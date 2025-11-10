We are getting ready to launch the official version of our new site, ShadowbannedLibrary.com on January 1st, 2026. In the meantime, we are using Ko-Fi as a temporary website. Here you can find fantastic publications by me as well as other authors and content creators. We will be adding a lot more creators once the real site is live. I just got my Christmas book, SANTA, SATAN, SATURN and BABY JESUS? The Uncomfortable Truth about Christmas listed!

Until Ko-Fi bans me, you can grab your copy here: https://ko-fi.com/s/97c1ca309d. If that link stops working, go directly to ShadowbannedLibrary.com to get it.

ALSO JUST ADDED:

One of my most important publications of all time:

Grab it here: https://ko-fi.com/s/5dead1db4c If the link stops working, go directly to ShadowbannedLibrary.com

Get it here: https://ko-fi.com/s/200a76b495 until KoFi bans me.

You can get your copy of Methylene Blue here: https://ko-fi.com/s/d2ecf13067

There’s also a ton of great, new books by

!

Get it here until my account is involuntarily deleted: https://ko-fi.com/s/bef8a45c38

https://ko-fi.com/s/f948b66435

https://ko-fi.com/s/1e6cb4dc8c

And more! Until the new site opens, you can shop all of my uploaded eBooks here: https://ko-fi.com/chemtrails/shop/authoragent131711 or browse all of Medicine Girls: https://ko-fi.com/chemtrails/shop/authormedicinegirl or peep books and podcasts by other authors: https://ko-fi.com/chemtrails/shop/authorothers

JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP! Not only will we notify you of new releases, livestreams, and other important info, but this will ensure we can never lose contact with you, even if Substack and Ko-Fi delete us! You can join here.

Behind the scenes, on our real site, we have already gotten over 200 FREE Truth books from the 1700s - 1900s uploaded! These are fantastic publications that search engines are trying to banish from history.

We also got in AMAZING inventory that you are going to love! We are only able to do this because of your support. We look forward to making a real difference in the truth movement and, more importantly, the preservation of materials!

- Agent131711