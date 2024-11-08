A few people I know who work in the education industry have been telling me that they (the powers that be) are figuratively burning colleges to the ground. My associates report that the parking lots of universities are becoming empty due to lack of enrollment and they are concerned that the schools are going to go under. My thoughts on this are different.

I don’t think the institutions care if there is enrollment because these schools are no longer schools, they are government-funded and NGO-funded safehouses. Let me give you some examples: In 2018, federal money made up 14% of all college revenue. This is just government revenue for nonprofit private universities in one year, which includes government contracts:

These are learning institutions; places where young adults go to figure out what they want to do with their lives, yet they are getting paid to perform work for the government - am I the only one who finds this alarming? Whoever you accept funds from puts you under their control:

(which is exactly why this Substack will never have a sponsor and will instead 100% rely on donations and subscriptions.)

So, other than the government, who controls the universities? Well, to name a few, as of 2019, the Gates Foundation awarded $1.6 billion to universities. Then there’s the National Institute of Health (NIH) who, working under the Department of Health and Human Services, awarded $41 billion to colleges and universities (2018). The same year, the National Science Foundation gave an additional $11.2 billion to universities. Next, there’s the entities like the Rockefeller Foundation, who completely covers the cost of opening institutions within universities, such as the Montreal Neurological Institute at McGill University and the Institute for Psychoanalysis in Chicago. There are so many transactions that there is no way to ascertain the amount of funds and gifts being pumped into these places.

This leads one to ask “Why? Why are they giving these universities so much money?”. Answer: Because these “schools” are places were the Agendas can be brought to fruition with nobody questioning what the hell is going on behind closed classroom doors. Let me give you a couple examples of what is happening in these schools (I should probably write a full post on the topic, but for now, here you go):

Harvard also offers courses in AI

Just pick a famous University and look at their grants and funding and you will see that everything Agenda-driven traces back to some school. Point being, I don’t think these places care if they have empty parking lots as long as they have enough pupils to get paid to further The Plan.

With that being said, today we are going to look at a document I came across called, “Potential Socioeconomic Consequences of Planned Fertility Reduction”:

This document, which is actually more of a small book, was authored by the Carolina Population Center located at the University of North Carolina and was published in 1971:

Keep in mind, this document was published only two years after Rockefellers 1969 Beyond Family Planning document which outlined putting fertility reducing agents into the water supply and all kinds of other evil sh*t. Now let’s check Planned Fertility Reduction.

One sentence in their book is really interesting. Here’s exactly how it is written:

The basic objective of the majority of such studies has been the need to dramatize the impact of changes in fertility levels on certain socioeconomic indicators in order that “top” policy-makers may become “convinced” of the need to implement a national family planning and/or population planning program”

Creepy, eh? “top” policy-makers? Become “convinced”? That sounds like some underhanded sh*t to me. Here they outline the objective for the study:

They go on to write a series of important points regarding the planned fertility decline, you should read these, especially #7:

On page 56, we see a graph which shows the “number of births to be averted to achieve the assumed fertility decline” in North Carolina. Although the document was published in 1971, the graph starts at 1970 (left) and goes through the year 2000 (right). As you can see, they were planning a massive reduction in population, with the hardest hit being between 1975-1985:

They provide further detail on the impacts to the total population of North Carolina when the planned fertility decline program is fully implemented:

They go on to question if reducing population growth to an extreme is going to affect the amount of tax revenue generated by the citizens (because dead men don’t pay taxes). They decided that, although it will impact the amount being paid in, it will also help because it will reduce the amount of people on welfare and by reducing dependents. They state that there will still be population growth, it just won’t be as bad as if these measures are not taken.

On their Summary and Conclusions page, whoever had the book before me made a pen mark in it, which I agree is of interest:

The “30 year period” ends at the year 2000, which was exactly when the United Nations Agenda 21 was scheduled to go into effect; sustainable everything. And what is causing the world to not be sustainable? People.

I wanted to see what happened to the Carolina Population Center at the University of North Carolina. I was surprised to discover that the entity is still open today. What are they doing these days? Running programs that advance the well-being of all people.

