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Brady Stewart's avatar
Brady Stewart
4h

And American intelligence is responsible for the resurgence of the Sicilian mafia by making a deal to release and deport Lucky Luciano so they could use them as Gladio shock troops to keep the commies from winning the 1948 election in Italy (with help from the pope).

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