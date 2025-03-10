In my quest to write The Book of True History (coming soon), I needed to acquire some original sources. I thought I would share this one with you:

This Masonic Bible is from the 1800s. The quality and craftsmanship is impeccable:

And its massive!

Due to its size, there is no possible way I’m going to be able to truly read this thing, but I skimmed it.

”The Obelisk of Heliopolis, also known as Cleopatra's Needle, was originally erected in 1475 BCE in the Egyptian city of Heliopolis during the reign of Thutmose III.7 It stands 69 feet (21 meters) high and weighs approximately 200 tons. The obelisk was part of a pair of obelisks carved from red granite extracted from the quarries of Aswan, both of which were transported down the Nile to Heliopolis.

One of these obelisks was given to the United States by the Khedive Ismail Pasha in commemoration of the opening of the Suez Canal and was installed in Central Park, New York City, in January 1881.”

The amount of detail in this book is quite amazing.

I found the definition of war to be interesting:

And here it talks about numbering people:

For whatever reason, when I read about numbering people, I immediately thought of two things:

and

(We will be discussing the latter, in detail, in the Book of True History).

I also found the following to be quite interesting being that I just finished writing The Pharmacopeia of Pharmakeia: The Dark Art of "Medicine"- Batsh*t Crazy Untold History and Big Pharma is Black Magic. The Pharmaceutical industry is based in occult ritual beliefs, alchemy, Satanism, mysticism and ritualistic torture.

I would also come to realize the word elite is in the word Israelite:

Sorry for the super short post. I am still trying to learn how to use voice transcription software due to my injury. It’s a learning experience to say the least. I should be back to writing normal articles soon. In the meantime check out some of the full-length series I have written: