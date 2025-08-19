“…Mysterious maladies swept the flocks of chickens; the cattle and sheep sickened and died. Everywhere was a shadow of death. The farmers spoke of much illness among their families. In the town the doctors had become more and more puzzled by new kinds of sickness appearing among their patients. There had been several sudden and unexplained deaths, not only among adults but even among children, who would be stricken suddenly while at play and die within a few hours.

There was a strange stillness. The birds, for example— where had they gone? Many people spoke of them, puzzled and disturbed. The feeding stations in the backyards were deserted. The few birds seen anywhere were moribund; they trembled violently and could not fly. It was a spring without voices. On the mornings that had once throbbed with the dawn chorus of robins, catbirds, doves, jays, wrens, and scores of other bird voices there was now no sound; only silence lay over the fields and woods and marsh.

On the farms the hens brooded, but no chicks hatched. The farmers complained that they were unable to raise any pigs— the litters were small and the young survived only a few days. The apple trees were coming into bloom but no bees droned among the blossoms, so there was no pollination and there would be no fruit. The roadsides, once so attractive, were now lined with browned and withered vegetation as though swept by fire. These, too, were silent, deserted by all living things. Even the streams were now lifeless. Anglers no longer visited them, for all the fish had died…”.

Only a few years later, Science would begin discovering what was making the farmers and their farms so sick…

(Pssst! If you missed Part 1, you should start there.) Wanna listen to this 17-minute article instead of read? Here you go:

1× 0:00 -17:43

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Support My Work! Buy Me a Coffee

…”Pulmonary mycotoxicosis”, also known as “Silo Unloader's Syndrome” or “Farmer’s Lung”, the medical-science industry said. The culprit? Fungi, mold, and dust containing fungi or mold, they claimed. From Budapest, Hungary, to Scotland to the United States, the men of Science suddenly all began parroting the same; the farmers and their animals are sick because of inhalation or ingestion of large quantities of fungi, mold, or dust containing fungi or mold. The papers mirrored their findings.

Mycotoxicosis was caused by mycotoxins; myco meaning fungi and toxin meaning poison, they exclaimed.

Back then, it was labeled a “rare hazard”, but nonetheless a hazard. If this fungus-mold shows up on your farm, Lord help you or your animals if you eat or inhale it.

England, who was also suddenly suffering from the identical issues, went to work fighting the fungi. The target was animal feed manufacturers:

The NIH stepped in to look at the horrific loss Britain had suffered. Over 100,000 young turkeys had dropped dead from liver disease. Across the pond, here in the United States, our trout hatcheries were suffering too. The NIH quickly tracked down the problem. Wanna guess what it was? “The toxic product of common mold”. Yep, it was the dreaded mycotoxins, which were now even causing cancer!

The good news was, the cause of the terror had been found.

The exact molds causing problems in society were then revealed: Aspergillus Flavus (green mold), Aspergillus Niger (cream or black in color), and Stachybotrys chartarum (“black mold”).

These same molds grow naturally outdoors and break down dead leaves and wood. If you read the first part of this series, people used to love black mold. It was seen as a treasure in your compost, but now Science determined it wasn’t just bad, it was deadly, along with the two other types of mold, which, for all of documented history, were rarely ever mentioned, and when they were, they were harmless-to-good.

Now that we knew mold was the cause of the worldwide illness, more and more mold-based diseases came to be. Aspergilloma causes coughing and bloody phlegm. Hypersensitivity pneumonitis is a rare lung inflammation caused by mold. There are plenty more. Point being, we now knew mold was our enemy, not our harmless friend as we had believed for all of history. The only problem was, these mold diseases had symptoms that were no different from non-mold diseases; therefore, the only way to differentiate between them was lab tests - without the lab tests, these conditions appeared identical to conditions including “pneumonia” and “bronchitis” - fluid in the lungs.

As far as the animals went, “vomitoxin” (a new toxic mold) was said to have been discovered in feed. This newly-found poison was claimed to be what was making pigs vomit, hence its name. Vomitoxin was somehow getting into feed through the wheat, barley, oats, rye, corn, rice, sorghum, and triticale, they said. According to Purdue University, it just so happens that hogs are most sensitive to this toxin, which explains why they had become so terribly ill.

How had everything suddenly become so dangerous? Nobody knew, it was a mystery… or was it?…

THE MYSTERIOUS ILLNESS ACTUALLY WASN’T ALL THAT MYSTERIOUS

Between 1850-1899, there were 12 total newspaper articles that used the word “pesticide”. An article from 1896 complained that 10% of crops were being lost to pests. It stated, if we could get pests to eat zero percent of the crops, we would make an additional $40 million.

