Today is Christmas, so in the spirit of gift giving, I thought I would gift you something you can’t unwrap yet you will have forever: knowledge.

I get a lot of emails and questions about if a specific product is good to take - in my opinion it is all poison because nutrients come from clean foods, not bottles, but I don’t want you to take my word for it, I want you to know how to find out for yourself so nobody can ever dupe you again. With that being said, today I am going to show you how you can easily learn about any chemical in any product and its health effects, real safety data and more. You can then use the information you found to make an informed decision and never have to rely on a podcaster, famous doctor or Substack author again. If you guys like this article I can write a follow-up with deeper research tips and tricks, but for now we will keep it super simple.

So you’re on Amazon and you see the Black Friday deals; the vitamins catch your eye:

“Mary Ruth’s is almost 30% off!”, you exclaim because such a rare deal doesn’t come along every day.

But before you rush to buy it, you decide to check out a couple ingredients just to be sure this miracle in a bottle really is going to boost your “immune system”.

You see it is packed with essential vitamins “as”:

Because you are a sexy Truther who loves to read, you already know this is because science does not extract vitamins from food, they instead feed us concoctions made in labs which they claim are the same as eating a tangerine. And since you have already investigated vitamins A, C, D, E, B6, Folate and B12 and you remember us discussing Biotin and Pantothenic Acid somewhere along the line, you skip down to Zinc because that’s one you don’t recall learning about yet. You see that in the case of this Mary Ruths product, the Zinc they are feeding us is as Zinc Citrate. Now it is time to investigate.

Google searching “Is Zinc safe to eat?” or “Is Zinc Citrate good for me?” is pointless because 99.99% of the time the first 10 pages of search results will say “Not only is it super safe but you are going to die a horrible death if you don’t get enough!”. Then you go to Wikipedia and it says, “Yep, it’s true. These 10 men didn’t eat their Zinc Citrate and they are now rotting in the pits of hell next to John McCain for all of eternity, so make sure you purchase some on Black Friday on Amazon, use my affiliate link”. Then you think to yourself, “If I wanted smoke blown up my ass I would hire a kinky prostitute, not visit an online encyclopedia”. Next you head directly to the Manufacturers Safety Data Sheet.

A Manufacturers Safety Data Sheet (MSDS or SDS) is the easiest way to get real information because, while Google can selectively show you search results to fit an agenda, and while doctors-turned-online-show hosts can recommend a product they are making a kickback off of, the MSDS can’t lie. The reason is because the manufacturer of the chemical must present honest information to avoid being sued out of existence by those who purchase their product and use it to manufacture supplements to sell to the plebs.

The MSDS allows the people working with the chemical they purchased to know how to handle the substance; do they need to wear hazmat suits? What should they do if it touches someone’s skin? If employees are exposed to it on a daily basis, will they develop cancer or grow a third arm? Will the factory be blown to smithereens if someone sets it on top of a drum of acetone? What if it spills, will the forest turn into a desert? And so on. So, while Wikipedia can tell us the ingredient is the only reason humans aren’t extinct, the manufacturer has to admit on their safety data sheet, if it gets into the ground water, the local lake will be full of floating fish.

The easiest way to find a MSDS is to internet search the ingredient name and MSDS, in this case, “Zinc Citrate MSDS”. If you use Brave browser, their AI tool can be incredibly helpful for a quick overview:

Expand the AI summary and you discover that although “no specific hazards” are mentioned, there are some hazards. It’s kind of like “I didn’t cheat, we only kissed.”. Additionally we learn that Zinc Citrate should only be handled with protective gloves and eyewear - not to protect the substance from us, but to protect us from the substance (muah ha ha ha)

The AI summary, although interesting, is not thorough. If we scroll further down the page we see an MSDS provided Sigma (which is Merck):

Fun fact about Merck: not only do they make vaccines, health products and assorted medicines, they also own the company that manufactures the raw chemicals and they own the company that conducts the safety studies, therefore, from start to we-pinky-promise-it’s-mega-safe, is 100% Merck. Also, their safety sheets often suck. I personally like to add the word Fisher or Cayman to the search because these are two chemical manufacturers / solicitors who have the most thorough MSDS in the industry.

And here we go:

So right out the gate you see this substance is not supposed to be used as food, drug or to kill living creatures - yet somehow we eat this chemical to alter our health therefore it is a drug. “Very peculiar”, you say like Sherlock Holmes.

You scroll down the page more and learn OSHA does not consider it to be hazardous. Directly under that you see what is in the compound and what to do if you inhale it or if it comes in contact with your skin or if you, *gasp!*, accidentally ingest it:

In Section 11 you learn why this product, which should not be ingested, inhaled or come in contact with skin, is deemed nonhazardous - it’s because it’s never been studied:

By not studying it, it can be deemed safe because that makes sense to the FDA and pals. Scrolling down the page further, you discover a component in this supplement is listed under the Toxic Substances Control Act:

Let’s learn more about what exactly this is:

This “SARA 313” appears to mean it’s a really serious chemical.

Currently, the reporting list includes seven PFAS (“forever chemicals”):

Heavy metals (e.g., lead, mercury, chromium)

Organic compounds (e.g., benzene, toluene, xylene)

Pesticides (e.g., DDT, chlordane)

Solvents (e.g., acetone, methylene chloride)

and:

Chemicals with specific toxicity data, such as: Acute toxicity data Chronic (non-cancer) toxicity data Cancer data Environmental toxicity data



So whatever is in this Zinc concoction, it’s not ground up butterflies and processed pieces of rainbows. Looking back at the SARA 313 ingredient, you see a CAS number:

The CAS number is a unique numerical identifier assigned to a chemical substance by the Chemical Abstracts Service, hence the name CAS. This is often helpful because now you can research using the CAS number instead of the name, but sometimes it isn’t helpful at all. In this case, 546-46-3 is called Zinc Citrate, as is CAS 5900-32-9. So in this instance, there are two products with the identical name assigned different CAS numbers, one of which is listed is a health concern, the other, who knows because there has been no testing, but they’re both on the MSDS for the substance the general public general pleblic is being fed as something to eat to get more zinc.

HOW TO FIND OUT WHAT IT’S MADE FROM

There are a few different ways to learn what ingredients go into something. First, you can type into the internet search box the chemical name or CAS and the word “synthesis”:

Again, the AI overview is very helpful for basic information.

To make this miracle supplement, they start with Zinc Oxide or Zinc Carbonate and citric acid. We already know citric acid is disgusting because it hasn’t been made from fruit in a hundred years, but what are these delicious-sounding compounds, zinc oxide and zinc carbonate? Doesn’t your mouth water when you hear the words zinc carbonate?

An internet search for Zinc Oxide Toxicity reveals it is what is used in sunscreen (you know, the stuff you slather on your skin to block the sun your body needs - the stuff that is causing cancer, that stuff)

Yeah, that’s the stuff:

But who knew we can eat it to get our zinc levels up?! Praise Jesus for supplements!

If you want to see what zinc oxide looks like, you can head over to Made-in-China.com or IndiaMart.com because this is where the vast majority of the world’s chemicals come from:

Here we see we can order an entire ton of scrumptious Zinc Oxide for only $1,000! That’s 2,000 pounds! You can’t beat that deal!

Although super stoked to enjoy this beautiful white powder (because it reminds you of college in the 1970s), you do find yourself a little suspicious of the price. You already know that when something is that cheap it often means it’s byproduct waste, and because you weren’t born last night, you know selling byproduct waste as food additives is how companies get paid to dispose of sh*t they would otherwise have to pay to throw away. And, as much as you enjoy recycling and saving money, you really don’t want to eat the gum off a sidewalk, so you head back to the internet search box to see if any industrial processes create zinc oxide as a byproduct:

When the page loads you discover where zinc oxide can come from:

But, does that mean it is industrial waste? The price sure is cheap, but the bulk shipments are coming from China, so out of curiosity, does China mine zinc?

Well there you go. Now you can take a pretty damn good guess as to why 2,000 pounds costs $1,000. But what about the delectable Zinc Carbonate?

This stuff is slightly more expensive:

…and it also is waste from the zinc mining and smelting industry:

Zinc oxide and zinc carbonate appear to be no different than phosphate and fluoride from the phosphate mines - it’s waste that something needs to be done with, so instead of disposing of it, they find an alternative use for it… our bodies, but in all fairness, zinc carbonate has other uses too, like making rubber or coloring wall paint:

So, to make Zinc Citrate, they need one of those two zinc products as well as lab-made citric acid. Yum.

Next they need an “organic solvent” which, based on its name, you immediately start daydreaming of fresh squeezed orange juice from an organic orange farm in Florida. You envision the zinc makers hand-picking juicy ripe fruits and squeezing them to make only the purest of pure organic solvent for their supplement…

… but nope. Despite its name, organic solvent actually means horrible chemical. “How can something be called organic be a terrible chemical?”, you ponder. Then you locate a basic list of “organic” solvents, most of which are commonly used to make supplements:

Acetone (nail polish remover) Ethyl Acetate Hexane (fertility reducing toxin) Heptane Dichloromethane Methanol Ethanol Tetrahydrofuran Acetonitrile Dimethylformamide Chloroform (commonly used in vitamin d production, in final product, listed on MSDS) Carbon Tetrachloride 1,1,1-Trichloroethane

So, they take the zinc stuff, the citric acid (not made from fruit) + a harsh chemical and use that to produce Zinc Citrate.

Then they feed it to us plebs as a way for us to boost our immune systems, heal from wounds, and even help a fetus develop. They get us common folk to eat it because they claim taking this miracle in a bottle is the exact same as eating crab or chickpeas:

And we’re like, “it seems the same to me!”…

PUBCHEM

Next, there’s PubChem, “an open chemistry database managed by the National Institutes of Health (NIH)”. If you use PubChem and look up a substance such as Zinc Citrate, you will see a lot more details:

These little icons are called pictograms:

Here is a simple chart showing what each means:

On PubChem, if you click the link below the Zinc Citrate pictograms…

…then scroll down to the section called GHS Classification, here you will see a bunch of codes:

Because they make researching chemicals as difficult as possible, the Precautionary Statement Codes have to be looked up in the GHS Classification Database which is here. If you want to quickly locate a code, use the search / find function on your computer by tapping CONTROL + F at the same time then type the code number:

On PubChem, this sidebar menu is very helpful:

Chemicals almost always have a variety of names. As we have seen in my other investigations, this is how they can hide substances on product labels without us knowing; like if the general pleblic doesn’t want aspartame in their food anymore, they will instead call it Aminosweet or Sweet dipeptide, which sound delightful, I mean, who doesn’t want some Sweet dipeptide in their morning coffee?

If you use the sidebar and click Section 2 “Names and Identifiers” you will see a list of other names Zinc Citrate can be called, such as “citric acid and zinc salt”, leading us to think it’s just fruit and a mineral!

Further down the page, you can sometimes find clinical trials, such as this zinc product being used in a therapy to prevent progression of a nonexistent virus “Covid-19”:

We also learn Zinc Citrate is being used as a cosmetic biocide:

What is biocide? It’s poison. The purpose of Biocide is to kill living organisms (microorganisms, bacteria, fungi, yeast). When we eat this stuff, we should be wondering what it is doing to our gut.

Section 13.3 on PubChem goes into further detail regarding the nonhazardous-yet-hazardous (I didn’t cheat, we only kissed) chemical thing. In the case of Zinc Citrate, it is deadly to aquatic life and it should never be released into an aquatic environment, period:

I have pointed this out before and I will point it out again because I enjoy pointing, our bodies are mostly water so if we are eating a lab-made substance that is deadly to aquatic life and slaughters microorganisms, what exactly is it doing inside of us? Answer: who knows, it’s never been studied according to the MSDS.

PATENTS

Next on the list of things you can look at is patents. Google Patents is actually a really good source, believe it or not. Just type the name of the chemical and you’ll get all kinds of results:

If you want to tailor the search results toward the manufacturing process so you can see more of what is being used to make the stuff, add the word “synthesis”

“Manufacturing” or “manufacturing process” are also good to search for.

THE PROCESS

If you want to see what happens later in the production phase of the chemical, use the word “downstream”. Here we learn that the sunscreen-kills-stuff-China-byproduct-not-made-from-lemons is great for treating zinc deficiencies:

If you want to see a flow chart of the manufacturing process you can often find this by typing the chemical name and “synthesis flow chart”.

This flow chart may vary from the manufacturing directions because it depends on what website is being used to produce the flow chart. Sometimes you can find a better flow chart by typing the chemical name + “synthesis flow chart” then clicking on “images”.

Another way to see how it’s made is to painstakingly go through videos - but the thing is, in order to get real information, you usually need to find videos coming out of India. I say real information because the US, Canada, UK, AU videos are typically how you can make the chemical which is different from how it is made. Wanna see how Zinc Citrate is made? Here you go:

Yum! I can’t wait to get my zinc levels up!

THE “STUDIES”

So glad you brought that up. Here’s the deal with studies:

Studies that are published are almost always sponsored by those with vested interest in the product. Companies like Merck conduct their own studies under different entity names, but other businesses will hire it out. The company that is hired needs to provide a positive result if they ever want to be hired again. I have learned the same to be true with most movie reviewers - those who are regularly allowed to prescreen films will lose their prescreen ability if they say the films are not worth your time. The end result is usually payment in exchange for desired conclusions.

When it comes to studies, those that are independently conducted or conducted and reach a negative conclusion are usually never published or never pass peer review. I should write an article on how studies are rigged, but in the meantime, here’s a couple things to watch out for when you are looking at study data and clinical trials:

First, when you search for studies you are often directed to overviews of studies, not the actual study. The overview will tell you zinc citrate (or whatever it is) promotes world peace and once rescued a man from a well. This overview is useless, yet it will be published over and over again, across dozens of websites and all of those sites will take up page after page of search results, so when you are searching for data, all you see is that the product invented the wheel and taught bees how to fly. The same came be said about vaccine-related information. If you try to locate how exactly a virus was discovered and how it was determined to be transmissible, you will see tons of overviews of studies, but tracking down the original publication is often difficult-to-impossible because you are led in circles. Then, when you eventually find the study, you discover it never proved transmission and the whole thing is ridiculous guess work and assumptions - the opposite of true science.

So, when you come across studies, even if they say the product not only ended poverty but it also took down Isis, if you scroll down to the very bottom of the paper and look at the Conflicts of Interest section, affiliations, or sponsors of the study, you might see names you are very familiar with, like the NIH, CDC, WHO, universities, or the Gates Foundation - and right when you see that you should ask yourself, “does the population control guy who wants to feed me insect burgers with soy buns while injecting me with vaccines really have my best interest at heart?”.

If you are lucky enough to find a link to an actual study, you really need to read it, not just the summary.

You can often locate studies on ClinicalTrials.gov, a website on which there is a giant disclaimer that basically says, “anyone can post anything here and it doesn’t mean it’s true, but read the studies to learn how miraculous pharmaceuticals are”:

Type into the box the chemical name:

Now you can see the actual studies:

Let’s look at the zinc citrate saving people from wells Covid study. This is the study that was linked to on PubChem - a study linked on the main page of the chemical concoction profile, which we have to assume must prove this sh*t is a miracle because if it didn’t prove such, why would it be a part of the profile?:

Here we learn Covid is a global pandemic and this was a tiny study, with only 200 people who contracted Covid virus. The study lasted only a couple weeks:

We also learn the control group was going to have more drugs in them than a pharmacy, so the study is lunacy:

Folks, this isn’t a scientific study, it isn’t anything, yet it was touted as fact that zinc supplements fight Covid virus. During Covid, I heard famous doctor after famous doctor peddle zinc supplements as a cure for a nonexistent virus, and not once did any of them ever look at what they were selling to the general pleblic and not once did a single one of them ever mention any harms that could come from eating this lab-made concoction - harms which can easily be mistaken for contracting Covid and harms which are easily located with an internet search:

The reason these are the side effects is because 1.) this is not a natural product, it is lab-made stuff, and 2.) the amount of zinc in a handful of nuts is tiny, a full cup of pecans is under 5mg of zinc:

Yet the amount of fake zinc in supplements is insane:

You would need to eat almost 8 cups of pumpkin seeds to intake the amount of zinc substitute you are getting in single pill:

See how this crap in a bottle could easily fry your sense of smell or give you the runs? It’s a huge dose of who really knows what… from our BFFs in China and India.

SIDE EFFECTS

If you want to learn side effects, you can do as shown previously or you can be more specific and type “Zinc Citrate side effects”, here you will get more tailored information related to the supplement as opposed to the chemical itself:

Just know that those lists never scratch the surface of the real harms the supplement causes.

OTHER STUFF

If you’re running an internet search and you want only search results with specific words in a specific order, you can use quotations around your search. For example, if I type Vitamin Induced Disease into Google, it will give me diseases caused by lack of vitamins:

But if I add quotations to the phrase, like this:

Now it will only locate content with that exact phrase and the search results will be different:

On some MSDS you will see NFPA classifications, such as in the case with Cyanocobalamin (Vitamin B-12)

Here is the NFPA chart:

So, that particular vitamin B-12 chemical is known to cause significant irritation.

Now here’s what’s really important: You, because you are a sane person, hear the phrase “irritation” and you’re imagining an itchy arm rash, right? But that is not at all what this means in this case. What “irritation” is defined as is any REVERSIBLE skin damage. Even if it lasts weeks, that is totally fine, as long as it is generally considered to be damage that can be reversed.

Dis-eases, including hyperplasia…

…hyperkeratosis…

…And alopecia…

…are irritants...

Additionally, they don’t even need to test the substance. They are legally allowed to obtain safety data “based on non-test methods” as well as “overall weight of evidence”:

My point here is, what you see in terms of safety data does not mean it was thoroughly tested and proven safe for consumption and “irritant” does not mean a little itch on your arm.

The last thing we should cover is the different grades of chemicals.

Technical Grade: Used for industrial manufacturing, for example, making Antifreeze.

Water Treatment Grade: Is basically industrial grade but is acceptable to be used in the water supply

ACS Grade: These are used for “lab work”. For example, they believe they can dump fertility-reducing hexane on a piece of food and the vitamins will fall out of it. They also use hexane to process horrible soy oil and seed oils. Hexane is an ACS grade chemical.

USP Grade is the best it gets. This is what is put in pharmaceuticals. If you compare the MSDS of a supposed USP Grade chemical with the MSDS of the same chemical in its Technical Grade form, they are identical or nearly-identical even in terms of side effects.

At the end of the day, chemicals are chemicals, they are made in labs and factories. It doesn’t matter which grade you eat, it doesn’t matter if you inject it or mix it in a shake for breakfast, it’s all the same stuff. There is no good chemical, there’s just chemicals. They’re all a bunch of lab coat voodoo. No chemical can save us from a virus or give our alleged immune systems immunity to viruses or dis-ease. No chemical can supplement eating good foods. The entire reason we get an energy boost is because when we ingest poison our bodies crank out adrenaline and it makes us feel energetic while our bodies work to fight the toxins.

Anyway, I hope this article gives you some basic pointers on how you can research any chemical for yourself and never again have to take anyone at their word. Let me know in the survey below if you want me to write a follow-up with more advanced research techniques. But first,

Like My Work? Buy Me a Coffee

Keep Me Writing! Make a KoFi Donation

Share

TAKE THE SURVEY

NEXT READ

Here is a compilation of my work as well as other authors. Mine are in bold.