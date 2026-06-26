Agent131711’s Substack

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Maria Sandeman's avatar
Maria Sandeman
4h

Quite simply my children will never have the freedom we did growing up, they don’t know what they’ve lost, another generation or two down the line they will not fight for freedom, it will not be a concept that they are familiar with

Most people around me don’t notice because the rules, regulations, banning of stuff has been gradual….

Thank you for explaining training bras (I guess an American thing), I remember hearing something about them, but couldn’t fathom what they were training…

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Sherri Wilson's avatar
Sherri Wilson
4h

It is worse than this. They brought into public schools a kindergarten book assigned the 5th graders, called “ my shadow is pink”…. A report from you on this subject too,since you are very thorough would be beneficial. People are too reliant on programs, agendas , society, & politics. All that have no place anymore as all have the Lord removed.

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