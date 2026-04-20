Agent131711’s Substack

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DJL's avatar
DJL
22mEdited

I’m pretty sure when I was growing up our dogs got a bunch of random table scraps containing whatever and they lived for years. Veterinary science sounds as convoluted as the “Covid science”.

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XF1's avatar
XF1
3m

EVERYTHING that nature came up with is crap and needs fixing with pharmaceuticals and chemicals...Apparently!

I used to believe in no garlic for dogs... then I came across this guy.... he still says 'Virus' now and then but otherwise he is interesting to listen to...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jFPthEM1VsE

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