specifically those less than 0.95 µm in size, meaning a HEPA should be able to remove these.

Phthalates particles - the range of sizes is too large to know, so there is no way to answer this.

PFAS particles in particulate matter can range from as small as 0.1 microns to 1.8 microns, with specific studies noting a size range of 0.056 – 1.8 μm for PFAS particles in water; therefore, a HEPA filter cannot remove these.

I thought I would throw this in here for fun: according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), COVID-19 particles are about 0.1 microns in size, so the HEPA can’t catch ‘em.

Additionally, there are some things the filters cannot capture, including Gases and Vapors (VOCs) or chemical fumes, as well as “biological components” such as some bacteria.

Now keep in mind, HEPA filters do not destroy or eliminate captured particles; they only trap them (providing the filter is frequently thoroughly cleaned).

If you decide you do want to purchase a filter - this is super important, folks - the vast majority are scams.

Trick wording and intentional deception are used to sell inferior products that don’t actually do much of anything. The terms “HEPA-like” or “99% HEPA" are used in product listings for inferior products that look exactly like HEPA filters and claim to do the same as a HEPA but are not certified, so there is no way of knowing what you are getting. The types of real HEPA’s are:

True HEPA filters

H13 HEPA filters (Medical-grade)

H14 HEPA filters (Higher filtration level medical-grade)

IN CLOSING

Since publishing Part 1 of this series, so many people have reached out with nightmare stories about mold - not about the actual mold, but about the government’s reaction to it. Houses have been blocked from being sold over microscopic traces being found, “mold remediations” stripping families of savings - there have been so many stories, horrible stories. But instead of being terrified of mold, we should try to figure out why it’s there and ask it if it is trying to warn us of something.