Despite the potential savings, the American farmer didn’t see a 10% loss to pests as a problem.

From 1900-1910, the word “pesticide” appeared roughly 40 unique times in the newspaper; the concept of coating food with poison was beginning to expand worldwide. New Zealand was soliciting a glycerine-based pesticide.

England was selling fertilizer, pesticide, and herbicide:

As well as fly killer:

Kentucky was slowly adopting chemical farming:

And even hosting herbicide training sessions:

New South Wales, Australia, was peddling an Arsenate of Lead pesticide, which was exactly what it sounds like: arsenic and lead combined (thought to myself: What could possibly go wrong?)

Between 1921 - 1930, the word pesticide was used 650 times, just in Illinois. Man now had the power to kill ‘em all, and because we had that power, why not use it? Who wants a dreaded ant walking on their porch?

These glorious chemical concoctions were no longer just for crops and gardens; now they could be used inside homes, restaurants, hotels, factories, and more. Everywhere a creature we didn’t like was, we could spray. With determination, we could rid our lives of everything we deemed to be pests.

Back in Australia, they could now kill the wallabies and bandicoots, should those Godforsaken creatures touch the crops.

Although assorted pesticides were being solicited worldwide, it would take until the mid-1940s for the word “pesticide” to really begin taking off:

Cesar Chavez, President of United Farm Workers of America, didn’t want pesticides, nor did the people of California. They put together a film showing that pesticide chemicals were responsible for child birth defects, cancer, and a variety of other issues.

But, despite numerous warnings, DDT rolled out.

As did products like Instant Pesticide, which would kill anything.

Before 1950, there were over 7,000 brands of pesticides for sale; DDT was just the one we hear about.

Papers ran psyop articles, like “Bug Killers Can Kill You” which praised DDT as being harmless…

In 1950, pesticide school was being run in North Carolina. Here, farmers and the curious public could learn how to poison their food and homes safely.

THE DAMAGE

“Between the mid-1940s and early 1960s, over 200 basic chemicals had been created for use in killing insects, weeds, rodents, and other organisms described in the modern vernacular as 'pests'; and they are sold under several thousand different brand names. These sprays, dusts, and aerosols are now applied almost universally to farms, gardens, forests, and homes— nonselective chemicals that have the power to kill every insect, the 'good' and the 'bad', to still the song of birds and the leaping of fish in the streams, to coat the leaves with a deadly film, and to linger on in soil— all this though the intended target may be only a few weeds or insects. Can anyone believe it is possible to lay down such a barrage of poisons on the surface of the earth without making it unfit for all life? They should not be called 'insecticides', but 'biocides'… The production of synthetic pesticides in the United States soared from 124,259,000 pounds in 1947 to 637,666,000 pounds in 1960 - more than a fivefold increase. The wholesale value of these products was well over a quarter billion dollars. But in the plans and hopes of the industry, this enormous production is just a beginning.”- That, my friends, was written back in 1962. If we jump to my current-day article about glyphosate, we learn:

In the USA, approximately 130 pounds of glyphosate herbicides were sprayed per square mile. I repeat, 130 pounds per square mile!

Nueces County, Texas, had the single highest glyphosate usage rate of all US counties, with more than 1,100 pounds sprayed per square mile .

Here’s a chart showing the millions of pounds sprayed, by year, 1992 - 2019: (1 million pounds = 453,592 kg)

And maybe you will find this as eyebrow-raising as I do - the same companies producing coal-based products are the same companies involved in pesticides and happen to be the exact same companies involved in “medicine”, including “vitamins”. Why? Because “vitamins” and “pesticides” are, in many cases, the same thing, literally. Trace back the ingredients and they are the identical ingredients used to kill life, such as in the case of “Vitamin B3”, also known as Niacin, which, despite being made from coal tar and used as a pesticide, is a required food “fortificant”, per the United Nations. (I have many articles on the topic. Links at bottom of page).

So why are the coal companies involved? Because their products are used to make both, such as in the case of Reilly Tar and Chemical, whose “Vitamin” manufacturing facility contaminated a town. Now you know why Rockefeller, the oil king with a controlling stake in coal, was so interested in “medicine”. Let’s continue on:

Support My Work! Buy Me a Coffee

As of the 1960s, the top ingredient in pesticides was arsenic. “Arsenic is a highly toxic mineral… Since many of its compounds are tasteless, it has been a favorite agent of homicide from long before the time of the Borgias to the present.“ - reread that last sentence - the compounds which are used in pesticides, which we spray on our food and in our homes, are a favorite agent of homicide; if you want to kill someone, these are the chemicals… which are provided to us by the same people who scream for population control…

…which happen to be the same people who provide us “medicine” and “vitamins”…

These pesticides, herbicides, fungicides, and chemical compounds manufactured with the intention of extinguishing life, leak into the ground, the rivers, the lakes, poison the wells, and toxify everything. “Epidemics of chronic arsenical poisoning involving whole populations over long periods are on record. Arsenic-contaminated environments have also caused sickness and death among horses, cows, goats, pigs, deer, fishes, and bees; despite this record arsenical sprays and dusts are widely used. In the arsenic-sprayed cotton country of southern United States, beekeeping as an industry has nearly died out. Farmers using arsenic dusts over long periods have been afflicted with chronic arsenic poisoning, livestock have been poisoned by crop sprays or weed killers containing arsenic. Drifting arsenic dusts from blueberry lands have spread over neighboring farms, contaminating streams, fatally poisoning bees and cows, and causing human illness. 'It is scarcely possible... to handle arsenicals with more utter disregard of the general health than that which has been practiced in our country in recent years,' said Dr. W. C. Hueper, of the National Cancer Institute, an authority on environmental cancer.” - again, this information was published in the early 1960s - it has been known, since my dad was born, that this sh*t is horrifically poisonous, yet nothing - I repeat nothing - will stop Big Chemical.

In fact, by the late 1950s, it had been proven that all forms of life were ingesting these manmade nightmare toxins, not only as residue, but being passed through the food chain, from one organism to the next. “For example, fields of alfalfa are dusted with DDT; meal is later prepared from the alfalfa and fed to hens; the hens lay eggs which contain DDT. Or the hay, containing residues of 7 to 8 parts per million, may be fed to cows. The DDT will turn up in the milk in the amount of about 3 parts per million, but in butter made from this milk, the concentration may run to 65 parts per million. Through such a process of transfer, what started out as a very small amount of DDT may end as a heavy concentration. Farmers nowadays find it difficult to obtain uncontaminated fodder for their milk cows…”

In another example, “When the fish of Clear Lake were analyzed the picture began to take form— the poison being picked up by the smallest organisms, concentrated and passed on to the larger predators. Plankton organisms were found to contain about 5 parts per million of the insecticide (about 25 times the maximum concentration ever reached in the water itself); plant-eating fishes had built up accumulations ranging from 40 to 300 parts per million; carnivorous species had stored the most of all. One, a brown bullhead, had the astounding concentration of 2500 parts per million. It was a house-that-Jack-built sequence, in which the large carnivores had eaten the smaller carnivores, that had eaten the herbivores, that had eaten the plankton, that had absorbed the poison from the water.”

A third and very important example, when a couple Japanese beetles appeared in Michigan, the first large-scale aerial spray campaign was launched. “The choice of Aldrin, one of the deadliest of all chemicals, was not determined by any peculiar suitability for Japanese beetle control, but simply by the wish to save money— Aldrin was the cheapest of the compounds available. While the state, in its official release to the press, acknowledged that Aldrin is a 'poison', it implied that no harm could come to human beings in the heavily populated areas to which the chemical was applied… Acting under the Michigan pest control law which allows the state to spray indiscriminately without notifying or gaining permission of individual landowners”, planes began to fly over the Detroit area. Showers of “harmless poison” coated my state as pallets of insecticide were emptied on us from above, but once it was over, everything seemed fine… at first…

“When the snow and rain came, every puddle became a possible death potion. Within a few days after the dusting operation, the Detroit Audubon Society began receiving calls about the birds; an alarming number had dropped dead”, lying about citizens’ yards and streets, next to the dead squirrels. Those that survived were reported to show symptoms of poisoning, tremors, loss of ability to fly, paralysis, and convulsions. Local veterinarian offices quickly filled with sick pets. Cats were the hardest hit of them all. Although the vets advised clients to wash the animals’ paws, the chlorinated hydrocarbons in the chemical concoction were designed not to be washed from fruits or vegetables; therefore, “little could be expected from this measure”. When residents began coming down with illnesses, sore throats, chest irritation, nausea, vomiting, chills, fever, extreme fatigue, coughing, and breathing issues, the City Commissioner assured citizens this health chaos was not caused by the insecticide; surely it was caused by something else because this stuff is as safe as a smile.

Now you’re going to say, “But that’s just DDT! We banned that stuff”, to which I reply, “Which was exactly when glyphosate came out. Guess who funded glyphosate? None other than the Rockefeller Foundation. Guess who owned glyphosate? Bayer, the pharmaceutical company,” - see, I told you, it’s the exact same companies! No matter where you stand on Big Pharma, can we all agree it’s just a little f*cking weird that they are also making literal poisons with the known intention of slaughtering living species?

THE SCAPEGOAT

So, these pesticides were released beginning in the 1940s, then rolled full steam ahead by the 1950s, and it was during this identical timeframe that death and destruction were caused worldwide - everywhere the chemicals were, “disease” appeared. Scientists had to find a reason. They needed to explain it away and quash accusations that it could have been caused by their poisons because lawsuits, especially death suits and class actions, are pricy. But where could they point the finger for such large-scale chaos? This was exactly when they discovered mold, specifically “black mold”, produces toxins; mycotoxins. Now, molds and fungi, which for all of history were harmless, morphed into evil murderers and, unlike “viruses” and “germs”, mold was something people could see, making it an easy culprit. Anyone who had mold anywhere would be forced to accept self-blame for their health ailments - why didn't you take care of that mold sooner? Now, when farmers were processing their wheat and fell terribly ill, the mold did it. When pigs ate the feed and began vomiting, mold. When cows and chickens could not reproduce, it was the mold - it wasn’t the poisonous chemicals on the grains, corn, rice, grass, trees, in homes, hotels, and restaurants, it was the mold.

It would take all the way until the 1990s and early 2000s for Science to “prove” black mold was harmful, and this was accomplished using ridiculous experiments which in no way reflected real-life situations in which a person or animal would come in contact with said mold (read Part 1 of this series).

Now you may be thinking, “Obviously these molds are harmful! I was healthy, I saw black mold in my basement, I became terribly ill, therefore my sickness was caused by the mold!” to which I reply, “I forgot to mention that there was something else that happened around the 1940s and continued happening into the 1970s and even up to present day - something that impacts a great many of us… something which needed a scapegoat and mold was the perfect solution…”

COMING NEXT: OUR TOXIC HOMES - How Houses Became Poisonous

But first, believe it or not, writing free articles isn’t free. Newspapers.com, the site where I get the awesome news archives to show you, is expensive! $140 a year, but it’s worth every penny. The audio program I use to provide you with the realistic-sounding read-out-loud option is $120. Scribd is another $5 a month. I just bought Grammarly so I can provide you with better written content. The list goes on and on, totaling over $100 a month - just to write free content. Because I’m not a Morgan, Rockefeller, or Carnegie, I don’t have a trust fund; therefore, your donations and subscriptions fund my quest for truth and give me the ability to write content you haven’t seen elsewhere. You can help me afford a renewal by buying me a coffee or becoming a paid sub. Additionally, my friend

and I are opening a library of Truth!

We hope to soft-launch before the end of the year. More info coming soon!

Support My Work! Buy Me a Coffee

Share

NEXT READ

Miss Part 1? Here you go:

Vitamin D is Rat Poison: The FRAUDULENT WORLD OF SYNTHETIC VITAMINS Agent131711 · February 1, 2024 I am not telling you not to take your vitamins. If you feel they are helping you, GREAT! Take them, take them, TAKE THEM! But please read this with an open mind because if you refuse to read it, then you are no different than my mother people who refuse to read information related to vaccines, yet continue to roll up their sleeves. I have nothing to… Read full story

The Players Behind IVERMECTIN: How the World Became Convinced to Eat Insecticide Agent131711 · December 9, 2024 In May of 2024, I published an article called Ivermectin: Population Control Poison. In that piece, we looked at what exactly Ivermectin is and a brief history of how it came to be. Long story short: people in Africa who lived near certain bodies of water suddenly began developing symptoms; rash, skin discoloration and sometimes losing their eyesight.… Read full story

WTF! HOW "VITAMINS" ARE MADE: Trust Me, It's NOT What You Think... Agent131711 · March 21, 2024 What a rabbit hole these vitamins are! Good Lord, I've spent hundreds of hours investigating this topic and I keep finding more and more information that is just as disturbing as prior posts. I will add a list of all of my Vitamin investigations to the bottom of this Stack. Read full story

Fattening us up for SLAUGHTER: Vitamin D & Wheat Agent131711 · October 22, 2024 Off Substack, Medicine Girl and I are like a couple Batmans, but instead of having vengeance for the evil-doers who killed our parents on the streets of Gotham, we seek revenge against Big Vitamin, the industry that has caused physical harm to both of our families. Unlike Batman, we are not armed with weapons and grappling hooks, cool outfits or a bad ass car, all … Read full story

The NIH Sh*t Balls Vaccine + The Typhus & Insect Disease Carriers HOAX Agent131711 · Aug 7 Generally speaking, lice are nothing more than an embarrassment to the fourth grader who was sent home at lunch for having a headful of bugs, but some specific times in history these little fellas went rogue. They sneakily infected themselves with Typhus (aka Rickettsia prowazekii bacteria, but sometimes called “virus” because that’s scarier). Then, o… Read full story