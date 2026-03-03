Disclaimer: Everyone mentioned in this article should be considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Wanna listen instead of read? Here you go. Miss Part 1? Click here to go back and read How is this Legal?

USAID

By this point in history, the terror network was worldwide. The CIA-Mafia drug trafficking operation was flourishing, despite Fidel Castro blocking them out of Cuba. The banks, shells, and front companies were abundant and all playing their role in money laundering and funding the underworld. The Vatican was vital in ensuring money was deposited into Swiss bank accounts, and, to add to it, Las Vegas had recently become the mafia’s gambling town, which greatly assisted in operations. But they needed something more. They needed a way to conduct operations that wouldn’t involve the president or congressional oversight. They needed to be able to fund their evil missions legally and without political hassle. They didn’t want another Bay of Pigs disaster in which they had to explain their actions and expose the inner workings of their operations, inner workings that the public would not be fond of.

Remember, Kennedy is in office on a quid pro quo: the mafia put him there, and in turn, he was to get them back Cuba, but thus far this hadn’t happened. So, only seven months after the failed Cuba operation, President John F. Kennedy signed off on a new entity called USAID. You know how the Federal Reserve is neither federal nor a reserve? It is instead a network of private banks designed to permanently indebt countries for no other purpose than maintaining control over them. Well, USAID, like the Federal Reserve, has a name that makes people believe it is about aid, something to do with humanitarian work. However, although it is called U-S-A-I-D, the A-I-D does not mean aid. The entity is the United States Agency for International Development, and it’s not even a charity. The next question is, “What the hell is international development?” Answer: “capacity building.” Ok then, “What the hell is capacity building?”

It’s about building assets that can be used by either the Pentagon, the State Department, or the CIA for their own activities. For example, let’s say you’re the Secretary of State and you were asked by the National Security Council or the President to do something in a different country (overthrow their government, stop the passage of a bill in a foreign country’s legislature, etc.). How would you go about accomplishing your assignment? First you would look into the assets that you own that already exist in the country. This includes stuff like the media, institutions, unions, think tanks, NGOs, student groups, banks, private businesses (including shell and front companies), equity / financial shareholders, etc. The next question you would ask is, “Can we accomplish the mission with the assets we currently have by giving them enough money, resources, training, and support? Or do we need new assets in addition to the ones that we currently have?” - This is capacity building.

One of the main ways that capacity building is financed is through USAID. USAID says that it’s doing something—let’s say funding a hospital system, a university, a civil society organization, media institutions, whatever it may be—its funding puts these entities on its payroll. As you know, when someone is on your payroll, they are your employee; you control them. Just like when you give your children allowance, you can cut that money off at any time if they don’t do as Daddy says.

Through this process, the assets belonging to the CIA and Pentagon grow and grow, and through this process, “US interests” are advanced. Of course, you cannot read this publication from the beginning and possibly believe that “US interests” means our children have better schools, our streets are clean and safe, and we all have enough money to live the so-called American Dream. US interests mean stuff like sabotaging Cuba and killing Castro so that the (Jewish) mafia can have the land back. To quote Mike Benz, “USAID is under the cloak of being a humanitarian aid organization designed to advance US foreign policy. It is assigned the dirtiest tasks that the State Department can’t get caught doing, and that used to be done directly by the CIA, but USAID is able to act as essentially a covert operations division in the way that the CIA used to, except it’s not even bound by the requirement of a presidential finding to authorize a covert operation…” That last sentence is the most important: USAID is not bound by the requirement of a presidential finding to authorize a covert operation…

So, with Kennedy’s signature, they officially had the entity they needed to take the underground crime empire to the surface and, best of all, operate it with billions of our tax dollars annually. It was bloody brilliant.

EDWARD LANSDALE

Syndicate crime boss Meyer Lansky became acquainted with a man named Edward Lansdale. Landsdale was both a major general in the US Air Force and an OSS / CIA agent. He was a key player in Operation Northwoods (1962), which was a scheme that involved two duplicate commercial airplanes. One would carry passengers who were CIA agents who had boarded using fake identification to look like normal members of the public taking a flight; the other would be a drone. Because these planes are duplicates, there would be no way for anyone to tell which is which. At one point during the passenger plane’s journey, it would switch places with the replica drone plane. The empty drone plane would then send Mayday messages, reporting that it was under attack by Cuban MiG fighter planes. After that, the plane would remotely blow up. More CIA operatives would then pose as fake relatives of the deceased, pretending to mourn the deaths of their imaginary loved ones. This would stoke anger against Cuba, and it would be all that was needed to go to war. (Fun fact: It would take 40 years for the public to learn of this scheme.)

