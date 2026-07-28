Before we can discuss the never-before-told story of Adolf Hitler, we have to look at what could quite possibly be one of the biggest bombshells in history. If true, it changes everything…

It sucks that I have to keep apologizing for putting stuff behind a paywall, but I have worked very hard on this account, and I would like to keep it. The people who scream that the article isn’t free don’t have to live with the consequences that result from being banned, and “ban time” is coming soon. That said, if I put it behind a paywall, it shouldn’t be as high of a risk because it won’t get a ton of reads. As an author who works exceptionally hard on content, this is horrible, but it’s better to have some readers than zero because my account is gone. So join me on the other side for a really, really fantastic piece that is a part of a really, really fantastic series, which you will instantly have full access to. NOTE: If you are a paid subscriber on ShadowbannedLibrary, you will need to read this post on Shadowbanned Library. - Enjoy!