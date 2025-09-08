Written by Agent131711, this is history-changing untold history: The most hilariously ridiculous "studies" you have ever seen somehow "proved" fleas and other insects carry disease. This mind-blowing dive into the so-called evidence will make you rethink everything you thought you knew about insects having the ability to transmit any virus or harmful bacteria to humans. After reading this, you will understand why history wants these foundational papers to vanish from the internet. Best of all, it's only 34 pages, in a nicely-sized 13.5 point font, so you can binge the whole thing in one sitting. Grab it, DOWNLOAD it, and help PRESERVE true history and foundational documents!

CHECK OUT THE TRAILER FOR THIS BEAUTIFUL EBOOK:

You can grab this on ShadowbannedLibrary.com (direct link is https://ko-fi.com/s/8fbe6d5eb3 *If the direct link stops working, it means I was censored, so please go directly to ShadowbannedLibrary.com to purchase)