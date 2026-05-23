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EPSTEIN

From 1974 to 1976, despite having no certifications to teach, Jeffrey Epstein (Jewish) taught at the Dalton School, a prestigious private school in Manhattan. The 21-year-old didn’t even have a college degree, yet he landed a spot at one of the most prestigious schools in the nation—quite an accomplishment!

And if you’re wondering, yep, even back then he was sexually harassing the teenagers.

As I outlined in the Epstein chapter of Pizzagate, there really isn’t any reasonable explanation for where his wealth came from. When Jeffrey was fired from Dalton in 1976, he joined the Bear Stearns investment company (Jewish) as a low-level trader. It was here he met the president of Seagram’s (alcohol company), Edgar Bronfman, and then, in 1981, he opened his own firm and began traveling the world. One of Epstein’s clients at his company, called Financial Trust, was (CIA-Mafia) Leslie Wexner. Witnesses claim the pair were more than just business partners; they were in a homosexual relationship, which, in combination with the Bronfman relationship, would explain exactly where Epstein’s riches came from. Epstein would befriend Israeli super spy Robert Maxwell and launch a human trafficking operation with his daughter Ghislaine, who grew up with the Royal Family. You can really see how all of these individuals are connected.

THE TRUMP-EPSTEIN RELATIONSHIP BEGINS

Perhaps you are thinking that Mr. Trump purchasing the CIA-Mafia-Israel casino operation was genuinely a fluke. After all, he is a businessman, and maybe he just wanted a casino, and by complete happenstance, the one he bought turned out to be a front organization for the government, the bankers, and criminals. If that is your stance, try this one on for size:

In 1988, Donald J. Trump also bought a hotel in Manhattan, which, out of the 6,583 hotels in the city, just so happened to be the Plaza Hotel, which was the same hotel that his mentor, Roy Cohn, was running the blackmail parties out of. I ask you yet again, “What are the odds?” Let’s remember that, while this was going on, Hugh Hefner, who had a bank account at the CIA’s secret offshore bank, was running 15 total mansions and had an identical blackmail operation as lawyer Cohn. In Hefner’s case, hidden pinhole cameras were said to be connected directly to the CIA. I wouldn’t doubt there was a blackmail operation in every state to ensure dirt could be gathered on every politician, businessman, and decision maker.

It was at this point in history that Epstein and Trump would become acquainted, and Ghislaine would become dear friends with Ivana Trump, who was Donald’s wife at this point. Witnesses claim Mrs. Trump was present with Ms. Maxwell when she would take her limo around the city to hunt for young victims. Somehow this information never made the news.

Jeffrey Epstein would set up another CIA-Mafia-Israel spy-op, this time located on Little Saint James Island. We already know that, when the island operation was running, Epstein would funnel the blackmail he was procuring to Les Wexner. Whistleblowers claim Wexner was not only in the mafia but was also the boss of the Midwest, which, after learning the structure of these operations, I don’t doubt. We also know Epstein would fly in young Russian and Czech girls for adult entertainment purposes, so there’s yet another connection to Russia.

The year following the Trump-Epstein introduction, Donald was aboard a cruise on the Lady Ghislaine with Robert Maxwell and Maxwell’s daughter. Also during this time, Robert began taking over the media in the Soviet Union. It began with the Moscow News and continued into ventures to control scientific and medical reports.

No sooner than Robert’s collaboration with the Moscow News began, it started publishing content that was labeled “yellow press,” meaning it prioritized sensationalism, scandals, and broadcast exaggerated headlines instead of well-researched, factual reporting. The paper was accused of working to bring about the downfall of the Soviet Union. (But as you already know, the reality is Russia was captured back in the 1930s. It’s quite astonishing that it took this long for the nation to start publishing garbage.)

THE COLLAPSE

History claims the following:

Out of nowhere, prices on real estate in New Jersey suddenly shot up 145%. So, a 100 thousand dollar home, basically overnight, became a 245 thousand dollar home. Then, in four years, the prices shot down 90%, so all those people who just paid 245 thousand now had a home worth only 24 thousand, and all the people who had purchased the house back when it was 100 thousand also had a property worth next-to-nothing; the only difference being that their debt to the bank was less than their neighbor who paid over double, but either way, both owed the bank more than the value of their asset.

While that was going on, next door, in New York, there was also a real estate crisis, which history claims was due to a “severe downturn triggered by overdevelopment in the 1980s, the 1987 stock market crash, and the savings and loan crisis.” Those are the stories they’re running with, but you have to realize the people who control the real estate industry control the stock market and banks, including the Federal Reserve, and therefore they control the interest rates and every aspect of the financials of the economy. Because of this, all of these “crises” are “economic shock testing” and string-pulling to produce a desired result. The desired result in this case was identical to what they did immediately following World War I: drive the market into a ditch, then when people are forced to abandon their homes, men like RFK’s criminal grandfather, Joseph Kennedy, are waiting in the wings to buy them for nothing. As soon as people stop dumping their homes and all the homes that were dumped are bought up, the economy magically begins to “rebound,” and those investors make millions, or they turn the houses into indefinite rental properties, which permanently removes huge chunks of houses from the market, therefore creating scarcity, which further drives up prices. They keep running this play every so many decades, forcing people into apartments because that is all they can afford, and here we are now. The last chaotic event, Covid, led to a mass closing of small businesses and a mass sell-off of homes. Now there is a fraction of the homes available to purchase that there were pre-Covid.

Now, at least one in every eleven houses is owned by a corporation. The five largest investment companies own nearly 300,000 homes combined, and they are waiting patiently for the next economic tragedy to occur.

See how that works? None of it is organic; it is all skillfully manipulated. Anyway…

According to history, the reason Trump’s companies were forced into bankruptcy is because, during the crisis, the greedy bankers refused to allow Trump the opportunity to renegotiate his huge loans, but little do people know, this story is a ruse thought up by a Deutsche Bank associate, Michael Offit. The purpose of this tall tale was to cover up the truth, which was that The Don was pulling off a financial heist.

Under any other circumstance, businesses that default on payments and can never turn a profit would close, but not in Trump’s case. But before I tell you about that, let’s discuss…

A MUCH-NEEDED LOSS

Why would the CIA bankrupt their front companies instead of selling them? Aside from the books making no sense, it’s actually quite simple: the CIA’s front companies must take loss after loss - the bigger the loss, the better. You’re thinking, “This doesn’t make a damn bit of sense. Any business, even a front company, should want to make money, not lose money. And if they are losing money non-stop, how then do they stay in business?” The answer is it’s all smoke and mirrors. You see, the CIA opens a business that rakes in tens of millions, hundreds of millions, or even a billion dollars, then it suddenly experiences financial trouble and ultimately closes, and then the identical steps repeat endlessly. The reason is, to put it bluntly, they are stealing the money. They need these pilfered funds so that they can be easily funneled into their underworld operations—and it’s such a brilliant scheme because the public, as well as any real investors in the scheme, believe the lie. They think the company really did fail. Those specific people get screwed, but oh well, those who are in on the scheme get a windfall.

Now think of it on a massive scale involving hundreds of millions or even billions of dollars plus crates of cash and fake accounting, all to fund a massive criminal empire. And when you look at an example of how Mr. Trump structured his organizations, you discover a web of companies connected within companies. (Note: These structures were after bankruptcy. I would love to see what they looked like pre-bankruptcy but cannot locate flowcharts.)

The financial responsibilities for the entities were even more confusing than the structure.

BANKRUPT (AGAIN AND AGAIN)

Before Trump’s Taj Mahal casino even opened, Marvin B. Roffman, a casino analyst at an investment firm based in Philadelphia, told The Wall Street Journal that the figures weren’t adding up and he couldn’t get past how illogical the situation was. Roffman pointed out that the Taj would need to reap $1.3 million a day just to make its interest payments, a sum no casino had ever achieved. How this business came to exist in the first place wasn’t making sense to the analyst.

As expected, the Taj Mahal opened, and, within months, Trump defaulted on repaying its debt, as if he never intended to pay in the first place. From its first year in business, it posted losses of $66 million, followed by $42 million, then another $40 million. If we just add up these three losses, it totals nearly 150 million dollars in only three years’ time. In fact, the entire time the place was open, the public company never logged a penny of profit and rarely ever paid a penny of taxes.

When lenders would request repayment, Trump would immediately threaten bankruptcy and guarantee that he would drag the bankruptcy out as long as possible to inflict further damage against the company that was generous enough to take a chance on the “up-and-coming real estate tycoon.” Trump would further threaten that, through bankruptcy, he will guarantee that they get nothing. He would then force the creditor to settle for a fraction of the amount they were due, and this made the creditors believe they would retrieve something, which is better than nothing, but this was just a step in the master plan, which, all along, was the bankruptcy initially threatened. This is why Mr. Trump has declared bankruptcy six times. These bankruptcies included the Trump Taj Mahal casino, Trump’s Castle (casino), Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino, The Plaza Hotel (blackmail parties), Trump Hotels and Casino Resorts, and Trump Entertainment Resorts (casino), which filed bankruptcy twice in five years. Think about that, folks: six bankruptcies, all of which are cash businesses tied to the CIA-Mafia-Israel collaboration and a blackmail hotel. Does that strike you as odd? Even during a decade when other casinos were thriving, Mr. Trump’s casinos continued to report losses year after year. These losses totaled more than 1.5 billion—that’s billion with a “b”!

“There’s something not right when every single one of your projects doesn’t work out,” said Mr. Roffman, a casino analyst.

Trump claimed to be so broke that he put a number of local contractors and suppliers out of business when he didn’t pay them, yet the doors of the businesses somehow stayed open. Although the local contractors were stiffed due to a supposed lack of funds, Mr. Trump paid himself one million a year for what was essentially a part-time job at best. While in and out of bankruptcies, Donald was paid a $5 million bonus, and he began exploring whether to open a casino in Indiana, which is pretty shocking if we are to believe that he was incapable of keeping his current businesses afloat.

“People underestimated Donald Trump’s ability to pillage the company,” said Sebastian Pignatello, a private investor who at one time held stock in the Trump casinos worth more than $500,000.

Those who truly analyzed the case, such as David Skeel, a bankruptcy law professor at the University of Pennsylvania Law School, could only come to one conclusion: “fraudulent conveyance.” Fraudulent conveyance is the transfer of property, assets, or money by a debtor with the intent to defraud creditors, typically to prevent them from recovering debts. Basically, moving money and assets all over the place to ensure that those who are owed repayment cannot collect… which is exactly what the CIA’s front companies do.

Interestingly, in a recent interview, Trump told the news, “Atlantic City fueled a lot of growth for me. The money I took out of there was incredible.” One must wonder how incredible money was taken out of entities that were reporting over a billion dollars in losses. In fact, in 1991 alone, Mr. Trump’s reported losses accounted for 1% of all losses declared by taxpayers nationwide! So where did the incredible money come from? Could this be because, through the court filings, it was discovered that Trump’s Taj Mahal casino was indeed used for money laundering? Surprise, surprise. In fact, federal prosecutors levied a ten million dollar fine against the casino for repeatedly and willfully violating anti-money laundering regulations. The keywords are “repeatedly” and “willfully,” meaning this wasn’t an accountant having a case of the Mondays and accidentally not recording some cash deposits, no sir. This was intentionally not recording transactions over and over again, even after being warned against it. The ten million dollar fine was the highest ever levied against a casino.

The perplexing remark about taking money out of Atlantic City wasn’t the only questionable thing Mr. Trump told the media. Another off-the-wall comment surfaced at the time of the bankruptcies. In this instance, when analysts looked deep into Trump’s holdings, they discovered, on paper, he was in debt over a billion dollars. What you will find absolutely hilarious is that Trump, out of his own mouth, told the press the analysts were wrong and he is actually positive a billion dollars. Yet somehow, the statement went nearly unnoticed. It’s so ridiculous that I can’t help but chuckle at it. The guy was claiming to need these massive bankruptcies and, on paper, was showing almost unfathomable annual losses, but he himself was telling the media he was positive a billion dollars and, if true, would have absolutely no reason to need a single bankruptcy. I imagine after The Don made that statement, he was scolded by the CIA-mafia collaboration and told to keep his mouth shut. The media then ran a cover-up campaign for Trump by claiming he was “inflating” the valuations of his companies. They then proceeded to print stories that the “real estate tycoon” was on the verge of losing it all.

Unlike other big shots in the industry, Trump never went personally bankrupt because he was sure to pull all of his personal money out of the companies well in advance while leaving the other investors to perish. What Trump did was diabolically brilliant. He shifted his personal debts onto the casinos, knowing the bankruptcies would wipe away his debts too. By tying his personal debt into the business bankruptcies, he reduced what he personally owed from 885 million dollars all the way down to 115 million. That means other businesses had to eat over 700 million in Donald J. Trump’s expenses. Even the balance due on his own personal jet was reduced from 135 million dollars all the way down to only 35 million. Because of this, his lifestyle remained extravagant; in fact, with each bankruptcy, his financial statements showed growth even though the businesses reported failure. While there were no skipped meals for The Don, real people lost jobs, and others lost their savings because they trusted the media’s real estate tycoon. When later asked about the Taj Mahal bankruptcy, which impacted so many lives, Trump said, “I don’t think it’s a failure. It’s a success.” According to fellow researchers, these shady bankruptcies were also used by The Don’s father, Fred, in the real estate industry. If true, it was a family affair.

If you want to hear something amusing, Trump’s Castle wasn’t supposed to be Trump’s Castle. It was actually built by the Hiltons, but they were denied a casino license due to their involvement with the mafia, so they sold the property to Trump for 320 million dollars; he changed the name, and it opened.

That’s not the end of the story.

THE TIME FRED TRUMP WAS BUSTED

To show you an example of how casinos are nothing more than front companies for underworld banks that utilize glitz and glam and flashy lights to distract you from what they actually are, Fred Trump once had his own attorney go to Trump’s Castle and deposit a certified check for chips for the high-stakes blackjack table (a legal transaction). The casino cashier then gave the lawyer the chips. The lawyer took the bag of chips and left, as he never had any intention of gambling. The following day, Fred wired Trump’s Castle another 150 thousand dollars, which again was converted into chips yet never gambled. In total, Fred used this method to funnel his son 3.5 million dollars (that we know of. I’m sure it was ten times the amount; this is just the time he was caught.) Now here’s the part where it becomes criminal: the state of New Jersey guarantees that, no matter how poorly a casino is doing, gaming chips can always be redeemed. So by turning the money into chips, the state is on the line for the payout of those chips. This means not only did Donald get the money from his daddy, but Daddy now holds the chips, and they can be redeemed at the taxpayers’ expense should the casino be unable to cover the costs! Yes, Jersey taxpayers cover the cost of failing casinos and intentionally failing on-paper casinos. What a dream come true for the mafia collaboration. I wonder who wrote that legislation that The Don pushed so hard to have Jersey pass.

There are so many stories like this that I could write a book just on them, but let’s meet another character in the life of The Don…

THE ALLY

Let me tell you about Wilbur Ross, a Wall Street banker who, back in 1976, became a Rothschild banker working in the bankruptcy department and then became senior managing director of Rothschild Inc. Now one would think that when Trump was declaring bankruptcy after bankruptcy, Rothschild’s bank should be Trump’s enemy, right? After all, each time a bankruptcy is granted, the Rothschilds take a financial hit, and what bank would want to lose? But this was not the case. When the Taj went into bankruptcy, investors demanded Trump be removed from the organization as part of the bankruptcy. You can’t blame them. Trump was clearly incapable of managing the financials of the business, hence its need for bankruptcy, so the investors demanded he be replaced with someone who knows what they are doing. Yet, of all people, Rothschild’s Mr. Ross popped in, along with a man named Carl Icahn, and the two pleaded with investors to keep Donald in charge, and that is precisely what happened: the duo was able to keep the failing business tycoon manning the ship that was allegedly sinking. All of this seems very strange unless you know what was actually going on behind the scenes and the need to keep the New Jersey casino operations running, and running specifically with The Don in charge.

But it wasn’t just Donald J. Trump who was accused of financial schemes. Rothschild’s Mr. Wilbur Ross himself was accused of stealing 120 million dollars from his business partners and then fabricating bogus paperwork to cover up the crime. Ross, a close associate of Russia’s president Vladimir Putin, would also be busted by Forbes in a series of financial lies that spanned multiple decades. As Forbes pointed out, his penchant for misleading extended to colleagues and investors and resulted in millions of dollars in fines and lots of lawsuits.

Another tidbit about the hidden hand string-pulling to achieve a desired result: When unfairly priced excessive steel imports began flooding America, it hurt our steel industry dearly. Steelmaker LTV was forced into (legitimate) bankruptcy. Prior to our government allowing our nation to be a dumping ground for international steel, LTV was doing great and had put $1.2 billion into new plants and equipment, but now was forced to lay off 7,500 union employees and face a 3.4 billion dollar pension burden. This was when Mr. Wilbur Ross, who had literally just opened his own investment firm, swooped in to invest. Ross “somehow” got the government to agree to use our tax dollars to cover the pensions. Because everything is scripted, only a few days after the deal was inked and Mr. Ross had saved LTV, President George W. Bush unexpectedly issued a stiff tariff on steel imports, sending US prices soaring and making Ross look like an investment genius. You can’t help but roll your eyes at how absurd this stuff is when you really look at it on a timeline.

Call it a quid pro quo or a thank you gift; either way, later in time, Donald would make Rothschild’s Mr. Wilbur Ross his Commerce Secretary. Fun Fact: Mr. Ross was also appointed by President Bill Clinton, but not as Commerce Secretary. In this case, he was on the board of the US-Russia Investment Fund. Yep, the US-Russia Investment Fund. I’m sure you, like me, have never heard of such a fund, and your whole life you have been told that Russia is an enemy, so such an investment fund sounds contradictory, so let me tell you what it is. The US Russia Investment Fund was established by the United States government, specifically Bill Clinton, so that our tax dollars could be used to make private investments in the Russian economy. The keyword here is “private!” So tax dollars began being pumped from the United States into select businesses in Russia, specifically in the media, retail, consumer goods, financial services, information technology, and telecommunication sectors. One of the businesses, established by our tax dollars was a new company called DeltaBank. Yeah, under the leadership of Mr. Wilbur Ross, we established a bank, of all things. But it gets crazier: through this investment fund scheme, we taxpayers began funding Visa credit cards, which were a part of the new VISA Instant program. We then contracted IKEA retail stores to flood the Russian economy with these cards, and they did. Very quickly, DeltaBank became the leading supplier of Russian credit cards. So when people ask you what your tax dollars fund, you can now tell them “credit cards in Russia” and not be lying.

After Clinton, Skull and Bones Bush would take the reins as president, and during his term, DeltaBank would be sold to none other than General Electric—I swear I can’t write an article without this deep state CIA company or its operatives appearing in it. And who is General Electric? JP Morgan himself! He was one of the founders of the entity. So, yet again, our tax dollars funded a mega-asset for the Central Intelligence Agency’s General Electric. Isn’t that fascinating? (Read Evergreen and the Black Budget Operation.)

THE BOOK AND THE PASTOR

Bankruptcy was filed in 1991, 1992, again in 1992, 2004, 2009, and 2014. Right in the middle of it all, in 2004, Donald released one of his famous books, Trump: The Way to the Top, which almost seems like a joke unless you know the true story of the players behind the scenes. In the book, Mr. Trump mentions his Kabbalah teacher, Eitan Yardeni.

Yep, Kabbalah. See, I told you they’re all a part of it.

Remember how I explained earlier that Kabbalah crosses over into Freemasonry? And I laid out in other publications that the Freemasonic lodges are the places where recruiting is done, specifically of those who reach the highest levels—levels higher than the general public is aware of. Well, there was a man named Norman Vincent Peale who was an author, a pastor, a close associate of President Richard Nixon, and a Freemason from a long line of high-up Masons.

Peale’s grandfather became a Mason in 1869, and his father was a 50-year Mason who had received the 32° in the Scottish Rite. Norman Vincent Peale himself received his 33rd degree and was given numerous rare awards by the brotherhood, including the Gourgas Medal of the Northern Masonic Jurisdiction.

This medal is exceptionally rare and only awarded for “notably distinguished service” to the brotherhood. Other award recipients include:

US President Harry S. Truman .

US President Gerald Ford.

United States Marine Corps officer Melvin Maynard Johnson .

One of the most cited legal scholars of the 20th century and a leader in social engineering, Roscoe Pound .

John Glenn , the Freemason astronaut who went to outer space and was also a politician.

Thomas N. Moe, US Air Force Colonel.

and

Arnold Palmer, yes, that Arnold Palmer, the American pro golfer. I bet you weren’t expecting that one.

But that wasn’t the only prestigious award the pastor-author received. He was also the recipient of the Grand Cross of the Southern Jurisdiction, which is the highest honor awarded by the Supreme Council. There are fewer than 60 living recipients of the Grand Cross.

The list of Grand Cross recipients appears to be secretive, so I can’t tell you who has won it, aside from Mr. Peale, a guy named Johnnie Lee Wallace, and a dude named Dan Jones. It is incredibly uncommon for a member of the brotherhood to win both of the awards Norman Vincent Peale won, so we must wonder what exactly the pastor-author did to receive such praise from the fraternity.

There are a few things we do know about Norman. First, he was such an advocate of stopping anti-Semitism that he called upon the government and churches to “stamp it out” wherever it may be. He wanted to ensure that not one negative word or criticism could be spoken of anyone who identified as Jewish.

Second, Peale’s writings encouraged “self-hypnosis,” which was heavily criticized by health experts, who warned that it was dangerous. The reason experts do not want untrained people performing this operation on themselves is because they claim it can lead to re-traumatization and emotional instability, the creation of false memories, and psychological dissociation, which is a state in which people experience dissociation from reality and disorientation. Critics and experts were so disgusted and outraged by Peale’s teaching that they went as far as denouncing Norman as a con man and a fraud who was peddling superstition, promoting the exaggeration of fears.

William Lee Miller, a professor at the University of Virginia, wrote an extensive article about the pastor-author, stating his publications contained no scientific references, no footnotes, no index, no bibliography, and were “untruthful and unsupported by evidence.”

While all of that is intriguing, you may be wondering why exactly Mr. Peale is in a Trump exposé. It’s because the award-winning 33rd-degree Freemason ministered Trump’s 1977 wedding to Ivana. Freemason Peale also presided over the wedding of Trump’s sister Maryanne, the judge involved in the helicopter scandal. But it wasn’t just the Trump family that the pastor presided over. He also married Richard Nixon’s daughter, Julie Nixon, to David Eisenhower (grandson of President Dwight D. Eisenhower), as well as Kentucky Governor John Brown to Phyllis George, who was Miss America in 1971. Aside from marrying the elites of society, Peale was in frequent contact with other clergymen, including (homosexual pedophile) Francis Cardinal Spellman and Bishop Fulton J. Sheen, who was accused of intentionally covering up sexual abuse of children. But, as far as Mr. Trump’s relationship with the pastor goes, he even credits Peale with helping him navigate business crises. But the Trump family’s relationship with the minister didn’t begin with Donald. Fred Trump also relied on his tutoring.

During a speech, Peale stated,

“Masonry, in which we all believe and to which we are deeply devoted, will be no stronger than we see it, so never see it negatively… always see it positively… and it will go on from strength to strength, even as we ourselves achieve our goals through the philosophical understanding of the value of this phenomenon we call a problem, and also our ability to positively see great results accruing to our faith and enthusiasm.”

NEXT READ: TRUMP’S TEENAGERS

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