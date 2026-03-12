Disclaimer: Everyone mentioned in this article should be considered innocent of any and all wrongdoing unless proven guilty in a court of law.

MCA’S PRESIDENT

Music Corporation of America (MCA) was an American media conglomerate that started off as a talent agency for artists in the music business. The company was founded by Jewish Jules C. Stein, who happened to be close friends with Chicago Outfit crime family leader Al Capone. In fact, Jules’s bands played for speakeasies owned by Capone. Remember how Jewish Les Wexner had a Jewish mentor? And how Donald Trump had a Jewish mentor? Because all elite Jews have mentors, Jules Stein was Lew Wasserman’s mentor, so when the time came, Jules passed MCA down to his mentee.

When Lew was installed as the president of MCA, it took over Universal Pictures, therefore controlling a massive chunk of the propaganda industry, which included music and music acts, the MCA Records music label, film, television, and radio. Because Wasserman had such a controlling stake in the entertainment industry, he is described as “arguably the most powerful and influential Hollywood titan in the four decades after World War II.”

Like his mentor, Lew Wasserman was also closely aligned with the mob—and I mean really close—so close that Lew Wasserman was actually in it. Lew was a member of the Mayfield Road Gang, which was run by Jewish Moe Dalitz. To quickly tell you about the Mayfield Road Gang:

Like Wexner, Lew too was from Ohio, and the Mayfield mob was based out of Cleveland, Ohio. They controlled casinos in Ohio, Kentucky, and Las Vegas. It was through Dalitz that the Teamsters scandal began. The Teamsters had loaned the Mayfield mob $1 million from the Teamsters Union pension fund, and that set the ball in motion. In a matter of time, the mob would take control of the entire pension fund and use it to fund the building of the Desert Inn, the Showboat, and the Stardust casinos in Las Vegas.

Don’t you want your pension used to fund criminal enterprises? Aside from that, the mob, which was also known as the Cleveland Crime Family, specialized in racketeering, murder, car bombing, drug trafficking, extortion, and bribery. It is very important to note this connection: from the music Americans heard on the radio to the bands they saw at concert venues to the movie stars in leading films, United States propaganda was taken over by the mafia. And once you have a near-monopoly over something so strategically important, you never surrender that power.

So that’s who Lew Wasserman was. And you already know that because he was an elite Jew, he had his own apprentice (mentee). The next question is, who did the MCA gangster, Lew Wasserman, mentor?

Answer: Ronald Reagan.

Yes, one of the members of a criminal enterprise and owner of MCA was the Jewish mentor of your former president. It was through MCA that Wasserman made Ronald Reagan a Hollywood movie star.

Interestingly, Reagan wasn’t a great actor. Although handsome, he was said to have “limited acting range.” Despite this, Wasserman moved mountains to get him into lots of films—53 to be exact! While he was cranking out movies, Ronald was also the host of a television show called General Electric Theater as well as Death Valley Days. Over time, Ronald would be a part of 16 TV shows.

While all of this was going on, Ronald Reagan was also active in politics; wherever you looked, there was Mr. Reagan. This allowed the public to become very familiar with the actor. Ronald then became governor of California and, when the time was right, he would be a candidate for presidency.

Ronald Reagan, center, with A.C. Lyles (American film producer for Paramount Pictures) and Wasserman, right

Ronald Reagan was elected as president of the United States in 1980 and took office in 1981. When Reagan became president, to help out both MCA and the mafia, his administration quickly shut down a massive Department of Justice (DOJ) probe into MCA’s ties to organized crime. According to the creator of the documentary Wages of Spin II: Bring Down That Wall,

“Ronald Reagan was an opportunist. His whole career was guided by MCA—by Wasserman and [MCA founder] Jules Stein, who bragged that Reagan was malleable, that they could do what they wanted with him…That thing about Reagan being tough on [organized] crime—that’s a fallacy.”

This is confirmed in a now-declassified DOJ document, which called Reagan “a complete slave of MCA who would do their bidding on anything.” In fact, the president was so controlled that [Jewish] MCA folks were installed into his cabinet. But as you could have guessed, making the MCA investigation vanish wasn’t the only quid pro quo of his presidency. This is why Ronald Reagan is remembered as one of the most pro-Israel presidents due to his signing of the first US-Israel Free Trade Agreement in 1985 and increasing military aid to three billion dollars in annual grants. Yes, it was Ronald Reagan who decided it made sense for us to gift Israel three billion a year in our tax money. Fun fact: Historically, Israel has been the largest recipient of U.S. foreign aid since World War II, with total assistance exceeding $350 billion since 1948. Pretty impressive considering the nation didn’t exist before WWII, so, from the moment it was founded, we began funding it.

