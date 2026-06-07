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MD's avatar
MD
1dEdited

Sierra club is also a front for a UN land grab. In fact anyone who gives money to charity is a complete and utter moron who doesn’t get the big picture. All charities are tax shelters. And money funnel agencies.

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TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
2d

It was encoded in one of his commercials as well:

911 Embedded in Donald Trump's "Counting Sheep" Commercial for Serta Mattresses: https://old.bitchute.com/video/WOiVofSvUhw0

"Signs and symbols rule the world, not words nor laws." —Confucius

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