My V2K Story: Hearing Music That Isn't There 🎶Gov Sponsored Audio Hallucinations [PART 1]
"Mental Illness" or worldwide government conspiracy?
In 2024 I wrote an article about the worldwide phenomenon of waking up at 3am and uncovered the culprit; terrifying audio being blasted into our rooms between 1-4am using ultra low frequency (ELF); frequency so low that our ears can not hear it but our minds can. This series, My V2K Story, was supposed to publish immediately after that one, but I got cold feet. Why? I guess I didn’t want to be judged. If you read My Confession and Questioning My Religion, I grew up in a household where saying something is wrong wasn’t acceptable so perhaps that’s why I pulled back and published something else instead? Whatever the reason, I couldn’t bring myself to click the publish button, but today is the day.
Today we are going to embark on a multi-part series about a diabolical weapon program referred to as Voice to Skull (V2K, Voice 2 Skull). So let me begin by telling you how I ended up in this rabbit hole; maybe you are dealing with the same…
Personal stuff as well as anything that could get my account deleted goes behind the wall of protection from the general public. Join me on the other side for my story of how I went from thinking I was mentally ill to realizing something far, far worse is taking place.
