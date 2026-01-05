Ok folks, it is time to wrap this series up. At the end of Part 3, our flowchart looked like this:

Now it’s time to finish it…

THE CIA SPIES

Gloria Steinem was a Playboy bunny in 1963.

She was also a CIA asset, specifically a spy. This means there were bunnies themselves that were on the payroll of the Intelligence Agency. Gloria is also the creator of New York and Ms. magazines and is the co-founder of the National Women’s Political Caucus, Free to Be Foundation, Women’s Media Center, and Women’s Action Alliance.

As if what you have heard so far isn’t crazy enough…

SEX “EDUCATION”

The vast majority of us alive today would probably say the first time we saw a photo of a naked person was either in Playboy or Penthouse magazine, or in sexual education class in school - pretty messed up, isn’t it? Of course, now children see naked people on the internet all the time, but that wasn’t the case back then because the internet didn’t exist. You already know how Playboy came to be, but what about sexual education? How did that become a school class for children?

Back in 1960 (the same year the first Playboy Club opened), Hugh Hefner provided funding to establish a new organization called Sex Information and Education Council of the United States, also known as SIECUS. Not long after, the Rockefeller Foundation would assist in pumping money into the new entity. SIECUS was essentially a branch of The Kinsey Institute. It was designed to push Alfred Kinsey’s belief system into schools under the guise of Sexual Education.

Being that the materials are filthy, something had to be done to make them legal to show to children because, in any other circumstance, showing a minor photos of naked adults or videos of couples having intercourse would be deemed pornography and therefore would violate US laws. For this, “Obscenity Exemptions” became a thing. To quote from a 2018 publication called Materials Deemed Harmful to Minors Are Welcomed into Classrooms and Libraries via Educational “Obscenity Exemptions”,

“These ‘obscenity exemptions’ are recognized in at least forty-four states and the District of Columbia and have given a license to those seeking to sexually indoctrinate children, unimpeded by the equivalent of movie ratings or warning labels.”

Basically, as long as they can claim what they are showing is “educational,” then they can show it without fear of being arrested.

With their exemptions in hand, IBM and 3M came on board to produce pornographic videos for the school children to watch - and it all became funded by tax money, lots and lots of tax money. And if you think the materials couldn’t possibly be that bad, I kid you not, the 1960’s sexual education video, made for elementary school children, is currently age-restricted on YouTube:

Yes, you currently have to be 18 or older to watch a school sex ed video made for first graders. Make it make sense.

A different movie, Time of Your Life, was made for ages 9 to 12 and was so obscene that parents were forbidden from viewing it. In fact, parents were barred from viewing any of the sexual education materials.

In a matter of time, children would be taught how to masturbate, partake in oral sex, as well as anal sex, and gay sex. We are the only species in all of history that claims there is a need to teach our young how to reproduce.

And if you’re not sure who exactly owns the school system, here’s a video for you: https://archive.org/details/rockfeller-school-owned-by-bankers. The video shows how control of the school system, in 1865 belonged to the (George) Peabody Educational Fund. (George was part of the Dinosaur Hoax. He was also who made the Morgan family wealthy.) Control then went to the John D. Rockefeller, Board of Southern Education Fund, then to the Rockefeller Foundation.

Now let’s get back to Playboy: Although Hef provided the initial funding for the program, he was not its founder. The founder of SIECUS was none other than the executive medical director of Planned Parenthood, Dr. Mary Calderone. SIECUS, although not an official part of the United Nations, writes the guidelines which UNESCO then hands down to K-12 schools, not only in America, but worldwide, so yeah, they basically are a part of the UN! (read more in my book The Sex Ed Psyop.)

Let me ask you this: What is Planned Parenthood known for? Answer:

ABORTIONS

Barbara Ehrenreich wrote in her 1983 book, The Hearts of Men: American Dreams and the Flight From Commitment: “The magazine’s real message was not eroticism but escape from the bondage of breadwinning. Sex… [it] was there to legitimize what was truly subversive about Playboy. In every issue, in every month, there was a Playmate to prove that a Playboy didn’t have to be a husband to be a man.”

American feminist author Susan Brownmiller said, “The reason Mr. Hefner supported abortion was not from any feminist feeling; it was purely strategic… The image of the playboy he promoted in his magazine was a fellow who loved his stereo equipment, his expensive liquor and his bachelor pad, and refused to be cornered into marriage just because a young lady he had bedded had the misfortune to get pregnant.”

And when the male impregnates the female, then abandons her, she is coaxed toward the abortion clinic.

Hugh Hefner was a huge advocate of abortion, as was the Rockefeller Foundation, and even Donald Trump before becoming the Republican / Conservative President. But don’t think Trump was the first Republican president to be pro-abortion. The Founding Fathers (who were Illuminati-Freemason-Kabbalists) were super into abortion, too. Point being, all of these elites seem to love the practice, and, thanks to our tax dollars, the CIA, Hugh Hefner, Rockefeller, and Planned Parenthood, the SIECUS sexual education program ensured all children were (and still are) made aware that abortion is an option should they find themselves in the identical situation as had been promoted in Playboy magazine.

Now that you know that, let’s go back to Peter Nygard’s shadow mansion in the Bahamas. That guy was accused of intentionally getting women pregnant for no other reason than to force them to have an abortion. What? Why? What would he get out of it? It turns out, something he saw as very important…

STEM CELLS AND BLOOD

It’s true. Nygard is said to have engaged in decade after decade of intentionally getting women pregnant to force them to have abortions for the stem cells. Why? Because the elites believe this is the fountain of youth. Nygard also told at least one of his girlfriends that he drank the blood of babies. As wild as it sounds, it makes a lot of sense: He gets them pregnant, then promises them a modeling career if they abort their babies. He then pays for the abortions, and the cells and blood are harvested. He then injects the stem cells, drinks the blood, other usable parts are sold to the medical-science industry, the carcass of the baby is discarded like trash, and the girl ends up with nothing. If that isn’t Satanic, what is? And, even more disturbingly, it appears there is a strong likelihood that all of this was being run by the CIA, which means you and I funded it all. We funded the rape, molestation, and murder of our fellow human beings for approximately 50 years! Remember what I wrote in my book, Is Income Tax Illegal: 100% of government services are covered by the legal corporate income tax and taxes on services, such as the fee we pay to renew our license plate tabs. This means the schools, roads, police, fire department, all of it, is fully funded by the legal taxes businesses pay on their profits and the assorted fees we pay. This also means 100% of the money collected from illegally taxing the income we derive from our labor is all “play money.” 100% of it is unaccounted for because there is no specific purpose for it since everything has already been paid for. In 2005, the legal corporate income tax brought in almost 300 billion dollars; meanwhile, the illegal, unnecessary tax on income raked in over 900 billion dollars. That is 900 billion worth of funds that can be used for anything they want, including building porn magazines, opening a human and drug trafficking network, running diabolical mind control experiments, harvesting baby blood and cells, all they have to do is set up some offshore banks and fire up some front companies… and we fund it all. As I wrote in that book, G. Edward Griffin, author of Creature from Jekyll Island, stated,

“The main purpose of the income tax is not to raise revenue but to redistribute wealth to control society.”

No truer words have been spoken on the topic.

I was going to end my publication there, but I have a few things left to share with you so that we can officially complete the flowchart.

WHY DIDN’T THEY JUST LEAVE?

What started off as women staying in hopes of a lucrative modeling career turned into women staying because they were terrified of Hugh Hefner and the organization. In the first part of this publication, we discussed the murder of Hef’s closest confidant, Bobbie Arnstein. Bobbie was far from the only one.

Paige Young was a Playboy centerfold who was found shot in the head. On her wall was a photo mural. On top of the mural was written “Hugh Hefner is the Devil.” Police came and quickly cleaned it all up. The case was ruled a suicide.

Miki Garcia, director of Playmate Promotions from 1976 to 1982, was

told by models about rapes, mental and physical abuse, attempted murder,

drug addiction, attempted suicide, and prostitution. When she testified to the AG, she stated she feared for her life and the lives of her family.

Only two years after arriving in Los Angeles, Dorothy Stratten was said to have been killed by her estranged husband, who then committed suicide. Both were gruesomely killed by a blow to the head with a shotgun. She died at age 20.

Claudia Jennings, an actress and former Playmate of the Year, had been killed in a car accident the year before Stratten. She died at age 29.

Star Stowe, Playboy Playmate of the Month for February 1977, was murdered by what law enforcement called “an unknown assailant.”

Jasmine Fiore was a Playboy model found murdered, her body hidden in a suitcase in a California dumpster. She had been beaten, strangled, and her fingers and teeth were removed to hinder identification. The case remains unsolved.

Jasmine wasn’t the only one discovered in a dumpster. Paula Sladewski was found burned beyond recognition in a Miami dumpster. Her boyfriend was blamed.

A 22-year-old Playboy bunny, Eve Stratford was found dead in her home. Her neck was slashed. The case remains unsolved.

Christina Carlin-Kraft was found brutally beaten and strangled in her Pennsylvania home. Her boyfriend was blamed.

Jill Ann Spalding wrote a tell-all book called “Upstairs”.

She was found shot to death in a murder suicide. The ex-husband was said to have been the culprit, but since he died too, he can’t be questioned.

Stephanie Adams, Playboy Playmate of the Month for November 1992, was said to have killed her seven-year-old son and then jumped from her 25th-story balcony.

There are so many deaths linked to Playboy West that there are at least three seasons of a show on the ID channel called The Playboy Murders.

And that’s just the West mansion. In the Bahamas, when a high-up employee quit working for Peter Nygard, her vehicle was rigged with an explosive device. CB Moss, a pastor in Nassau, also had his car bombed because he spoke out against Nygard.

At another shadow mansion in Malibu, Florida, a woman was said to have been found bloody and dead on the bathroom floor. Security hauled her lifeless body out. Nobody heard anything about it ever again.

Billy Hull, owner of the Chattanooga, Tennessee, shadow mansion, was sent to prison for hiring a hitman who murdered another man in his mansion.

Those are just a few examples. You can see why someone might be too terrorized and horrified to leave the organization, and if they do, they are terrified to speak out against it. And if they do try to speak out against it or get help from the authorities, they run into another problem…

OWNING THE GOVERNMENT

Above and beyond the entire thing likely being a CIA operation that was probably the longest-running (and most expensive) part of MKUltra, perhaps even the most expensive operation in all of CIA history, Mr. Hugh Hefner had police on his payroll. He literally paid them to provide security and security guard services. Since this organization was clearly “wash, rinse, and repeat,” with each shadow mansion taking identical actions to its overseers, we can assume that what was happening at one location was happening at all of the locations. This meant the police would have been present when the women were being drugged, raped, and beaten.

In the Bahamas, Nygard was using the stomachs of grouper fish to transport huge sums of money to politicians. Those men, along with other politicians, would attend the Pamper Parties at his house. He also paid the police, and witnesses state that the police and politicians were present at the parties. When the US government (those who weren’t involved with the Playboy scheme) investigated Nygard, they discovered money was flowing from New York to the Bahamas, then to the officials. In fact, it was so well known that Peter Nygard owned the Bahamian police and government that nobody dared file a report against the man. But it’s worse than that.

THE MKULTRA INVESTIGATION

In 1974, the New York Times published an exposé on the CIA’s involvement in illegal experiments on US citizens during the 1960s. The following year, 1975, the public demanded an investigation into the CIA and its activities. The United States President’s Commission on CIA Activities within the United States was established by President Gerald Ford to investigate. The Commission’s job was to “examine a range of CIA abuses during the 1960s, including Project MKUltra, a mind control research program that involved administering LSD and other extreme methods to unwitting subjects, many of whom were American citizens.”

The first session of the investigation involved a general review of the

CIA’s past activities. Who was responsible for this review? None other than Mr. William Colby, the CIA operative overseeing Nugan Hand Bank in Australia. This is the same guy who approved cocaine running into the US!

