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Sammie0627's avatar
Sammie0627
16h

I have been reading reports and articles from investigators about child abuse cases for many years. I felt the need to understand this problem. I understand it clearly and understand nothing is being done, in a significant way to stop it. I’m so sick of reading about it because we are now seeing Epstein documents and still nothing is being done. How do we wrap our minds around the world we live in?

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grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
7h

Government ("The greatest scam ever perpetrated upon humanity" Etienne de la Boetie2) is rotten to the core.

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