JFK ASSASSINATION

For the younger readers, John F. Kennedy was assassinated on November 22, 1963, in Dallas, Texas (if you’re into that numbers stuff, November 22nd of ‘63 is an interesting date.) He was fatally shot by Lee Harvey Oswald, who was a former U.S. Marine. Oswald fired at the president’s motorcade from the sixth-floor window of the Texas School Book Depository using a rifle. Kennedy was struck by two bullets, one passing through his neck and the other hitting him in the head, causing death.

Oswald fled the scene and, before he was captured, shot and killed Dallas police officer J.D. Tippit, a military man turned law enforcement. After he killed the cop, the police spotted him walking near the Texas Theatre. At 1:45pm they arrested him inside the theater. Oswald was then in custody at the local jail.

Lee Harvey Oswald

Two days later, on November 24 (2 + 4 = 6), police transported the murderer to county jail. During transport, in a live television broadcast, Oswald was shot and killed by Jack Ruby, a Dallas strip club owner.

Jack Ruby

Now the president was dead, Oswald was dead, and Ruby was kind of a hero because he killed the bastard who killed our leader. Ruby was then convicted for murder, but the conviction was overturned on technicalities because the cops forgot to read him his rights. Before Ruby could make it to retrial, he died in prison. Now everyone was dead. That’s the summary we are taught. I don’t plan to do a deep dive into the JFK conspiracy today, but check out these quick tidbits that you probably haven’t heard:

Kennedy shooter Lee Harvey Oswald was being monitored (handled?) by a Jewish spy named Reuben Efron. Efron wasn’t just a Jew-spy; he also worked for the US government (Pentagon) and was also a contributor to the World Zionist Organization.

Jack Ruby, the killer of the killer, has an interesting story of his own. Jack was actually Jacob Rubenstein. He was a Jew who had served in the army. So we have a Jewish army guy killing a marine who was being overseen by a Jewish spy working for the Pentagon (you really can’t make this shit up). Outside of the military, Ruby, who was actually Rubenstein, had a business partner named Harry Epstein and another business associate named Willie Epstein (obviously both Jewish). While I do not have proof that Jeffrey Epstein is related to Harry or Willie, Jeffrey’s uncle is named Arnold Harold Epstein.

Is it possible that Harry is Arnold Harold? The timeframe fits, but I have no legitimate evidence to prove these people are connected. Either way, prior to shooting Oswald, Jack Ruby was employed as an FBI informant and was running back and forth to Cuba for the mafia. Interestingly, he had told his psychologist that he himself was part of the assassination plot to kill Kennedy, but the US government decided that this was not the case. The government determined that Ruby was not a part of the plot to murder the president and that the shooting of Oswald was to be logged in history as Ruby acting in “psychotic patriotism.” What history really doesn’t want you to know is that Ruby was also suspected to have committed a previous murder for the mafia, which allowed them to take over an important union in Chicago. In fact, Ruby had met numerous times with the paymaster of the Chicago mob. The paymaster, as the name implies, is the dude who handles the bribes and payoffs.

On top of that, according to an FBI memo, all the way back in the 1940s, Jack Ruby was supposed to testify before a congressional committee investigating the Mafia, but Congressman Nixon intervened to ensure that wouldn’t happen. (The FBI claims the memo is fake, but Nixon’s own allies insist it is not.) Why might the government want Mr. Ruby to testify? Because a Warren Commission document indicated that “a Jack Ruby of Dallas” was the contact with a “large narcotics set up operating between Mexico, Texas, and the East.” Additionally, a man named “Rubenstein” arranged illegal arms exports out of Miami to aid in the war against Castro. This individual was connected to both the Chicago Outfit and the Trafficante arms of Meyer Lansky’s Syndicate.

I should probably also mention that shortly before Ruby died, he passed a note to a prison guard that explained his part in the Kennedy assassination was to silence Oswald. This makes sense because dead men are fantastic at keeping secrets.

When Ruby died, he was then buried in the Jewish Emanu-El Cemetery in Dallas. To add to the craziness of this story, the man to capture the famous shooting on video was Abraham Zapruder.

Zapruder was also a Jew, and he too would die a few years after the event. He was only 65 years old. History claims stomach cancer took him out. Fascinatingly, Zapruder would pass away at Parkland Memorial Hospital, which was the same hospital where both Kennedy and Oswald died. But that’s not all…

COINCIDENCES

Another oddity surrounding the assassination was something that, at a quick glance, seems absolutely meaningless. See if you notice it in the image below, which is a photo taken moments before the assassination.

Did you see it? I’ll tell you what it is: it’s the white van in the background. See, I told you it seems meaningless, but is it? One first must ask why. Why was this driverless van, labeled Clean Towel and Linen Service Company, parked there? What was it doing?

And who exactly was Clean Towel and Linen Service Company?

It would turn out that the company, which I will now call Clean Towel, was formed only a couple of years before the tragedy. The original board of directors consisted of W.J. “Jack” Newell, who was a prominent figure in the industrial building industry. Jack was very anti-Catholic and anti-Kennedy and had no issues publicly voicing his opinions by writing to the newspaper to express his outrage.

The second board director was a lawyer named Allen B. Conner. This man not only worked for the FBI, but he also managed a political campaign for Coke R. Stevenson, who served as the 35th governor of Texas.

The third and final director was a dude named B.J. Lewis, who I have been unsuccessful in tracking down. Now here’s where things get very Netflix drama plot-twist-like: On Clean Towel’s business entity filing, the address belonging to W.J. Newell is listed as 2431 Weisenberger Street, Fort Worth, Texas.

While this specific building does not seem to exist today, it appears, providing the address is real, that it once was right here, at the end of this dead-end street.

Which would make sense for a company that specialized in laundering services, right? A big warehouse with lots of washers and dryers. Well, curiously, Lee Harvey Oswald rented an apartment located at 2703 Mercedes Ave., Fort Worth, which happened to be within walking distance of the warehouse.

Stranger yet, Oswald’s landlord was sued by Clean Towel. If that’s not enough coincidences for you: after Oswald was said to have murdered the president and then killed Officer Tippit, Oswald’s jacket was allegedly located under a vehicle. In his pocket was a receipt tag for Clean Towel.

MORE COINCIDENCES

Although the three board members of Clean Towel were located in Fort Worth, the actual owner of the company was across the nation, in Los Angeles, California. Strangely, the owner is not listed on the documents of formation, which just doesn’t make sense. What owner would choose not to be legally listed on the LLC formation documents, thus risking the takeover of their company?

Clean Towel was one of various business entities owned by the same Los Angeles man, Manuel Turetz. His other companies included Crescent Towel, Union Towel, Liberty Towel and Linen, and Ambassador Continuous Towel. Doesn’t this seem odd? If Clean Towel was successful, why not create a nationwide franchise of Clean Towel locations as opposed to opening a bunch of seemingly unrelated entities? Where else have we seen a similar pattern of opening all different little businesses across America? What’s even more odd is that the owner of all the laundry companies was also a partner in the oil industry. His company was called ALLTS Oil Co.

Mr. Turetz’s business partner in the oil company was Beverly Hills attorney and (Jewish) B’nai B’rith member Sid B. Levine.

Not only was Levine a partner with Turetz in ALLTS Oil, a bank director, and a political advisor to Senator Thomas H. Kuchel, but he was also appointed power of attorney for Clean Towel. Additionally, Levine’s son, Mel, would become a congressman for California.

Manuel, owner of Clean Towel, was also a financial trustee of Temple Beth El, a Jewish temple located in Hollywood, California; meanwhile, Sid Levine was a top member of the Jewish community and was said to attend Beth El. There are so many crazy, untold connections with the story that it really needs its own book. Anyway, these are the people whose van was parked right next to the presidential assassination, and the US government has absolutely refused to acknowledge the van, let alone look into it. There is no mention of the van in the government’s own investigations into the murder of the president. One must wonder why they refused to pursue a lead.

THE COINCIDENCES KEEP COMING

Edward Lansdale, the dude who was part of Operation Northwoods, was also a part of the JFK assassination, alongside his buddy and fellow CIA operative, George H.W. Bush. Bush was a Skull and Bones fellow who was initiated in 1948. In fact, Fletcher Prouty, Chief of Special Operations for the Joint Chiefs of Staff under President Kennedy and a former colonel in the United States Air Force, named Lansdale as a key organizer of the JFK assassination, but Lansdale wasn’t alone; here’s where the CIA-Israel-Mafia collaboration called Permindex pops up again. Remember, Permindex is the CIA front entity that was tied to Israeli intelligence. It was controlled by mafia lawyer Roy Cohn, an Israeli prime minister, and the mafia. Michael Benson says in his book that the US government’s Warren Commission hearings produced evidence that showed Permindex was likely the tool used for funding political assassinations. Additionally, the entity was charged with being part of the Kennedy assassination. In fact, one of its members, Army fellow turned businessman and CIA operative Clay Shaw, was arrested and charged with conspiring to assassinate the President, but he was set free because, once again, the evidence just wasn’t there.

AND ONE FINAL COINCIDENCE

Because this isn’t a book about JFK, I will end this section with one final coincidence that you’ve never heard. Is it of any relevance that this entire event was surrounded by people who claim to be Jewish while JFK claimed to be Roman Catholic, meanwhile Dealey Plaza, where the president was shot, is here…

Next to Martyrs Park.

The definition of martyr is “a person who voluntarily suffers death as the penalty for declaring belief in and refusing to renounce a religion.”

The story we are told is that Martyrs Park came to be because three enslaved Black men were lynched near the site after being falsely accused of starting fires during an alleged slave uprising. Make of it what you will.

And if you want a fun fact about the Kennedy quid pro quo, Robert Kennedy (little bro), while serving as Attorney General, was said to be the biggest advocate for stopping the mafia, yet it was he who prohibited prosecution of those involved in the CIA-Mafia-Castro poisoning plot despite having enough evidence to put the top guys in the slammer. Speaking of the mob, after the assassination, the New York International Airport was renamed the John F. Kennedy International Airport… and it was controlled by the Syndicate’s Bonnano crime family (the double casket assassin crew), so what does that tell you?

And right about now some of you may be thinking to yourself that while this information has all been utterly fascinating, you are failing to see the connection to Pizzagate. If you haven’t started piecing together the puzzle, just wait; it will all begin making sense very soon. All of this foreshadowing is very important to the end story.

A note to readers: Sometimes people feel offended when I point out that a large number of players at the very top of these rackets claim to be Jewish. Let me explain the reason why this is important to the story: As a researcher, I investigate topics. Part of that process is looking for anomalies. The Jewish population makes up a very, very small percentage of the population of America - roughly 2.3%. This means out of 100 people, two or three statistically could be Jewish. So, as a researcher, when I am investigating and a key player after key player happens to be part of the crime and also Jewish, this is an anomaly. Out of 100 key players, if 90 are Jewish, this defies statistics to the point where it must be examined. It would be an anomaly if they were most-or-all gay, most or all graduates of Columbia University, most or all related to Rockefeller, most or all Freemasons, most or all from Mississippi, etc. It would not be an anomaly if the investigation were in Israel, but it is one in America.

If you choose to be offended by an investigator being thorough and pointing out an anomaly, that is your choice. Anomalies are facts. Facts are not racist or bigoted. Saying someone is Jewish when their Wikipedia page says the same or they have said the same in interviews is not bigoted. Jew is not a bad word. Jew is not a racial slur. If they were most or all Scientologists and I pointed this out, wouldn’t you find it to be a very important part of the story? Isn’t that something any decent investigator should uncover? Should the fact that they are Scientologists be stricken from the record so as to avoid discussing religion? Is it bigoted to label Scientologists as Scientologists?

The next question: why didn’t I label everyone’s religion? Why didn’t I label which ones claim to be Christian? For starters, it would not be an anomaly if they all claimed to be Christian because that is the most common religion in America. It should be expected that out of 100 people, at least 60 to 70 identify as Christian. On the other hand, if I were researching a scandal in India and a large quantity of perpetrators claimed to be Christian, that would be an anomaly because only 2% of the entire country identifies as Christian, and I would indeed point this out. Additionally, being that most or all of the individuals identify as Jewish or their religions are unknown, there is nothing to label. And again, I am not looking to label people for the sake of labeling people. I am looking for anomalies. If one individual out of seven were Jewish, there would be no anomaly, and therefore nothing to label.

In my opinion, when we attack people for pointing out facts, we are missing the bigger picture, which, in this case, it appears that some really evil people are hiding behind a religion, and they are able to get away with their crimes because they have skillfully crafted a fleet of digital foot soldiers who attack and shut down anyone who points it out. If they were not able to silence speech under the guise of bigotry, their crimes could be exposed.