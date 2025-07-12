Wanna listen to this article instead of read? Here you go:

1× 0:00 -12:58

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Like My Work? Buy Me a Coffee

Before the Knights ever became associated with the Pope and therefore the Church, they were known as the Poor Knights of the Temple of King Solomon. Hugues de Payens was voted their first Grand Master, a position held for life. He started his reign by visiting courts all across Europe, essentially fundraising.

The Catholic Church officially sanctioned the Knights Templar in 1129 CE, declaring it an army of God and making it tax exempt and immune from prosecution. Remember, the only person in the world that the Templars answered to was the Pope himself.

During their last trial in 1307, King Philip IV of France accused the Templars of being in bed with the Muslims. History admits the Templars did indeed engage in “commercial, religious, and diplomatic activities” in the Middle East, which involved Muslims. What history doesn't tell us is that by the year 1291, which was a handful of years before the arrest of the Templars, the last Crusader state fell, captured by the Muslims, resulting in mass death of citizens but the Templars “managed to flee”.

In fact, all of the Crusader states had been captured by the Muslims and it was after this that the accusations of being in bed with the Muslims began. Remember, the entire purpose of the Pope sending the Templar’s to the Holy Land and other locations was to protect these lands from capture, yet somehow what they were sworn to protect was all surrendered to Muslim control. And if we fast forward to modern-day Freemasonry, what do we see?

History tells us the group’s massive amounts of property and wealth were given by the Pope to a rival order also belonging to the Pope, the Knights Hospitallers. However, it’s thought by some that King Philip IV and King Edward II of England seized most of the Knights Templar’s wealth. Pre-1920’s historians insist the King did not touch the Templar’s money. There is no way of knowing the truth, but if I had to guess, the Pope retained most of the wealth because at this time the Pope was still the most powerful man in the world.

Trying to track down what happened to any of the assets seems impossible. Imagine the equivalent of no less than two billion dollars worth of assets vanishing overnight. Where did all the banks go? The vast amount of castles and property across the world? The wineries? The fleet of ships? If you try to research “Hospitallers banks”, you receive no results. If you ask ChatGPT it claims it went out of business. Did the Muslims gain access to much of the Templars wealth? Did the Templar’s gift them access? Did they form a partnership? Did the Knights convert to Islam? Is this why it is so suppressed? If the Knights were indeed in cahoots with the Muslims, it would explain why the Pope dissolved the order.

SUPER CONSPIRACY THEORY

Now if you want to get super “conspiracy theory” on this topic, according to the current-day Knights of Templar Grandmaster, Timothy Hogan, the Knights knew there was lost technology (in other words, they were trying to figure out where the technology went pre ”Great Reset”). The Knights were sent to the Egyptian pyramids to search for it - pyramids which, to this day, are unexplainable and feature a deep, complex, underground tunnel system which is further unexplainable. Combine this with all of the other unexplainable buildings across the world - buildings which we are told were created pre-electricity, pre-power tools, pre-machinery - there sure does appear to be lost technology. Mr. Hogan said, the Templars (at the direction of the Pope) were on a quest to locate the technology and bring it back to Europe to get Europe out of the Dark Ages.

THE ARK OF THE COVENANT

In Judaism, the Ark is said to have been a wooden chest containing the two stone tablets of the Ten Commandments. It is suspected to have looked something like this:

According to the Hebrew Bible, the Ark was constructed by the Israelites while they were camping out in the Sinai Desert, after they fled Egypt. The ark has a number of seemingly magical powers, according to the Hebrew Bible. In the Old Testament, The Ark of the Covenant was used by the Israelites in battle. It is said that when the Ark was carried into battle, the Israelites were victorious. There are also accounts of the Ark being captured by the Philistines and used against the Israelites. But what exactly was the Ark of the Covenant?

The idea that the Ark of the Covenant was an electrical device, specifically a capacitor, has been discussed by scholars and is believed by the current day Knights Templar Freemasons (which, by the way, claim to have no “provable” relation to the original Knights Templar). The theory suggests that the Ark's construction, with its inner and outer layers of gold and wood, could function similarly to a Leyden jar, an early form of capacitor.

According to this theory, the Ark could store static electricity generated by the movement of the priests carrying it through the desert. Once charged, it would become a weapon of mass destruction.

According to the current-day Knight’s own records, they brought six different Arks back to Europe then they later brought them to the United States to hide them. The Templar’s claim they are currently in possession of all six and are aware of at least four more but have not been able to gain possession of those - more on this in a moment. The Templars also claim it is their goal to share this lost technology with the world very soon.

WHAT THE KNIGHTS TEMPLAR FOUND IN ANCIENT EGYPT

According to the Templars, under the direction of the Pope, in search of lost technology, the Knights began excavating ground in Egypt. (One would think, in order to have the ability to dig up land, the Templar’s surely must have had permission from the massive Muslim forces who fully controlled the area, right?)

Here they located a great many things including “lost arts and sciences”, a series of boxes, tombs with bones which they collected, “strange, mysterious substances” which they were able to reproduce Alchemically and other assorted artifacts. Many carvings were discovered deep underground. They believe this engraving in stone shows electricity generating devices:

The Templars claim the pyramids themselves were designed to be electricity generators and when an Ark was inserted into a pyramid “a tremendous amount of electricity would be generated”. They further state the electricity was “being harnessed at the different temples in the region”, then go on to explain there are stones lining the temples that have metal inserted into them, making them receivers and allowing citizens to plug devices into them. They additionally believe, due to the location and layout of the pyramids, they would be capable of broadcasting electricity to the entire world, therefore, when the boxes (Arks) were removed, it killed the world’s electricity. - As wild as this may sound, it might not be. In an article coming in the near future, we will be discussing the pyramids that were located right here in the USA when explorers arrived.

Obviously, there are no pyramids now and nobody is aware there were pyramids in the US because that information has been scrubbed - one must ask why? Because it doesn’t fit with the narrative. And being that there were indeed pyramids in the United States, did these receive electricity from Egypt? Or perhaps they produced their own power for the US? I know it may sound silly, but when we combined that with what we will discuss in my article about Tesla and his inventions, it really isn’t that farfetched, it only sounds ridiculous because we have been taught to believe the concept of ancient electricity and ancient high-tech civilizations are in themselves what is ridiculous.

Now let’s get back to how the Templars met their demise:

According to the Knights, the Templars had the entire United States mapped hundreds of years before Christopher Columbus because they had been coming here to stash their own goods since the 1200s - goods which they didn’t want stored in their own banks. As proof of this, the Knights claim they were who buried the Kensington Runestone in Minnesota (which would be unearthed in the late 1800s).

If the Knights were indeed coming to America to stash treasures, was this behind the Pope’s back? Were these assets they were skimming off the top? Remember, the Pope was supposed to be the one and only person in the world who controlled the Templars and it was through the Pope that the organization had been granted immunity to all laws as well as immunity to taxation, but the assets of the Templar’s were supposed to be assets of the Roman Catholic Church, more specifically, the Pope himself.

Although the Templars were sent on a mission to find lost technology, and they succeeded, this then presented a problem, a major problem. That problem was, what they discovered went against what the Church was teaching. According to the Templar’s, the Pope absolutely could not have the Templar’s findings broadcast to the public, as high technology lost civilizations do not fit with the Bible and would lead to too many questions, therefore, it was imperative that this information and these findings be suppressed. This caused a great fracture in the relationship between the Pope and his own Military Order.

Since the Knights already had the US mapped, they made a goal of using the continent to “create a New Jerusalem” - a Jerusalem which would be out from under the stranglehold of the Pope who, as you know, now controlled most of Europe, parts of Africa, islands, etc.

The Knights began secretly working against the Pope. Again, let’s skip ahead in time to a Freemasonic book from the 1800’s…

…we learn the ritual to become a 33rd Degree Active Mason includes the candidate being crowned with laurel leaves representing the “civic crown of the Roman Republic”. The oath-taker also praises Frederick the Great (Frederick of Prussia, a Freemason himself who, when the Church tried to dissolve the Jesuits, would become their biggest ally). While praising Frederick the Great, simultaneously, the oath-taker vows to destroy the Pope and punish corruption while rebuilding the Temple of Solomon. Freemasonic rituals also include trampling on items representing kings and the Pope himself. You can learn more about this in my piece Exposed: The 33rd Degree KCCH. Now let’s go back in time to the original Knights Templar:

With all of this in mind, were the Knights Templar indeed in bed with the Muslims in effort to destroy the papacy? Did they intentionally lose, gift or sell the Crusader States? Did they make a pact with the Muslims which exchanged the Crusader States for something? And did they do so because all along their plan was to relocate to their “new Jerusalem” in the USA? Was this a massive disaster for the Pope because the Knights had full immunity, answered to no one other than the Pope, had full control over the Pope’s banking system and assets within while operating exempt from taxes? Did King Philip really want them executed to avoid repaying a loan? Or was something much deeper going on? Were the Knights really engaged in the behavior they were accused of (heresy, blasphemy, idolatry, homosexual practices, trampling and urinating on the Crucifix, secret rites of obscene kisses, sodomy, usury, financial corruption and high treason)? If we skip ahead to the modern day Freemasons, we see the identical behaviors and accusations (read my pieces Freemasonry and the Luciferian Doctrine, The Royal Order of Jesters: Pedophilia, Priests, Police, Presidents and More, The Secret Order of SOBIB and The Shriners: Sex Accusations, Financial Corruption). Is this all just coincidence?

Another theory exists and in this theory the Templars had become a threat. The organization outgrew the papacy and had the ability, skill, knowledge and power needed to take it down. Politically speaking, the Pope could not, seemingly out of the blue, order the arrest of his own Military Order without publicly admitting he lost control of his own entity - a political death sentence. Therefore he needed an excuse, and that excuse came in the form of the King (a king which the Pope never would have taken orders from because the papacy made it clear that the Vicar of Christ answered to no one).

