The numbers don’t lie. The reason they care about “Climate Change”, and “Renewable Energy” is because it’s a $632 BILLION DOLLAR cash cow. This document, authored by the Climate Policy Initiative proves that this windfall is being financed through the government using our tax dollars as well as grants, bank loans and donations, meaning, the companies pushing these agendas are doing so on someone else’s dime, including our dime; yes, the people making and pushing policies have no monetary skin in the game. Meet the shadowy world of “Climate Finance”:

The document above is titled “Global Landscape of Climate Finance”, but the actual name of the document (the name it was saved to the authors computer as), is “Fast Track to a Low-Carbon, Climate Resilient Economy”.

AGENDA 21 & SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT

(2 minute audio compilation)

The Wildlands Project - Agenda 21 (1:12 video)

Sooooo, yeah. That’s what Sustainable means. It’s all part of their Great Reset. (24 second video)

With that in mind, let’s look at the document:

WHO IS FINANCING THE CLIMATE?

Answer: Apparently everyone.

Funding is coming from many additional sources, such as these:

Yep, that is indeed the US Department of State logo shown above. In addition to those six entities, one of the major funders is “DFI”s. DFI’s are National and international finance institutions that are banks or subsidiaries set up to support the private sector. They are usually majority-owned by national governments and get their money from national or international funds or benefit from government guarantees. Do you know what a government guarantee is? It means the government is assuming the debt obligation of a borrower, even if they never repay the loan. This means our tax dollars are used as funding, and if the borrower never pays a penny back, oh well.

Then there are “Bilateral DFIs”. These are either independent institutions, such as the Netherlands Development Finance Company (FMO), or part of larger bilateral banks.

LIST OF BILATERAL DFI’s BY COUNTRY

OPIC / USAID Office of Inspector General (United States)

Breakdown of funding the $632 BILLION for “Climate Finance”:

Here’s an utterly absurd flowchart showing where the $632 BILLION dollars went in 2019-2020. Note that on the far right is “Sectors”, which show what categories the funding was ultimately invested in. “Land Use” is one of the six target areas.

If you have been following this Substack for a minute, you already know that the Agenda 21 / Agenda 2030 goal is to seize 30% of all US Land, then make it off-limits to citizen use (it’s called “30x30”, take 30% by 2030). You also already know that in early 2023 the EPA successfully seized control of all water. And, if you haven’t read it yet, check out the post about The Wildlands Project making up fake animals and abusing the Endangered Species Act to foreclose property rights, shutter ranches and farms, and shut down development as a whole and while your at it, check out The Worldwide War on Farms.

(7 minute super important video):

Looking at their flowchart again, you can see that Land Use is a channel off of “Adaptation”, “Multiple Objectives” and “Mitigation”:

Here they show the monetary breakdown, in billions, for 2019 vs 2020 for “Agriculture, Forestry, Other land use and fisheries”:

NOT ENOUGH MONEY

They claim the investment of $632 Billion in 2019-2020 is nowhere near enough funding. “To meet our climate objectives, by 2030 annual climate finance must increase by at least 590% to USD 4.35 trillion". - They want over 4 TRILLION by 2030!

Here are the investments they want by 2050, which includes $1,422 billion in Electric Vehicles, $100 billion in EV chargers, $152 billion in “reafforestation” and an additional $104 for animals to graze in the wild (Wildlands Project, off-limits land, 30x30)

Ah, so the EVs scheme is the reason oil is literally being dumped on roads, and just like that, it all makes sense… (1:10 video)

At the end of the document they list their goals:

Get more money. And more money. Tons more money. Every country needs to collect data. Lots of data. Did I mention more money? Just do it. Start transitioning your country to Net 0 now. Don’t wait. And raise more money…

