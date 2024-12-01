I am currently addicted to learning real history and uncovering how we got to where we are now. The more I learn, the more I realized how much of a hoax the “history” I learned in my first 35+ years of life was. Imagine that; 35 years worth of half-truths and nontruths.

With that being said, this series was meant to be one article. I simply wanted to tell the story of Evergreen Aviation; a company operating out of an airpark in Arizona that was used as a CIA front airline to carry out all kinds of covert operations, piss away tax payer money, cause chaos and upheaval internationally and, well, it just so happens that they owned patents for nozzles… nozzles which are applied to Boeing Supertanker planes… nozzles which attach to 18 pallets worth of interior tanks and allow for the release of materials into the atmosphere… and those patents, although I cannot prove what they were used for, align with when this began appearing across the United States:

…which we are told is normal while also being told the solution to stop climate change is to start spraying the sky with chemicals to block the sun (chemicals which are to be released from retrofitted nozzles connected to chemical tanks located inside of airplanes). We are then informed that the reason Evergreen had the patents on the exact type of system that is currently being proposed to fight climate change was so they could make firefighting planes, however, as of 2011 (which was when Evergreen’s assets began being liquidated), those big, beautiful planes never fought a fire anywhere in the United States. In fact, even when a blazing inferno was ravishing Evergreen’s home state of Arizona, those firefighting Supertankers stayed grounded.

Anyway, the story is, Evergreen went out of business around a decade ago and liquidated all of its assets and that was the end of it. My original plan was to tell you that story and let you decide for yourself if they really closed but, after writing Part 1, the journalist in me couldn’t help but wonder who bought the assets of this CIA front company, so I started looking. I would quickly discover that this is one of the most dangerous things I have ever researched; a trail leading all over the world, filled with companies vanishing, dead ends, mergers, acquisitions, name changes, addresses changing, and a web of connections that is so ridiculously confusing, I literally had to make a flow chart.

While researching, bad and bizarre things began to happen to me. Assuming you read part 1-4 of this series, you already know that, while making some shocking discoveries, my bank accounts were suspended, in unison, right before November 1st (when the bills were due).

No matter how hard I tried to get an appeal opened against the suspension, I kept being ran in circles by the bank. I have spent the past week in limbo, under some of the worst stress of my life. Then, an associate of mine told me what I need to do is open a new bank account - make sure it has online ACH capabilities. Use the new account to perform a reverse ACH transfer. Basically, instead of uploading money from one bank to another, you download the money by using the new account to transfer the funds out of the old account and into the new. The associate told me, if I have over $10,000 in the account, be sure to transfer in amounts of $9,999 or less so they bypass manual review (due to terrorism). I did a test transfer and now I am praying this works while waiting anxiously for the funds to clear. A bunch of readers suggested finding a credit union, which I completely agree is the best way to go, but when I tried finding one, I could not locate one that I could link Substack payments to. I’ll have to look again, maybe things have changed since I last looked. If anyone is using a credit union with online capabilities that allows for the account to be connected to a credit card processor, please let me know. The best way to reach me is by email. If you are a subscriber and you received this article in your email, simply reply to it to contact me.

After the debanking, information I was just looking at began completely vanishing from the internet. You can see that in Part 4 of this series.

With that being said, let’s continue the story of Evergreen. If you just stumbled across this article, you must start at Part 1 or this won’t make any sense. So go to Part 1 and I will meet you right back here in a little while. For the rest of us, let’s continue on…

Because I promise my paid subs two (sometimes three) awesome articles per month, published on the 1st and 15th, and for my own safety, this post has to be paywalled. I wish it wasn’t like that - I wish journalists could write without fear of repercussions for sharing Truth and exposing evil-doers and coverups, but that is no longer the case. Two of my close allies told me not to publish this series, but I am choosing to do it anyway because I believe I have unraveled a worldwide tangled web and tax payers have the right to see the information and judge for themselves. Meet me on the other side of this wall and let me continue to show you what I found: