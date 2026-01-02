Agent131711’s Substack

Agent131711’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nancy's avatar
Nancy
8h

The amount of information coming forth on so many things and on so many levels of evil and corruption is truly blowing my mind . I knew “ man “ was evil but I didn’t quite grab the full extent of what God meant by it . Wow , just wow .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
David's avatar
David
3h

I had written an extensive reply/comment then..poof...it disappeared. So I'll try again. THANKS! Brilliant research. Are you aware that several "bunnies" were products of SRA...Satanic Ritual Abuse? Some had apparently been "created" ie. abused and SRA programmed in the caged/warehouses which held thousands of infants and children so treated in military bases in California and likely other locations throughout the USA...and western world. I read about this years ago...have been whistleblowing over 50 years, and am a product of SRA myself. If I recall correctly Fritz. Springmeier wrote about this in some of his work..eg. in How the Illuminati Create Perfect Mind Controlled Slaves. https://dn720006.ca.archive.org/0/items/springmeier-the-illuminati-formula-used-to-create-an-undetectable-total-mind-control/Fritz%20Springmeier-The%20Illuminati%20Formula%20Used%20to%20Create%20an%20Undetectable%20Total%20Mind%20Controlled%20Slave-Springmeier%20%26%20Wheeler%20%281996%29.pdf . Also are you aware of Dave McGowan's work re. Laurel Canyon, the Rock and Roll music industry, Hollywood? https://chemtrails.substack.com/p/mkultra-midnight-climax-human-trafficking/comments? My second wife Holly grew up in Hollywood, went to Hollywood High, her father discovered and promoted Buddy Holly, and was very much part of that crazed, coke fed Laurel Canyon scene "back in the day". She was an astounding phenomenon...blonde and blue, beautiful, vivacious, perhaps even entrancing. And once married I discovered she was MPD'd...multiple personality disordered. TOTALLY destroyed my hard earned, carefully created life. BUT...as the saying goes "Unless we remember our past we are doomed to repeat it!" and following extricating myself from her gold-digging, avaricious, cleverly disguised clutches I discovered that I had been similarly abused, traumatized and programmed. Apparently I had attracted this woman and absolute disaster of a relationship to help me understand yet more deeply my own deliberately scarred psychological/emotional past. WOW! Thanks Holly. Anyway, back to what you are exposing in these Playboy articles. The CIA is a Jewish controlled operation, just like the MOSSAD, MI5/6, here in Canada CSIS (Canadian Secret Intelligence Service) etc. And digging deeper it becomes more than clear that the perversion and horror you found pervading Hefner and Playboy pervades, is fundamental to Judaism, Freemasonry, the Jesuits, OTO, Skull and Bones ...in a word Satanism. You have likely seen videos such as this: https://rumble.com/v22h2q0-rabbi-finkelstein-we-eat-the-children-of-our-enemies-zionists-are-pur-evil-.html , https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tHulhU3vxZI , https://faiezkirsten.substack.com/p/human-sacrifice-and-genocide-are?utm= , https://rumble.com/embed/v44h52t/?pub=jj93z . Playboy as I have come to understand was part of the Satanic Jewish creation of Operation Baby Boomer, operation Hippies, akin to the creation of the Beat generation immediately prior. Here's a hint about that from my book https://archive.org/details/trh-77_202111 pgs. 57-62 . I'd better stop here before this reply also disappears. Thank You!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Agent131711 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture