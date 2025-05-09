What we now casually call “Big Pharma” was founded on black magic, occult dark arts, alchemy and superstition. The entire industry was formed from horrific torture, poison and fraud and somehow, over time, these things became “medicine” and “vaccines” and the magicians and their potions became known as “saviors of humanity” - the magicians best magic trick.

In the 1800s, Big Pharma knew, to grow it needed to create a new generation of torturers and poisoners - wicked men and women, numb to compassion and empathy. By this point in time, the school system was tax-funded and mandated, so what better way to accomplish this than to bring the Pharmacopeia of Pharmakeia into schools and teach evil behind closed doors without the knowledge or permission of parents? The demonic practice of “vivisection” (meaning cutting up the living) was accomplished under the guise of biology class...

Biology class, explained to parents as being the “scientific study of living things, their structure, function, growth, evolution, and distribution”, sounded like something innocent enough, but little did parents know, there was a secret agenda at play. This agenda can be clearly seen in a statement made by a teacher of the times:

“…this is fine kindergarten work, and if the pupils are apt, they will take to cutting up cats themselves.”

Yes, you read that correctly. To explain what was taking place, I am going to give you a variety of snippets from now-censored and scrubbed articles on the topic.

In California, a student wrote a note to his mother, pleading to stay home from school on torture days. The note said:

“There is so much cruelty in our school. All the teachers are ladies except the principal. He is a very cruel man. He cuts up live animals, cats, birds, and rabbits, etc. He believes in vivisection and doesn't use chloroform. He keeps a rawhide to whip the children with. Mama, don't allow us to stay there on his operating days…”

Another letter stated several cats had recently been killed and dissected before the pupils of a school in Catskill, New York. The teacher, Professor Bimmett, assigned the students, age 13 and younger, with the task of collecting stray cats so that they could be slaughtered in front of the class. A letter referencing one of the operating days said that on December 14th, the throat of the feline was cut to let the blood out. “The boys said a female teacher skinned the cat in the cellar. Then it was brought up to the class and cut open to show the heart and lungs.”

Also in New York, a different teacher “first removed the heart and laid it upon the table at the same time delivering a dissertation on the tissues. Other organs were then removed, and the young woman used a quill to inflate the lungs of the kitten to show her pupils how they looked when in active operation”. During the dissection of the baby cat, “one girl became faint and ill and was led from the operating room”. When parents questioned their children as to why they had brought home strange strips of material, they were told the skin of the kitten was cut up and a strip given to each student as a souvenir.

In Iowa “the practice of cutting up cats for the edification of children” was adopted and dissecting parties became a thing.

In Missouri, a teacher “with a knife and scalpel in hand, went at the tiny fur-covered body with all the coolness of an experienced demonstrator. The kitten was disemboweled and all of the organs were exhibited to the children. Several of the little witnesses could not stand it, and a boy who had rabbit stew for his dinner became violently afflicted with nausea.”

In Illinois live cats, doves, and pigeons were amongst the animals dissected for the young students. [According to the teachers performing vivisection, students weren’t “forced” to participate in the slaughter or dissection of living animals but, as students, parents and fellow teachers pointed out, children who asked to be excused were teased and tormented for being weak. Since no child wanted to be mercilessly taunted and ridiculed by their peers, they essentially were forced to stay.]

In Ohio, “at the request of a teacher at Central High School, two of her boy pupils brought a live cat into the classroom in a bag, as they were instructed to do”. The cat clawed for its life, but the teacher and students managed to overcome it, pinning it to the table. The teacher then slaughtered it and proceeded to slice it into pieces. This dissection is reported to have been quite bloody, and many students couldn't stand the sight of it, begging to be let out of the room.

While the majority of children were traumatized by what they were forced to witness, after enough desensitization, some students who were at first squeamish around blood, were able to slaughter then slice up living creatures without a second thought. Some children came to enjoy vivisection, even going out on their own to capture live animals for no other purpose than to murder and dissect them, play with their blood, tissues, bones and organs, then toss the scraps into the garbage can like worthless trash. Others kept souvenirs from their kills.

In 1897, a teacher proudly told the Aurora Daily News,

“We know of one youth who used to turn pale at the sight of blood, who can now cut to pieces a bird or animal without a tremor”

Those are just a few examples of the horrific nationwide program - a program which, according to a teacher, was “causing chaos in the minds of pupils”. The Agenda was going exactly as planned…

STEALING PETS TO LIVE-MURDER

It wasn't just kindergarten and grade schools where vivisection was installed under the guise of biology. It was also colleges, where the practices were taken to a whole new level. In fact, there was so much vivisection going on in colleges that pets were being stolen to execute and slice up.

Near Boston University and Harvard Medical School, citizens knew it was the colleges taking their pets. Quote, “there is no question that pet dogs and cats are continually stolen in Boston for the colleges and especially at the Black Bay. The police are now aware of this and they are warning people… within two weeks, one man in particular has been seen so often in the act of decoying dogs. Several dogs were missed within a few days from Park Square alone”. Pet theft was indeed such a problem that residents could not let their beloved animals go outdoors without keeping a close eye on them!

In colleges, the animals weren’t just being slaughtered then dissected, they were first being morbidly tortured. These methods included:

freezing animals alive

stopping windpipes with corks

“keeping animals forcibly underwater until almost dead, then by methods as cruel, restoring them to consciousness”

holding the heads of guinea pigs in basins of quicksilver

cramming the mouths and larynx of dogs with liquid plaster of Paris until it's solidified

inserting tubes into arteries

shaving animals down to just their skin and applying varnish

injecting “putrid matter” into blood vessels

starving animals

smothering

“Such practices as these, although knives are not used and cutting unnecessary, are catalogued under the heading of vivisection”.

THE CHILDREN FIGHT BACK

The vast majority of teachers, parents and students alike wanted these horrific “experiments” to end, but they were met with great resistance from the medical-science industry who insisted this was nothing more than education. In protest, students began to form anti-vivisection organizations. These groups saw no educational value in torture and vowed to love and respect animals.

Meanwhile, activist groups, not related to schools, tried to end the practice as a whole, but it was incredibly difficult because they were battling against Pharmakeia, who fraudulently insisted these practices were necessary for vaccine development, medicine development and learning about the human body so people can be saved from assorted health conditions.

While the minds of children were being desensitized to cruelty and figuratively poisoned, the bodies of both children and adults were being literally poisoned…

COMING NEXT: How Anti-Toxin is Made - The Shocking Story of Diphtheria

