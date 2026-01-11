I just finished writing a series on Hugh Hefner’s Playboy empire in which I demonstrated how I believe the whole thing, Playboy and all, was actually part of the CIA's MKUltra program. While researching, one thing that really shocked me was the blatant pedophilia. I mean, when you think of Playboy, the last thing you think of is pedophilia (or human trafficking), yet there it is, right at the core of both the organization and the government, and once you see it, you can’t unsee it. This got me wondering, “How did child abuse become so common that it was acceptable to publish pornographic images of kids in mainstream magazines without being arrested?” I thought I’d poke around in history for a quick moment, but here we are….

Let me tell you a story. Back in the early 1900s, there was this guy named René Guyon. René was a lawyer in France who moved to Siam (modern-day Thailand). In Thailand, he worked as an advisor in the Ministry of Justice and began writing legal codes. As you can see, this dude was a big deal. Not only was he a big deal, he was also a big pedophile who openly advocated for pedophilia. Yes, the guy advising the judicial system of Thailand and even writing legal codes was super into children. In fact, he coined a phrase, “Sex by age eight, or else it’s too late.” For reference, this is an eight-year-old child:

Mr. Guyon would go on to develop a large-scale legislative strategy to abolish sex-offender laws. He began publishing books that advocated for the same. These publications included The Ethics of Sexual Acts (1930) and Sexual Freedom (1939). Both were available in English in the 1940s.

Whether Rockefeller got his hands on Rene’s books or not is unknown, but in 1942, in America, Alfred Kinsey was receiving funds from the Rockefeller Foundation. If you don’t recall, Kinsey was a sexual deviant and, to put it frankly, a horrible person. He oversaw a “project” which involved molesting children as young as infants. (Read more about it in The Sex Ed Psyop (series) or eBook and my deep dive into Hugh Hefner’s Playboy-CIA empire.)

Regarding the Rockefellers’ involvement in Kinsey’s sick “studies,” the goal was for Kinsey to produce reports, which he did. Kinsey’s report Sexual Behavior in the Human Male was released in 1948, and Sexual Behavior in the Human Female arrived in 1953. You may be wondering what exactly could be learned by molesting children for numerous years, so let me tell you. Kinsey's findings included the following:

40% of male children had some sort of sex experience, with the lion’s share occurring before puberty.

About 12% of them partook in homosexual activity that began at five years old or earlier.

A complete orgasm (except for ejaculation) was said to have been observed in a five-month-old male and in an infant girl only four months of age . (“Orgasm” was considered to be crying, shaking, fighting back, convulsing, and other age-dependent signs of trauma . Of course, to Kinsey, crying wasn’t a sign of trauma; it was a sign of enjoyment.)

Some infant males were able to achieve multiple climaxes (without ejaculation).

One pre-adolescent child, age four, was observed to experience 26 orgasms within 24 hours when sexually aroused. (Yeah, the four-year old was molested for 24 hours straight to count his so-called “orgasms.”)

Regarding adults, Kinsey claimed to have discovered, among other things, that 95% of American males were pedophile sex offenders.

He went on to exclaim that his data clearly demonstrated that children greatly enjoyed sexual contact with adults, and adults enjoyed the contact with children. Because of this, pedophilia was a “victimless crime.” In fact, it was so victimless that out of the 4,441 females he interviewed, he discovered that only a single one may have been injured by a childhood sexual assault. Aside from that, the remaining 4,440 little girls were elated to be touched by dirty old men, so there was no harm done.

Kinsey concluded that the problem in society wasn’t what was being done to the children; it was actually “cultural conditioning.” He stated, “If a child were not culturally conditioned, it is doubtful if it would be disturbed by sexual approaches... It is difficult to understand why a child, except for its cultural conditioning, should be disturbed at having its genitalia touched, or disturbed at seeing the genitalia of other persons, or disturbed at even more specific sexual contacts… When children are constantly warned by parents and teachers against contacts with adults… they are ready to become hysterical as soon as any older person approaches, or stops and speaks to them in the street, or fondles them, or proposes to do something for them, even though the adult may have had no sexual objective in mind.”

Kinsey also stated if one percent of the male population was arrested for acts common to all men, then the government would need to arrest the entire nation or pardon the persecuted one percent. Our laws, he said, were outdated. Times have changed, society has changed, and what wasn’t normal has become normal. There was only a single solution: the laws must be replaced. When referring to the rape of women, Alfred Kinsey said, “The difference between a rape and a good time depends on whether the girl’s parents were awake when she finally came home.”

