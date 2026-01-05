Agent131711’s Substack

Agent131711’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Daniel Hayden's avatar
Robert Daniel Hayden
6h

Thank you for this presentation I will look for your next presentation mentioned here

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
C Woody's avatar
C Woody
5h

Excellent series! Leaving little doubt about Jefferys little operation on a certain Caribbean island. Nothing more than another “playboy” outpost for the same agency controlled by the same people. The sexual dapravity honey trap is a tried and true method. Same product, different wrapper

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Agent131711 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture