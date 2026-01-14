In the first part of this series, we learned how absolutely morbid Sigmund Freud really was - true history that is hidden from textbooks. Freud was a very disturbed man who created terrifying guidance for the psychology industry - an industry that he himself created. A fan of Freud was Alfred Kinsey. Kinsey was an evil pedophile who, to this day, is praised in the medical-science industry as a god. We then discussed how Rockefeller funded pedophile lunatic Alfred Kinsey’s horrific child molestation “studies.” After years of child abuse, Kinsey then claimed that children enjoy being molested and women don’t mind being raped. He also stated that 90% of the male population of America were pedophiles. Men of power swooped in to agree with Kinsey’s assessments, and Kinsey was brought into California Congress to share his findings. These ridiculous “discoveries” were then used to change laws in ways that favored both pedophiles and rapists.

With new laws on record, it was time to train the psychologists so they could keep up with the times. This ultimately trickled down to the court system, more specifically, the family court system…

THE FAMILY COURT SYSTEM

In a 153-page document called “Placing Children At Risk: Questionable Psychologists And Therapists In The Sacramento Family Court And Surrounding Counties,” we learn a great deal. First, we discover the American Psychological Association itself was supporting pedophilic relationships. The Association stated that as long as the children were “willing,” sexual relationships with adults could be quite positive for the child. We then learn one of the authors for the association was Robert Bauseman. Mr. Bauseman didn’t just publish content for the American Psychological Association’s journal; he also published content that appeared in Paidika. What was Paidika? It was The Journal of Pedophilia (a magazine for pedophiles.)

Why does what the American Psychological Association says matter in terms of the court system? Let me quote from the publication,

When psychological examinations are court-ordered in Sacramento, the trial court judge will pick an evaluator from a panel of “experts” that are pre-approved by the presiding judge at that court. Or, if both parents’ lawyers agree on the evaluator from the approved list, they may make that request to the judge, who will then approve their selection. The judge also may order psychotherapy for the sexual abuse victims and for the offenders…. The psychologists or mental health professionals who work as evaluators are a select few who receive lucrative business from the court. Although the court-approved evaluator list in Sacramento contains about 20 names on it, only a handful of people receive court appointments as evaluators and benefit financially, according to Frank Dougherty, Ph.D., J.D., who is both a Sacramento lawyer and a forensic psychologist with extensive experience as a court-approved evaluator in the Sacramento Family Court.

Evaluations are costly. Parents are both responsible for paying for the evaluation fees, and the cost can range from $5,000 to $10,000 or considerably higher, according to Dougherty, and, according to a ProPublica investigation, these can cost $15,000 or more for a four-day “intervention.” Clearly these systems, which parents are forced into, are not for the benefit of the child; they are for the benefit of the bank account of those running the programs: the psychologists and “mental health professionals” [more psychologists].

Next, whatever recommendations the evaluator (psychologist) makes are rubber-stamped by the judge. This is primarily because the judge is afraid of the evaluator because the evaluator has the power of the media behind him. Should the judge decide not to abide by the evaluators’ “recommendations,” he will be shamed on television and in the papers. And no matter how gross the misconduct may be, the legal system has chosen to grant both judges and court-appointed evaluators judicial immunity; therefore, there is nobody to hold these people accountable. And, if you would like your jaw to hit the floor, the justification for granting psychologists immunity is “for the protection of the public” - yes, they claim these people cannot be held accountable for our own protection.

So, as you can see, from the top down, we have a system that aids pedophilia and abuse, but it doesn’t end there.

Sigmund Freud’s psychology industry itself creates assorted “conditions” and “syndromes.” These classifications are used as weapons to label people and parents as being, in some way, mentally abnormal. This brings us to men like…

DOCTOR RICHARD GARDNER

To show you just how widespread this system of abhorrent pedophilia and corruption is, meet Dr. Richard Gardner. Gardner graduated from Columbia University in 1952 and dove almost immediately into the psychology industry. After becoming certified, he worked as director of child psychiatry in a US Army hospital.

Richard would quickly become well connected in the industry. His professional affiliations included memberships in the American Psychiatric Association, the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, the American Academy of Psychoanalysis, the American Medical Association, the American Society of Psychoanalytic Physicians, and the American Academy of Psychiatry and the Law, to name a few.

Gardner’s day-to-day work centered around being a New York psychiatrist and psychoanalyst who made a career as a paid expert witness in more than 400 child custody cases, testifying most often on behalf of fathers accused of sexually abusing their children. This advocate of children didn’t come cheap. As a witness, he was allegedly paid up to $500 an hour. Why would anyone want to pay a psychologist so much money to testify? Answer: Because Gardner developed the theory of Parental Alienation Syndrome, also known as PAS. PAS was said to be a “condition” in which children wrongly believe they are being abused. The remedy? The courts treat the children by placing them in the custody of the parent accused of abuse. “Severe” cases, Gardner argued, required “threat therapy” to disabuse children of their distorted beliefs. Yes, take the child away from the parent who is trying to protect him and gift him to the parent being accused of abuse - whether physical, emotional, or sexual - then get the judge to require “threat therapy” at a hefty cost to the parents. This, he exclaimed, was the best solution for the child. Who would ever come up with such a thing? To answer this question, we have to look deeper at Doctor Richard Gardner…

The Leadership Council on Child Abuse and Interpersonal Violence accused Gardner of “expressing sympathy” towards people with an attraction to minors while harboring a disdain towards women. Additionally, he has been accused of devising his PAS theory “not based on any research but on his personal beliefs and biases, with an interest in providing a weapon for lawyers seeking to undermine a mother’s credibility in court.” Richard estimated that 90% of all cases in which mothers reported abuse against their child were deliberately false, but later reviews of his cases determined that false allegations actually occurred in “less than 2%.” The remaining 98% of moms were indeed trying to protect their children. How could the doctor have been so mistaken? Or were his actions intentional? Let’s see what else we can find…

QUOTES FROM DR. GARDNER

As you hear this, remember, this guy was installed as a key figure in the court system. This guy was directing what judges need to rule and determining the fate of families and children.

Richard came under fire in the 1990s for arguing that pedophilia has benefits for human survival. A few of his quotes include:

Incest is good because highly sexualized children are more procreative, and this is good for humankind. Sexualizing children can have procreative purposes because a sexualized child is more likely to reproduce at an earlier age.

“The child who has suffered bona fide abuse may very well have enjoyed the experience and will often suffer guilt over such pleasure because the child has subsequently learned that the act is an unacceptable, sinful, or even criminal act.” [RICHARD A. GARDNER, THE PARENTAL ALIENATION SYNDROME AND THE DIFFERENTIATION BETWEEN FABRICATED AND GENUINE CHILD SEX ABUSE 114 - 1987]

“The child should be able to pity the father for the curse (in our society) of having pedophilic tendencies. In other times and other places, he would be considered normal.” [RICHARD A. GARDNER, TRUE AND FALSE ALLEGATIONS OF CHILD SEX ABUSE 592 - 1992]

“Some children experience ‘high sexual urges in early infancy.’ There is good reason to believe that most, if not all, children have the capacity to reach orgasm at the time they are born.” [Gardner, R.A. (1992). True and False Accusations of Child Sex Abuse. Cresskill, NJ: Creative Therapeutics. (p. 15)]

Richard also said, “Judges are not free from the psychopathological mechanisms… They too may have repressed pedophilic impulses over which there is suppression, repression, and guilt. Inquiry into the details of the case provides voyeuristic and vicarious gratifications… Incarcerating the alleged perpetrator may serve psychologically to obliterate the judge’s own projected pedophilic impulses.” So, according to a pro-pedophile psychologist, the judges themselves are also attracted to minors, and they get off on hearing the details of the case and seeing the abuse photos. [RICHARD A. GARDNER, SEX ABUSE HYSTERIA: THE SALEM WITCH TRIALS REVISITED 107 - 1991]

Another one of Dr. Gardner’s quotes was, “I believe that all of us have some pedophilia within us.”

[RICHARD A. GARDNER, SEX ABUSE HYSTERIA: THE SALEM WITCH TRIALS REVISITED 26 - 1991]

In the same book he stated,

“Each time the accusers make an accusation, they are likely to be forming an internal visual image of the sexual encounter. With each mental replay, the accusers gratify the desire to be engaging in the activities that the perpetrators are involved in in the visual imagery… Each time we conjure up a visual image of the child being sexually abused, we gratify vicariously our pedophilic impulses.”

RICHARD A. GARDNER, SEX ABUSE HYSTERIA: THE SALEM WITCH TRIALS REVISITED 25 - 1991.

Another quote by the doctor:

“[The pedophile] has to be helped to appreciate that pedophilia has been considered the norm by the vast majority of individuals in the history of the world. He has to be helped to appreciate that, even today, it is a widespread and accepted practice among literally billions of people.” [RICHARD A. GARDNER, TRUE AND FALSE ALLEGATIONS OF CHILD SEX ABUSE 593-1992.]

In his professional literature (a guide for fellow psychologists dealing with molested children,) when referring to mothers, he stated, “In some cases the abuse was actually encouraged (overtly or covertly) by the mother in order to use the child as a substitute object for the father’s sexual gratification. Such mothers view sexual encounters as odious, and the child is used as a convenient replacement – protecting the mother thereby from exposure to the noxious act.”

[RICHARD A. GARDNER, THE PARENTAL ALIENATION SYNDROME AND THE DIFFERENTIATION BETWEEN FABRICATED AND GENUINE CHILD SEX ABUSE 122 - 1987]

Speaking of children, Dr. Gardner claimed, “The normal child exhibits a wide variety of sexual fantasies and behaviors, many of which would be labeled as ‘sick’ or ‘perverted’ if exhibited by adults… Each child is likely to have a ‘favorite’ list of sexual activities that provide interest and pleasure.”

[RICHARD A. GARDNER, SEX ABUSE HYSTERIA: THE SALEM WITCH TRIALS REVISITED 12 - 1991]

In his 1995 book, Protocols for Sex Abuse Evaluation, Dr. Gardner explained that if a child says things like the offender put his penis in his or her mouth and did not move it - these are just “ludicrous or pointless” fantasies. (This means the child’s accusation should be chalked up to a wild imagination that is not grounded in reality.)

In his book The Parental Alienation Syndrome And The Differentiation Between Fabricated and Genuine Child Sex Abuse (1987), Doctor Garner wrote, “[Sexually abused children] may have considered themselves fortunate to have had a parent who provides them with such gratification.” In the same publication, he stated, “Just because a little girl presents a fantasy of her father involving himself with her sexually does not necessarily mean that the father did so. It may be simply a verbalization of a wish.” Meaning, if she claims her father touched her inappropriately, it’s quite possible she just wants him to touch her.

Those are just a few examples from one dude. Meet another government affiliated sicko:

RALPH UNDERWAGER

Because pedophilia is a rampant problem in the psychology industry and government, it was quite easy for me to locate another heavy hitter in the industry, Mr. Ralph Underwager.

Identical to Gardner, Ralph was a psychologist who testified nationwide as an expert witness on behalf of parents accused of sexually abusing their children. Exactly like Gardner, he wrote books, including Accusations of Child Sexual Abuse, which claimed accusations of abuse are nothing more than mothers being hysterical. He, too, insisted that nearly 100% of accusations made by mothers were blatantly false. And, just like Gardner, Dr. Ralph Underwager was known to be a pedophile. In fact, he was a part of the pedophile magazine, Paidika, which I mentioned earlier. Here are some screenshots from one of the issues, which features an interview with Mr. Underwager. His responses are labeled “RU”:

Since we are on the topic, let’s discuss it:

PAIDIKA: THE JOURNAL OF PAEDOPHILIA

You will be absolutely astounded to see who was a part of this publication. I have tried my best to track down everyone involved in the production of this magazine but could not find 100%. Here’s what I came up with:

There are a bunch more names, but I couldn’t find much out about the individuals. Their names are available at the end of this publication.

Why am I telling you this? Because all of these important men in society - doctors, psychologists, teachers, lawyers, government - they are all embedding Alfred Kinsey’s disgusting beliefs into everything around us. As I stated previously, this is evil from the top down. This is why sexual education classes now teach young children how to give oral sex and why elementary school libraries contain X-rated books.

It’s why the schools, churches, Boy Scouts, and YMCA are filled with pedophiles. And to ensure this happens, this filth has been subliminally slipped into magazines like Playboy, Hustler, and Penthouse, not to mention shows like Netflix’s Cuties. Then, because rape and molestation are “victimless crimes, laws have been adjusted so that when the perpetrator of child sexual abuse is a parent, that parent typically does not face criminal charges. The courts instead make the case related to custody, which is a civil case, not a criminal one (according to the findings of a 1996 Sacramento Civil Grand Jury report.) Because the matter is now civil, not criminal, the worst that can happen to the offender is reduced visitation or the loss of his parental rights.

Is it just a coincidence that a psychologist is a therapist and the word therapist is made up of two words:

…the… rapist…

PAS: THE PEDOPHILES GREATEST WEAPON

According to Dr. Gardner’s Parental Alienation Syndrome (PAS), a child is programmed by one parent, usually the mother, to hate the other parent, usually the father, because the mother is angry (or crazy / delusional). Gardner also developed the related hypothesis that when an allegation of child sexual abuse surfaces, the mother is making it up for the sole purpose of harming the father, removing his custody, and keeping him from seeing his child, for no other reason than she is a scornful woman.

While there are indeed cases in which one parent turns their children against the other (and this publication in no way wants to minimize those cases in which it does occur), PAS was developed using complete and total “junk science.” It was such junk science that some states won’t allow it into their courtrooms; meanwhile, California, along with many other states, welcomes it. Reality is, it is relatively rare for a parent, even an angry parent, to completely fabricate allegations of abuse. The vast majority of parents, even when their relationships end poorly, still hope the other parent remains in their child’s life. That being said, when a child raises claims of abuse, whether that be directly to the mother, a teacher at school, or another trusted adult, the parent (usually the mother) must act to protect the child. And when she attempts to do so, she may find herself stuck in the system… the weaponized system…

Let me share with you some jaw-dropping statistics provided by The Leadership Council, Myths That Place Children At Risk During Custody Litigation, Dallam. SJ & Silberg, JL (Jan/Feb 2006), and Sexual Assault Report, 9(3), 33-47:

97% of mothers reported that court personnel ignored or minimized reports of abuse. They reported feeling that they were punished for trying to protect their children.

65% said they were threatened with sanctions if they “talked publicly” about the case.

In all, nearly half of the mothers said they were labeled as having Parental Alienation Syndrome (PAS).

The protective parents reported that the average cost of the court proceedings was over $80,000.

Over a quarter of the protective parents say they were forced to file bankruptcy as a result of filing for custody of their children .

85% of the protective parents surveyed believe that their children are still being abused.

However, 63% say they stopped reporting the abuse for fear that contact with their children would be terminated .

11% of the children were reported to have attempted suicide.

PUNISHING THE ACCUSER

Having a court system that has been rigged to favor pedophiles and rapists wasn’t enough. The system itself needed to silence accusers entirely. Here are a few examples of how they accomplished this, not just in America:

In Canada, judges severely limit the mother’s access to her children. The mothers are ordered not to harass them or go within 300 meters of them. The only time the mother is allowed to see her child is in the context of [supervised] counseling.

The father was granted the power to confiscate the child’s cellphone and any other communication devices to prevent their mother’s interference. This eliminates the child’s ability to seek help from the most trusted adult in their life.

The father also has the right to remove the children from the state and even the country under the context of counseling.

In America and other countries, the toxic parent can be ordered to be medicated or to attend therapy.

Dr. Richard Gardner himself has put many recommendations on the books for judges. These recommendations included putting the alienating parent on parole or ordering community service. He said, “The parent on parole is assigned to a parole officer who can report to the court failure to comply with ordered visitation. Courts have the power to confine to house arrest and even incarcerate a parent who is in contempt. As a preliminary, the court can order alienating parents to take an escorted tour of the local jail… A few days in a local jail would generally suffice to help such a parent cease and desist from the PAS-inducing programming.”

One judge, Nakahara, learned about Gardner’s concept of PAS due to testimony in his courtroom from a court-appointed reunification therapist. The judge came to believe that anyone who believed the accusing parent, including attorneys, family court services, and private counselors, was brainwashed by the mother herself. This meant, no matter how many witnesses the mother could have called to the stand, due to the alleged brainwashing, anything they had to say was null and void.

According to Judge Nakahara, holding parents accountable builds success. Part of holding them accountable was through sanctions. Nakahara felt these sanctions would ensure the offender, meaning the accusing parent, will never accuse again. But when sanctions did not stop the mother from making accusations, the judge did not hesitate to order the noncompliant parent to be taken into custody for five days in jail, which was said to be “the optimum period of time to make a significant impression on a parent who persists in violating and resisting court orders.” Parental Alienation Syndrome by Deirdre Conway Rand, Ph.D., Forensic Psychologist.

And let’s not forget that the ultimate legal “remedy” for PAS cases is to give the child to the abuser. So a mother discovers her child is being abused, tries to do what is right to protect the child, ends up being called crazy and having her child taken from her and gifted to the molester, and then, when she tries even harder to get justice, she is medicated, incarcerated, and bankrupted.

Would you be surprised to know that people don’t even need to be engaging in so-called PAS to be found guilty of it? It’s true. People can be accused of possible future Parental Alienation Syndrome. Imagine being found guilty of something you haven’t done because a judge feels you may do it at some point in the future.

ADULTERY

Going back to Kinsey’s publications, he also advocated for making adultery legal. After all, nearly everyone was cheating, so it didn’t make sense to keep this outdated law either. States then began looking into rewriting their legal codes.

The whole time I was researching for this piece, I couldn’t help but think back to The Jews’ Jesus & the Illuminati: Untold History of 1666. In it, I told you about a Jewish man who, in 1666, claimed to be the messiah. This man was Sabbatai Zevi. Zevi amassed millions of followers. Despite his popularity, the majority of Jews didn’t like the guy at all because what he was teaching was outrageous and was actually anti-Old Testament. To quote from my piece,

“This new savior directed people to sin. In fact, it was only through sin that redemption could be achieved, he preached. From sexual immorality to eating foods forbidden by the Bible, sin was indeed mandatory if you wanted to please God. Performing sinful acts was said to essentially draw evil out of the shadows. Since evil could not hide, the “kingdom of evil would collapse on itself”—as you can see, the only way to stop evil was to partake in what was considered to be bad. This resulted in intoxication, wife and daughter sharing, incest, religious sex orgies, and adultery. ‘Through a revolution of values, what was formerly sacred became profane, and what was formerly profane had become sacred.’

When Zevi died, he was replaced by an even more extreme messiah, Jacob Frank. Frank was deep into Saturn worship and Kabbalah. He rejected the Ten Commandments, promoted orgies as a way to “purify the soul from sins,” and “debauchery became therapy.” Taking it a step further, Frank declared the only way to a new society was through the total destruction of the present civilization. He insisted that child sacrifice, rape, wife and daughter swapping, incest, and the drinking of blood were perfectly acceptable and necessary religious rituals - and he practiced what he preached. Jewish Jacob Frank would eventually form a partnership with two individuals: Jewish-Jesuit Adam Weishaupt and Jewish Rothschild. Together the trio would form the Illuminati.

Their goals, aside from world domination, included the complete and total destruction of society. Before the year 1800, the Illuminati had taken over large swaths of New England (Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont.) Their goals, aside from world domination, included the complete and total destruction of society. Before the year 1800, the Illuminati had taken over large swaths of New England (Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont.) Concerned citizens were sounding the alarm that these horrible men had infiltrated the school system, had taken over government, were stealing property, and were on a mission to demolish the United States. Learn all about it in my book or Substack series.

I mention this because everything we have learned in this publication, as well as the Playboy investigation, seems in line with Jacob Frank’s teachings. Being that the perpetrators claim to be Jewish, and they sure aren’t traditional Old Testament, God-fearing Jews, I would have to guess they must be Zevi-Frank Jews (which many now refer to as Zionists), or they are outright Satanists / sorcerers / magicians / alchemists who are hiding behind Judaism. But since simply pointing out someone claims to be Jewish (let alone putting it on a chart) is now deemed “anti-Semitic,” it is quite easy for these evildoers to hide. Instead of calling out the demons in society who are committing these evils, we attack each other, exactly as planned. Zevi and Frank would be proud. Jewish Marina Abramović and Jewish Rothschild would be proud. Here is a photo of the two of them standing in front of a very special painting.

