Wanna listen instead of read? Here you go. If you just landed on this page, be sure to start this amazing series at part 1. Click here to go to Part 1.

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Like My Work? Buy Me a Coffee

Visit ShadowbannedLibrary.com

THE KNIGHTS TEMPLAR CONSPIRACY

After the Pope stole the world through assorted schemes, the Knights Templar became his first military order (yeah, the Pope needed his own army). The stated purpose of the organization was to protect the Holy Lands, which the Pope had gained control over through his bloody, wicked Crusades. But protecting the Holy Lands is not what the Templars did.

Long story short: the Knights launched an international banking system and were ultimately accused of practicing Satanism (Kabbalah). The upside-down pentagram (Baphomet) was one of their symbols, according to Manly P. Hall.

The Knights were also accused of being in bed with the Muslims and surrendering the Holy Lands to them. So what do we have here? We have Jews who are known to infiltrate churches, we have the Knights Templar being accused of practicing Kabbalah and using the Baphomet symbol, and we have them simultaneously operating a very successful worldwide banking system.

When I wrote The Knights Templar Conspiracy, one avenue I didn’t consider was that the Templar brotherhood could have been secretly taken over from within. If the Jews had taken over the Templars, this would explain why the Pope sentenced the top Templars to death by burning in 1307. This type of punishment, along with crucifixion and boiling alive, was reserved for the worst of the worst, treasonous individuals who needed to be made an example of. The more I think about it, the more sense this scenario makes.

After the Templars were (allegedly) disbanded, the Pope still had the Knights Hospitaller and a couple of other military orders, but all of the assets belonging to the Templars, including a fleet of ships, vineyards, property all over the world, farms, castles, and more, all vanished from history, along with the banking system. I could not track down where those assets went. Billions of dollars just disappeared into thin air.

THE SLAVE TRADE AND EXPULSION

As you already know from Expelled from Everywhere: The True Story of the Spanish Inquisition, the Jews from Spain were very involved in the slave trade and money-lending industry. With the Jews facing increasing unpopularity in Spain due to their usurious practices, they were told by the Monarchy of Spain to become Christians or face expulsion. It was at this time that the Chief Rabbi of Spain wrote a letter to the Grand Sanhedrin in Constantinople. He was seeking advice regarding what to do about the predicament the Jews found themselves in; do they choose to leave? Do they become Christians? Is there a third option? The rabbis reply was found in the archives of Toledo, a storage area for ancient records of the kingdoms of Spain. The response letter read as follows:

As for what you say that the King of Spain obliges you to become Christian: do it, since you cannot do otherwise. As for what you say about the command to despoil you of your property: make your sons merchants that they may despoil, little by little, the Christians of theirs. As for what you say about making attempts on your lives: make your sons doctors and apothecaries, that they may take away Christians’ lives. As for what you say of their destroying your synagogues: make your sons canons and clerics in order that they may destroy their churches. As for the many other vexations you complain of: arrange that your sons become advocates and lawyers, and see that they always mix in affairs of State, that by putting Christians under your yoke you may dominate the world and be avenged on them. Do not swerve from this order that we give you, because you will find by experience that, humiliated as you are, you will reach the actuality of power.

(Signed) Prince of the Jews of Constantinople.”

When it was discovered that the Jews had infiltrated every church in the Spanish Kingdom and were plotting to murder Christians and seize a city during a festival, the expulsion was ordered.

When the Jews were forced to leave the kingdom, many fled to Brazil, where, according to the Jewish-Spanish Encyclopaedia, they took up an important role in the slave trade there too. From Brazil, they secured African slaves who were sold as being “far more capable of enduring weather and labor than Brazilian natives.”

CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS

Remember, what I wrote in Christopher Columbus: Devil in a Hero Suit, Columbus set sail the day after the official expulsion of the Jews from Spain. The timing is uncanny leading many to suspect his ship was filled with Jews. Although I cannot confirm this, it seems incredibly likely. There are also rumors that Columbus himself may have been a Jew. The story here is that fragmented DNA was proved his Jewish heritage.

Although Manly P. Hall didnt outright state that Columbus was a Jew, he did say the history we are being taught is a lie and that Columbus was part of a secretive brotherhood. Hall also stated that Christopher's signature was written in Kaballah (hidden symbolism). If the “fragmented DNA” test is accurate and science really was able to somehow test “tiny samples of remains buried in Seville Cathedral” and get legitimate DNA data from them, it would mean the Spanish monarchy financed a ship of Jewish explorers which were to discover new lands for the Kingdom of Spain. It would also mean the Jews on the ship were likely kaballists, or, at a minimum, the captain of the ship was.

Either way, Columbus bumbled around in the ocean and thought he landed in Asia. It turned out he docked in Haiti and the Hispaniola islands, never once setting foot on American soil. Upon his arrival, he enslaved the unarmed, peaceful population and destroyed their society. Columbus forced them to mine gold dust. When there was no gold left to mine, the Natives were forced to be servants and slaves. This sure does sound like the African slave trade, and one must wonder if Jewish Columbus had first hand experience in the industry. After all, docking on an island, taking it over, and forcing the population into slavery doesn’t seem like an entry-level position.

THE JESUITS

Roughly 60 years after Columbus set sail, the Pope’s Society of Jesus (Jesuits) was founded in 1540 by a Spanish Catholic priest named Ignatius of Loyola. If you want the Wikipedia definition, “The Society of Jesus, also known as the Jesuit Order or the Jesuits, is a religious order of clerics regular of pontifical right for men in the Catholic Church headquartered in Rome.” Of course Wikipedia forgets to mention that these are the same guys with the blood oath, which says:

“I do furthermore promise and declare that I will, when opportunity presents, make and wage relentless war secretly or openly, against all heretics, Protestants, and Liberals, as I am directed to; extirpate them from the face of the earth; and that I will spare neither age, sex, or condition, and that I will hang, burn, waste, boil, flay, strangle and bury alive those infamous heretics; rip up the stomachs and wombs of the women, and crush their infants’ heads against the walls in order to annihilate their inexecrable race. That when the same cannot be done openly, I will secretly use the poisonous cup, the strangulating cords, the steels of the poinard, or the leaden bullets, regardless of the honour, rank, dignity, or authority of the persons, whatever may be their condition in life, either public or private, as I at any time may be directed to by any agent of the Pope, or the superior of the Holy Father of the Society of Jesus”. Call me crazy, but this doesn’t sound like God-fearing men, let alone kind, loving men, to me.

Despite what history tells us, it wasn’t just Ignatius who formed this organization. He had assistance from six special companions. One of these close pals included Diego Laínez, who became the society’s second Superior General, which is the leader of the entire order. In the Jesuit Oath, when they say “…as I at any time may be directed to by any agent of the Pope, or the superior of the Holy Father of the Society of Jesus”, they are referring to the Superior General, meaning Diego Laínez, who had the authority to direct his men of god to kill, harm, betray, or otherwise destroy.

There was also Mr. Juan Alfonso de Polanco, whose family consisted of wealthy nobles. Juan’s grandfather was tied to both the Spanish monarchy and, indirectly, Christopher Columbus. Mr. Juan Alfonso de Polano was secretary of the first two superior generals of the Jesuits.

These buddies of Loyola’s were not only business partners, they were also Jews. In fact, it was stated by Mr. Ignatius’ close friend that Ignatius himself desired to be a Jew, which is quite interesting because scholars who have traced Ignatius’ lineage believe he actually was from a Jew-turned-Christian family, who only converted to Christianity due to the Spanish Inquisition.

It appears his grandfather was a Court Jew, which, as discussed previously, were Jews who performed financial transactions for royalty, and it just so happened that his employer was the Queen of Spain herself. He even became the Counselor of the King and Queen, so as you can see, this man was a close associate of the rulers of the Spanish Empire. Let’s get back to Ignatius Loyola:

Mr. Loyola not only founded the Jesuit order with Jews, but he also raised funds from Jews. In fact, Jewish funding created the Jesuit College. This meant the Jews financially owned the Jesuit school.

Ignatius himself had a long history of Jews in his life. He even opened the House of Catechumens in Rome, a community for Jewish converts. The first Jew to be baptized through the House of Catechumens was a wealthy 32-year-old man. Here is Loyola converting a Jew to Christianity:

The caption reads: Obstinatum Iudaeum tribus hisce verbis convertit: Mane nobiscum Isaac, which means “With these three words [Ignatius] converts an obstinate Jew: Stay with us, Isaac”. (Yes, that’s all it took to convert someone, those three words: Stay with us, Isaac. LOL, I guess.)

