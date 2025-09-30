In the first part of this series, we learned how on the 18th day of the 6th month of the year 1666, a new Jewish Messiah appeared, Sabbatai Zevi. Unlike prior godly messengers, Zevi preached the destruction of the Jewish religion and stated that sin was the only way to be saved. When he died, he was replaced by Jacob Frank, who was far more radical and revolutionary. Frank needed funding to expand his Messiah empire and ended up in a partnership with Rothschild and Jewish-Jesuit Adam Weishaupt…

Wanna listen instead of read? Here you go:

1× 0:00 -18:55

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Like My Work? Buy Me a Coffee

Make a Donation

Visit ShadowbannedLibrary.com

While Jewish Rothschild, (Jewish) Kabbalist Jacob Frank, and (Jewish descendant) Jesuit Adam Weishaupt were launching their partnership called the Order of the Illuminati, across the world, in the United States, citizens were trying their best to remain free from the control of the Pope and his Jesuits. You see, by this point in time, the Pope was both famous and infamous. The papacy had a history-long history of taking over kingdoms and countries throughout the world using assorted schemes. Once a kingdom was declared to be a Catholic State, the Pope claimed to own it and all the riches within. Because rulers feared being excommunicated, the Pope was able to extort them. Using this method, the papacy made itself more powerful than kings and emperors. The people of America didn’t want to be under the control of the Pope, so they tried to keep Roman Catholics out, but they had little success. Since they were unable to stop the settlement of the Pope’s followers, they made laws forbidding Catholics to hold public office, vote, promote their faith, educate their children in their faith, or worship in public. The theory was that this would eliminate any mechanisms the papacy could use to create a stranglehold over society…

THE JESUITS

The Jesuits are known as “the Pope’s shock troop”. They, like the Pope, were both famous and infamous. Instead of explaining the Jesuits, let’s look at part of the Jesuit Oath, taken by each member. It reads:

“I do furthermore promise and declare that 1 will, when opportunity presents, make and wage relentless war secretly or openly, against all heretics, Protestants, and Liberals, as I am directed to; extirpate them from the face of the earth; and that I will spare neither age, sex, or condition, and that I will hang, burn, waste, boil, flay, strangle and bury alive those infamous heretics; rip up the stomachs and wombs of the women, and crush their infants’ heads against the walls in order to annihilate their inexecrable race. That when the same cannot be done openly, I will secretly use the poisonous cup, the strangulating cords, the steels of the poinard, or the leaden bullets, regardless of the honour, rank, dignity, or authority of the persons, whatever may be their condition in life, either public or private, as I at any time may be directed to by any agent of the Pope, or the superior of the Holy Father of the Society of Jesus.” The oath goes on to say they are writing their name in blood, as their vow to the organization and should they not uphold their duties, it is the obligation of “the malitia of the Pope” to cut off their hands and feet, slit their throat from ear to ear, rip their stomach open and dump sulphur in it”. Additionally, should they break their vows, after death, they will “suffer torture by demons in an eternal hell forever.” - Can you see why people might not want these fellows in their society?

THE CARROLLS

Charles Carroll was the first of the Carroll family to arrive in the States. In 1688, he made Maryland his home. Mr. Carroll wasn’t like the other settlers; he was a well-trained Jesuit. Upon his arrival, he tried to get into Maryland government, but was rejected due to his religion and affiliation with the Jesuits - the exact people Americans wanted to keep out of governing our society. This did not sit well with Carroll, the Pope, or the Jesuits. They knew they had to destroy it all - and when I say that, I mean every word of it. You see, roughly 100 years prior, Pope Gregory XIII penned the Directorium Inquisitorum, which stated:

Anyone who didn’t follow what the Pope and the Church were teaching was a heretic.

Heretics must be burned.

Every individual may betray and kill a heretic, and for this, they would be rewarded.

The property of the heretic will be confiscated as a penalty for their crime.

Torture is acceptable if it is done to “seek the truth” [regarding whether someone is a heretic].

Anyone who does the aforementioned is forgiven of all sin.

Additionally, the Church could make war with infidels, the Pope made himself free from sin, and the Pope dictated that he could enact new articles of faith at any time he wanted. With the exception of devoted Roman Catholics, the whole of American society was now heretical; therefore, it must be destroyed. This meant, as Jesuits, the Carroll family was responsible for carrying out the Pope’s orders; after all, the Pope’s orders come directly from God.

Although Carroll couldn’t hold office, he could enjoy other freedoms, such as owning a business. With the blessing of the Papacy, the Carrolls quickly established a Jesuit-owned slave empire. They had numerous Maryland plantations on which the slaves worked.

(And no, not “everyone back then” had slaves, just the ultra-rich and wicked of society. History goes to great lengths to make it seem common so nobody looks into who actually owned slaves.)

Jesuit Headquarters

THE MASONIC LODGES

In 1728, Pope Clement XII condemned Masonry, and in 1733, Freemasonic lodges opened in America. These were founded in Pennsylvania, followed by Boston, Massachusetts, and then Charleston, South Carolina.

Benjamin Franklin became a Grand Master Mason and published The Constitutions of the Free-Masons.

Franklin was also a member of the Hellfire Club - a Satan worshiping club for elites featuring heavy drinking and orgies, which sounds exactly like Jewish Messiah Jacob Frank’s Kabalistic teachings - and remember, Jacob Frank was active during the same time as Benjamin Franklin. George Washington, John Hancock, and many other famous names in American history became Freemasons. I should note, it is stated that, at this point in history, the British monarchy was in full control of the Scottish Rite in America. I haven’t personally done research into this, but it’s plenty possible.

By 1760, the Boston, Massachusetts, Freemasonic Lodge had become the go-to place for the most influential politicians and elites who were also members of the secret society. Many of these men would not only be members of the brotherhood but would also be founders of the Smithsonian Institution, an organization that would become the dictator of history. In fact, it would quickly become so embedded in government that it would meet with Congress weekly to read “scientific and literary productions” to them.

THE INFILTRATION

Every good businessman knows it is typically faster and more effective to take over a successful, existing business than it is to start a new one from the ground up. The Order of the Illuminati knew the Freemasons were the perfect target because they were known as being charitable, which would allow the Order to pay out bribes, buy off politicians, purchase blackmail, acquire assets, and move money in general. They also knew the Masons already had established locations throughout the world, and the most influential and powerful men in society were already members. Adam Weishaupt himself wrote: “The [Masonic] Lodge shall be our nursery garden. All those who are not suited to the work shall remain in the Masonic Lodge and advance in that without knowing anything of the further system.” The plan was put into action: infiltrate every lodge.

GAINING CONTROL OVER THE WORLD

A well-known Jewish author, Bernard Lazar, wrote in his book that there were four especially important Jews in the [Illuminati] leadership. While you learn about these four men, pay attention to the reach each individual had, and you will see how, with enough men like these, you could easily conquer a city, state, country, or world.

The first influential member was Daniel von Itzig, who would become known as Daniel Yoffe. He was a banker and a mintmaster in a partnership with Veitel Heine Ephraim. Together, they leased all of the mints in Saxony and Prussia. During the Seven Years’ War, Frederick the Great became strapped for cash, and Itzig and Ephraim were elated to help. They assisted by debasing all Saxonian currency. If you’re not familiar with debasing, it is the deliberate reduction in the value of money, achieved by decreasing the precious metal content (such as gold or silver), but not decreasing the face value, thereby lowering its intrinsic worth - it’s why a quarter isn’t even worth a quarter.

Greatly reducing the worth of currency made the Jewish duo extraordinarily wealthy, but Itzig didn't need the money. His family was “one of the wealthiest and most distinguished families of Court Jews in Prussia” (A Court Jew was “a Jewish banker who handled the finances of, or lent money to, royalty and nobility”).

Itzig had 13 children who all became “influential in German Jewish society”. Two of his granddaughters would marry two of Moses Mendelssohn‘s sons. Who was Moses? Let’s find out.

Moses Mendelssohn, the second on the list of most important Illuminati members, was named Moses Mendel, until he changed it to sound less Jewish. Moses was friends with Alexander von Humboldt. Alexander was so close to President Jefferson that they would meet.

Moses was also acquainted with Caspar Wistar, who was a huge advocate for compulsory smallpox vaccination in America. The smallpox vaccination was derived from horrifically torturing baby cows (calves) to create infections that would ooze pus. That pus would then be scraped from the wound and injected into humans. The alternate method to obtain inoculation material was devised by a Freemason, Dr. Edward Jenner. This method involved sick, malnourished horses. Their hooves would crack and drip pus, which the doctor called “Horse Grease”. This filth was then loaded into a syringe for injection - this is what Moses’s good friend, Caspar Wistar, wanted to be mandatory.

Moses had six children. Two of his sons, Joseph and Abraham, founded the Mendelssohn banking house. His daughter, Brendel, changed her name to Dorothea and became a leading figure in the “German Enlightenment” political movement, which pushed for “political reform”. And, as mentioned previously, two of his sons married two of Itzig’s granddaughters.

The third key player is businessman David Friedländer, who was the son of a “protected Jew” (aka “The Pope’s Jews” who enjoyed special protection from the Pope himself). He became a German banker, writer, communal leader, and “a forerunner of Reform Judaism”. David met Moses at age 21 and, with Moses as his mentor, began quickly gaining followers. Friedländer married Blümchen Itzig, daughter of the banker Daniel Itzig, the currency debaser, which meant David Friedländer became part of the wealthiest family of Court Jews.

Friedländer rebuked traditional Jewish Mosaic rituals, calling them obsolete, and was involved in the movement to infiltrate Christian churches with the goal of a One-World Religion.

David had two children: Benoni Friedländer and Moses Friedländer. Benoni would change his name to Johann Gottlieb and become a prominent figure in Berlin, while his brother Moses co-founded the renowned bank house Mendelssohn & Friedländer with Joseph Mendelssohn, brother of Moses Mendelssohn. So, as you can see, just based on these three men, all of their families and businesses are intertwined.

The last big player in the establishment of the Order of the Illuminati was Hartwig Wessely, also known as Naphtali Herz Weisel, Naphtalie Herz Wessely, and Naphtali Hirz Wessely. Wessely was a revolutionary who aided Moses Mendelssohn’s daughter in the German Enlightenment political movement. He pushed for keeping religion out of schools. Together, Wessely and his dear friend Moses Mendelssohn translated the Torah. Interestingly, according to a genealogy site, Geni.com, Wessely is the brother of Rebekka Warburg.

This is not an exact chart; it was Itzig’s grandchildren who married Moses’s sons. Additionally, I forgot to add Moses to “Torah” with Weisel, but it gives you an idea of how interwoven these families were.

These rich Jewish men, along with the Jewish Rothschilds, had plenty of funding to take the Order to new heights - and their influence and power over society was bar none.

HAMILTON

In a book from the late 1700s called A View of the New-England Illuminati, we learn the Illuminati showed up in our nation in approximately 1769. Is it just a fluke that this is right about when Freemason Alexander Hamilton arrived (1772!), which was right before the kickoff of the American Revolution?! Who exactly was Alexander Hamilton? According to fellow researchers, he was a Jew (See “The Jewish World of Alexander Hamilton” by Andrew Porwancher).

Hamilton was quickly given the position of George Washington’s aide-de-camp (a high-ranking military officer acting as secretary and confidential assistant to Washington) - pretty impressive considering he had just arrived here. What you may also find to be as eyebrow-raising as I did is that history claims Washington didn't like Hamilton, leaving us to wonder why on earth he would select someone he disliked as his right-hand man. Or did he have no choice because he was not calling the shots and Hamilton was installed in the position? I believe the latter to be true because I cannot buy that anyone would choose a US newcomer they didn’t get along with to fill a role they needed to depend on and work alongside during such a (supposedly) important time.

JEFFERSON

Not only was Hamilton a Jew and a Freemason, but Hamilton and Thomas Jefferson were students of Illuminati co-founder Adam Weishaupt. This explains why Jefferson was such a strong defender of Adam when the Bavarian government banned him from their country. It also explains why he would meet with (Illuminati foundational member) Moses Mendelssohn‘s dear friend, Alexander von Humboldt.

Additionally, it is said that it was Jefferson, operating on behalf of the Illuminati, who used his elite status to assist the organization in infiltrating the lodges in New England. In fact, researchers have uncovered letters, which are said to be stored in the Rittenberg Square Library in Philadelphia. They claim these letters were sent by John Quincey Adams regarding Jefferson using the Masonic lodges “for subversive, Illuministic purposes.”

Support REAL Research! BuyMeACoffee

POWER

The author of A View of the New-England Illuminati, John Cosens Ogden, explained that the Illuminati’s goal was to destroy religion and simultaneously demolish the existing government in America. They were trying to take citizens’ liberties and happiness and plunge the States into European issues, he said. John went on to state, their efforts have been to “destroy established law, morals, order and universal toleration…”

The Order knew the key to a One World Government was a One World Religion because a man will protest his government, and even take up arms against his elected officials, but the same man will always be obedient to his God. So, they pretended to be Christians to infiltrate the churches (exactly as the Jews did in all of Spain’s kingdoms in the 1400s, thus leading to their expulsion.) In the US, in the late 1700s, at the hands of the Illuminati, destruction of religious organizations was underway.

In only a few years, the Order of the Illuminati had complete control over every single Freemasonic lodge. Imagine how many secret, powerful, wealthy foot soldiers they needed to accomplish this task so quickly. Perhaps not that many when you consider the reach a single man like Itzig had. With Rothschild’s money, the Illuminati invested in opening more lodges, including the Grand Orient, which is regarded as the “mother lodge” of all Continental Freemasonry.

While this was going on, something very interesting happened…

SUPPRESSION OF THE JESUITS (1773)

By this point in time, the Jesuits, just like the Jews, had been expelled from places all over the world. They [the Jesuits] had been kicked out of the Portuguese Empire, France, the Kingdom of Naples and Kingdom of Sicily, Malta, Duchy of Parma and Piacenza, the Spanish Empire, and, according to a newspaper article I came across, they were banned from England by Queen Elizabeth in 1745. The publication says, should the Jesuits be caught on any land belonging to England, they would be charged with high treason.

Another article appeared in the paper, this time promising a reward for any person who discovers or apprehends a Jesuit within ten miles of London, Westminster, or the Borough of Southwark. It appears citizens were actively looking for Jesuits to capture.

(Back then, the letter “S” was typed as “f”)

History claims that, come 1773, European monarchies (including Portugal, France, and Spain) felt the organization was a threat to their authority, and they began pressuring Pope Clement XIV to take action. On July 21, 1773, the Pope issued Dominus ac Redemptor. This papal brief completely abolished the Jesuits. One must wonder, being that the Pope didn’t take orders from anyone, was this directive just a piece of meaningless paper to appease monarchies? Or was there a deeper reason for the abolishment? Did the Jesuits go rogue like the Templars did? Did the Pope get wind of collusion between the elite (Illuminati) Masons and his own order? There is no way of knowing, but here’s where we find a bombshell in the form of overlooked historical connections.

In my piece Meet the Players in the Game for World Control, we learned the Freemasonic Lodge of the Encylopaedists became active in Paris, France, in 1769. This lodge, established with Rothschild’s money, was called Lodge of the Encylopaedists because some of the members literally wrote the encyclopedia (they also identified themselves as “philosopers” - this will become very important later in this series, when you learn what philosophers actually are). Other members of the lodge included revolutionaries who would later be tried for treason, sentenced to death, and executed. Freemason Benjamin Franklin was chosen as the Mother Lodge’s Grand Master. Now here’s the interesting part:

When the Jesuits were banned and ultimately dissolved by the Pope, in Russia, Catherine the Great was instrumental in aiding them. She allowed the founding of a new Jesuit branch in her country. A member of the Freemasonic Lodge of the Encylopaedists, Denis Diderot, was a graduate of a Jesuit college who lived with Catherine the Great for five months. Diderot, a revolutionary, was publishing content that was so extreme the police arrested him and searched his house for manuscripts, but they came up empty-handed. It would turn out, the reason they couldn’t find the manuscripts was that they were being hidden by the police captain himself!

Based on this information, we can again confirm that the top levels of Freemasons and Jesuits were one in the same. We also know Russia was deep in bed with them, they had control over the police in France, and Ben Franklin was top dog of the Rothschild-funded mother lodge in Paris, France - the lodge which oversaw all Freemasonic activities. (This is not to say all Freemasons were pals with Jesuits, nor does this mean all Jesuits liked Freemasons, in fact, if you ask any Freemason or Jesuit, even higher ranking individuals, they will tell you the groups dislike each other and had a terrible rivalry, but the people who mattered, the Order of the Illuminati, clearly had control over both entities. Remember what Adam Weishaupt said: nearly all Freemasons will never leave the lodge. They will forever know nothing. Many decades from now, Albert Pike would one-up this statement by saying the truth must remain concealed, so they must intentionally lie to everyone, which includes the Freemasons.

With the key players in place, the time had come for the biggest conspiracy yet…

COMING NEXT: Project America - Building a Slave Empire Under the Guise of Freedom (The CON-stitution)

Did this article change your views on history? If you feel wiser now than you did ten minutes ago, hook me up with a coffee or grab one of my eBooks over at ShadowbannedLibrary.com! Foot Soldiers of Scientism: The Untold Story of Louis Pasteur and EDTA Poison: Investigating a Detox. If the links do not work, it’s because my account got nuked, so instead, go directly to ShadowbannedLibrary.com to purchase. Check out the trailers for these beautiful books:

Like My Work? Buy Me a Coffee (Whiskey!)

Make a Donation

Visit ShadowbannedLibrary.com

Share

NEXT READ

Missed Part 1? Here you go:

The Jews' Jesus & the Illuminati: Untold History of 1666 [Part 1] Agent131711 · Sep 27 I promise my paid subs two awesome articles per month, so here’s number two! As a paid sub you get access to all of my paid sub exclusives and my private group chat. I’m as cheap as they come, only $5 a month or $50 for an entire year. Your support helps fund the website Read full story

Or check out other content:

EVERGREEN & The Black Budget Operation (PART 1) Agent131711 · November 10, 2024 This crazy story began back in 2002. It was fire season in the United States and the media reported a fatal crash of two air tankers, a Lockheed C-130A Hercules and a Consolidated PB4Y-2. This crash lead to the US Department of Interior issuing an official request for an investigation into the development of next-generation air tankers; larger firefig… Read full story

The Knights Templar CONSPIRACY [Part 1] Agent131711 · Jul 10 By this point in time, the papacy had stolen a large portion of the world through forgery, swindles and scandals (discussed in Sex, Murder & a Scheme: How the Pope Stole the World). The Pope was now officially the most powerful man, so powerful he controlled kingdoms and the militaries within, but controlling other nation’s militaries wasn’t enough, th… Read full story