This series features everything you haven’t heard. It took me many years to research. If you choose to have an open mind, you just may discover that the history and the alternative history you have been taught are only a fraction of the bigger story, and the bigger story has yet to be told anywhere…

As an author who has spent years researching and uncovered a third, untold version of history, it is devastating to have to paywall much of it, but I would rather broadcast my incredible findings to some than broadcast my incredible findings to none because I have no accounts left. If you take the time to read this series, I believe you just might come to the same conclusion as I have, which is that both the “history” version of WWII and the “alternative history” version have been skillfully constructed to bury the third version, which is a far bigger conspiracy….