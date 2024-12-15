This may seem boring for a few minutes, but stick with it, it will be worth it in the end. It’s like one of those books where you don’t really know what you are reading or how it ties together until the very last page, then all of a sudden it all makes sense - so much sense that it changes how you view everything you thought you knew.

To tie this series together, we must go back to WWI, 1914-1918. During this time, to protect the public from dangerous inventions, the government was reviewing and blocking patents without authorization from Congress. But since the people needed to be protected and inventions can cause harm, it was for the greater good. The war ended in 1918, but it was still important to continue to review patents because who knows what awful creation could come to fruition without strict government oversight.

The year following the end of the war (1919), the Radio Corporation of America (RCA) was formed by four companies. Those four entities were AT&T, Westinghouse, General Electric and United Fruit Co.

RCA didn’t just make records and home appliances, they were a military contractor tied to the CIA. Additionally, it was RCA who created the first nationwide American radio network, the National Broadcasting Company (NBC). This means, this company called RCA, provided the media and also the electronics for people to consume the media on… all while working for the government. Fun Fact: People would later become concerned that NBC was a monopoly, so it split into two entities which was how ABC was formed (this was officially the first clone in history; one mockingbird became two - just kidding).

RCA was formed as a “patent pool” which meant that each of the owning-businesses would provide each other with access to technology only they had the rights to.

Now keep in mind what we just discussed; under the guise of safety, the defense sector was reviewing all patent submissions. Patents which they deemed dangerous would not be granted… and it just so happened that the government now had a large-scale contractor who operated as a patent pool. Those four companies that founded RCA had the means to manufacture a vast array of electronics, books, communication equipment, as well as the ability to broadcast, and RCA had contracts with the military as well as CIA affiliations. Don’t forget that United Fruit Co (Chiquita banana) basically performed a hostile takeover of Guatemala. Point being, these four companies were juggernauts, and when they combined their forces, they were whatever is above juggernaut on the scale of empires.

Only a month after RCA (patent pool) was founded, at the direction of President-and-Freemason Roosevelt it bought out the Marconi Wireless Telegraph Company of America (*Roosevelt wasn’t President yet, at this time he was Undersecretary of the Navy-and-Freemason-Roosevelt). Patent-pool-RCA began using the technology to spy on telegraph communications. They were photographing them and delivering the photographs to the CIA and other government entities. After this, RCA began cranking out inventions at speeds that leave you wondering how it was possible for them to not only invent the technology, but also know how to produce it so fast. History tells us the scientists and engineers in their labs were just really, really smart.

About a decade after RCA formed, RCA Services Limited was created. RCA Services Limited was the UK branch of the US entity. And, as soon as the United Kingdom branch was launched, it began working with the British War Office. This means RCA, the patent pool operated by GE, Westinghouse, AT&T and United Fruit Co, were now deeply embedded in both US and UK government. (In effort to eliminate confusion, for the rest of this series, I will refer to RCA Services Limited as “RCA-UK” and I will refer to the United States arm of the company as RCA-US.)

In the US, the Invention Secrecy Act went into effect. Now the government, with authorization from Congress, could block patents. The patents being stopped were no longer what was deemed dangerous. Per the new Act, any patent that could disrupt society would be denied to its inventor.

Next, the DOJ and CIA were designated as defense agencies so they too could deny any inventor of the rights to his creation, or they could take it a step further and ban him from ever speaking of it, writing about it or so much as showing a drawing of it.

In America, RCA was now inventing like crazy; color television, the electron microscope, CMOS-based technology, heterojunction physics, optoelectronic emitting devices, liquid crystal displays (LCDs), videocassette recorders, direct broadcast television, direct broadcast satellite systems and high-definition television, to name a few… because they had the smartest-ever employees.

Come the 1960s, RCA was buying out existing companies. RCA purchased Hertz (the car rental company) as well as Random House publishing company. What does Random House do? They are the leading publisher of school textbooks. Yes, since the 1960s, our educational textbooks have been published by military-contractor-patent-pool-RCA.

Although it is strangely difficult to find an all-inclusive list of every pre-existing business ever bought by RCA-US and RCA-UK, based on what we know they owned, the patent-pool-people now had everything from manufacturing to media to travel and created the educational materials for children and colleges. It was a goliath that general public believed manufactured home appliances and dealt in music records.

Now here’s where things start getting important…

By the 1980s, RCA-UK was no longer just offering their services to the government, it had morphed into a management company. It was during this time that it was awarded the Ministry of Defense’s first outsourcing contract “to operate a big supply depot” for the Royal Air Force Quedgeley, located in Gloucestershire (UK).

RCA-UK would also manage multiple massive warehouses for the military, in fact, it even built the warehouses - and these were no ordinary warehouses. One housed the nation’s ballistic missile early warning system, and the other was home to a top secret radar at the UK’s atomic weapons research base. - “Who the hell would outsource this to a private company instead of having the military do it?”, you ask. I put two palms in the air and just stare with a blank expression.

While this was going on, RCA-US was bought out by one of its four owners, General Electric, but the name remained RCA. This buyout was the largest non-oil company merger in history (as of the time). Now get this, “it was revealed that GE's main motivation in purchasing RCA was to acquire the corporation's defense-related businesses and the NBC Television Network.”. So now, it was military-contractor GE who owned RCA who made the textbooks and so on.

Once GE got full control over RCA, 30 Rockefeller Plaza, which was home to RCA therefore known as the RCA Building, was renamed the GE Building. And, while the US public was distracted by the Chernobyl Nuclear Disaster, the Challenger Space Shuttle disaster, IBM releasing the first laptop, Oprah airing her first television show and a huge stock market crash, and while the UK public was additionally given the Sumburgh Disaster (helicopter / airport crash resulting in mass death), the discovery of Mad Cow Disease, and the Hungerford Massacre (which lead to prohibiting civilian ownership of virtually all semi-automatic firearms), RCA-UK quietly underwent a massive change and arose a new company… an entity that would secretly take over the world. That entity was…

… (pause for suspense)…

…

…