Loyola began converting many Jews whom he proudly called “most respected” men of great importance. He stated these men were necessary for “converting others because they could clearly and forcefully persuade the other Jews [to convert]”. Nobody thought it was just a little odd that all of these wealthy and powerful Jews suddenly wanted to convert or become Jesuits? Or was this the plan all along?

Remember the Superior General, Diego Lainez? Apparently, that guy’s family also all wanted to become involved in the Roman Catholic Church and the Jesuits. Two of his brothers and two nephews entered the Society of Jesus. That’s five Jesuits from one Jewish family!

Loyola got at least one Jew out of jail by making a deal: release him from prison, and he will enter the Jesuit community of catechumens. To take it a step further, back when Jews would be expelled from countries, they would be forced to sell or surrender their property. Loyola pressed Pope Paul III to change the papal policy towards converted Jews and to issue the bull Cupientes Iudaeos (1542), which allowed catechumens to retain their property after their conversion.” He then welcomed expelled Jews to the organization. You must ponder, if Loyola was not a Jew himself, why was he moving mountains to protect Jews who were being thrown out of nations for their actions harming society? If he was doing this because he had a really big heart, why was this effort not put into all religions? Why specifically Jews?

Regardless of his genuine motivation, within a matter of time, after being infiltrated, the Jesuits would begin being banned from countries, their property seized, but history chooses to ignore this fact.

Eventually, Jews became such a problem in the Jesuit organization that many Jesuits tried to speak out against allowing any more in. Loyola stood firm, Jews will be welcomed. Of newcomers to the brotherhood, Loyola advised that there “should not be too much interrogation about their lineage, and if there was local difficulty in accepting them, they could be sent elsewhere, provided they were good subjects.”

Whether accidental or (most likely) intentional, Loyola aided in the takeover of the Jesuit brotherhood. When bans would later go into effect, prohibiting Jews from enrolling, it was too late.

Interestingly, after the brotherhood was captured, the Pope would make the deal with Rothschild, handing over the “Vatican’s treasure” to the Jewish banking family. Do you see how when we put history in chronological order, a new story emerges?

THE SLAVE EMPIRE

In 1600, the British East India Company was formed. The Jesuits aided the East India Company, as discussed previously.

In 1688, the first Carroll arrived in America and set up shop in Maryland, ultimately establishing a massive 12,000-acre plantation that required slaves. Of this, University Dean Hubert Cloke said, “It was not a market for growing crops, but for growing slaves”. The real money was to be made not from the work a slave could do in Maryland, but from the hugely profitable business of selling the slaves downriver. The Pope’s Jesuits would open six plantations with nearly 300 slaves in Maryland. For their actions, they had no fear of Godly repercussions. Their only fear was abolitionists.

Because the Jesuits’ Maryland slave empire relied on imprisoned people, the Pope needed slavery to continue indefinitely, and for this to work, the East India Company, along with the Royal African Company and the South Sea Company, was required. Jews were both investors and shareholders in these slave ship companies.

Like My Work? Buy Me a Coffee

THE DOCTRINE

66 years after the British East India Company was created, Zevi claimed to be the Jewish messiah. When Jacob Frank became Zevi 2.0, the partnership with Rothschild and Weishaupt was formed, and the plan to demolish society was put into action.

This is around the same time Mr. Brayne tried to warn of the followers of the Doctrine of Demons. In the Doctrine, Satan controls everything in the air, which means he controls Jupiter. This is why the astrologers, also known as philosophers, worship Jupiter and other planets.

The Pope owns one of the world’s most powerful telescopes, and the Jesuit College, where the first World’s Fair would be held, features an “Astronomical Tower". The Church doesn’t pay for all of this expensive astronomy equipment for no reason; it is done because the high-ups are astrologers. Do you know who else were astrologers? Kabbalists. Kabbalistic astrology, also called mazal or mazalot (”zodiac,” “destiny”) is a system of astrology based upon the kabbalah. And when you understand how important both the zodiac and hidden symbolism are to those “in the know”, everything suddenly begins making sense.

“Astrology has no more useful function than this, to discover the inmost nature of a man and to bring it out into his consciousness, that he may fulfill it according to the law of light.” —Aleister Crowley

“Anyone can be a millionaire, but to become a billionaire you need an astrologer.” —J. P. Morgan

“Astrology had an important role in the ancient world. You can’t understand many things unless you know something about astrology—the plays of Shakespeare and so on.” —Steven Pinker

“To the medical man, astrology is invaluable in diagnosing diseases and prescribing a remedy, for it reveals the hidden cause of all ailments.” —Max Heindel

“We are merely the stars’ tennis-balls, struck and banded which way please them.” —John Webster

“The astronomer has a starry map of the past; the astrologer, of our futures.” —Terri Guillemets

The founding fathers of America wanted to broadcast so loudly that this is a nation dedicated to Jupiter that our national motto was taken from a prayer to Jupiter, and the US Capitol building is an ode to the Temple of Jupiter. And remember, inside the US Capitol was a 12-ton statue of George Washington as a Baphomet as well as Mr. Washington as the god Jupiter … the Doctrine of Demons…

WAR

At the funeral of Grand Rabbi Simeon Ben-Iudah, Rabbi Reichorn made the following revealing statement, “Thanks to the terrible power of our International Banks, we have forced the Christians into wars without number. Wars have a special value for Jews, since Christians massacre each other and make more room for us Jews. Wars are the Jews’ harvest, the Jew banks grow fat on Christian wars. Over one hundred million Christians have been swept off the face of the earth by wars, and the end is not yet.”

This explains why, when I ran the forensic examination on the key players on both sides of the Revolutionary War in America, I discovered they are all intertwined, with Freemasonry being the main common bond (aside from the Illuminati).

In fact, all wars are like this because, as we have discussed throughout this publication, the bankers themselves create the chaos that leads to war, then their banking businesses obtain control over society through loan debt.

THE COMPLETE DEMOLITION OF SOCIETY

With the takeover of the education system, books being created to be filled with errors, the government captured by Illuminati-Mason-Kabbalists, cities being designed as Baphomet pentagrams, satanic symbolism being plastered everywhere, the media running psychological operations on the minds of citizens, a new taxation system in place to bleed them dry, automatic vote counting machines to keep good men out of office, the riches of the Vatican officially handed over to the Jews, the worldwide gold processing business entirely under the control of the Rothschilds, it was clear that the Illuminati’s plan, modeled after Zevi and Franks’ teachings, had come to fruition. Now, in order to put the icing on the cake, we must answer the one question left…

“BUT WHY IS EVERYTHING IN LATIN?“

Everything around us is in Latin, such as our Great Seal.

The first paper currency.

Our current currency.

The Apotheosis of Washington banner.

Several states of the United States have Latin mottos, such as:

Many military organizations today have Latin mottos, such as:

Some colleges and universities have adopted Latin mottos; for example, Harvard University‘s motto is Veritas (”truth”). Veritas was the goddess of truth, a daughter of Saturn, and the mother of Virtue. One must wonder, why do they need to use the Latin phrase? Why can't they use the same phrase, but in English, so people know what it means? - Put this info on ice for a moment, and let’s switch gears:

MYTHOLOGY IS EVERYWHERE

All of the snakes on sticks are from mythology, such as “the medical symbol.”

The WHO’s logo:

The American Medical Association:

The bowl of Hygeia snake-on-a-cup is a symbol often used to represent the pharmacy:

The oath taken by United States medical professionals used to be to the mythological gods and was only changed in the 1940s, if I recall correctly. I cover a great deal of this in my eBook, Big Pharma Black Magic. (If that link stops working, go directly to ShadowbannedLibrary.com to get it.)

Additionally, a great many rockets are named after mythology:

Satellites, spacecraft, and missions are also named after mythology (because they’re myths - just kidding, but not really.)

Many United States cities are named after Greek deities or mythological figures:

Atlanta, Georgia: Named for the titan Atlas.

Phoenix, Arizona: After the mythical bird that rises from its own ashes.

There is a city named Delphi in Indiana, as well as Ohio, Washington, &and New York, named after the ancient Greek city, home to Apollo’s oracle.

Panacea , Florida: Named after the goddess of universal remedy.

Orestes , Indiana: Named after the mythological figure from Aeschylus’s Oresteia.

Ypsilanti, Michigan: Named after Demetrios Ypsilantis, a hero in the Greek War of Independence.

Cities are also named after ancient Greek cities or places:

Then there are tons of places named after Roman mythology, like Jupiter, Florida; there’s also a city named Jupiter in Minnesota. Then there's Venus, Texas, Orion, Michigan, and more.

Greek mythology overlaps with Egyptian mythology.

And places in the United States are named after Egyptian mythology, too:

Memphis, Tennessee, Florida, and Indiana are named after the ancient Egyptian capital, reflecting a connection to the Old Kingdom of Egypt.

Cairo, Illinois : Named after the Egyptian city, with its nickname “Little Egypt” possibly stemming from its fertile land or historical grain trade.

Thebes, Illinois : A town named after the ancient Egyptian city, part of a cluster of Egyptian-named places in Southern Illinois.

Karnak, Illinois : A community named after the ancient Egyptian temple complex, reflecting the region’s Egyptian theme.

Egypt, Arkansas, Texas, and Alabama, named after the country of Egypt.

There’s also the Isis Temple in the Grand Canyon, Arizona:

And it is right next to the Osiris Temple:

I guarantee there are thousands more examples, probably tens of thousands when you count street names, school names, building names, and more. Right about now, you are probably thinking, “What exactly are you trying to show me? What does Latin have to do with Mythology? What does any of this have to do with the Illuminati or anything for that matter?”… Well, Latin was one of the two languages of the Roman Empire. The other language was GREEK.

Latin comes from ROME! Is it starting to fit together? Let me lay it out like this:

Rome , Italy

Rome in Washington, DC

Capitoline Hill, Temple of Jupiter

Capitol Hill, Temple of Jupiter

Latin was the language of Rome and the Roman Empire

After the Revolutionary War, Latin began to be inscribed on everything in the United States

Roman and Greek Mythology began appearing everywhere, exactly as it was in the Roman Empire.

Roman Catholic

The Vatican in Rome building:

Which looks just like the US Capitol, spelled with an O, Temple of Jupiter building:

You see, it’s all the Jesuits! The Jesuits from Rome! The Jesuits who worship Jupiter from the Doctrine of Demons, and they’re not even hiding it. But who are the Jesuits? As we learned previously…

The Jews!

Where does the zodiac come from? The zodiac signs are deeply rooted in ancient mythology, particularly Greek mythology, but the concept of the zodiac originated from…

Babylonian astronomy!

What is Babylonian Astronomy? The Jews!

If you appreciate my journalism, hook me up with a coffee or grab one of my eBooks from ShadowbannedLibrary.com. There are tons of awesome books available by me as well as other authors. We are currently using Ko-Fi as a temporary website until our real website is completed. We plan to have the real site launched before the end of 2025! Each time you download a publication, you are helping preserve true history for the next generation. Check out some of the books just added:

Like My Work? Buy Me a Coffee

Visit ShadowbannedLibrary.com

NEXT READ

Start this series from the beginning:

The Jews' Jesus & the Illuminati: Untold History of 1666 [Part 1] Agent131711 · Sep 27 I promise my paid subs two awesome articles per month, so here’s number two! As a paid sub you get access to all of my paid sub exclusives and my private group chat. I’m as cheap as they come, only $5 a month or $50 for an entire year. Your support helps fund the website Read full story

The BIG, FAT Tuberculosis LIE: Black Magic Rituals, Vampires, Poison & Sherlock Holmes Agent131711 · Aug 28 Today, we are going to dive into tuberculosis, which is a story within a story within a WTF, filled with a cast of characters that can rival the best HBO Max flick. It’s one of those stories where the plot keeps changing as an illusion becomes fact and truth is thrown into the wastepaper basket for financial gain. Without further ado, I present to you… Read full story

Sources for Jewish Babylonian Astronomy:

https://www.studylight.org/encyclopedias/eng/tje/a/astronomy.html

https://www.jewishencyclopedia.com/articles/2052-astronomy

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hebrew_astronomy

https://www.academia.edu/37116594/Drawing_Babylonian_constellations

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/History_of_the_Jews_in_Iraq