It is always fascinating to look back at these historic tragedies many years later and see what the outcome was, which in this case is one of the most shocking outcomes I have ever seen…

But to get to the shocking stuff, we have to begin following the money trail…

The official narrative is 320 people were in Pulse nightclub on the fateful evening of June 12th, 2016. 49 of them would tragically lose their lives, dozens more were injured but survived. Money was then raised to support the survivors, families of victims and first responders. Here are some of the donations:

BROADWAY CARES donated $150,000. “Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS announced today that $150,000 will be donated on behalf of the Broadway community and all Broadway Cares supporters to three service organizations in central Florida committed to reaching out and providing emergency assistance to the victims of the Pulse nightclub mass shooting, and their families and friends.”. This equals over $3,000 per family.

Pulse of Orlando immediately began fundraising and would donate $325,000. It is unclear exactly what or who this money was donated to. If this money went to the families of the 49 deceased, it is approximately $6,600 each.

One Orlando raised and donated almost $30,000,000 to 305 claimants. This is equal to roughly $100,000 per claim. It would turn out this money was not enough and more needed to be raised.

The same entity paid out $350,000 to each of the 49 victim’s families.

Equality Florida would ultimately raise over $29,000,000 for the 49 victims families. This is equal to $590,000 per family..

Victims and survivors also had their own GoFundMe accounts, each raising roughly $2,000 to $30,000+. Let’s average it at $5,000 per person.

The Orlando United Assistance Center provided those impacted by the tragedy with financial assistance to cover rent, car payments and utilities, therefore the bills were paid.

The DOJ issued a grant for $8.5 million for survivors. These funds were to be sent to the “operating help centers” to cover their costs and also pay for future counseling.

The Florida Victim Compensation Fund also stepped in to help with medical bills, mental health expenses and lost wages. Victims who suffered catastrophic injuries could receive up to $50,000 while other survivors could get $15,000. Within two months post-shooting the fund had paid out almost $290,000.

Through the “Safe Place Program” the survivors and victims families could receive scholarships. The second class of 49 recipients were to get scholarships $236,000. These recipients included five family members, two survivors, ten “legacy scholars” from class #1 and more.

The day after the shooting Lululemon (activewear brand) did a fundraiser. The amount generated is unknown.

NBC donated $1 million

The Mass Violence Survivors Fund did a fundraiser but the amount donated is unknown

JPMorgan committed $500,000

Darden Restaurants gave $500,000

Target has donated $250,000

AT&T, Jet Blue, and Orlando Magic each donated $100,000 = $300,000

The Garden Mall had many donors including:

Brio donated 10% of same-day sales

Brooks Brothers donated a portion of same-day sales

Crewcuts donated 10% of same-day sales

Edward Beiner donated 10% of same-day sales

Eileen Fisher donated 5% of same-day sales

Ferragamo donated 10% of same-day sales

Gucci donated 10% of same-day sales

Hamilton Jewelers donated 5% of same-day sales

Hugo Boss donated 5% of same-day sales

J.Crew donated 10% of same-day sales

J.McLaughlin donated 15% of same-day sales

The Forbes Company donated $5,000 and $1 for every gift card purchased that weekend.

The Gardens Mall itself also donated. They ponied up $1 for every share that they got on a Facebook post

ICON Park donated $5 for every ride on their Pulse Ferris wheel.

After the event, 26 employees of Pulse received a weekly check directly from property owner Barbara Poma. This check covered all of their expenses including gas and food. The amount of the check is unknown and it is unknown why they received this check when Orlando United Assistance Center already was covering their bills.

Survivors and families of victims also received money from paid media appearances: documentaries, talk shows, news segments, etc. as well a things that seem trivial but add up like the free tattoos, free zoo admission, free counseling and other services.

“The Dru Project” was created in honor of the Wheel of Fortune woman’s son:

Dru Projects mission is to provide future LGBTQ+ leaders funding for education. Their website says “To date, we have given away over $250,000 in college scholarships, mini-grants for gay-straight alliances and out-of-work drag entertainers”

And it wasn’t just witnesses and victims getting paid:

The city of Orlando received $1.6 million “for its efforts”.

