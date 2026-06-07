If you like looking at connections, then this piece will pique your interest…

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THE SAFARI CLUB

Before we can get to the year that changed America, we have to rewind to the 1970s, (Read The Formation of the False Flag Network, Frank Lucas & The Safari Club)

In 1976, a coalition of intelligence agencies was formed, which was called the Safari Club. No sooner than this entity was formed, it began plotting what it wanted to do with the Middle East. According to a document explaining the issue, “The Middle East constitutes its central core. Its strategic position is unequalled: it is the last major region of the Free World directly adjacent to the Soviet Union, it holds in its subsoil about three-fourths of the proven and estimated world oil reserves, and it is the locus of one of the most intractable conflicts of the twentieth century: that of Zionism versus Arab nationalism.”

Not long after, the Shah of Iran stated US President Carter’s administration was plotting to destroy his regime. His wife, the queen, reaffirmed her husband’s beliefs, stating, “… The Americans are maneuvering to bring down the Shah… they even want to topple the regime.”

Next thing you know, the Islamic Revolution began, at which time the British BBC (a propaganda professional) aired pro-revolutionist rebel content daily in Iran while refusing to give the Shah a platform to respond. So, as you can see, three decades prior to 9/11, a plan was hatched. I will cover this in detail in the 9/11 book I am working on, so I will save a ton of fascinating untold history for that publication. Skipping ahead in time…

THE SPECIAL DINNER

In December of the year 2000, it was reported that Donald Trump was part of an exclusive 94-guest dinner organized by the Bilderberg steering committee, Pilgrims Society, and 1001 Club member Conrad Black. You already know who Bilderberg is, but let me tell you about the other two.

The Pilgrim’s Society, according to Wikipedia, served (or serves) as the go-between for important people in government, media, and society and the richest families who control it all, including the Astors, Du Ponts, Rockefellers, Carnegies, Morgans, and Vanderbilts. I don’t want to get into it here, but history as you think you know it is fraudulent. The Pilgrims Society is one of the driving forces behind Vladimir Lenin, Joseph Stalin, and communism. Members of the society have included:

Another host of this very important event was the 1001 Club. The 1001 Club is a branch off the Bilderberg/Steering Committee. According to a now-scrubbed page on the World Wildlife Fund’s website,

“The 1001: A Nature Trust is an endowment fund created in 1971 to provide WWF International with a financial base to maintain a sustainably managed organization. The fund aims to engage influential members of society, those that are able to bring about change in the world, in the conservation activities of WWF…”

Long story short, amongst other things, this entity is the funding arm of the bigger entity, which has the goal of making land off-limits (read: Endangered Species Land Grab.) It was established by Prince Bernhard of Lippe-Biesterfeld (Netherlands), who himself was an early member of the Nazi Party. The prince was also a co-founder of the international Bilderberg Group, alongside David Rockefeller, so is it any surprise that the WWF was caught “acting as a front for an operation involving people of military and intelligence background…”? I’d say no.

The other founder of The 1001 was Anton Rupert. The Rupert family is from Africa and was named on the Forbes list of 500 wealthiest families worldwide. They have a partnership with the Rothschild families called Rupert & Rothschild Vignerons.

These Rothschilds sure have their hands in everything, don’t they?

Oh! And let me tell you who Conrad Black is. This guy is a big deal. He controlled Hollinger International, which was the world's third-largest English-language newspaper empire. Listen to the papers it produced:

He also had a stake in the gold mining industry, owned Slaight [radio] Broadcasting, controlled chain grocery stores, a large-scale packaging company, a huge agricultural company, and so much more. Conrad was later found guilty of embezzlement but was pardoned by Trump - but that is many years from now.

So this event was thrown by a group that initiated communism in Russia, a group that wants to make land off-limits and is controlled by the Rothschilds, a guy who controlled gold mining and broadcasting, as well as the Bilderberg steering committee, which is responsible for selecting participants, choosing locations, and, most importantly, selecting the agenda. And out of only 94 people invited to this event, Mr. Trump (whose businesses keep failing on paper and who is intertwined with the mafia, which in itself is Rothschild, Mellons, etc) was selected.

Remembering that it is Bilderberg that chooses both the participants and the agenda, at the dinner party, Trump was seen chatting with P2 member (Jewish) Henry Kissinger. Other guests of the event included (Jewish) Happy Rockefeller (the widow of Nelson Rockefeller); (Jewish) Lynn Forester de Rothschild; the Mega Group’s (Jewish) Jeffrey Epstein; (Jewish) Ghislaine Maxwell; (Jewish) Richard Perle; and Vernon Jordan, who was both executive director of the United Negro College Fund and political advisor to Bill Clinton. It is quite amazing to think of all these people setting aside their time to gather together for a dinner, isn’t it? I should tell you that this event just so happened to occur nine months before the biggest terrorist attack on American soil…

BIN LADEN’S EVIL MUSLIMS

Only a month after the dinner party, on January 28th, 2001, which was seven months before the terror attack, the Anchorage Daily News announced that, back in 1993, the World Trade Center (WTC) had been bombed by men with ties to Bin Laden’s Al-Qaeda and stated these men had been planning to kill Americans and blow up New York since the 1980s, but the same article later reported that the prior reporting had been in error. The error, they said, was due to incorrect translations of documents. Whoops!

Although the reporting was inaccurate and what the public had been told occurred didn’t occur as they were told, the paper went on to explain how dangerous Bin Laden and his organization were, stating they were against Jews and Crusaders and had issued a statement that their intention is “to kill Americans and their allies, both civil and military,” and that this is the “duty of every Muslim who is able, in any country, where this is possible.” Authorities described the “Muslim plot” as “truly international.”

The publication ended by stating Bin Laden’s crew was scheming to attack Israel, and this must be stopped. They were sure to add that the terrorists have no desire to negotiate, so that option is off the table.

Whether you read some of the news story and learn that back in 1993 the horrible Muslims bombed the trade center, or whether you read more of the news story and learn the reporting was actually wrong, or read the full story, the point you should walk away with is that all Muslims are wretched—so wretched that they want you dead; therefore, you cannot trust any Muslim. You should also know that your wonderful government is doing everything they can to keep you safe, but, like they said, this is “truly international,” so be afraid, be very afraid.

THE SKYSCRAPER

The (New York) Port Authority has owned the World Trade Center since the 1970s. In January 2001, the same month as the newspaper publication, the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce suddenly vacated the World Trade Center. Lehman Brothers Holdings, Inc. agreed to take over their space. Lehman Brothers was a Jewish company that was the fourth-largest investment bank that merged with American Express. Lehman was also a funder of the CIA’s Radio Corporation of America (RCA) [Read Evergreen and the Black Budget Operation.]

On February 23rd of 2001, six months before the tragedy, the newspapers announced two things simultaneously. The first was that the Port Authority green-lighted the leasing of the entire World Trade Center (WTC). The second was that a company had already agreed to lease it. There was now no need for any other business to so much as consider leasing this building because it was already spoken for. (I even went back through newspaper archives from 2000 through February 2001 and could not find a peep about the WTC going up for lease, nor anything of this nature—so it was both strange and convenient to announce it would be leased and also announce the lessee at the same time.)

Remember how I said Vornado would appear again? Well, here they are. Trump’s company, Vornado Realty Trust, won the bid for a 99-year lease for the World Trade Center by offering $3.25 billion. This bid confused many investors who stated to the media that they were greatly overpaying; the 1970s building was worth far less (remember how I said criminals looking to launder funds overvalue properties?). The deal for the nearly 30-year-old building was the largest involving a single piece of real estate.

Lewis M. Eisenberg, the chairman of the Port Authority, was expected to make a statement announcing the exciting deal, but he instead imposed a news blackout, responding to all questions with “no comment.” Meanwhile, Vornado refused to answer any questions. Who knew something as simple as a skyscraper lease would be so hush-hush? And yes, Donald J. Trump, the laundering king, was originally slotted to be the name on the lease of the World Trade Center as of a little over six months before history was to be made.

MICHAEL GLASSNER

A character who plays a starring role in both the life of Donald J Trump and history is a guy you probably have never heard of, or perhaps you have heard the name but can’t quite put your finger on who he is. That man is Michael Glassner. Mr. Glassner is a strong pro-Israel, Zionist Jew who, aside from being a prominent Republican leader pushing for the betterment of the foreign nation, ran George W. Bush’s general election campaign and served as a senior advisor to Lewis Eisenberg, the then-Chairman of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. This was one of those guys who wore lots of hats.

As you likely know, despite Trump’s Vornado winning the WTC lease, at the last moment, the lease was given to Larry Silverstein. What you didn’t know is that it was Michael Glassner who arranged the deal, and how it played out in the media was peculiar.

In late March of 2001, a full month after Vornado won the lease, which was five months before the terror attack, out of the blue the media blackout was broken when Vornado finally made a statement to the press. That statement was one sentence: “[We] have been unable to reach a final agreement at this time… to conclude a net lease.”

And just like that, Vornado, with the aid of Mr. Glassner, passed the torch to (Jewish) Silverstein.

The papers reported that snobby Vornado just couldn’t agree to reasonable lease terms, but what the papers didn’t report was that the new lessee, Silverstein, already owned Building Seven (which was the building that was not hit by a plane but also collapsed on 9/11.) Of course the papers couldn’t report this because who could have known what would happen only a few months from now?

What you also didn’t know is that Silverstein served as chairman of the board of the United Jewish Appeal, a major Jewish philanthropic organization that funds Israel. The United Jewish Appeal merged with the United Jewish Federation (also a charity). Lewis Eisenberg (the Port Authority dude) was on the planning board of the United Jewish Federation. He was also a partner of (Jewish) Goldman Sachs for many years. Why does this matter? Because Goldman Sachs would get a massive deal with the government to build a new headquarters next to the demolished WTC. It sure seems as if all these players got paid for a tragedy.

I plan to release a full book, likely called The Never Before Told Story of 9/11, so be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss that. Although I haven’t started writing it, I’ve been researching it for a long time now, so it should be really good.

Want a fun fact? Mr. Michael Glasser would later lead Bush’s reelection campaign, Sarah Palin's campaign, and Donald Trump’s campaign, even becoming Trump’s senior advisor, but that is all many years in the future from this point in time. Now let’s get back to Mr. Trump, whose role in 9/11 is not over.

THE DANCING MUSLIMS

After the terror attacks, Donald claimed to have witnessed Muslims dancing in the streets, which matched what the media had warned about. He would later recount what he claimed to have seen with his own eyes, stating,

“…I watched when the World Trade Center came tumbling down… and I watched in Jersey City, New Jersey, where thousands and thousands of people were cheering as that building was coming down. Thousands of people were cheering.”

He went on to add,

“There were people that were cheering on the other side of New Jersey, where you have large Arab populations. They were cheering as the World Trade Center came down. I know it might be not politically correct for you to talk about it, but there were people cheering as that building came down — as those buildings came down. And that tells you something….Now, I know they don’t like to talk about it, but it was well covered at the time. There were people over in New Jersey that were watching it, a heavy Arab population, that were cheering as the buildings came down. Not good.” [Donald Trump Interview With Stephanopoulos, Nov. 2, 2015, Full Version]

So Mr. Trump reinforced the narrative, but in his telling of it, the problem stems from the heavy Arab population in New Jersey.

But if we rewind the clock back to 2000, we discover that there were never large amounts of people cheering for the towers to come down. There were some small groups of men celebrating, but they were not Muslim; they were Israeli, and we know this because the American Free Press reported that the men had been arrested by New York police. To quote the police,

“At least three different groups of Israelis—some of whom may have ties to Israel’s intelligence agency, the Mossad—were taken into custody after eyewitnesses reported seeing them celebrating in several locations across the river from lower Manhattan in New Jersey. In two cases, the men were reportedly videotaping the initial kamikaze attack on the World Trade Center in New York. All of the detained Israelis are connected to Israeli-owned moving companies operating out of New York and New Jersey.

One group was reported to have been in Liberty State Park in Jersey City, another was seen in Liberty Park in Union City, and a third was apprehended on the roof of an Israeli-owned moving company.”

The news article further said,

“The van belonged to a Mossad front company called Urban Moving Systems. Around 4 p.m. on Sept. 11, the van was pulled over, and five Israelis: Sivan and Paul Kurzberg, Yaron Shmuel, Oded Ellner and Omer Marmari, all between 22 and 27 years old, were arrested at gunpoint. One had $4,700 in cash hidden in his sock while another carried two foreign passports. Box cutters were found in the van.”

I wonder if Mr. Trump actually saw anyone cheering or if the plan to pin the tragedy on the Arabic population was already in place and Trump’s job was to spread the rumor and keep it going indefinitely. Regardless of how you feel about Trump’s supposed eyewitness testimony, Donald, being a business tycoon, affirming the individuals were Muslim makes the story seem legitimate. After all, why would a man of so much power make something like this up? Reality is, if you know who Trump is connected to and if you know who was actually cheering, there is a clear-cut reason to embellish a story. Is the 94-guest dinner party just happenstance?

Whatever the truth was, the target of hatred became Muslims—all of them—and this was thanks to the media.

The papers printed subliminal scare pieces, like Muslim Population on the Rise in Mississippi.

And it let people know Muhammad was to blame.

The press reminded people that Muslims, Jews, and Christians are feuding.

And continuously pointed out that Muslims are everywhere in the world.

Islam was said to be the world’s fastest-growing religion, with over a billion followers.

Headlines with carefully chosen words were aimed to create panic, such as “Muslims: Many don’t feel anger, intolerance,” which implies that most do, but there are numerous who don’t.

After enough of this overt and covert brainwashing, all Muslims became hateful terrorists that should be ejected from our nation. Innocent people were attacked and threatened.

Exactly as the controllers of society had hoped for.

AFTER 9/11

Now that 9/11 had come to completion and the public was being spun up in a campaign of horror, it was almost time for the next phase of the plan to be released. You see, in the lead-up to the 9/11 tragedy, a company named Bell Pottinger was founded by Lord Bell, who himself was an advisor to Margaret Thatcher. Bell Pottinger was a British multinational public relations, reputation management, and marketing company headquartered in London. Lord Bell, through Bell Pottinger, offered services including lobbying, speech writing, reputation management, and search engine optimization, and his client list included governments and wealthy individuals.

It was through Bell’s company that the Pentagon would begin a military black operation that was highly classified and covered by various secrecy agreements. This operation cost American taxpayers over 100 million dollars a year and totaled over 540 million. The black op involved the creation of fabricated terrorist propaganda in Iraq to portray al-Qaeda in a negative light. They claimed this material would then be used to “track sympathizers.” So they made these ridiculous videos, which were then pushed in worldwide media as authentic. Meanwhile, other entities were doing the same, so the end result was all this fake terrorist propaganda flooding into America, and the media led us to believe it was all real. But, as you will see in the video below, it all began falling apart when researchers began digging into the story.

So that pretty much left us with the planes on 9/11 and the horrific beheading videos.

But, through further research, US journalists and forensic videography experts discovered that beheading videos weren’t real either, but when the news first broke, it was suspected that people really were beheaded, just not on camera.

However, when John McCain was in Ukraine, his laptop was hacked by a group who went by CyberBerkut. The hackers released a statement to worldwide media:

“We CyberBerkut received at the disposal of the file whose value cannot be overstated! Dear Senator McCain! We recommend you next time in foreign travel, and especially on the territory of Ukraine, not to take confidential documents. In one of the devices of your colleagues, we found a lot of interesting things. Something we decided to put: this video should become the property of the international community!”

But mainstream media outlets decided not to share what specifically the hackers located that “should become the property of the international community.” Their justification? It was, quote, “disrespectful to the families and friends who have lost loved ones to these barbaric acts.” What exactly was it that the hackers found that was so insensitive? Answer: Footage showing the recording studio with the green screen that was used to record the beheading videos.

The whole thing, start to finish, turned out to be one big hoax; when you look at all of the evidence, there is simply no other way to explain it. So was that meeting, which took place only nine months before 9/11, unrelated? Was the Vornado purchase happenstance? We will never know…

While this was the last chapter of this series for Substack, it is not the end of the ebook version of this publication; there are 13 more chapters, 100 pages! Download it and preserve it here.

I have a fun new series showing how history has been faked from every angle coming up. I will start releasing the first chapters of WWII (Finally! I think I have been saying that for a year or more, and who knows what else. As always, thanks for reading, even when the topics might not be enjoyable. Research is research; I just follow the trail and see where it leads. The first of my four-week classes goes live at 10am EST today; you can take my class here. Replays are available, so it works for any timezone! Thank you for supporting me and thank you for supporting Shadowbanned Library. We have a massive announcement coming July 4th, 2026! Stay tuned!

If you appreciate my journalism, please consider hooking me up with a Ko-Fi donation. It goes a long way in helping fund my efforts. Research at a higher level is not actually free. Those who don’t want to spend a penny on it end up with only mainstream media articles, so their content never goes deep enough to find the root. This is why you keep hearing the same recycled material from 99% of the authors you follow. Good sources aren’t free, but they are worth every penny because they give people like myself access to books, documents, files, and other publications that are not openly available.

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