The Knight Commander of the Court of Honor (KCCH) is one of the highest individual honors bestowed by the United Supreme Council, United States of America, Incorporated. To learn about this rank, we are going to go back to the book, The Deadly Deception: Freemasonry Exposed by one of Its Top Leaders, written by Jim (James) Shaw.

After spending time as a 32nd Degree Shriner, Mr. Shaw inquired about moving up to the office of Illustrious Potentate, a higher position with the Shriners. Illustrious Potentate is part of the Divan, this is the executive board over the entire Shriners organization which former President Harry S. Truman was on:

To Shaw’s dismay, he was told, “… you can never expect to be Illustrious Potentate in the Shrine. The office requires someone with more money and a nicer house than you have. This office requires entertaining visiting Potentates and other important people and you would not be able to do that properly. You may as well forget it.” - Now think about this folks, the President of the United States was on the highest-level board which requires entertaining important people…

Although that door was closed, Shaw began studying to become a 33rd Degree.

THE 33RD DEGREE

In order to become the highest level of Mason, “Active 33rd Degree”, you first must become a 33rd Degree KCCH:

The 33rd Degree is a rank very few will ever reach for numerous reasons. First, the work and dedication required is excessive, you must truly devote your life to the brotherhood. Second, each degree costs money, therefore it becomes very expensive as you move up in the organization. And lastly, this is a position you can not “earn” by completing courses or buy, you can only be offered it. You can not even ask to be considered, it is stated that any brother who inquires will automatically be rejected and will never be considered. So how are these special Masons chosen? The Supreme Council of the 33rd Degree, located in Washington DC, hand-selects those whom it chooses. Because of this, the vast majority of the fraternal organization members never reach the 33rd - you have to be something special to be picked, and most of all, you have to have proven you will do anything and are willing to sacrifice anything, even giving your own life for the brotherhood. (2 minute video showing DC Temple and Washington:)

After years of dedication, Shaw was happily shocked to discover he was one of the few selected. He then excitedly traveled to DC to be interviewed by the Council but when he arrived, he was blindsided. “Upon arriving at the Temple I was met by a receptionist who asked if I were there to receive the 33rd Degree. I was surprised to find a woman in those sacred Masonic precincts, but said that I was and showed her my letter from the Supreme Council. She then told me that in order to receive the degree, I would be expected to make a “minimum donation” of a very large amount of money…” (Shaw doesn’t share the amount)

After the interview he had to wait to discover if he was accepted via a letter in the mail. The letter came, he was accepted.

Now, to officially become a 33rd Degree Master Mason, Mr. Shaw had to go through the ritual process which included an assault so bad he was intentionally knocked unconscious. Upon his awakening, the ritual continued, ending with him having to kiss the Christian Bible goodbye because the only book in his life, from this point forward, would be the Koran (Quran). Shaw also had to take the oath, “…I do most sincerely promise and swear with to firm and steadfast resolution to keep and perform the same without the least equivocation, mental reservation or self-evasion whatever, binding myself under no less a penalty than that of having my body severed in twain, my bowels taken out and burned to ashes, the ashes scattered to the for winds of heaven that there should be no more remembrance among men and Masons forever of so vile a wretch as I should be, should I ever knowingly or wittingly violate or transgress this my solemn and binding Master Mason’s obligations. So help me God and keep me steadfast.” - if you turn against the brotherhood, you will die.

After achieving the 33rd degree KCCH, James discovered everyone around him in government was a Freemason. He would even be in a Masonic class with a Florida mayor!

As a KCCH, Shaw had his loyalty through secrecy tested by being assigned hands-on tasks, which included continuing to work with the Shriners. Here James was appointed to a “responsible job” in connection with the All-Star Football Game which the Masons sponsored in order to raise money to build and operate their Shriner’s Hospitals. James found himself very disturbed when he discovered “the vast amount of money that was spent on accommodations and entertainment for all of these people, rather than going to the hospitals themselves”. But, he reconciled it in his mind by telling himself at least some money would go to the hospitals.

Now it makes sense as to why the teachings of reincarnation and doing good deeds (which we discussed in the last part of this series) run concurrent with the hands-on high-level assignments in this degree; be a good soldier and prove your loyalty in the real world so we can decide if we can trust you with the big tasks. Let’s add this to our chart:

All that is left now is becoming an Active 33rd Degree Mason, which is incredibly hard to research. Those who do come forward tend to say little that we don’t already know from previous parts of this series. However, I was able to dig up was this book, published by a 33rd Degree Sovereign Grand Commander in 1905:

In it we learn the ritual to become a 33rd Degree Active Mason includes the candidate being crowned with laurel leaves representing the “civic crown of the Roman Republic”. The oath-taker also praises Frederick the Great (Frederick of Prussia) while again vowing to destroy the Pope and punish corruption while rebuilding the Temple of Solomon (sure are a lot of tasks, eh?).

