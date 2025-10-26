We are getting ready to launch the official version of our new site, ShadowbannedLibrary.com, before the end of 2025. In the meantime, we are using Ko-Fi as a temporary website. Here you can find fantastic publications by me as well as other authors and content creators. We will be adding a lot more creators once the real site is live. Here are some new titles just listed:

The Dinosaur Hoax PART 2: Water Dino’s Edition is now available!

released Detoxed to Death:

Behind the scenes, on our real site, we have already gotten over 200 FREE Truth books from the 1700s - 1900s uploaded! These are fantastic publications that search engines are trying to banish from history.

Check out everything we have listed so far on our temporary site. Right now, we are fundraising in an effort to build out our real website, ETA: January 2026! Every purchase you make funds the cause. I will be releasing a full business plan on Substack soon (I previously said October 2025, but I am running behind). Trust me when I tell you, you will be amazed at what we have in store for the Truth Movement! It’s not going to be easy, but it will be worth it, and we sincerely believe this massive undertaking will make a huge difference in the preservation of true history, books, documents, videos, and other Truth content, thus allowing us to pass it on to future generations.

- Agent131711