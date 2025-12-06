Wanna listen instead of read? Here you go:

In late August 2025, I realized that, while Substack is fantastic, it has become the last place on the entire internet for authors like myself. My blog was taken away over a decade ago, I am shadowbanned on Twitter, YouTube yanks accounts every time they gain traction, Facebook suspends and bans people - aside from Substack, there is nothing. Think about that, there are over 8,000,000,000 people in the world, and a single site for a variety of authors to post Truth content that goes against the mainstream narrative.

While I very much appreciate what Substack has allowed us to do, I am concerned that it is only a matter of time until my content, along with all of the other authors you love, is banned from this site, too. There are already whispers amongst the Truth community that shadowbanning is taking place here. On my end, I can tell you this: I feel stuck under 20,000 subscribers. All of my articles get pretty huge numbers of reads (ten thousand to seventeen thousand or more), but I now get very few new subscribers from them (only 1-10 per article, with an occasional higher amount being 20 or so). But this was not the case in 2023, 2024, or January 2025. Here is a screenshot from December 2024:

Now compare that screenshot to August and September of 2025:

October 2025:

When you take into consideration all of the hours I put into research and writing, I cannot help but begin to question if something is going on. To add insult to literal injury (hand pain from excessive typing), for the past couple of weeks, I have been watching my Substack earnings drop like a rock. Considering I put every moment of my life into Substack (minus the hours I work at my day job), this does gravely concern me. Whose fault is it that my earnings are plummeting? Is it mine? Is it something I said? Does it have to do with Christmas expenses? Or, on a site with more than 25 million active users, is something somehow blocking my content from appearing to people, thus leading to my plateau and ultimate downfall? I hope the latter isn’t true, but if you want to hear something really interesting: I had consistently held 7th place on Substack’s public leaderboards for the top authors by category, in the Education category:

I have now dropped to 9th, and I expect to drop way lower any day now, but that’s not the interesting part. The interesting part is that, on Reddit, this guy built a program to help people find Substack authors to follow. The Reddit post is called “I built a Substack directory”:

He created a nice site, Sidestack.io. Now listen closely: his site uses a script to pull data from Substack, which then puts authors in order by follower quantity, Trending, or Paid Subscribers, depending on which field the user wishes to sort by. If we use his site and look in the Education category, the category I write in, being that I have 19,731 free subscribers, I should be here:

…but I am nowhere on this list. The list goes down to people with 12,000 free subs, and I am literally nowhere on it.

If we sort by Paid Subs, I should appear in the top five, but I don’t appear there, nor anywhere on that list either.

And if we sort by Trending, I should be in the top three, being that I have more subscribers, get more reads, and publish a new article every third day, but again, Agent131711 cannot be found.

Now we must ask, why is this? Why is it that a guy who is using a script to pull data directly from Substack to autogenerate lists is generating lists missing some top authors? The one and only reason I can come up with is that my account is somehow being blocked; therefore, when his script pulls data, it is as if my account does not exist and, as a result, will not appear on any list. I should also mention, I could not locate

(27,000 + Substack subscribers) or

(14,000 + Substack subscribers) on any list.

Let me again emphasize, I have no proof that Substack is doing anything to hinder my progress on this site, but it sure looks like it, which, if true, is quite unfortunate because I love this site. If I didn’t love it, I wouldn’t have dedicated over two years of my life to it. Like my hands, let’s put this on ice for a moment, and let’s switch gears.

What do these books have in common? Pasteur the Plagiarist, written in 1911:

The Original Mr. Jacobs: A Startling Exposé, written in 1853.

And Hidden Empire: The Real Criminals of War, published in 1938?

The answer is: Truth survived because a single person saved it and another person shared it. The key here is preservation, for without preservation, there would be no sharing. You see, the problem with every site available to us to use, whether it be Substack, Facebook, Blogger, whatever, is that all we can do is read, click a Like button, and Share if we want to broadcast it. Although this stuff is great, the moment the author is nuked, all of his or her work vanishes. All of those hearts and reposts become irrelevant, and all of their labor disappears as if sucked into the black hole of the internet, where it is instantly vaporized out of existence. There is no opportunity for someone, 50 years from now, to read my post Vitamin D is Rat Poison, because it will be gone - and mark my words, it will be gone. It is only a matter of time. I know it,

knows it,

knows it,

knows it,

knows it,

knows it,

knows it, we all know it. Judgment Day is coming for our content; we just don’t know when that will be

. Now pause this train of thought; we will come back to it.

Since I started on Substack, people kept asking me a strange question. For example, I would share a post like Firefighters Caught Scrubbing Smart Meter Fire Content, and someone would ask me what I am doing about it. If I responded, I would say, “I broadcast the information, what are you doing about it?” But as more and more people kept asking me what I am going to do about the entire situation we have found ourselves in, the more I thought about the whole issue. I began asking myself, “What am I actually doing about it? Being that it is inevitable that I will be scrubbed, the answer is… nothing. I am doing nothing about it. I am sharing this info with 10,000 people today, but tomorrow it will be deleted then forgotten. I sacrifice time with my family to broadcast Truth to wake people up before it is too late, but all of this time - valuable time - will all be a waste in the long run.” - That’s pretty shitty, isn’t it? So the next question is, what can be done about it? And what can I do about it? What can we all do about it collectively?

In late August of 2025, I discovered the answer: I need to make our content available for download, preservation, just as The Original Mr. Jacobs survived because someone preserved it 172 years ago, our content, which we write today, can be preserved for the Truth movement of year 2197 to read and share. But this herculean task starts with us, and it must start now. I am not being hyperbolic when I tell you it is a race against time. If we don’t preserve our materials, our history will be left to Chat GPT to invent, without a stitch of evidence to disprove whatever it conjures up. Your great, great grandchildren will believe we all loved vaccines, we begged for digital ID, and Bill Gates was praised like a god. We cannot let this happen just as Pasteur the Plagiarist didn’t let it happen back in 1911, and one person found it valuable enough to keep, and another found it valuable enough to share, ultimately putting it into my hands to again share.

THE PLAN TO COMBAT CENSORSHIP

In late August, when I came up with the concept of finding a way to allow people to download our content, I had the idea of turning our content into ebooks. I ran the idea by my ally, Medicine Girl and she loved it. We then formed a partnership. I purchased conversion software and started converting my articles into pretty awesome ebooks. Here are a couple of examples:

Now we needed to know if anyone actually wanted to download this stuff. I took my preexisting Ko-Fi donation account and converted it into a makeshift library / store and uploaded a handful of my new eBooks. To my surprise, people did want to download them and were willing to pay $1-$4 per book, which I realized would cover the cost of us launching our own website (because, once again, we cannot rely on Ko-Fi as a site because it is only a matter of time before that is also gone).

We realized what we need to offer is a giant library of Truth. A place where quality authors and other content creators can offer their books, lectures, podcasts, classes, whatever it may be, for sale or for free, or both, without shadowbanning and other fuckery. It is not a blogging site - perhaps it can be in the future, but not right now. The immediate goal is preservation.

We then went to work securing a fantastic e-commerce website, selecting a company name, designing a logo, and initiating the process of gathering materials and uploading them for people to download. As of yesterday, our site has nearly 650 items on it, over 290 of which are totally free. We will ultimately upload thousands upon thousands of items - nearly all of which are suppressed or banned on the internet. The new official site, ShadowbannedLibrary.com, opens January 1st, 2026.

But the truth train doesn’t stop there. We are expanding into free, copyright-free truth music. Why? Because we deserve to listen to good music that doesn’t pollute our brains, and it is impossible to find Truth music that content creators can use in their videos. If you find a good Truth song on the internet and attempt to use it in your video, your content will be removed for copyright violations. But by refusing to copyright our music and making it available for download, we are solving a problem. Here’s the first Truth song I wrote:

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

I then wrote Big Pharma Goes Broke:

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Then The God from the Bible:

As well as the other songs you have heard in the video clips above.

Are they the best ever? No, but with practice, they will be. Additionally, over the past decade, I have compiled tens of thousands of assorted documents, files, photos, video clips, and all kinds of stuff that I am elated I preserved. I have the foundational studies which “proved” each so-called virus to exist - ridiculous studies that, should you take the time to read them, you will see proved absolutely nothing. All of this information is becoming incredibly difficult, if not impossible, to locate (all by design, of course.) All of this content will be free for library members to download, thus making the library an incredible tool for researchers, journalists, authors, and other content creators. Imagine a website where, if you need information on chickenpox, all you do is type chickenpox into the search box, and you get everything from the very first studies to truth books and videos on the topic - a site where the one thing you won’t get is the CDC narrative. I’m telling ya, this is going to be groundbreaking for our movement.

While all of that is great news, I realized there is an issue, which is, we can download hundreds of books, but Microsoft, Apple, etc., have access to all of our devices, so downloading for preservation is useless when our devices break and we lose all of our files. How do we get around this? Solution: I am stocking up on assorted thumb drives and backup devices for Shadowbanned Library:

We even have beautiful crystal thumb drives that light up blue when plugged in.

And drives that are as thin as a credit card so they can fit in your wallet.

We will be selling these at cost.

The next issue is, with all this AI reading everything we read and type, we have to find a way to get back to printed material. Our long-term plan is to offer printed books, but finding a printer who will print them is basically impossible at this moment. The shorter-term solution is obtaining a commercial / industrial computer printer and offering hard copies on paper. The printer has already been secured. Hopefully, we can roll out that program come spring.

To answer the other question, “Why are you charging anything for books?” Answer: Because we have chosen not to have any advertisements or sponsors. That’s right: you will not be bombarded with ads on Shadowbanned Library. The downside of not showing ads or having paid sponsors is that there is no dependable revenue source, and since neither Medicine Girl nor I has trust funds, we have to somehow come up with the funding to cover the costs associated with the company. But really, is $4.99 an unreasonable price for buying a book like The Dinosaur Hoax, which is over 300 pages?

Is $1.99 unreasonable for a book like The Untold Story of the Garabed Free Energy Generator?

These are absolutely beautiful eBooks.

People pay for an Amazon subscription, then pay again for a Kindle subscription, then spend even more just to read the vetted book offerings. How about using your local library to borrow free (vetted) books? The city library is funded by tax money. You and I pay for the library, even if we don’t use it and even if it has not a single title on a topic like the evils of Freemasonry, lost technology, the World’s Fairs, or black market body parts harvesting. In the case of both the local library and Kindle, you don’t get to keep the books. At the end of the day, your money has bought you nothing. And, most importantly, you have nothing to preserve.

With that being said, if you absolutely do not want to pay $2 to download an incredible Truth book that you get to keep, there will be hundreds of amazing free books available - hopefully thousands, as time goes on. These amazing titles include Pasteur the Plagiarist, the Hidden Empire, and The Original Mr. Jacobs. And if you don’t want to read those, you have Substack until it bans us, and there is nothing left.

I will end the article with this:

During World War 1, when Austria was taken over by the Communists, one of the first things the Communist soldiers went for was the books. They raided home libraries to seize them all. The people knew they could not let this happen, so they snuck to the fields and mountains and buried their books, along with documents and other valuables. Now, 107 years later, we find ourselves in the same situation, perhaps even worse. This time around, all of the books are digital, and the internet is controlled by the Overlords of society. They no longer have to send soldiers into our homes to seize our publications because they can do it from afar, for free, with a single click. If we don’t take a stand now, there will be no truth left. It is up to us to save the books.

Next time someone asks you what you are doing about it, you can tell them you are actively involved in the preservation of materials. And that, my friends, is one of the most important tasks in front of us right now.

If we all work together to share and download material, we are creating a network of mini libraries all over the world. We are going to make it impossible to erase the wealth of knowledge our movement and those that came before us have produced. But this can only be accomplished if we all work together.

A couple final things: People keep asking, when the site launches, if they should cancel their Substack membership. The answer is no, please do not do that. If you cancel your membership, I will drop off the Substack leaderboard entirely, and that will greatly impact our movement. Shadowbanned Library and Substack are not competitors. They are two completely different sites. There is no reason to stop subscribing on Substack.

Subscribers of my Substack will get a free membership to Shadowbanned Library when it opens January 1st.

If you are an author who wants to be a part of the library, reach out to us ShadowbannedLibrary@Proton.me. We cannot guarantee your content will be a good fit for our site, but if it is well-written, thoroughly sourced, and provides readers with knowledge they didn’t have before they read it, that is what we are seeking.

If you would like to make a donation to the library, every penny helps. We estimate our costs, as of January 2026, to be approximately $4,000 a month. Without supporters, we cannot change the trajectory of what is to come.