Perhaps you are wondering, as I was, why Frederick of Prussia is important. It turns out Frederick became the First Sovereign Grand Commander of the Supreme Council of the 33rd Degree in 1786. Frederick’s symbol was the double-headed eagle emblem:

This eagle was a symbol of Freemasonry since the 1750s:

But before that, it came from the Holy Roman Empire:

And before that it was a symbol used by the Byzantine Roman Empire:

It is said the Roman Empire created this image to represent Rome when it split into two halves. We will be discussing this more soon, so if you haven’t subscribed, be like Nike and just do it:

The 33rd Degree candidate will then take their final oath, not to America as a country, but to the Supreme Council of the United States of America (incorporated), while drinking wine out of a skull:

In the final oath, surprisingly, they do mention Jesus - a name which was previously forbidden - but when he is mentioned, he is called their brother. Yes, Jesus is a brother in Freemasonry. They go on to state they must “crush forever superstition, fanaticism and intolerance”, the children of Israel were innocent and no mercy must be shown when avenging the crimes against Israel. So there you go, folks, that’s our government, our school system, our medical industry, everything around us is this:

But it’s not just our government. I found a CIA file from March 1947:

Here it says the former Romanian envoy to “various European nations” was requested to return to Romania to be appointed as future Foreign Minister. It then says the man was also a leading Freemason in Romania:

All of these government positions are filled with Freemasons - all of the “astronauts” that go to “space”, the heads of intelligence, a great many Presidents, Winston Churchill, Emperors and Kings, famous “activists” like Martin Luther King - even he was associated with the Masons (btw, his name wasn’t even Martin!), point being, they’re all Freemasons (or deeply embedded in the brotherhood). Speaking of that, do you know who this is?

Answer: J. Edgar Hoover, the first director of the FBI who stayed director from 1935 through 1972. Why does this matter? Because do you know who this is?

It’s J. Edgar Hoover, this time receiving the Sword of Ignatius of Loyola, the highest award given by the Jesuits to “individuals who demonstrate exceptional dedication and humanitarian service, symbolizing the legacy of St. Ignatius Loyola's commitment to service.” - Yes, the head of the FBI, from the time of its establishment through the four decades to follow, was both a Freemason and also demonstrated exceptional dedication to the Jesuits. How could that be when history teaches us these two groups despised each other? Deeper digging reveals both the Jesuits and Jews created some of the higher ranks of Freemasonry! It turns out, the Jesuits and Freemasons did (allegedly) have historical beef with each other, but a truce was reached in the 1930s, around the same time the FBI was established and Hoover was installed at the top of it - and this was done under Franklin D. Roosevelt:

One of Roosevelt’s Vice Presidents was Truman who we discussed throughout this series:

Truman became the 33rd President. Fun Fact: The 26th President was Roosevelts cousin, Theodore Roosevelt who was also a Freemason. They’re all Masons (or Jesuits, or both, apparently).

And to end out this series, let me throw this additional information on the chart because I didn’t know where else to stick it:

DAUGHTERS OF THE NILE

The Daughters of the Nile, a branch off of the Shriners, is a Masonic group for women, specifically women who are related by birth or marriage to a Shriner, Master Mason, or another Daughter of the Nile. A newer addition to membership strangely includes any woman who was “a former patient at a Shriners Hospitals for Children”. They claim to have over 15,000 members. Here’s a quote from their website:

“Through the Daughters of the Nile Foundation and Canadian Foundation, Daughters of the Nile contribute over $2 million dollars annually to Shriners Children’s™ to be used for the medical care and rehabilitation of children. Since 1924, Daughters of the Nile have contributed more than $70 million, second only to the Shriners themselves.”. $2 million donated annually sounds generous! Let’s find out how much they are grossing per year on the Nonprofit Explorer website:

It’s interesting that only one of their branches claims to be making any money, but the money it is generating is pretty huge. This is similar to what we saw with the Jesters:

A closer look at the Daughter’s income statements shows this entity is also massive, boasting $35,000,000 in assets (2022):

And based on their own site, they are donating around 30% of what they generate and keeping 70%, not counting the $35 million in assets. There is so little information on this entity that it is impossible to tell what exactly they are involved in, but I could guess it’s women in government (along with The Order of the Eastern Star):

Well, I think that does it for this series! If you enjoyed this deep dive, Unraveling a Pyramid Scheme, please buy me a coffee, make a Ko-Fi donation or just become a paid sub and gain access to all of my paid sub content (link list is below):

