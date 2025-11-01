Agent131711’s Substack

Decode the World's avatar
Decode the World
1h

December 25th is the 3rd day after the winter solstice. It's the first day of the winter that days are noticeably getting longer. "Three days of darkness" (Dec 22-25).

This is why it was the birthday of main Roman God Sol Invictus, the Sun God. The giver of life and the God many Roman temples were dedicated to. Ditto for the Greeks with Apollo (same God, different name). Constantine, the Sun worshiper who adopted Christianity for Rome, replaced one holy day with another....substituting Jesus for Sol Invictus.

The Romans were no fools, they were moving their Empire inside a structure that could last another 2000 years called a "Church". Tax free and with a business model that could cross borders, it employed simony, the selling of indulgences and blessings as a tax on the wealthy with a sense of guilt. The religion they decided to put on the banner was Christianity. Now you know why Jesus was "born" on December 25th.

The merchants say "What a friend we have in Jesus" as they count their money after Christmas.

John Visher's avatar
John Visher
1hEdited

Christmas is the most conflicted holiday. The glomming together of the birthday(or is it?!) of Christ, our spiritual messenger from God and Nature and the Dreamtime, with a bunch of crappy man made expensive(slavery?) things from the hot calculating brain of Lucifer.

Jesus and Lucifer do not dance harmoniously in any dream I can dream.