From what I understand, what came to light were the LSD experiments and the CIA brothels, which, as you now know, were a small fraction of the truth - so small that the information is nearly worthless. They claimed the important stuff was just too dangerous to tell the public: national security, they said. Where have we heard this before? Oh yes, it was related to the CIA’s front bank at which the Playboy account was held. This leads one to ask, what specifically was so important to protect? Was it the Playboy empire that was actively running an international human trafficking operation? Was it the beautiful models used as a smokescreen to fly shipments of narcotics internationally? Was it obtaining secret sex tapes to be used as blackmail against those in power? Was it pushing for abortions so that the elites could harvest stem cells and blood? Was it owning the government and police? Was it these filthy magazines that were at least partially funded by, if not fully produced by, the government itself? Was it that the public’s taxes funded it all? Call me a crazy conspiracy theorist, but I’d say those would be secrets that, should they come out, would indeed implode everything they had built.

Because of “national security,” Colby was directed to answer only ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to prewritten questions. (Do you want a fun fact? Guess who became CIA director after Colby… go ahead and guess… … … answer: George Bush!)

When the whole MKUltra investigation was over, the Commission was accused of “whitewashing” the activities. Citizens were even more enraged when it emerged that White House staff, including future Vice President Dick Cheney, had altered the findings to further downplay CIA misconduct. A complete and total waste of time and taxpayer funding. A big, fat nothingburger. A few small revelations to keep the far bigger secret protected.

Now, to make the final connection on our chart, who was overseeing the United States President’s Commission on CIA Activities? This guy:

Who is that guy? If you said “The Jewish 41st vice president of the United States, Nelson Rockefeller, a leading supporter of abortion,” you’re right! And just like that, it all makes sense…

To the people who think I am being anti Semitic for creating a chart that shows an overwhelming number of people involved in a criminal enterprise are Jewish, let me explain why this is relevant: as a researcher, it is my duty to get the fullest story possible. Part of that includes looking for anomalies . The Jewish population makes up approximately 2.30% of the total U.S. population - a very small amount of the total population. This means out of 100 people, two or three are Jewish. When you are building out a flowchart that spans across numerous decades and covers a vast array of states and industries, and a large portion of the suspects that appear on the chart also identify as Jewish, this is an anomaly because those figures do not fit with population statistics. The next complaint is that I should have labeled all the Christians too (implying I am anti-Semitic because I did not detail the religions of each individual). My response: I believe they were all Jewish, but I could not access the materials I needed to prove this. For example, allegedly Hugh Hefner claims he is Jewish in an A&E biography, and it is said to have been mentioned again in a 1970s issue of Playboy. I could list unconfirmed sources for each person, but it doesn’t matter because even if they were Christian, it would not be depicted on the chart because in America, 70% or more of the nation identifies as Christian. Therefore, out of 100 people, 70 or more would be Christian. It would not be an anomaly if nearly everyone on the chart identified as Christian. It would not be an anomaly if 60% were Christian, 5% were Jewish, and the rest were of other faiths. The next complaint, “Would you have labeled Muslims?” - YES! Islam accounts for under 2% of the total population of the United States, so if 70% of the characters on the flowchart practiced Islam, that would be an anomaly! It would be an anomaly if they were all from New York, it would be an anomaly if they all went to Columbia University, if they were all relatives of Rockefeller, if they all had one thing in common, it would be an anomaly that any decent investigator should find. If you feel an investigator pointing out anomalies is bigoted, then I don’t know what to tell you other than this content probably isn’t for you. You can find a safe space on sites like NY Times. They would never produce anything of this nature. Probably because the company is Jewish-owned, as nearly all media is - and that, my friend, is one hell of an anomaly.

Disclaimer: Hugh Hefner / Playboy, the CIA, Freemasonry - they all deny any wrongdoing. Playboy admits there was indeed a Castle Bank account but states they did not know much about it because it was a part of a business dealing that the organization did not thoroughly investigate. The Freemasons acknowledge the Jesters were involved in some shady activity but claim they have since cleaned up their act. The guests who have made public statements claim the accusations against them are completely fabricated.

Note: The flow chart shown in this series spans 30 years