THE SCANDALS

As part of the Reagan team, the mafia’s lawyer, Roy Cohn, was a part of the infamous “Franklin Coverup,” also known as the Franklin child prostitution scandal, in which “call boys” were brought to the White House for what the media called “midnight tours.”

What people don’t know is that this issue wasn’t limited to the White House. So many people in the government as a whole were caught engaging in homosexual and pedophilic behavior.

In one case, a congressman, Jon C. Hinson of Mississippi, was caught committing oral sodomy in a men’s bathroom. If our congressman sticking his tongue in another man’s asshole in the shitter isn’t bad enough, what makes the story worse is where the shitter was located, which was on Capitol Hill!

According to the police, the bathroom had become a homosexual meeting place. This bathroom had become such a problem that police began surveillance on it a week prior. I can’t believe I just typed that police had to surveil a bathroom on Capitol Hill because our male elected representatives couldn’t stop sexually touching each other while at work. But this isn’t the only case of this nature.

In another instance, members of Congress were involved in drug trafficking and also soliciting homosexual sex from teenage boys who were hired to run errands for Congress. One of the teenagers stated he arranged sex between a member of Congress and a male prostitute, and he himself had engaged in sex with two more of our elected representatives.

In a matter of time, more people would come forward, and the allegations of drug use and gay sex with minors would expand to include six members of the House of Representatives from California, in addition to a representative from New York, Massachusetts, and Washington DC, but that’s not all. Also implicated were senators and two former congressmen. Then there were nine members of Congress who were active drug users. When the television station KARK-TV interviewed one of the whistleblowers, they edited out the names of the representatives engaged in this behavior because the public didn’t deserve to know. Three more young men would come forward, all claiming to have had sex with Mississippi Governor Bill Allain and other officials. They each gave a sworn statement to police. Not long after, the papers began reporting that there is no such thing as male prostitutes.

Then, another congressman was busted. This time it was Representative Barney Frank who was caught with a male prostitution ring being run out of his Washington, DC, apartment. The story Barney gave the press was that he had hired a male prostitute to run personal errands for him. The reason he hired this man, he claimed, was to help him change his life. He said he had not the slightest clue there was a huge male escort service operating right under his nose.

Barney was later forced to admit he hired numerous male prostitutes for sex purposes.

In another story, a male prostitute identified congressmen, government officials, and military officers with high security clearances as his clients. When investigators began looking into the case, they claimed to have discovered that an “East European intelligence network” was running a call boy network out of New York City. This entity supplied male prostitutes for customers in New York, DC, and several European capitals. The client list included United Nations diplomats as well as a variety of military men stationed in our nation’s capital.

But it wasn’t just the mafia and little boys that the Reagan administration was into. According to French intelligence, when Reagan wanted to covertly funnel $34 million to the CIA’s Contra rebels operating in Nicaragua, he recruited help from a Saudi man. What was that man’s name? Salem bin Laden… father of Osama bin Laden…

ROY COHN & ROGER STONE

During Reagan’s presidential campaign, William Casey (CIA director and a member of the Knights of Malta) was calling mafia lawyer Roy Cohn “every day,” according to Cohn’s former switchboard operator Christine Seymour. Isn’t it curious that the CIA director would need to be in constant contact with the mafia’s lawyer during an election? Fun Fact: In 1979, Margaret Trudeau, mother of current Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, attended Cohn’s birthday party, where she famously toppled his custom birthday cake. Yeah, the mob lawyer was partying with Justin T’s mom back in the 1970s. Anyway…

Roy, the mob’s top lawyer, was part of the Reagan campaign. It was here that he befriended Roger Stone and introduced Roger to the Syndicate’s crime bosses.

At one such meeting, Cohn, Stone, and mob boss Anthony “Fat Tony” Salerno discussed how all elections are fixed. The difference between winners and losers was whose team had the bigger purse for payoffs. Cohn then began outlining exactly how they planned to push Reagan to victory. One of those tactics involved funding from the Trumps. The Trumps then provided $200,000 in funding as well as office space for the Reagan campaign. The money would then be funneled into the campaign in $1,000 increments to avoid suspicion.

Stone is another peculiar character who is such a fan of Nixon, he has a giant back tattoo featuring the face of the former president.

Stone established the lobbying firm Black, Manafort, Stone, and Kelly (BMSK) whose corporate clients included Bethlehem Steel, the (Jewish) Salomon Brothers (who are directly related to the Illuminati’s Haym Salomon, who financed the American Revolution - 1776), and the U.S. tobacco industry trade group the Tobacco Institute, founded by cigarette manufacturers to downplay the harmful effects of smoking. It additionally had foreign clients, many of whom were on the payroll of the CIA at some point in history.

Another client of BMSK included Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp.. Rupert was a longtime friend of Roy Cohn. According to a report, Cohn and Murdoch bonded over their relationship due to their joint admiration for Israel. Through the BMSK-Cohn-Murdoch relationship, news could be reported as what the mafia-CIA collaboration needed, which, as you can see, is what was best for Israel. Cohn arranged for Murdoch to meet Reagan in the Oval Office (because the mob lawyer apparently booked appointments for the sitting president). This meeting resulted in Murdoch assisting in a privately funded PR operation set up by the CIA (including CIA director William Casey) to support the Reagan administration’s so-called “anti-Communist” activities abroad.

Like Cohn, Stone was known for his dishonest tactics. For example, when it came time to rig New Jersey elections, Stone and pals sent armed men to voting locations to intimidate voters, specifically Black minority voters. Witnesses state these men turned people away from their polling locations, claiming that they had to be in possession of their voter ID card to go in the building; however, no such rule existed.

It was Stone and Cohn who got Donald Trump’s sister, Maryanne, her job as a federal judge.

Interestingly, like the Reagan administration, Roger Stone himself was involved in a sex scandal. In Roger’s case, National Enquirer reported that he and his wife, Nydia, frequented swingers clubs and placed ads seeking assorted sexual partners. The tabloid published photos of the couple in suggestive poses and revealed their participation in multiple sex clubs, including Capitol Couples in Washington, D.C., which was known as a hot spot for orgies. One ad, paid for with Stone’s credit card, read, “Hot, insatiable lady and her handsome body builder husband, experienced swingers, seek similar couples.” It was important to Roger Stone that the men were both muscular and “well-hung.” Men with smaller penises need not apply.

Stone has since marched in gay pride parades and has a massive tattoo of Richard Nixon on his back.

I should mention, in current time, Roger Stone has been a frequent guest on Alex Jones’s show. I would like to point out that when Jones was divorced by his Jewish wife, divorce documents leaked that said Alex was counseled by a team of marriage counselors for his sexual addictions (plural). Given that a straight, married man suffering from a “sexual addiction” (singular) would be the man having a lot of sex with women who are often not his wife, we must wonder what the additional addictions are. Researchers, myself included, speculate that this must mean men or children. Interestingly, back in the day when I was first waking up and avidly listening to the Alex Jone’s show, I recall him talking about how the government was trying to plant child pornographic materials on his computer by sending them to him through email and hoping he clicked the links to download them. Hmmm…

PRO-PEDOPHILIA ENTITIES

While the trafficking networks were expanding to crisscross the world, and while Ronald Reagan’s White House was indulging in little boys and each other, as if on cue, the 1980s gave rise to a wealth of worldwide pro-pedophilia entities. From Australia to Germany to Canada and into the United States, these groups had a mission of reforming laws in every nation. These men weren’t just pedophiles; they were militant pedophiles (yes, that is an actual thing. Who knew?)

These new groups, just like Playboy, Hustler, and Penthouse magazines, preached that pedophilia was not only a victimless crime but was even beneficial for children, including infants. The worst part was, through skewed and outright fabricated data, they had the figures to back it up. In prior decades, men like Alfred Kinsey and Levi Strauss (the Levi’s jeans guy) were huge advocates of molesting children and they used their fame to promote it. Their words then became more evidence that there was no harm in adults touching children sexually. This evidence acted as a bible for the pedophiles. As Lloyd DeMause wrote in The Journal of Psychohistory, the vast majority of pro-pedophilia content is written by scholars hoping to justify sexual relations with children. “Many openly state that there is no shame in being a pederast or a rapist if one is satisfied…” So the people creating the content are the same people who are involved in pedophilia.

