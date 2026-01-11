Agent131711’s Substack

User's avatar
Dr Mike Yeadon's avatar
Dr Mike Yeadon
21hEdited

Thank you for your courage in investigating the long run, deliberate policy of installing a culture of sexual deviancy into institutions, from government, to a number of notionally philanthropic foundations, covert government agencies, to at least some parts of the press (I’m thinking of magazines), even school curricula and more.

It is worthy of note that an unequivocally disproportionate number of key figures emerging from your research were Jewish. From the slivers of information I have acquired in this field, which is not among the small set of areas I’ve chosen to look into and talk about), it appears that this disproportionate membership of some culturally significant domains continues. It is said that most if not all the Hollywood films studios are run and / or led by men who are Jewish. This cannot be put down to luck, surely? I read also that membership of the US Congress has a very much higher percentage of Senators and Representatives who are Jewish than exist in the general population. Again, this cannot be chance.

You made a perfectly reasonable point about the disproportionate number of important actors in this malign evolution of societal norms expressing a Jewish identity. I do not know how this came about, though I could guess that it might involve money (that being a potent force). The observation having been made, you could mention it, or not. The argument for suppressing your findings - that it might prompt hatred towards innocent members of the Jewish community - I think fails. Investigating how this has happened is inextricably linked with any efforts to wrest control away from malign influences.

I agree with you further that this observation in no way implicates all Jewish people in this corruption of society. I was abandoned as a minor (albeit rolling up to 16) & I was informally adopted by a lovely couple who just happened to have been Jewish. They were hard working, kind, funny yet serious about family and business. They disliked politics and identity never entered into anything they said or did, to the best of my knowledge. They set me back on my feet and I owe them a debt of loving gratitude. They and what I encountered as extended family would have been horrified by the history which you’ve outlined.

I have heard some researchers claim that some satanic people, who hold none of the commonplace religious beliefs, use an assumed Jewish identity & name change as a form of “human shield”. If this is true, it’s worked really well. Regardless of this, I find it revolting to realise that there’s a noisy, hopefully small minority opinion that “everything bad in the world is down to the Jews”. No. Arguably down to a small number of predominantly Jewish people, with others who are not Jewish. The rest of the Jewish population have no idea what’s happening, any more than I did in 2019.

DJL's avatar
DJL
1d

I hope Kinsey and his cohorts are burning in a special kind of hell