Whatever the true reason, on Friday the 13th of October 1307, scores of Templars were arrested. Out of the 20,000 total Templars, it is estimated that only 600 were rounded up to stand trial. Eventually, many were found guilty and sentenced to death for their crimes. Then, in March of the year 1314, many were burned at the stake. History claims that upon being burned, Jacques de Molay (Grand Master of the Knights Templar) cursed both the King and Pope, stating both will be dead within a year. Sure enough, they both died within a year. Illness and a stroke were blamed. Over the next 14 years, the Kings three sons and his grandson all died in “somewhat mysterious circumstances”.

It was after this that the Pope dissolved the order and that was allegedly the end of the Knights… or was it? After the supposed fall of the Templars, the Pope began losing control and ultimately fled Rome to reside in France. 33 years from the death of Jacques de Molay, otherwise healthy villages of Europeans would suddenly begin falling terribly ill - so sick that large swaths of populations died, leaving villages uninhabited. The Jews (who were practicing Kabballah) were blamed, it was said they poisoned the wells. In fact, they admitted to it, but like the Templars, they claim to have admitted to it under torture. Was it the Jews? Or was it the Pope? Or was it the Templars seeking revenge after having fled to America?….

Like My Work? Buy Me a Coffee

NEXT READ

Sex, Murder & a Scheme: How the Pope Stole the World Agent131711 · Jul 7 Out of nowhere, it just appeared. It was presented by the Catholic Church as an official document, said to have been created by Roman Emperor, Constantine The Great, stating his desire to make a large donation to the Church - and by large donation, I mean a gift of biblical proportions. Read full story

The Mystery Post Offices: Mindf*ck Monday Episode 5 Agent131711 · Jul 5 Welcome to my fifth installment of Mindf*ck Monday, a series which will bend your mind so far that it just might break; a series in which I’ll tell you a whole bunch of information which may seem unrelated until the final paragraph when I tie it all together. And for reasons I don’t have, it has never been published on a Monday. So throw on some Marvi… Read full story

THE TIN FOIL HAT: Boston City Hospital & the CIA (Untold History) Agent131711 · May 23 In March of 1979, an article appeared in the Los Angeles Herald-Examiner titled Man Hallucinates Says Microwaves Are Murdering Him. This article was about Leonard Kille, who claimed his brain had been destroyed in mind control experiments performed by CIA-sponsored psychiatrists Vernon Mark of Boston City Hospital and UCLA's Frank Irvin…. Read full story

My V2K Story: Hearing Music That Isn't There 🎶Gov Sponsored Audio Hallucinations [PART 1] Agent131711 · May 25 In 2024 I wrote an article about the worldwide phenomenon of waking up at 3am and uncovered the culprit; terrifying audio being blasted into our rooms between 1-4am using ultra low frequency (ELF); frequency so low that our ears can not hear it but our minds can. This series, My V2K Story, was supposed to publish immediately after that one, but I got cold feet. Why? I guess I didn’t want to be judged. If you read Read full story

ARREST THE SICK: The FEMA Camps Before FEMA - Untold History of 1889 Agent131711 · May 15 Now that a method had been found to mass produce pus = baby cows were tortured and mutilated so their stomach scabs could be ripped open and pus could be cruelly scraped out then injected into humans (alternatively, pus could be scraped from the hooves of malnourished and abused horses, per Freemason Dr. Edward Jenner Read full story

SOURCES, NOTES & OTHER STUFF

https://archive.org/details/secretsocietiess0000webs/page/72/mode/2up?view=theater

.

https://archive.org/details/secretsocietiess0000webs/page/64/mode/2up?view=theater

Templar Order (Assassin's Creed) video game: A secret transnational organization that has striven to seize control of humanity in the name of uplifting their condition and inaugurating lasting, world peace, with a vision of a perfect, global society under their dominion

https://archive.org/details/secretsocietiess0000webs/page/66/mode/2up?view=theater

This wasn’t the first time the Templars had been put to death.

https://archive.org/details/secretsocietiess0000webs/page/50/mode/2up?view=theater

https://archive.org/details/secretsocietiess0000webs/page/52/mode/2up?view=theater

https://archive.org/details/secretsocietiess0000webs/page/58/mode/2up?view=theater

Third Theory: Their New Religion https://archive.org/details/secretsocietiess0000webs/page/62/mode/2up?view=theater

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sovereign_Military_Order_of_Malta

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Knights_Hospitaller

corruption: https://www.jstor.org/stable/1832571?seq=2

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Trials_of_the_Knights_Templar https://www.history.com/topics/middle-ages/the-knights-templar

https://knightstemplarorder.org/heritage/templar-banking/

https://bigthink.com/the-past/knights-templar-crusades-finance/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/History_of_the_Knights_Templar

https://bigthink.com/culture-religion/did-the-knights-templar-invent-modern-banking/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Trials_of_the_Knights_Templar https://www.history.com/topics/middle-ages/the-knights-templar