Orlando PD got a new $44 million dollar building which features “a community meeting room for up to 320 people, a 4,500-SF gymnasium, real-time crime center, and over 35,000 SF of office space for every bureau within the police department”

Orange County made a $10 million down payment for a memorial site.

The National Pulse Memorial Museum - the price to create it increased to “more than $100 million dollars” so organizers scaled it back a little but did not tell media how much it would cost.

Orlando City hall didn’t get paid but it got a transgender flag and pride flag and Orange County History Center exhibits. Someone got paid to create these.

I’m sure there’s more payouts but I noticed there was a glaring discrepancy between the amount generated for these victims, witnesses and heroes verses other tragedies and at first I couldn’t figure out why. Watch these 3 two-minute Sandy videos:

Even in Uvalde, within days of the shooting the families of the victims and survivors had each raised $100,000+ on GoFundMe - and that was just on GoFundMe, that doesn’t count all of the other channels. I outlined the money in Part 5 of my Uvalde series. Most of those involved seem to have become overnight millionaires, just like in Sandy.

I couldn’t figure out what I was missing here so I began to go back through everything and this is when I uncovered some of the most insane bombshells I have ever investigated…

COMING NEXT: The Craziest Sh*t I've Ever Uncovered - Did the City of Orlando Collude with Pulse to Fleece the Public?

Don’t miss that one!

If you appreciate all of the time and energy I put into preserving true history, please consider keeping me hydrated!:

Keep Me Writing! Buy Me a Coffee

Make a KoFi Donation - Any Amount

Share

NEXT READ

This crazy story began back in 2002. It was fire season in the United States and the media reported a fatal crash of two air tankers, a Lockheed C-130A Hercules and a Consolidated PB4Y-2. This crash lead to the US Department of Interior issuing an official request for an investigation into the development of next-generation air tankers; larger firefig…

Read full story

Welcome to the start of an incredible multi-part series on the World’s Fairs - one of the most fascinating topics that few have heard of because these glorious events, thrown all around the world, are excluded from worldwide school curriculum. There were (at least)

Read full story

If you want to go down a rabbit hole, a rabbit hole unlike any you have ever been down before, this five-part series is some of my deepest investigation. In it, I unearth information that nobody else has yet to uncover and, ultimately, expose an insane 225+ year conspiracy. This ended up being my favorite series, to date. I think you’ll love it too. …

Read full story

PAID SUB CONTENT:

SOURCES, NOTES & OTHER SH*T

https://www.google.com/maps/place/1912+S+Orange+Ave,+Orlando,+FL+32806/@28.5195383,-81.3763144,3a,75y,279.98h,90t/data=!3m7!1e1!3m5!1ss38QXv27cku8yCIW_oMb4g!2e0!6shttps:%2F%2Fstreetviewpixels-pa.googleapis.com%2Fv1%2Fthumbnail%3Fcb_client%3Dmaps_sv.tactile%26w%3D900%26h%3D600%26pitch%3D0%26panoid%3Ds38QXv27cku8yCIW_oMb4g%26yaw%3D279.97882!7i16384!8i8192!4m7!3m6!1s0x88e77b0c41526959:0xba2a662f20e2c7c0!8m2!3d28.5196118!4d-81.3768459!10e5!16s%2Fg%2F11bw4pfz47?entry=ttu&g_ep=EgoyMDI1MDMwOC4wIKXMDSoASAFQAw%3D%3D

https://www.yelp.com/biz/pulse-memorial-orlando

https://www.orlando.gov/files/sharedassets/public/v/1/initiatives/pulse/pulsecodeenforcement.pdf

GoFraudMe.com



https://www.gofundme.com/f/pulsevictimsfund



https://broadwaycares.org/bcefa-donates-150000-to-help-orlando-victims-families/



https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.fox35orlando.com/news/remembering-pulse-sunday-marks-six-years-since-deadly-orlando-nightclub-shooting.amp

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/report-millions-raised-for-pulse-nightclub-orlando-victims-not-enough-to-cover-expenses/

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3994840/305-claims-approved-Pulse-victims-fund.html