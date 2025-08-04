Agent131711’s Substack

Agent131711’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Grace Joubarne's avatar
Grace Joubarne
1d

Here's another GREAT reference: Great Reset.

The Black's Law Dictionary 9th Edition defines Reset: (a) the act or instance of knowingly receiving stolen goods (b) harboring or sheltering of a criminal or outlaw.

Great Reset therefore means an instance of knowingly receiving everything in the world that belongs to others -- a massive theft.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)'s avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
1d

The gold scheme seems to be being played out again:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/the-new-gold-rush

The Stock Market, irrespective of who controls it, is the greatest scam in human history.

The Federal Reserve is the biggest heist:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/where-is-americas-gold-and-why-does

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
51 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Agent131711
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture