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I started writing on Substack in 2023, and for the first time ever, I am putting two articles in a row behind the paywall. This is because, in this article, we will be discussing currently existing entities, including very powerful, famous, nationwide entities that are operated by currently living people, and I know the repercussions that can follow, especially when you are over the target. I have already suffered through harassment and debanking. The only reason to take away someone’s right to use their own bank account is to destroy them financially, and, as you will come to see in my next piece (which will be free), that is precisely what happens to those who expose these horrific crimes. This is why so many journalists fall short of the full story. They don’t want to cross the invisible line, so they play it safe. Playing it safe is the wise thing to do, but because of it, people only get part of a story, never seeing the full picture, and ultimately pointing blame at low-level, fairly irrelevant individuals. Because of this, they never look higher up the chain, let alone learn exactly how the crime is being carried out. The logistics are what matter because without learning the logistics, there is no way to truly expose something. So when I came across a piece of evidence stuffed in a court filing regarding the biggest pedo-pornographic producers in the United States and saw that this was happening in my home state, like a moth to a flame, I had to look closer…