Skipping ahead to today, I thought I should share this: Unlike other people, my experiences with ChatGPT have been fairly horrible. I thought I could utilize it as a research aid but anything I want to look up is blocked from being produced. Things as simple as “What were the exact steps used to manufacture the rabies vaccine in 1970” are not available because they are “dangerous” and therefore blocked. That said, since starting on Substack, I’ve made my own thumbnails and graphics until my last piece. My graphics program wouldn’t open, so I used ChatGPT. The process was super fast and saved me an hour and looked great. I figured I would use it again for the thumbnail for this piece. I knew I wouldn’t be able to have it add the title to the image because it would tell me it can’t provide the words “government pedophiles,” but I could easily add the words after it created the image. Here’s my conversation with ChatGPT.

Then, thanks to your suggestions, I decided to give GabAI a try. It couldn’t produce the size I needed but it still saved me over a half hour. Gee, I wonder why ChatGPT refuses to produce anti-pedophilia imagery? I can take a guess…

Now it is time to go up the chain, higher than the president's administration…

NEXT READ: THE UNITED NATIONS CHLD PRN RING [Available March 15th, 2026]

If you appreciate the time and effort I put into research and writing, especially when the topics can be dangerous to my safety and that of my family, please consider hooking me up with a coffee, making a Ko-fi donation, or downloading some of my eBooks from Shadowbanned Library.

NOTES, SOURCES & OTHER STUFF

I’m relying on Jack Solomon’s obituary and biography to be correct just as I rely on information regarding employment listed on Wikipedia to be correct. I have been unable to access a full list of Jewish World Congress presidents, honorary presidents, and positions within the organization to fact-check this because it would appear this information is secret. Although some presidents are listed (Rabbi Stephen S. Wise, Nahum Goldmann, Edgar M. Bronfman, Ronald S. Lauder), there does not appear to be a complete list. If the information was openly available, I would gladly fact-check it.

A note to readers: Sometimes people feel offended when I point out that a large number of players at the very top of these rackets claim to be Jewish. Let me explain the reason why this is important to the story: As a researcher, I investigate topics. Part of that process is looking for anomalies. The Jewish population makes up a very, very small percentage of the population of America - roughly 2.3%. This means out of 100 people, two or three statistically could be Jewish. So, as a researcher, when I am investigating and a key player after key player happens to be part of the crime and also Jewish, this is an anomaly. Out of 100 key players, if 90 are Jewish, this defies statistics to the point where it must be examined. It would be an anomaly if they were most-or-all gay, most or all graduates of Columbia University, most or all related to Rockefeller, most or all Freemasons, most or all from Mississippi, etc. It would not be an anomaly if the investigation were in Israel, but it is one in America.

If you choose to be offended by an investigator being thorough and pointing out an anomaly, that is your choice. Anomalies are facts. Facts are not racist or bigoted. Saying someone is Jewish when their Wikipedia page says the same or they have said the same in interviews is not bigoted. Jew is not a bad word. Jew is not a racial slur. If they were most or all Scientologists and I pointed this out, wouldn’t you find it to be a very important part of the story? Isn’t that something any decent investigator should uncover? Should the fact that they are Scientologists be stricken from the record so as to avoid discussing religion? Is it bigoted to label Scientologists as Scientologists?

The next question: why didn’t I label everyone’s religion? Why didn’t I label which ones claim to be Christian? For starters, it would not be an anomaly if they all claimed to be Christian because that is the most common religion in America. It should be expected that out of 100 people, at least 60 to 70 identify as Christian. On the other hand, if I were researching a scandal in India and a large quantity of perpetrators claimed to be Christian, that would be an anomaly because only 2% of the entire country identifies as Christian, and I would indeed point this out. Additionally, being that most or all of the individuals identify as Jewish or their religions are unknown, there is nothing to label. And again, I am not looking to label people for the sake of labeling people. I am looking for anomalies. If one individual out of seven was Jewish, there would be no anomaly, and therefore nothing to label.

In my opinion, when we attack people for pointing out facts, we are missing the bigger picture, which, in this case, it appears that some really evil people are hiding behind a religion, and they are able to get away with their crimes because they have skillfully crafted a fleet of digital foot soldiers who attack and shut down anyone who points it out. If they were not able to silence speech under the guise of bigotry, their crimes could be exposed.