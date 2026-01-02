In Parts 1 and 2 of this series, we began making a flowchart. Let’s check out where we left off:

Shall we keep going? Yes, we shall…

Wanna listen instead of read? Here you go. If you haven’t read Part 1, make sure you start there. Click here to go back to Part 1.

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Like My Work? Buy Me a Coffee

Make a Ko-Fi Donation

Visit ShadowbannedLibrary.com

Get Notified-Join My WhatsApp Group

There’s so much to add that I am not going to recap Parts 1 or 2, so if you didn’t read those, you’re going to be lost. Here’s one last chance to go back and read them. For the rest of us:

BESTIALITY

The Jesters’ branch of Freemasonry has custom jewelry and decor that features sex with animals.

Again, they try to explain it all away as “jokes,” but how long can a joke go on for before it stops being funny? And how are pedophilia and bestiality humorous to begin with?

Meanwhile, at the Playboy mansion, Sondra Theodore (Hugh Hefner’s girlfriend from 1976 to 1981) testified that she walked in on Hugh having sex with a dog. Additionally, a tenant of the West mansion reported that porn star Linda Lovelace was brought in against her will, heavily drugged, and forced to give a German shepherd oral sex for a group of men.

FILTH

As if rape, pedophilia, and sex with animals aren’t bad enough, there is also an ongoing theme with bodily excretions. Numerous victims of shadow mansion owner Peter Nygard have reported that he was turned on by urine and feces. In fact, he was an avid watcher of feces porn and forced his captives to watch it with him. In the bedroom, he would force the women to defecate into his mouth or smear feces all over his body. Several victims stated his obsession with shit is the entire reason why he constantly fed the girls so much food (*cringe*).

And again, we see more similarities between this abhorrent behavior and the Freemasons. The Jesters’ memorabilia and jewelry not only include homosexuality…

… and intercourse with animals…

… and children…

…it also includes bodily excretions.

And this was what judges, priests, police, politicians, and even presidents were a part of…

Like My Work? Buy Me a Coffee

RAPE AND TRAFFICKING

To understand what I am about to explain - as unbelievable as it may sound - you first have to understand why the women were called “bunnies” to begin with. The answer is because rabbits mate as often as every 14 days… they told us all along in the name of the organization. Now let’s get into it…

EAST AND WEST MANSIONS

The prettiest girls got to stay at the East and West mansions, where they hoped and prayed they would land a place in the coveted magazine. Eventually, they were offered contracts, but the contracts were rigged to keep the girls perpetually financially impoverished, stuck in their contracts, and forced to stay to get paid the full amount. For example, if the contract outlined that a payment of $15,000 was to be made for a photoshoot, it would be paid out in tiny installments over numerous years. A girl who does multiple shoots is owed so much money that she can’t leave because, if she did, not only would she not be paid, but it would be a breach of contract, and she could be sued.

As their time progressed at the East and West mansions, bad things began happening to the models. Holly Madison was one of Hugh Hefner’s main girlfriends. In her 2015 book called “Down the Rabbit Hole,” she gives an eye-popping account of her rigidly policed existence at the California West mansion. Amongst other things, she reports sex was mandatory and terrible. Every action the girls took was heavily monitored. There was even a 9 pm curfew, which left her feeling so isolated that she considered suicide.

At the same mansion, Hef carried a skeleton key that allowed him to open all doors. He would use the key in the middle of the night to molest and rape sleeping women. Women state that when they were being raped by Hef, he, quote, “looked like Satan.” But it wasn’t just in the bedrooms that the horror was taking place. Hef violently anally raped Dorothy Stratton in the grotto. She was said to be screaming in pain so loud that security and the butler came running. They were told to keep their mouths shut and mind their own business.

Other top models were forced to perform sadistic humiliation rituals. An eyewitness described Hugh bringing groups of men into the mansion. They would all go upstairs. The witness accidentally walked into a room and saw a fully nude model on all fours, pretending to be an animal. She was surrounded by the naked men.

At East and West, the models were trafficked like property. They were made available to celebrities and forced to participate in what many describe as videotaped porn.

THE SMALLER MANSIONS

The girls who were pretty but not calendar material were sent to the shadow mansions. In addition to owning the scandalous company called IOS, Jewish Bernie Cornfeld, along with Doctor Mark Saginor, both housed models in the shadow mansions they oversaw. Grayhall had an entire dorm upstairs. Just like in the Bahamas, to get women through the doors, they were tricked. To achieve this, Bernie founded a talent agency, which was used to lure in young women. Bernie would go “prowling” at night, hunting for victims. The models would be offered an opportunity to shoot for Playboy or a modeling contract.

Additionally, identical to Nygard, scouts would drive around, go into businesses, and look for young employees. They would tell them how beautiful they were and invite them to become a Playboy model. The young women (often not legal adults yet) would be told all they needed to do was sign a contract with the company. To sign, they needed to come to the next mansion party. Once at the party, they were invited into the house to sign, then told they needed to do a test shoot. Prior to the shoot, girls were offered a drink, which was typically drugged. In the upstairs of the mansion, a fake photo shoot area was set up. The young girls would then be told they needed to show their breasts while a man took pics. Then they were told to remove all of their clothing. As this was occurring, the drugs were setting in. The models would begin to lose their balance and ultimately become incoherent. Once the young woman was no longer in control of her body or asleep from the drugs, she was molested and raped. Sometimes the fake test shoots were videotaped.

The girls would wake up the following morning, still at the mansion, with no clue what happened the previous night, feeling terribly humiliated and ashamed but afraid to ask questions. To make matters worse, the Playboy empire now had photos and videos of her naked, and she had no clue what would be done with the material if she were to cause any problems.

The girls sent to the shadow mansions to live, at first, were hopeful of landing what they believed would be a highly lucrative Playboy modeling contract, but, just like with East and West, not long after residing in the mansion, the young women were not allowed to leave or see family except on holidays. To keep them sedated, the girls would be fed a constant supply of drugs and alcohol. They, too, would be forced to do soft porn videos. Every photo and video trapped them further inside the organization.

The shadow mansion tenants were set up on dates like prostitutes. They would be told they were being sent out of state for a modeling gig, but when they arrived, there was no job, just one man waiting. According to some of the Playboy bunnies, drug addict and former Playboy model Anna Nicole Smith, was one of the women who lived at Doctor Saginor’s shadow mansion.

At the time, she was around 30 years of age. Here she was said to have been made available to men. However, before her death, Anna Nicole abruptly moved to the Bahamas, the exact same location as the CIA’s bank and the shadow mansion owned by Nygard. We can guess what she was doing there.

In 1973, Hugh Hefner purchased Pips Club. The establishment featured a dance area with backgammon games.

Girls from the shadow mansions were brought in to be bet on over backgammon. It is very clear that, if the accusations made by the victims are true, the entire Playboy network was deeply involved in human trafficking, and this would mean the CIA was involved, if not running the operation.

As you can see, this entire group - from Playboy to the Masons to the government - is filled with the worst of the worst immorality. And this doesn’t mean everyone was bad, but the people in the positions of power sure were.

You may think that is the end of the story, but alarmingly, it isn’t.

MKULTRA

Project MKUltra was officially initiated on April 13, 1953, when CIA Director Allen Dulles approved the program. It was headed by chemist Sidney Gottlieb, a socialist Jew. What’s interesting is that if we refer to the book Funding the Sexual Revolution, we learn an untold fact about MKUltra. Specifically, funding was going from the CIA’s covert program to the CIA’s front organization called the Society for the Investigation of Human Ecology (SIHE), and then it was being pumped into none other than… Alfred Kinsey. Yes, the CIA, through one of its many fake companies, was funding the pedophile performing ghastly “experiments” on innocent children and babies. This was all overseen by Mr. Sidney Gottlieb. Not only was Kinsey performing the diabolical molestation experiments, but he was also running assorted torture tests. These tests included sleep deprivation, restraints, detention, no sensory stimuli, fear, threats, pain, hypnosis, sex abuse, cuts and bruises, abrasions, death, 21-hour video filmed abuse, medical abuse, and more.

When we compare the techniques used by Kinsey / Gottlieb to traumatize their victims to testimony regarding what was taking place within the walls of the mansions, it is eerily similar. Those who knew Hugh Hefner and the other shadow mansion owners have stated they enjoyed taking “fresh girls and breaking them.” This would be accomplished both physically and verbally. Women were ridiculed daily and told things like they’re too fat when they were rail thin. Psych evaluations were run on models and staff (If that doesn’t scream CIA, what does?) Hefner would openly watch snuff films while having sex with the models. These horrific films would bring him to orgasm, while mentally tormenting his “lover.” Peter Nygard had a dictionary that he forced his staff to memorize. The dictionary outlined what they were allowed to say. He also forced everyone around him to watch videos about him. The videos showed him with famous people like Michael Jackson, reminding the individual of how powerful he was. If someone came in to meet with Nygard, he would refuse to see them until they watched all the videos. Hold that thought; we will come back to this. For now, let’s update the flowchart:

OPERATION MIDNIGHT CLIMAX

Under the MKUltra program were tons of subprograms. Operation Midnight Climax was one of them. It was established in 1954 by Sidney Gottlieb and placed under the direction of the Federal Bureau of Narcotics in Boston. This operation used fake (CIA-run) brothels in San Francisco to lure men (often men of wealth) into them and secretly administer them LSD. In addition to the drugs, victims were often fed subliminal messages in attempts to induce them to involuntary actions, including criminal activity such as robbery, assault, and assassination. The purpose, they claimed, was to “study their reactions.” What started as fake brothels in San Francisco expanded to Mill Valley, California, as well as New York City. Now check out these dates:

MKUltra officially started in 1953. This was the exact year the first Playboy magazine was published , December, 1953.

In 1954, Operation Midnight Climax began.

CIA-operated brothels spread across the nation.

Mansion East was purchased in 1959.

In 1960, the first Playboy Club opened.

In 1962, Castle Bank and Trust was established in the Bahamas by a CIA operative. Mr. Hefner’s organization had an account.

By 1965, there were 13 Playboy Clubs, raking in over 25 million annually.

The CIA claims they stopped running MKUltra brothel experiments in 1965, but the program, MKUltra, remained active.

Playboy West was purchased in 1971.

13 (or more) shadow mansions were now established and working under the guidance of East and West.

MKUltra, as a title of a program, was officially terminated two years later in 1973 but the Playboy behemoth was going stronger than ever.

Could it be possible that the entire Playboy empire was part of the CIA? Specifically MKUltra?

THE INTERNATIONAL BLACKMAIL RING

Back in the 1960s, an information packet was sent out to New York Playboy Club members that stated in black and white, when you “step into the playroom,” the “wonderful world of Playboy is all yours.” While in the main areas of the clubs, the patron could look but was not supposed to touch. As discussed previously, this was not the story with the mansions. Celebrities, athletes, musicians, businessmen, politicians, and men of immense wealth and power were all invited to mansion parties. Once at the mansions, the girls were made available to them (prostitution, sex slavery, trafficking). This would explain why the girls were called the “Playboy Playmates.” Drugs flowed throughout the mansions, and patrons, whether voluntarily or involuntarily, were under the influence. What the excited and often intoxicated men didn’t know was that, in every room at the mansions were hidden cameras that recorded every action 24/7. These cameras were reported to be sneakily embedded behind decorative wall molding, and “disguised” above the bed. Jill Ann Spaulding, an aspiring Playboy model, wrote in her books, “I was taken upstairs to the second floor, and there was a whole room full of surveillance that I walked by. The cameras were pointing inside the house, not just outside.” She added that the mansion phones were all bugged, and “If you use the computer in this room, they can read what you write, so don’t write anything you wouldn’t want them to read.”

This means, not only were the men secretly recorded partaking in drug use (or slipped drugs against their will), but their most intimate moments were also covertly filmed, and, according to the models themselves, Hugh Hefner had tapes on everyone. He would often watch these tapes when the individual wasn’t around. Whether he was watching them to arouse himself or examining what blackmail he obtained is unknown. Sure sounds like the MKUltra brothels but on a much larger scale, doesn’t it?

In fact, according to researcher Judith Reisman, Miss January 1973 and later Hugh’s director of Playmate Promotions, Miki Garcia, testified to the Attorney General’s Pornography Commission that Playboy was likely “wired to the CIA.” Folks, there is too much evidence to look at this as anything other than a massive CIA operation. Perhaps the biggest, longest-running CIA operation in history, and one of the most evil when you account for the unspoken aspects of it.

The next question is, what exactly is on those tapes aside from Hollywood’s A-list cheating on their spouses with Playboy bunnies, molesting minors, and using a buffet of drugs?

THE GUESTS

When actor Tony Curtis (a frequent patron of Mansion West) discovered Hef had an assortment of tapes on him, he got his lawyers involved. They demanded that Hugh turn over the tapes to them. Now remember, Mr. Curtis was also an account holder at the CIA’s Castle Bank. This means the members within the program itself were blackmailed.

Another regular of the mansions was Mr. Bill Cosby, who was said to arrive 3 to 4 times a week, sometimes bringing minors with him. He enjoyed the mansion so much that he often stayed overnight. What most people don’t know is, according to the models themselves, Cosby was a very close friend of Hef. Some go as far as saying they were best friends. Whether this was a homosexual relationship, like that with the doctor, is unknown. What we do know is that, while at the mansion, Cosby drugged and brutally raped numerous playmates, including “PJ.” She claims that when he raped her, he first drugged her, then sodomized her so badly that blood was dripping down her legs and onto the floor the next day. She recounted that the day after the rape, he mailed her a card that told her to stay “healthy mentally.”

And if you’re thinking that perhaps Hugh Hefner simply didn’t know what was going on in his completely surveilled home, all the way back in 2008, a Bill Cosby accuser claimed Hugh Hefner conspired with him. Remember, rape is rarely ever about sex. If these men wanted sex, they could have had consensual sex both inside the mansion and everywhere they went because they were rich and famous. Rape is about power and control. Violent rape is about enforcing evil dominance over someone. It is about ensuring the individual knows you are the epitome of sinister. Aside from murdering someone, there isn’t much else you could do to them that is worse than violent rape. Many violent rape victims would argue that they would rather have been murdered, and many do take their own lives.

As you probably are aware, despite Bill being arrested for five decades’ worth of horrific sex crimes, the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania overturned his conviction, so he is a free man today. I cannot help but wonder if Mr. Cosby was a CIA asset.

Cosby wasn’t the only violent patron of the Playboy estates. Jim Brown, widely regarded as one of the greatest football players in NFL history, not only raped women, but he would physically abuse them while he raped them. He was so violent that he was known to crack ribs and dislocate jaws. On at least one occasion, the model had to be rushed to ER after the assault. And remember, folks, everything that happened at the mansion was recorded: they knew all along and the CIA most likely watched it all in real time.

For Mr. Brown, who is touted in the media as being a hero of the civil rights movement and a football legend, victimization of women wasn’t exclusive to the mansions. He had a lifelong history of accusations of serious crimes against females. In 1965, he was arrested for beating an 18-year-old in a hotel room. Charges were dropped. Three years later, he was charged with intent to commit murder when model Eva Bohn-Chin was found semiconscious and moaning on a concrete patio 20 feet below the balcony of Brown’s Hollywood apartment. Despite blood patches being located all over the interior of his apartment, charges were dismissed. The following year, he was charged with assault and battery after what the papers called “a road-rage incident.” The verdict was not guilty. In 1975, Brown was convicted of misdemeanor battery for beating and choking. He served two days in jail and paid a $500 fine. In 1985, Brown was charged with raping a 33-year-old woman. Charges were dismissed. In 1986, he was arrested for assaulting his fiancée, Debra Clark. Out of fear, she refused to press charges, so the state decided to drop the case. The accusations and arrests continued until his death.

Another frequent guest and rapist at the mansion was Roman Polanski. Like the others, his crimes extended beyond the walls of the mansion. In March 1977, Polanski was arrested and charged with multiple offenses against a 13-year old girl. These charges included rape by use of drugs, sodomy, and furnishing a controlled substance. Polanski would later be accused of doing the same to two additional women, and those are who were brave enough to come forward.

A few of the many mansion guests included the Beatles, Johnny Carson, Tony Bennett, Frank Sinatra, Pauly Shore, Leonardo DiCaprio, Eminem, Rob Lowe, Mike Tyson, Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones, and Sammy Davis. Jack Nicholson, Warren Beatty, and James Caan were frequent guests, some even residing at the mansion for extended periods of time. Pretty much the whole of what we refer to as “Hollywood” has been to the mansion at least once. Do we have proof that all of these men slept with the women, used drugs, molested children, and so on? No, of course not, but that was the mansion’s entire purpose. Whatever these men did while they were there was recorded and, most likely, made property of the Central Intelligence Agency. In the 2020 documentary, OUT OF SHADOW, Kevin Shipp, a former CIA agent, identifies Hefner as a CIA asset for blackmail operations: “Getting well-known government and private industry lead people in compromising positions at the Playboy Mansion and on Epstein’s plane ... and photographing them.” He goes on to outline how the photos of the congressman with the minor at the mansion become blackmail used by the CIA. I should probably mention that former CIA operative Laurel Aston said Hugh Hefner was part of MK-ULTRA.

It’s pretty clear, the entire Playboy empire was part of the CIA but before we can finish our investigation into Playboy and put the final names on our flowchart, there are a few things left to reveal.

COMING NEXT: ABORTIONS, MURDERS & CIA SPIES - Playboy, The Final Chapter

Our new website, ShadowbannedLibrary.com, is officially open!

Check it out! We have so much coming this month. We are in our early stages of launch. We have so much to add to really build out the site, but we have to take it one step at a time. Our blog is live. Several awesome authors will start posting content this week. Medicine Girl’s Truth Chat starts January 9th. You can sign up to get posts from your favorite authors here. More authors will be added to the list this week. Some time this month I should tell you the crazy story of building the first official site, which took from September until December 21st, which was the day I realized that site was not going to work long term. I then had ten days to build a new site from scratch. My son and I somehow pulled off the impossible. Anyway, the new site is live and usable. It will get better and better as time goes on. Stick with us while we create something incredible for the truth movement.

If you want to support our venture, you can buy me a coffee, buy stuff on our site, or donate - every dollar is greatly appreciated.

Like My Work? Buy Me a Coffee

Make a Ko-Fi Donation

Visit ShadowbannedLibrary.com

Get Notified-Join My WhatsApp Group

Disclaimer: Hugh Hefner / Playboy, the CIA, Freemasonry - they all deny any wrongdoing. Playboy admits there was indeed a Castle Bank account but states they did not know much about it because it was a part of a business dealing that the organization did not thoroughly investigate. The Freemasons acknowledge the Jesters were involved in some shady activity but claim they have since cleaned up their act. The guests who have made public statements claim the accusations against them are completely fabricated.

Note: The flow chart shown in this series spans 30 years