The painting is called Satan Summoning His Demons. I couldn’t possibly have come up with a more fitting ending for this publication than that photo.

Support all of the hours I put into researching and writing! Here you will find fantastic truth eBooks, free Music, Truth Chat with my partner Medicine Girl, blog posts by wonderful authors including Jamie Andrews and Zac from Power of the Pulse, and more.

NOTES TO READERS:

Let me make crystal clear that there are indeed parents who brainwash a child to hate the other parent. There are also horrible mothers who abuse their children physically, verbally, and sexually. There are innocent fathers who have been persecuted by the court system. That is all very real, and this publication by no means seeks to minimize those issues; however, this publication specifically focuses on rampant pedophilia in the court system and how it is able to flourish.

Nonrelated, sometimes people feel offended when I point out that a large number of players at the very top of these rackets claim to be Jewish. Let me explain the reason why this is important to the story: As a researcher, I investigate topics. Part of that process is looking for anomalies. The Jewish population makes up a very, very small percentage of the population of America - roughly 2.3%. This means out of 100 people, two or three statistically could be Jewish. So, as a researcher, when I am investigating and key player after key player happens to be part of the crime and also Jewish, this is an anomaly. Out of 100 key players, if 40 are Jewish, this defies statistics to the point where it must be examined. In this case (governmental and societal pedophilia spanning from Playboy to the psychology industry), out of roughly 18 key people, approximately nine are confirmed to be Jewish and five are suspected to be Jewish but not confirmed; that’s at least half to 80% of those involved in this enterprise. Those are facts that cannot be ignored by any researcher who wishes to provide thorough content. (Per the chart below, I forgot to notate Freud. He, too, is Jewish. Hefner allegedly stated he was Jewish on an A&E documentary as well as in a 1970 issue of Playboy, but I can’t confirm this, so it is not notated.)

It would be an anomaly if they were most or all gay, most or all graduates of Columbia University, most or all related to Rockefeller, most or all Freemasons, most or all from New York, etc. It would not be an anomaly if the investigation was in Israel and turned up a large amount of Jews, but the investigation is in America.

If you choose to be offended by an investigator being thorough and pointing out an anomaly, that is your choice. Anomalies are facts. Facts are not racist or bigoted. Saying someone is Jewish when their Wikipedia page says the same or they have said the same in interviews is not bigoted. Jew is not a bad word. Jew is not a racial slur. If these people were mostly or all Scientologists and I pointed this out, wouldn’t you find that to be a very important part of the story? Isn’t that something any decent investigator should uncover? Should the fact that they are Scientologists be stricken from the record so as to avoid discussing religion? Is it bigoted to label Scientologists as Scientologists? I don’t think so.

The next question: why didn’t I label everyone’s religion? Why didn’t I label which ones claim to be Christian? For starters, it would not be an anomaly if they all claimed to be Christian because that is the most common religion in America. It should be expected that out of 100 people, at least 60 to 70 identify as Christian. On the other hand, if I were researching a scandal in India and a large quantity of perpetrators claimed to be Christian, that would be an anomaly because only 2% of the entire country identifies as Christian, and I would indeed point this out. Additionally, being that most or all of the individuals identify as Jewish or their religions are unknown, there is nothing to label. And again, I am not looking to label people for the sake of labeling people. I am looking for anomalies. If one individual out of seven were Jewish, there would be no anomaly, and therefore nothing to label.

In my opinion, when we attack people for pointing out facts, we are missing the bigger picture, which, in this case, is that some really evil people are hiding behind a religion, and they are able to get away with their crimes because they have skillfully crafted a fleet of digital foot soldiers who attack and shut down anyone who points it out. If they were not able to silence speech under the guise of bigotry, their crimes could be exposed. But until we are able to call a spade a spade without farmers rushing in to protect the word, we are stuck.

