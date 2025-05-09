Agent131711’s Substack

Agent131711’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
summer's avatar
summer
9h

In high school we had to have two science credits in order to graduate, one "general science" and the second either biology or chemistry. I knew they cut up animals in biology and refused to take the course, so i ended up having to take chemistry which i had no interest whatsoever in, in fact i hated that class and decided if i failed it i would just have to miss getting the all-important-at-that-time graduation diploma required to get employment, get into university, and move forward in the world. So i sat all thru chemistry, an hour every school day, quietly drawing at my desk (i was a very artistic child) and willing the teacher never to call on me, which she didn't. And I failed every single test. She was a tall, gawky, unattractive older single woman, and i actually felt a bit sorry for her. At the end of the year i couldn't believe she gave me the lowest passing grade -- a D -- so i was able to graduate! I had never exchanged more than two words with this teacher, but i went to thank her, and she said to me "I've always wanted to be able to draw". That was in 1966, and it still touches my heart today.........

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
11h

satan's creed always target the children: Normalize every aberrant behavior, bring common all deviancy and let fly the reins of morality and reason, then welcome in that utopia that liberals embrace called communism, that which most Americans with but a shard of ethic would immediately recognize as evil. -judahbenhuer

Never let your enemies teach your children —Malcolm X

The predominant value system of an entire culture can be overturned in one generation, or certainly in two, by those with unlimited access to children —Dr. James Dobson

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Agent131711
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture