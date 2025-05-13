“Why electrocute a condemned man? Why not give me his body? The condemned man will not suffer anymore, and he will render a last service to society, which he has dishonored” - Dr. Alexis Carroll, the Rockefeller Institute, quoted in the New York Evening Journal, June 17th, 1913

In the first part of this series, I told you about Freemason Dr. Edward Jenner's “horse grease” vaccine in which filthy infection was taken from a horse's hoof and injected under the skin of people to vaccinate them against smallpox. We then discussed making smallpox on a grand scale so that the whole world could be vaccinated. In this case, vaccination material was obtained by torturing calves to generate infection pus to inject into people.

Next we discussed Big Pharma Bloodlust, the Hidden History of Torture and Poison, a shocking story of medicine men and scientists who get “joyful excitement” and pleasure from slaughtering and dissecting animals, but that's not even the all of it. They love to perform the cruelest of cruel, the wickedest of wicked experiments on animals, done under the guise of medical and scientific “research”, but reality is, that is just an excuse. As I demonstrated in that article, there was absolutely no purpose whatsoever for their evil torture experiments.

Vivisection was then put into public schools without the knowledge of parents under the guise of “biology class”. This class involved killing live animals, such as cats, and slicing them into little pieces. In some cases, children were even given souvenirs consisting of the skin of the animal that was executed. These experiments were said to have been quite bloody thus traumatizing children and corrupting their minds.

Vivisection in college was far worse than high school. It was here that horrific experiments were taking place such as using corks to stop the windpipes of animals, breaking animals' bones with bottles, freezing animals alive, holding the heads of guinea pigs in basins of quicksilver, and more. They called this “science”.

Just when I thought I had finished researching the horror of the industry which we now refer to as Big Pharma and what I will now call Big Science, I came across human vivisection. I knew from previous research that the government, hospitals and institutions had performed terrifying experiments on humans in labs, schools, institutions and in hospitals, and I have written about many of them, but I did not realize how large of a scale this was. And I did not realize this was the pillar of Big Pharma. Now you may be wondering, as I was, why it is that we have not heard of human vivisection on a large scale? My research led to the following conclusions. First is “printing errors”. For example, instead of printing 430,000, the book or newspaper or whatever it may be would print 430. Oopsie, forgot to add three zeros! That innocent typo is one heck of a difference in cases of torture!

Second, and most importantly, in the early 1900s, the government started fining for publishing vivisection experiments. This occurred after a hearing before the Senate Committee, Washington, February 21st, 1900. It was during this hearing that Senator Gallinger asked Dr. Olser, “supposing, Dr. Olser, that I should offer a bill preventing human vivisection, would you oppose it?”. Dr. Olser replied, “Yes, as a piece of unnecessary legislation”. So, I guess the solution became, instead of stopping these evil practices, censoring them. From the time the government passed the bill fining for publishing about experiments, what do you know? The experiments stopped being published.

This means, when we learned about satanic human experiments like The Vanderbilt Nutritional Study (poisoning pregnant women under the guise of “nutrition”), or the NIH intentionally suffocating babies in a mass infanticide experiment, we assumed these were one-offs, carried out by wicked men, as opposed to being the norm.

To learn about human vivisection, we can look at the publications prior to the fines. (The following comes from numerous books, newspaper articles and other publications. To make the article flow, the content has been combined by topic. As always, all of the Sources are linked in the Sources section at the bottom of this page.)

The first thing I discovered is that doctors complained calves cost too much, so instead of paying for expensive baby cows, they resorted to humans, whether they be in hospitals, mental institutions, prisons, or people that they could otherwise dupe into participating in the experiment. I also discovered children were purchased from poor parents to be experimented on. Kids also came from orphanages as well as schools. And while all of this was going on, as mentioned previously, experiments were being carried out in schools, in labs, and in scientific and medical institutions under the guise of scientific investigation, studying biology and saving humanity. So now the question becomes, what exactly were these demons doing? Let me tell you…

Dr. A. H. Wentworth, a Senior Assistant Physician in the Infants Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, was overseeing the puncturing of spinal canals of 29 children. In the Boston Medical and Surgical Journal, he wrote, “the children were five years and less of age and some of them were punctured four times. Of these 29 children, 14 died on the day of the puncture, others the next day, all but two within very few days”. Dr. Wentworth is further quoted as saying “of the first child treated, her pulse ran to 250 beats per minute. She clutched her hair, tossed herself about the bed and uttered sharp cries. During this attack, I felt considerable uneasiness. I was unprepared for such a result and did not know but that it would terminate fatally…”. He then added “Well, after having performed the operation 45 times, the results of lumbar puncture have thus far shown it to have no therapeutic value.”

Children who were part of vivisection were inoculated with filth and poisons. In one instance, forty-five experiments on infants and children took place. Some of them were in dying condition before the experiments began.

In another instance, a man named Dr. Schreber performed experiments upon 40 newborn babies who were under his care. He injected them with what was called tuberculin “in increasing doses”. In his writeups about his experiment he talks about not being able to sleep that night because the “poor babies” were becoming violently and increasingly ill. He said he could hear their wailings.

Cancer tumors, removed from individuals, were secretly grafted on to healthy bodies when nonrelated surgeries were being performed. Women had cancers grafted on to healthy breasts when they were unconscious - put to sleep for a completely unrelated surgery.

Other experiments, which took place in both insane asylums and hospitals, involved “thyroid extract” - a horribly toxic substance when unnaturally injected into people.

In 1900, the American Medical Association held a conference in Atlantic City, New Jersey. It was at that conference that a doctor gave a presentation. In the presentation, he bragged about 12 experiments he had made upon human beings. Six experiments were on a single woman patient.

The amount of intentional poisonings that occurred at the hands of doctors for no other purpose than experimentation is shocking, to say the least. For these experiments, doctors wanted healthy people, including healthy children. Their own testimony states that they gave these people sufficient doses of poison to produce toxic symptoms. Their goal was to bring these people as close to death as possible, but not kill them. They enjoyed watching the pain and suffering, and all along these victims believed the doctor was trying to help them. Children age 10 and under were poisoned to the point where they were bedbound, their parents believing germs were the cause of their health demise.

One doctor offered “charity care”, and he used these patients for poisoning experiments. This doctor was a physician for the University College Hospital of London, and he, quote, “enjoyed unusual opportunities for testing various poisons and poisonous substances upon the charity patients who had confided themselves to his care”.

Mary Rafferty was feeling horribly ill and went to the Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. When she was admitted, portions of her skull were removed, leaving the brain exposed. “An attending physician experimented on functions of the brain by thrusting needles therein and stimulating the galvanic or electric shocks”. This physician was following the experiments performed by a monster in a lab coat named Dr. Furrier. Furrier had carried out his tests on cats and monkeys, resulting in a cat “screaming, gnawing its own legs, and uttering long continued cries”. We can assume what happened to Mary was likely the same.

Evidence was also given of United States soldiers being experimented on. An unnamed authority was quoted as saying five men in the United States Army were compelled to submit to cholecystectomy operations; cutting out the gllbladder. One soldier was forced to submit to a nephrectomy operation in which his kidney was removed. When confronted, the reason the military gave for these operations was that these soldiers were typhoid carriers.

In the year 1909, “160 children, all babes under eight years of age, were taken at the orphanages by leading physicians of the city, men connected with the University of Pennsylvania Medical Department”. Also, at the International Tuberculous Congress at Washington, D.C. in 1908, 10 orphan babes were used for vivisection material.

In other experiments, diphtheria poison was administered into the eyes of children for quote, “diagnostic purposes”. Dr. William H. Park of the Department of Health in New York City was quoted as saying more than 2,000 babies received when three days old a full man's dose of multiple toxins and antitoxins. He was referring to the diphtheria filth that is made from evil horse vivisection and guinea pig torture.

Dr. Mary Putnan Jacoby of New York was reported as experimenting with a 10-year-old boy whose brain had been exposed by a skull fracture. She tested effects of various poisons by measuring the brain reaction as the poisons affected the injured boy's blood. The American Medical Journal reports that of these tests came no useful results.

The Journal of American Medical Association, April 1931, is quoted as saying “L.F., a girl aged five, had received the usual three weekly injections of horse serum toxin antitoxin in 1926 at the age of one year. On March 27, 1930, she received 1,000 units of diphtheria antitoxin in her left buttock. Then Dr. Bailey gave a daily account of the child's sufferings:

On April 1st, which was two days post-injection, the right buttocks became enormously swollen and extremely tender. On the 11th, the child began to complain of extreme pain and a considerable amount of thick yellow pus was obtained. On the 16th, a large oval mass measuring about six by eight inches was cut away.

This large piece of grangerous skin was lifted off much as the lid from a stove. On April 19th, now 20 days after the injection, it was during this time the child had considerable pain and tenderness in the abdomen, back, and legs and was sweating profusely. Her color was yellow and waxy.

April 26, now 27 days post-injection, at 1:25 she was placed in an oxygen tent to whose temperature she deemed to react unfavorably. At 2:21 she died.”

Another case reported in the same official publication dated February 18, 1933, speaks of the death subsequent to the use of diphtheria antitoxin in a child sensitized by toxin-antitoxin. Developments were similar to the previous child. Quote, “despite antiseptics, surgical drainage, and the performance of three blood transfusions, the patient became progressively weaker and died 21 days after admission”.

One of the Institute's doctors, Dr. Nogachul, stated that he had secured and experimented on no less than 146 children from the age of eight to 18 whom he states he had obtained for experimental purposes through the courtesy of 20 other hospitals. The article goes on to say, “often the injections of serums will not materialize until the subjects are grown, but never fear, the ghoul doctors will keep an eye on them and the awful destiny marked out for them by these inoculations...”

Rockefeller enjoyed vivisection so much that he opened a breeding farm. This farm housed cats, dogs, mice, horses, chickens, cows, and more.

Neighbors were furious because the dogs barked, wailed and cried all night long, keeping them awake. It got so bad that residents of the city tried to burn the farm to the ground, but ultimately ended up causing more than $25,000 worth of property damage to surrounding homes and businesses. Armed guard was brought in to stop further fires.

The following year, in 1910, an article broke in the newspaper called Horrors of Vivisection in Rockefeller Hospital Revealed.

This article outlines the story of Mary Kennedy, a woman who was an assistant at the Rockefeller Institute in New York. She resigned from her position because “she could not stand the sight of vivisection and she carried the terrible secrets of cruelties practiced in these hospitals”.

Mary said, in an affidavit, “I saw doctors take two dogs. A leg was cut off of each dog, then one leg was sewn onto the stump of the first dog. The second dog was left to die. A tube was thrust into the marrow of the live bone of the first dog and the bone of the amputated leg. Every now and then a doctor would come along and twist the leg to see if it were knitting. After it had begun to grow in place, they would twist it all the harder to see how strongly it was growing in place. All this time the dog would be stretched out on its stomach with its legs tied and a tight band around its neck. Sometimes I used to go into the room at night. The dog would be awake and suffering. When I would pet it, it would look into my eyes and beg me like a child to be freed. It was more than I could stand. Sometimes the gangrene would start and terrible swellings would set in. The condition of the dogs would then become almost unbearable, but they would linger along until they died”.

But it wasn’t just animals the Rockefeller Institute was experimenting on. In 1913, the Institute was accused of human vivisection, specifically human experimentation on children. In fact, Dr. Simon Flexnor was not only a part of the Rockefeller Institute for Original Research, but was also “the director in all matters relative to what shall and what shall not be taught in medical colleges in this country. It was Dr. Flexnor who declared vivisection is justifiable and is practiced in hospitals in all countries, but it wasn’t just in hospitals and schools, it was also taking place in scientific institutions”.

Let me finish this article by demonstrating just how much Big Pharma and Big Science adore(d) human vivisection using their own quotes which have been provided to us by The Society of Scientists in Defense of the Experimentation and Vivisection of Live Humans:

“Use of convicts: It is an outrage to torture animals which have no way of telling their pains, said Professor H.A. Gearing of the Michigan Agricultural College. Besides, how do we know that diseases act the same in animals as on human beings? We should experiment directly on human beings. There are hundreds of prisoners who owe a big debt to mankind and who would make splendid subjects for vivisection and experimental work. There is no reason why they should not be made to pay the debt they owe to society by undergoing the torture which is now administered to harmless animals. The prisoner would be able to tell just how they feel and we would be getting data which would be a great benefit.”

Dr. George Ramber, the director of the Pasteur Institute, was quoted in the New York Sun in December of 1912 saying, “the great need of the day in experimental medicine and surgery is a supply of live human beings to experiment upon. I have no doubt that with plenty of human material to experiment upon, wizards like Carroll and Flexner would within the next two years solve almost all the problems which are yet baffling the medical profession. I hold no brief to speak on behalf of these scientists and it may be that they would even disapprove of my suggestion but I can't help feeling that rabbits, sheep, or even gorillas were poor substitutes for human beings when it comes to testing the remedies to be applied to human beings.

My proposition may sound dreadful to some sentimental and ignorant souls. There is good material going to waste every year in every state prison. I allude to the men sentenced to death”.

Dr. Charles J. Wallin of the Rush Medical College thinks there is nothing so horrible in human vivisection if one looks at it all right and Dr. A. Stern quoted in the Indianapolis Sentinel admits it undeniably would be a cruel practice but we must look at it from a high standpoint. - And these are the same people who brought us vaccines, pharmaceuticals and supplements…

And while all of this was going on, the public was being terrified, not only of invisible germs and “dangerous” invisible bacteria, but of the government itself…

COMING NEXT: ARREST THE SICK: The FEMA Camps Before FEMA - Untold History

COMING NEXT: ARREST THE SICK: The FEMA Camps Before FEMA - Untold History

