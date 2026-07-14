We thought we knew the true history of WWII, but we had no idea…

As you will come to discover, two decades before the outbreak of WWII, the German Kingdom was conquered. Today, I will show you exactly who was behind this plot and how they pulled it off. Once the monarchy had been overthrown, only “democratically elected” officials would be allowed in office, because, as the hidden hand had already stated, it is through voting and candidates that they control the entire system. This great conquering is overlooked by the alternative history / truth movement because it is a very inconvenient truth, and it is this truth that changes the entire story…