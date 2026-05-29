While accusations of making rude comments, sexual harassment, peeping, and groping are very serious, the allegations made against Donald J. Trump don’t end there. Next, I will share with you three legal cases that I was able to get my hands on—keep in mind, these are actual cases, not mere accusations. The third case is, by far, the most shocking, and the media has worked diligently to suppress it along with the Jill Harth case. And please note, everyone should always be considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

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JILL HARTH

Mrs. Harth, all the way back in 1997, filed an official complaint against The Don for his (alleged) criminal actions.

Let me tell you her story. Harth was an employee of the American Dreams Festival, which featured a Calendar Girl competition. When Trump purchased 50% ownership in the 1993 festival, he became Harth’s second boss.

The year before the event, a business dinner was held at Trump’s Plaza Hotel (the blackmail hotel mentioned previously.) At the dinner, Jill claims Donald repeatedly put his hands on Jill’s thighs and attempted to touch her crotch. It made her incredibly uncomfortable. He proceeded to make lewd comments about her and other women, referring to them as sex objects. He then tried to get Harth to come to Trump Tower late at night. He assured her it was just for business talk and a drink but went on to make inappropriate remarks about sex slaves while describing himself as a stud. Jill was quite distraught because the festival was her sole source of income, and Mr. Trump was now her boss. She knew he was a flagrant womanizer and had heard stories of his abuse of his then-ex-wife, Ivana, who caught him sneaking in Marla Maples for sexual purposes, leading to the couple’s divorce.

At a second business meeting, which also took place at one of Trump’s properties, Mar-a-Lago, Donald insisted on being seated next to Jill, and, out of fear of reprisals, she agreed. At this meeting, Trump made it clear that no Black females will be allowed to participate in the calendar contest. Jill found this to be very disturbing. The competition had not discriminated in the past, and even the thought of banning someone due to their skin tone shocked her. Is it a coincidence that The Don’s father was sued numerous times for housing discrimination against Black people?

Like the previous dinner, he began touching her thighs and attempting to grab her private parts. In a matter of time, Jill came to the realization that her coworkers had all left, and it was just her who remained at the dinner. When she attempted to leave, Trump physically refused to let her leave, then physically forced her into a bedroom belonging to his young daughter, Ivanka. Here, he began aggressively kissing her while fondling her and grabbing at her private parts while she protested. Ms. Harth again attempted to leave but was blocked and forced to oddly wait for Mr. Trump to make a phone call. The call was to his business partner, who was Jill’s first boss, Mr. Wagner. On the phone, The Don told Wagner how beautiful Jill was. After the call was over, Jill again attempted to leave. The Don then verbally threatened her, warning that she needs to keep her mouth shut. As she tried to get to the door, Donald began grabbing at her crotch again. It was at this point that Jill became nauseated and vomited profusely. Thankfully, after seeing her throw up, Trump lost interest, and she was finally allowed to leave.

Although she was able to escape that evening, Donald was still her second boss. The good news was Jill would not have to see him frequently because Trump was now in New York and she was in Boca Raton, Florida, but she would quickly discover that the distance did not eliminate the harassment.

In early 1993, The Don began repeatedly phoning Jill, bluntly demanding that she sleep with him. Weeks later, he called to ask her to join him at a golf tournament. He stated his wife would be present and expressed dissatisfaction with her being at the event.

A few days after, he again phoned to profess his admiration of his employee, calling her “the most beautiful girl in the whole world” and stating that he “loved and adored” her. The harassment continued on for the remainder of the month. Even on the day Trump and then-wife Marla Maples did a press conference to announce her pregnancy, after the presser, Donald phoned Jill to proposition her for sex. The harassment continued during the summer. And if that wasn’t bad enough, Trump brought his chief executive of his Atlantic City casinos, Nick Ribis, into the loop to also harass Jill. Mr. Ribis began making the same comments and trying to push her to engage in sex with him or The Don.

Come winter, the entire situation became worse when Donald began demanding that Harth use her access to minor-aged contestants of the calendar girl competition to procure a child for him. The contestant he had his eyes on was a 17-year-old from Czechoslovakia whom Donald referred to using only “sexual innuendos.”

And just when you think you have heard it all, you haven’t. When the event took place, the models were given rooms at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago hotel. One of the young women given a room was Lauren Petrella, a model with Hawaiian Tropic and an invited guest of the American Dream Festival. In her case, before dawn, The Don snuck into her room, quote, “for the purpose of taking sexual advantage of a ‘sleeping beauty.’” But before he could act upon his desires, Ms. Petrella awoke, shocked, and inquired as to why Mr. Trump was in her bed. Instead of being embarrassed or fleeing the room, The Don began groping the model and reportedly said, “You said you don’t sleep with men on the first date. Now it’s the second date, and here I am!”

While this was going on, Mr. Trump was phoning American Dream Festival competitors to promise them positions/and/or career advancement with one stipulation: they had to provide him with something… “Sexual favors.”

The year following the event, Wagner phoned Jill and told her that the only reason Trump bought into the event in the first place was to use the festival as a source to procure women for him to sleep with.

Trump seemingly got the picture that Jill was not going to be lured into sleeping with him, and he began making threats that she was not to speak of anything that had occurred “or else.”

Although not penetrated, Jill felt that being held captive, molested, and ongoingly harassed for years constituted rape and wanted The Don to be held criminally liable for his actions.

When Jill filed her lawsuit against the real estate tycoon, she expressed that she was very concerned for the safety of other young women, stating that “Trump represents a clearly present, future, and constant danger to women in general and in particular those women involved in beauty pageants, such as American Dream Festival’s “Calendar Girl” competition and “Miss Universe,” “Miss USA,” and “Miss Teen USA,” all of which Donald co-owned. She went on to beg the judge to protect the women by issuing a temporary restraining order that would prevent Trump from having contact with “any past, present or future female contestant in the “Calendar Girl” competition of the American Dream Festival, and otherwise.” She wanted the protective order to extend to Miss Universe, Miss USA, and Miss Teen USA because, she said, these women are being subjected to “sexual slavery,” “mental rape,” or deprivation of a woman’s fundamental right to privacy, mental and physical autonomy…”

As soon as the lawsuit was filed, Trump began a coordinated attack against her, which included spreading rumors that she was trying to get into his pants and that it was Jill who had been chasing after him all these years. In an effort to demolish her career and personal life, he proceeded to claim that he did sleep with Harth, who was a married woman at the time. Jill was then informed by Jim Gibson, who was acting as an agent for Trump, that, quote, “Trump wants to destroy you any way it takes, legally or illegally.” These threats were designed to intimidate Jill so that she would not appear in court to testify on behalf of her filing.

Jill was not the only other woman to make a claim like this. Even Ivana Trump, The Don’s first wife, accused him of beating and raping her in a fit of rage back in 1989, and this case, like Harth’s, could not have possibly been “politically motivated” because it was filed with the judicial system long before Trump had any known political aspirations. Then, in the large Epstein file dumps, which would take place much later in time (September 2, 2025; November 14 and 26, 2025; January 30, 2026; and March 5, 2026), there were even more accusations of rape dating back decades.

CARROLL

Interestingly, Harth’s legal filing outlining her experience with being held captive and molested isn’t much different from E. Jean Carroll’s, which also took place in the 1990s. At the time, Carroll was an advice columnist for Elle magazine and hosted a daily advice talk show called "Ask E. Jean." While shopping at Bergdorf Goodman, a department store in Manhattan, New York, she was recognized by Mr. Trump, who was otherwise a stranger to her. Trump approached Carroll and asked her to help him pick a gift for a girl—the request seemed innocent enough; Carroll even described it as “playful.”

Ms. Carroll suggested that a handbag or a hat would make for a wonderful gift, but The Don responded that he was thinking lingerie. He then proposed that they go to the lingerie department, which was located on the sixth floor of Bergdorf. The writer accompanied Donald to that floor of the retail store, where he selected a piece of lingerie and began insisting that Ms. Carroll try it on. The quick-thinking author jokingly responded, "You put it on. It's your color."

Despite Mr. Trump’s pestering, the columnist, under the impression that Donald was just being silly, continued to humorously refuse to try on the intimate. This was when The Don, playfully and jokingly, took Ms. Carroll's arm and began leading her toward the dressing room. Carroll, still believing the situation was innocent and funny, walked with Mr. Trump toward the women’s changing room stalls. She would quickly discover that she had just made one of the biggest mistakes of her life.

When the duo approached the fitting rooms, The Don shoved her in so hard that she banged her head on the wall. Simultaneously, he ripped the door shut. The author immediately went into “fight or flight mode,” but Donald is a strong, towering man who easily overpowered her. As she testified under oath, Mr. Trump seized both of her arms, then pinned her against the wall and held her there with his wide shoulders so that his hands were free. He began aggressively kissing her while reaching under her dress. He yanked down her tights with his free hands. Once her tights were down far enough, he brutally jammed his fingers into her vagina. She described the incident as “…extremely painful. It was a horrible feeling because he curved—he put his hand inside of me and curved his finger.”

With all of her might, she managed to raise her knee up toward her chest and then use her leg to push Trump backwards and off her. As he was being pushed backwards, she took off running out of the stall and continued out of the store.

Although she was scared to tell police due to knowing how immensely powerful Donald J. Trump was, she told two friends of the incident, and many decades passed.

Later in time, when Carroll came forward as a victim, Mr. Trump issued a public statement regarding the accusations. In it he claimed the author was just trying to sell her new book.

While these cases, if true, are absolutely horrible, the third case is, by far, the most alarming, and there is a complete media blackout surrounding it. One must wonder why? And how? How do exactly zero journalists want to look into such shocking accusations? I’ll tell you how: it’s because the media blackout has made it so that people are not aware of the details, but I got my hands on the actual legal filings, and I will be broadcasting. I would not waste my time or yours if I felt it was absolute nonsense.

NEXT READ: THE MEDIA BLACKOUT & THE TRUMP CHILD RAPE CASE COURT DOCUMENTS

A Note from the Author: I know some of these topics are very angering for many people. As expected, I have had accusations lodged against me, mostly that I am a “liberal shill” who is trying to influence how people vote. The truth is, I do not care how you vote or if you vote in the first place. I am a journalist. I broadcast stories. Although you might not like this one, it is nonetheless a story, and it deserves to be told unless you have counterevidence that can disprove the hard evidence. This series has been well sourced. All of the little underlines you see throughout each article are sources. You can click them and read where the information came from. You will quickly discover the information is well-documented.

People being livid that I wrote this series is actually a bigger issue than one Substack writer sharing a story they dislike. I say this because when somewhat reasonable people tell me how angry they are, I often write back and ask if they actually read the series. The answer is always “no.” This means they are upset about something that they have not read. I then ask them to read it. Typically they refuse, which absolutely is their right, but isn’t that how we got ourselves into the mess we are in in the first place? By refusing to look, listen, and read? When we refuse to look at content that is contrary to our beliefs, we stop learning, we stop growing, and truth dies in the dark.

A secondary issue is us choosing to put our faith, hope, and trust into people from television—individuals whom we have never met. We believe we know these people because, in Mr. Trump’s case, he said all the right things. In other cases, parents trust celebrities or teachers so much that they allow their precious children to go with them, and we have seen how that turns out. Decades later it is discovered that these people are creepy pedophile wackjobs. Heck, the priest of my childhood church ended up being a predator, but that didn’t come to light until I was in my early 40s! Reality is, we do not know these people. We think we know them because we have seen them on television, or, in the priest’s case, we had seen him in front of the congregation every Sunday. We misconstrue our feelings toward these people as a personal relationship when it is not. And, in both the celebrities cases and the priests cases, when someone makes an accusation against them, the claws come out. The public, misconstruing the relationship, is quick to attack and tear down the person or people making the accusations when the public doesn’t know the victim any more than they know the celebrity.

Anyway, you don’t have to believe these women. You can say they are all lying—lying just to be famous, or get money, or whatever you have decided their reason for coming forward was—but please try to remind yourself that you don’t actually “know” that because you don’t know Mr. Trump, you don’t know the women, and you weren’t there; neither was I. What we do know is that there have been a great many accusations, and there is one more case to come—the worst of all, and also the most suppressed—and when the media is trying to keep something from us, there is a reason why. Especially considering the narrative is that the media despises Mr. Trump, and if that were the case, these allegations should be worldwide headlines, but go ahead and Google search Jill Harth and see what pops up. And if you think that has been hidden, wait till you try to look up the next case…

By the way, I not only voted for Trump in 2016, but my spouse and I also donated to his campaign. We were 100% bought into it. The spouse still is, so I get it.

You can support my research, no matter how dark the topic is, by buying me a coffee, making a Ko-Fi donation, or buying some of my eBooks to download and preserve true history.

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