You may think this is the most ridiculous nonsense you have ever heard; obviously little children don’t want to be touched by old men, no, all men are not sexually molesting kids, and clearly women don’t want sex forced upon them when they are uninterested, but the US government didn’t think so. Kinsey was brought in to testify for the California Legislature. At this time he recommended lessening the penalty for sex crimes, reducing sentences for offenders, and even parole for violent sex offenders - after all, the kids love it and everyone’s doin’ it. - I’ve never done this before, but I think it makes sense. I am going to add on to a flowchart, specifically, the flowchart from my Playboy-CIA series. Let’s make the connection between Alfred Kinsey and the court system:

BERYL LEVY

Many men of power came to the aid of Mr. Kinsey. These men included Jewish Beryl H. Levy. Beryl was a federal administrative law judge who also taught legal theory at Columbia University. Additionally, he was a scholar of Jewish American Supreme Court Justice Benjamin Nathan Cardozo. Beryl authored numerous influential works starting in the 1930s and spanning until his death in the 1990s.

To support Kinsey’s work, Mr. Levy penned an article for the publication Sexology. It was titled “What is Rape?” In it, he advocated for leniency for rapists. When referring to the rape of women, he stated:

“It must be shown that the woman fought back like a tiger (so to speak). She must be shown to have resisted with all her might and main and with every means at her disposal: punching, scratching, biting, kicking, screaming, etc.” He went on to say that it is impossible for a man to rape a woman of ordinary good health and strength and added that women can have delusional rape fantasies in which they think they have been raped even though the man was nowhere near them. Because of this, the law of statutory rape needed to be reexamined. He explained the current law was based on “old common-law ideas, which were protection of innocent young maidens,” and times have changed; therefore, the law must be reevaluated. Wrap your mind around that, folks: a federal administrative law judge and teacher of law did not believe it was possible for a man to rape a woman, and even if he did, if she was too terrified to fight back, or if she was not strong enough, it didn’t count; therefore, she must have enjoyed it. Disgusting.

Mr. Levy's opinion was derived directly from Kinsey’s work, specifically his research regarding women, in which he claimed roughly 80% of women had committed adultery, and of the ones that didn't, they said they would. This “data” proved that women were not innocent maidens. No, sir. They were not faithful, loyal, and loving wives; they were secretly sex-crazed frequent cheaters who did not take their wedding vows or families seriously. This information came as a shock to society. It was such a shock that it seemed the only ones to believe it were those in positions of authority. Unfortunately, when it comes to the legal system, the only people who matter are those with the authority to dictate it.

Beryl Levy wasn’t the only powerful man advocating for Kinsey’s belief system. Craig Palmer (University of Colorado) and Randy Thornhill (University of New Mexico) wrote:

We fervently believe that, just as the leopard’s spots and the giraffe’s elongated neck are the results of aeons of past Darwinian selection, so also is rape. Rape is a natural, biological phenomenon that is a product of the human evolutionary heritage.

It was official: our old, outdated laws had to be chucked out the window and replaced with new, modern penal codes - and that is exactly what happened…

THE NEW LAWS

New regulations were established for deciding if a girl could be raped. One of the men at the forefront of creating new codes was Thorsten Sellin.

Sellin was an advisor to the FBI. He also headed, or was a member of, various United Nations panels of experts on criminological questions. Additionally, he was president of the International Society of Criminology. Sellin was so important that the University of Pennsylvania Sellin Center for Studies in Criminology and Criminal Law is named after him. As an ALI Model Penal Code author, he helped draft the U.S. Uniform Criminal Statistics Act.

As part of the new law reform project, a grant was created by the U.S. Department of Justice for Sellin and his student Marvin Wolfgang. The grant allowed the pair to create the “National Crime Severity” scale for judges and juries. Before I tell you about this, let me quickly tell you who Wolfgang was.

Wolfgang had taken his sexuality training at the Kinsey Institute. In 1970, when he was on the Attorney General’s Commission on Obscenity and Pornography, Dr. Wolfgang advocated for child access to pornography. He was also who developed the concept of embedding low-income housing into areas of higher income. He insisted if low-income areas were scattered throughout the nation, crime would end. The result was crime being brought into safe neighborhoods. Only after his concept was implemented did he admit he was wrong, yet to this day, no matter where you live, there is a dangerous neighborhood in close proximity.

Anyway, it was that guy and Sellin who created the Justice Department’s criminal sentencing guides. What they did was rank 204 crimes on a severity scale. They were sure to exclude child rape, gang rape, homosexual rape, criminal use of children in prostitution or pornography, and crimes of the like. All of these were wiped off the radar as issues.

Additionally, the Justice Department-funded duo developed a defensive strategy for rapist by creating criteria to aid the perpetrator. This new system centered around whether the victim could be shown to have had a “racy” past, however, “racy” was not legally defined within their new penal codes (ALI-MPC). Because of this, it could be left for interpretation. Should the victim have what the legal team representing the assailant could claim was a “racy” past, she could then be labeled a “prostitute.” If she could be labeled as such, even when she was the victim of a gang rape or a horrifically violent rape, the perps could be cleared of all charges. Basically, it’s the “she wanted it” defense.

Through the new penal codes, Sellin and Wolfgang pushed the “victimless crime” concept all the way into American courtrooms, and all of this relied on Kinsey’s work, which “proved” molestation of children, adultery, rape, and even incest are now cultural norms - remember, this is all running concurrent to Playboy magazine (as well as Penthouse and Hustler) promoting pedophilia, incest, infidelity, and even criminal activity.

This ultimately led to the idea that sex offenders, once released from prison, will never commit another crime. After all, it’s not really even a crime in the first place because women and kids enjoy it. Just give the guy a slap on the wrist and send him on his way.

THE PSYCHOLOGICAL OPERATION INDUSTRY

Now that there were new legal codes (which accommodated pedophiles and rapists,) psychologists needed to be trained in the “modernized” system. To understand what is happening here, you have to understand the entire foundation of the psychology industry, which was created by Jewish Sigmund Freud. For this, I will plagiarize myself:

“Freud became a doctor of medicine in 1881 in Italy. Only a few years later, in 1886, he opened a private practice specializing in "nervous disorders". Fun Fact: This same year he married the granddaughter of famous chief rabbi Isaac Bernays - right now you’re thinking, “Bernays? Where have I heard this name before?” Answer: Edward Bernays, one of the world’s most successful propagandists. [He was who, among other things, got America to smoke cigarettes and convinced the nation we need water fluoridation.]

On December 8th of 1897, eleven years after opening his private practice, Freud was initiated into the German Jewish “cultural association,” B'nai B'rith. Why does this matter? Because, not long before the American Civil War, B’nai was founded by British Monarchy with the goal of destroying the North (the Union states) and creating a slave empire. Historians claim this organization was actually the Confederate secret service, and their duty was to acquire money for their operations, meaning the war.

Right after joining B’Nai, Freud began giving speeches on “interpretation of dreams” and published a book on the topic. This next part that I am going to tell you is so shocking that you are going to think I’m making it up, but I assure you I am not. In fact, this information is still proudly hosted on the Stanford University website. And it is imperative that you read it because you must understand two things: the first being how diabolical these people are. The second being that this is the psychology industry - it’s not a random sick dude; it’s the industry itself. This is what the entire industry was founded upon. This is what professionals were trained to believe to be true.

Freud developed what he termed “infantile sexuality.” He was such a disgusting man that he claimed when an infant suckles milk from its mother’s breast, it is fulfilling its sexual needs. He further claimed that when an infant sucks its thumb, it is essentially simulating a sexual act or gratifying itself. He said this is why babies will put anything in their mouth, even “another person’s organ,” and derive pleasure from it. At this same time (birth to one-and-one-half years of age), the infant will begin the early stages of masturbation.

And if that isn’t morbid enough for you, this psychology professional, Sigmund Freud, claimed children ages one and a half to three and a half years old enjoy anal activity, and as they are potty training, they achieve sexual satisfaction each time they have a bowel movement. He said the reason children enjoy playing with Play-Doh or mud is because it is like playing with feces. Children enjoy feces so much that, for the rest of their lives, they will seek out substitutes since they can't play with it. One such substitute is money because, just as feces comes from our bodies, money comes from gold. Another substitute is having a baby because the baby comes from the mother. And a third substitute is a penis. Just having one is enough to fill your desire to play with shit, he said.

As children age to the point where they learn the difference between girls and boys, little girls become very jealous of not having a penis. For this, Freud coined a new term, “penis envy” (yep, that’s where that phrase came from.) Penis envy causes girls to become angry with their mothers and drives the child to seek affection from her father instead.

Freud also put on the official record that addictions, including tobacco, were substitutes for masturbation, which he called “the one great habit.” This led to Freud determining that “sexual disturbances” caused manifestations and weakness.

Freud got into hypnosis and “repressed memories.” He convinced his patients they were suffering from “Seduction Theory,” meaning they had been molested as children, and because of this, they were now experiencing other issues in their lives. These “repressed memories” of being molested would only surface due to their sessions with Freud.

So that’s the dude who created what we now know as “psychology,” and he is considered one of the 100 most influential Jews in history (1951.) According to the publication, the only Jews that ranked higher than Freud were, in order, Moses, Jesus, and Albert Einstein.

Now you may be wondering, why does the psychological industry matter when speaking of pedophilia, specifically laws regarding it? Because psychology is the key to the court system, especially the family court system.

NEXT READ: Evil Secrets of the Psychology Industry: How the Family Court System Was Captured & Corrupted [Part 2]

Support all of the hours I put into researching and writing! Buy Me a Coffee, make a Ko-Fi donation, or check out my new website, Shadowbanned Library! Here you will find fantastic truth eBooks, free Music, Truth Chat with my partner Medicine Girl , blog posts by wonderful authors including Jamie Andrews and Zac from Power of the Pulse , free Truth music, and more. We just launched the site January 1st, so we have a lot of growing to do. Tons more content will be added to the site this week. Be sure to follow us on WhatsApp so we can stay in touch with you in the event that Substack pulls our card.

A note to readers: Sometimes people feel offended when I point out that a large amounts of players at the very top of these rackets claim to be Jewish. Let me explain the reason why this is important to the story: As a researcher, I investigate topics. Part of that process is looking for anomalies. The Jewish population makes up a very, very small percentage of the population of America - roughly 2.3%. This means out of 100 people, two or three statistically could be Jewish. So, as a researcher, when I am investigating and key player after key player happens to be part of the crime and also Jewish, this is an anomaly. Out of 100 key players, if 40 are Jewish, this defies statistics to the point where it must be examined. In this case (governmental and societal pedophilia spanning from Playboy to the psychology industry), out of roughly 18 key people, approximately nine are confirmed to be Jewish and five are suspected to be Jewish but not confirmed; that’s at least half to 80% of those involved in this enterprise. Those are facts that cannot be ignored by any researcher who wishes to provide thorough content. (Per the chart below, I forgot to notate Freud. He too is Jewish. Hefner allegedly stated he was Jewish on an A&E documentary as well as in a 1970 issue of Playboy but I can’t confirm this, so it is not notated.)

It would be an anomaly if they were most or all gay, most or all graduates of Columbia University, most or all related to Rockefeller, most or all Freemasons, most or all from New York, etc. It would not be an anomaly if the investigation was in Israel and turned up a large amount of Jews, but the investigation is in America.

If you choose to be offended by an investigator being thorough and pointing out an anomaly, that is your choice. Anomalies are facts. Facts are not racist or bigoted. Saying someone is Jewish when their Wikipedia page says the same or they have said the same in interviews is not bigoted. Jew is not a bad word. Jew is not a racial slur. If these people were mostly or all Scientologists and I pointed this out, wouldn’t you find that to be a very important part of the story? Isn’t that something any decent investigator should uncover? Should the fact that they are Scientologists be stricken from the record so as to avoid discussing religion? Is it bigoted to label Scientologists as Scientologists? I don’t think so.

The next question: why didn’t I label everyone’s religion? Why didn’t I label which ones claim to be Christian? For starters, it would not be an anomaly if they all claimed to be Christian because that is the most common religion in America. It should be expected that out of 100 people, at least 60 to 70 identify as Christian. On the other hand, if I was researching a scandal in India and a large quantity of perpetrators claimed to be Christian, that would be an anomaly because only 2% of the entire country identifies as Christian, and I would indeed point this out. Additionally, being that most or all of the individuals identify as Jewish or their religions are unknown, there is nothing to label. And again, I am not looking to label people for the sake of labeling people. I am looking for anomalies. If one individual out of seven were Jewish, there would be no anomaly, and therefore nothing to label.

In my opinion, when we attack people for pointing out facts, we are missing the bigger picture, which, in this case, is that some really evil people are hiding behind a religion, and they are able to get away with their crimes because they have skillfully crafted a fleet of digital foot soldiers who attack and shut down anyone who points it out. If they were not able to silence speech under the guise of bigotry, their crimes could be exposed. But until we are able to call a spade a spade without farmers rushing in to protect the word, we are stuck.

NEXT READ:

