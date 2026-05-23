Agent131711’s Substack

Agent131711’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Qlqxxqq's avatar
Qlqxxqq
1h

There’s an entire industry of PAID influencers preaching Trump is Q playing 3D chess and the trumptards are enamored with the narrative. It’s the same narrative as NASARA & GESARA preaching false hope 20 years ago. Thats what you are up against agent! Personally i believe you are one of the best investigators. Thx for sharing.

Reply
Share
MD's avatar
MD
9m

The real truth is these Zionist Phoenician families. The Jews all have the capacity to stick together. The rest of the population doesn’t which is why they will always rule over you. The sheep are too concerned with using others. For their own benefit. These Jews understand the benefit of working together for the common cause which benefits them all. And they are loyal to death for it. Sheep will never have this loyalty which why they will always be more powerful.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Agent131711 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture