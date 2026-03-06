Disclaimer: Everyone mentioned in this article should be considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Also, people from Australia and Korea who cannot access their Substack accounts due to biometrics, you can subscribe to my content, as well as other awesome authors, for free or paid on my website ( click here .) When you subscribe on my site, you will get my articles sent right to your email, and I don’t have to give Substack 10% of every dollar.)

Wanna listen instead of read? Here you go. Miss Part 1? Click here to go back and start from the beginning, How is this Legal?

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Like My Work? Buy Me a Coffee

Make a Ko-Fi Donation

Visit ShadowbannedLibrary.com

Get Notified-Join My WhatsApp Group

HUNTINGTON HARTFORD

Huntington was an American businessman, philanthropist, stage and film producer, and art collector. He was also heir to the A & P supermarket fortune and deep in bed with both the CIA and the mafia. Huntington was a part of the CIA’s Mary Carter and Resorts International. Hartford was also connected to the British Royal Family, the Rothschilds, the Rockefellers, and was a relative of the Boyce Family (British high society), but it wasn’t just Huntington who was linked to the shadow government. His sister was married to a former British intelligence officer.

Although Huntington dated Marilyn Monroe, he was a pedophile who started a modeling agency for no other reason than to lure in women (and girls) - this is interesting because it is at this point in time that we begin seeing the rise of these modeling and talent scout entities, with Huntington Hartford, Howard Hughes, and Hugh Hefner leading the way (is it weird that all of their initials are H H?) These companies promised young women (including minors) glitz and glamor, and a life of riches in which they would fulfill all of their dreams, only to trap them in prostitution and involuntary servitude. To quote author Peter Grant, “Hunt relied on several methods to connect with young models. On Sundays, he would peruse the lingerie section of The New York Times Magazine. If a model caught his eye, he would inform his secretary, who would then contact the woman’s modeling agency to arrange a lunch with one of America’s most famous heirs.” But the ladies in the magazines weren’t enough. Huntington was known as a man who had sex with thousands of women. His pimps would deliver two to three every day, without exception.

Now let me run down a super quick history of Huntington’s buddy, Howard Hughes, for you…

HOWARD HUGHES

Hughes controlled a lot of Hollywood, bought a fleet of planes, purchased the North Las Vegas Air Terminal, and opened a medical research facility as a way to avoid paying taxes (speculation is that it was also used as a tool for laundering). And, like Hartford, Hughes was luring women by the hundreds to Hollywood with promises of fame and fortune. Exactly as was happening at Hugh Hefner’s thirteen shadow mansions, Howard would do fake photo shoots with models. This guy was also a CIA asset who assisted with the Bay of Pigs invasion by loaning his island to the CIA for its secret boot camps.

Mr. Hughes was such a CIA fellow that the intelligence agency used Hughes’s name and company to build a deep-sea vessel, the Glomar Explorer, in secrecy. The operation, known as Project Azorian, remains one of the most secretive intelligence operations in history. Lord only knows what they were actually doing. Howard Hughes was also close pals with Richard Nixon. Hughes funneled large sums of money to Nixon through intermediaries, including Bebe Rebozo (who we will discuss momentarily). Many believe the Watergate break-in was partly motivated by a desire to retrieve sensitive documents linking Nixon to Hughes.

Whatever the true story is with this guy, from a researcher's perspective, it appears he became a liability. At one point in time, Hughes was sent to live at Syndicate boss Moe Dalitz's Desert Inn hotel in Las Vegas.

Hughes ended up buying the hotel, and then he would buy a whole bunch of Las Vegas hotels (remember, all of these crooked entities have to keep changing hands on paper.)

The story we are told is that the guy ended up losing his mind. What we do know to be true is that, for the last several years of his life, he tried his best to hide. He would then die on a plane at the age of 70. Now let’s get back to Huntington Hartford…

THE ELITES TRAFFICKING RING

To give you an idea of what these elites are into, in his 2014 book Stephen Ward: Scapegoat, author Douglas Thompson stated Hartford attended BDSM-themed sex parties organized by a man named Hod Dibben. Hod was a sadomasochist who enjoyed wearing leather bondage suits, getting high on amyl nitrite, and watching his new wife have sex with other men.

Hartford and Hod’s sex club was connected to human trafficking / “white slavery.” This group involved international rings that supplied prostitutes to government as well as UN diplomats stationed in New York. Two of the trafficked women claim they engaged in illicit sexual relations with both John F. Kennedy and his attorney general brother, Robert Kennedy. At this time, rumors were circulating in London that Prince Philip himself had been involved.

So here we have conclusive proof that, in the 1960s, the elites, through the United Nations diplomats, were involved with human trafficking, and these individuals are a part of the upper echelons of society and also in bed with the CIA and the mafia (probably both literally and figuratively.) This same group (the mafia, P2 Freemasons, and CIA) was a part of the worldwide terror network, and these same individuals also control government, many of them holding positions within the government. And as you can see, this goes all the way up the chain to the president of the United States (who was in office due to the mafia).

After getting involved with the CIA and mafia, Huntington created the Huntington Hartford Foundation, a nonprofit that was said to support art financially and by providing a retreat where American artists, writers, and musicians could work. Hartford also opened a museum, which became the Huntington Hartford Building. In this building was a British propaganda agency, on whose board Hunt himself sat.

Now I need you to remember this because it is of utmost importance: As I outlined in How Pedophiles Infiltrated Government and Took Over the Family Court System, it was during this exact point in time that (Jewish) gay pedophiles began getting laws passed that aimed to make pedophilia “a victimless crime.” They started with California—the same place where the “HH” initial men were operating out of—and ended up creating new policies in the FBI, DOJ, and criminal justice system through the revising of penal codes. And while all of this was going on, Hugh Hefner, Hustler, and Penthouse magazines were cranking out pedophilic imagery in their publications. You can clearly see there is this evil agenda at play.

MUSIC

In the 1960s, the government and mafia were producing and moving drugs with ease. The next phase was increasing consumption, so, running parallel with MKUltra, the promotion of drug use in music became more widespread. The Beatles, the Byrds, and the Rolling Stones went to work peddling exactly what the CIA collaboration was manufacturing: mind-altering substances.

A closer look at some of the leading musicians of the era is quite fascinating. For example, José Sanjenís Perdomo was a Cuban militant who was part of the CIA’s Operation 40 (cocaine and heroin trafficking) as well as the Bay of Pigs operation. It turns out that Mr. Perdomo was also John Lennon’s (the Beatles) doorman who happened to be working the night Lennon was killed.

The Beatles themselves were known to stay at Huntington Hartford’s Paradise Island in the Bahamas.

Jim Morrison was the lead singer of The Doors. Jim’s father was a captain in the navy who was involved in the Gulf of Tonkin (1964). I haven’t done any real research into the Vietnam War, but long story short: the CIA headquarters in northern Laos was used to refine heroin. Southeast Asia had become the source of 70 percent of the underworld’s opium, making it a major supplier for America's heroin market. I assume, just like in Cuba, the government wanted the CIA and the mafia out, and that is what actually led to the war. Anyway, Jim Morrison’s father commanded the US Carrier Division, which famously gave the Johnson Administration the (false flag) justification it needed to escalate the Vietnam War.

Maybe after I write my next book, which I’m pretty sure will be the long-awaited WWII book, I will do the Vietnam War psyop.

Jimi Hendrix, whose name was actually Johnny, also had a military father who allegedly spent two months in military confinement, then was released with an honorable discharge (quite strange). Hendrix himself was in the army, and when he was in the music world, his manager was an MI6 agent.

John Phillips was the lead singer of the band the Mamas & the Papas. His father, Claude Andrew Phillips, was a retired United States Marine Corps officer. John himself attended Linton Hall Military School in Bristow, Virginia.

David Crosby was a member of the Byrds and later part of Crosby, Stills & Nash. His father, Floyd Crosby, was a relative of the Van Rensselaer family and was an Academy Award-winning cinematographer who formerly worked on Wall Street. David’s mother was the granddaughter of Bishop of Pittsburgh Cortlandt Whitehead, who descended from the prominent Van Cortlandt family. These are all top-level elites who were a part of the so-called founding of America (meaning the Illuminati's 1776 and after.)

Janis Joplin’s fiancé, Michael Raymond, was part of the FBI. He got her hooked on drugs. When Joplin announced she wanted to do an anti-war tour, she suddenly died from a drug overdose. It would turn out that the whole time they were together, Michael was already married. It’s almost as if he was on an assignment.

Miles Axe Copeland Jr. was a founding member of the Central Intelligence Agency (OSS). His wife was a British intelligence officer. They had four children. Their daughter, Lorraine Copeland, is a film producer; meanwhile, their three sons are all successful in music. Their son, Stewart Copeland, was the drummer for the band The Police. Miles Copeland III was the former manager of the Police. And their third son, Ian Copeland, is a booking agent who, with the help of (Freemasonic) MTV, launched the new wave music movement in the United States.

That is just to name a few of the great many peculiar connections between music fame and government. One must wonder what the odds are of becoming a famous musician and also having a direct connection to the military or CIA? According to the internet, the odds of becoming a famous musician are somewhere around .00001%. The odds of becoming a successful online artist are a little higher, with odds around 0.0038%; however, of those tiny fractions who make it big, less than 1% of musicians earn a living from their music. Now combine these odds with the odds of having a military / intelligence agency connection.

The point being, the music industry began promoting drug use, and it sure doesn’t look like a fluke. And let’s not forget that the key players, such as Huntington Hartford himself, along with the Hitchcocks (Mellon-Hitchcock family), were also involved in the drug push. I should probably mention, while all of this was going on, doctors were assuring the public that smoking cigarettes was healthy.

RICHARD NIXON

To understand Richard Nixon, we have to rewind the clock a little. Richard joined the Navy in June of 1942; within a couple of years, he was promoted to lieutenant commander. It was not long after Nixon became lieutenant commander that Nixon’s criminal dealings with the mafia began. His business relationships included Meyer Lansky, Teamsters Union leader Jimmy Hoffa, and even Syndicate godfathers Carlos Marcello, Santos Trafficante, and Sam Giancana, to name a few. It’s safe to say Nixon, just like Kennedy, was deep in it.

According to fellow researcher and journalist Mark Gorton, in 1942, the same year as the promotion, Nixon was assigned to look into captured Nazi documents that showed collusion between the Nazi party and CIA director Allen Dulles. Although Gorton doesn’t provide any sources for his accusations, we already know for a fact that the CIA was not only working with Nazis but was also the handler of most, if not all of them, so that much is true. And let’s not forget, Prescott Bush (also a Skull and Bones member) was involved in the financial funding of Hitler, so it would be in his best interest to make whatever documents exist disappear. In fact, we know that there were indeed documents discovered. Those publications implicated Bush as a Nazi party funder, and in 1942 (which was almost 30 years prior to this point in time, which was the same year Nixon joined the Navy), Prescott’s company’s assets were seized under the Trading with the Enemy Act. Were these the same documents Nixon was supposed to stop? Or were there even more documents out there that Nixon did seize? Were there worse publications? Documents that, should they come to light, would cause more chaos for the Bush empire? Or was it more about protecting CIA director Dulles, specifically his relationship with the mafia? Was the goal to ensure the Nazi party would not be linked to the mafia and CIA? I don’t know.

When Richard was head of the 40 Committee, aka the 54/12 Group, he was a part of the Cuba plot. It was the 40 Committee that oversaw the CIA’s actions, which included the mafia partnership and all the drug manufacturing and trafficking. It additionally rubber-stamped executions, ordered the training of militants, and provided helicopters, communications equipment, and weapons, as well as millions of dollars for assorted CIA operations.

So Richard Nixon, prior to becoming president, was a loyal Mafia-CIA asset. When the time came for Nixon to move up the ladder, Mark Gorton claims that both Dulles and Prescott Bush (Skull and Bones) agreed to help finance Nixon’s political career, but we know that Dulles and Bush were not the main funders. Through his actions, Nixon had proven himself to the Syndicate, so the mafia also did what was required to put the man in office.

Support REAL Research! Buy Me a Coffee

After becoming president in 1969, Nixon went to work fulfilling his real duties. According to an article called “Nixon’s Swiss Stash,” which appeared in the San Diego Reader, Nixon was stashing money in a now-defunct Swiss bank named Cosmos. The bank had offices in Zurich, New York, and Nassau (Bahamas). Former Cosmos partner Huntington Hartford said that Nixon made deposits totaling over 35 million dollars in only eight months time (equivalent in purchasing power to approximately 292 million today).

So, as you can see, all of these presidents are mafia guys. And, as you can also see, the heir to the A & P supermarket chain fortune was yet another dude involved in it all. In fact, right before Fidel Castro drove the mob and the CIA out of Cuba, Huntington Hartford obtained ownership of Hog Island, located in the Bahamas. Hartford renamed his exotic new property Paradise Island, and this island is exactly where Resorts International, after bribing the Bahamian government, would construct its new casino, Paradise Island Hotel & Villas.

The Hitchcock-Mellons were also investors in the CIA’s Paradise Island front company.

Here’s another fun fact for you: Hartford got the island from Axel Wenner-Gren. Axel was very close to the Nazi party - so close that he founded the Bank of the Bahamas right on Hog Island (aka Paradise Island), which was used to channel funds to Nazi Germany through its affiliate, the Stein Bank of Cologne. Axel also had a second bank, Banco Continental (Mexico), which was also used for the same purpose. There sure is a lot going on with the Nazis that both history and alternative history fail to mention.

And remember, Howard Hughes had control over the Grand Bahama Island, so that is two islands, right off the coast of Florida, covertly owned by the CIA-mafia.

TRICKY DICK… LITERALLY

Publicly, Nixon was married to a woman named Pat. By all outward appearances, they looked like the typical American couple.

But there appears to be more than meets the eye. One of Nixon’s best friends was a man named Bebe Rebozo, a Cuban-American businessman and banker in Florida. As you could have guessed, his banks were used to launder mafia funds. Bebe was reportedly very active in Miami’s homosexual scene, often hosting male-only barbeques and houseboat cruises at his Key Biscayne, Florida, home.

Nixon, Rebozo, and Huntington Hartford were longtime friends - such good friends that a great many, including Henry Kissinger, believed they were in a homosexual relationship. In fact, when the Watergate robbery occurred (a CIA-Mafia operation that would ultimately lead to Nixon’s resignation), at that very moment of the break-in, Richard Nixon was enjoying some time in the pool with his pal Bebe. Bebe Robozo was again with Nixon on the night he chose to resign. The two were said to be inseparable. They even enjoyed vacationing together at Huntington’s estate in the Bahamas. Mind you, all of this time Richard's wife, Pat, was alive and well. And while all of this was going on, President Nixon was actively involved in the money laundering operation on behalf of the mafia (who represents Israel) and the Central Intelligence Agency (which clearly worked for the mafia).

THE WAR ON DRUGS

The newspapers began to report that the populace was paying higher prices and higher taxes due to narcotics-related crimes. That much is true; as discussed throughout this publication, the mafia and CIA were indeed driving up the cost of living to never-before-seen levels, but that is not what the papers were referring to. The news claimed 75% of urban crime in the United States was being caused by drug addicts looking for a fix (I find this to be highly unlikely, borderline ridiculous, but that’s what they claimed). They went on to say many people were being robbed and killed by these horrible addicts. Innocent city-dwellers had fallen victim to street crime. “But the most tragic victims of all,” they said, “were the abusers themselves.” The only answer was that someone needed to save America from these addicts and save the addicts from themselves. And, as you already know, the only way to save everyone was through further government control, more policies, and, of course, more money pumped into some government scheme.

The solution to the alleged problem became the War on Drugs, which officially began in 1971 when President Richard Nixon declared drug abuse “public enemy number one” during a press conference. Note that he said drug abuse, meaning drug use, was the problem.

THE WAR ON DRUGS PLOY

It is a mix of offensive and hilarious that it was Nixon who announced the War on Drugs, given that he’s the guy who was overseeing both the CIA and the mafia’s drug dealings and helping launder the proceeds. But the whole thing never was about stopping drugs. I mean, if they truly wanted to stop it, they would do as Castro did and demolish their drug labs.

The first arm of the ploy was locking up dealers. What this meant was anyone who was competition to the CIA-mafia collaboration. Small-time manufacturers and dealers were popped and thrown behind bars. Less competition equals higher demand for products, which means the prices go up and up. They could also serve life sentences to those who broke the rules. These are the men and women who decided to conduct business outside the channels that have been set up. They are the individuals who tried to skim off the top without permission or, God forbid, open their own drug ring without the mafia’s blessing. They are also those who weren’t paying their required dues and those who have become a security risk. This was the newest take on the kosher racket, where if you didn’t pay up, your business would be destroyed, but in this case, it was your freedom that they were taking.

The other arm of the scheme was to arrest as many everyday people as possible. The first reason why this was imperative was because they could use the arrest numbers as drug-reduction numbers. For example, if 6,000 people were arrested for marijuana, they could then claim there were 6,000 fewer marijuana addicts walking the streets. Additionally, incarcerations destroy families and lives. Incarcerations take parents out of homes, slap felonies on the records of young people, and cause financial devastation, but this is hardly the only reason for wanting mass imprisonments; another reason was brewing, but it wouldn’t be revealed for another decade…

Anyway, while the music industry was in the early stages of glamorizing drug use, and while the CIA-mafia relationship was booming, Nixon started the War on Drugs, which created yet another entity to police us, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). The public was told the war would be great because it would lock up the people selling the drugs and equally incarcerate drug users. Very soon, America would be restored to its pre-drug-era level of safeness.

It was in this same year, 1971, that Donald Trump became a client of his mentor, mafia lawyer Roy Cohn. This meant the apprentice and his trainer officially had attorney-client privilege. This will become important for what is to follow.

WATCHTOWER

While the US government was waging war on its own people for using their drugs, Operation Watchtower began. In only four months time, the CIA purchased more than one million pounds of cocaine—that’s equal to 500 tons! These drugs were bought in Panama as part of the first phase of a partnership with our new ally, Panama’s General Manuel Noriega.

For reference, this is what 16 tons looks like.

Now multiply that by 32 and imagine it as cocaine. That is the amount our brave, heroic CIA acquired in a few months time. That’s a helluva lotta drugs to move without suspicion. Here’s how they did it for this mission:

From Panama, the cocaine was transported to El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Honduras. From there, it was to be flown into Mena Airport in Arkansas.

Once in Arkansas, the CIA already had buyers lined up. Once the product was sold, it was time for Colonel Albert Vincent Carone to go to work. Carone was a full colonel in the US Army, a detective in the New York Police Department, and a made man in the Genovese crime family. It was his job to launder the profits through a variety of banks and the stock market [BCCI, BNL, BCP, the Intermaritime Bank of New York, various intelligence assets at the NYSE, the LSE, the Chicago Commodity Exchange, the Chicago Board of Trade, the Chicago Board of Options Exchange, and the Continental Illinois National Bank and Trust Company of Chicago.] So all of Noriega’s CIA cocaine - which was purchased with tax dollars combined with money from our government’s trafficking operations - all went into the banks and stock market to enrich the same individuals involved in the scheme because they own the banks and their companies are a part of the stock market.

While that was going on, the DEA, which was just founded to aid in Nixon’s War on Drugs, was also involved in drug trafficking. Their role was guaranteeing the Medellin (Colombian) cartel safe passage for their cocaine into US markets. (The Medellin was Pablo Escobar.) Note that this is the first real point in which we see the US government acting as a business partner directly with the cartel, who we already know is an ally of the mafia.

THE PIZZA CONNECTION

Beginning in the 1970s (probably decades earlier, but what we have evidence of is the 1970s), 1.65 billion dollars of heroin was imported from Southwest Asia into the United States (this ties into the Vietnam War). To move this amount of drugs into America, the mafia (which also means the CIA) had to get creative. From Turkey, the Italian mob obtained morphine. They recruited labs in Sicily, Italy, to turn the morphine into heroin. From here, it could be flown into the United States or brought to the Bahamas and then trafficked in.

In order to get it past customs without suspicion, the traffickers disguised it as food. One technique was using olive oil cans with fake bottoms. The top of the can would be the olive oil, while the bottom part was pure heroin. Other methods included hiding the drugs in cans of San Marzano tomatoes, tuna, cheese, oranges, and even diplomatic pouches.

DIPLOMATIC POUCHES

Although they’re called “pouches,” they aren’t the same pouch you’re envisioning. A diplomatic pouch is a sealed, officially marked container used to transport items from embassies, legations, consular posts, and the foreign office of any government to a foreign office of any country with full membership in a public international organization. A few examples of “international organizations” include the World Bank Group, International Monetary Fund, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, FAPE (the art program), etc. So, a diplomatic pouch can be shipped by any individual with diplomatic status to any of these organizations, including art programs and assorted nonprofits. This means this embassy, which we looked at previously…

Which was located right by the house in DC…

Which belongs to the guy who is tied into the strange “Pizzagate” real estate transactions…

Can ship or receive a diplomatic pouch from anywhere in the world. Equally, the little DC art gallery…

Which does business with embassies around the world…

Can do the same. The next question is, how exactly do these pouches work?

Diplomatic pouches are protected by the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations Article 27. They cannot be opened, searched, or detained by foreign authorities, ensuring secure communication. In fact, these bags cannot even be x-rayed. On top of that, they can only be carried by designated diplomatic couriers or sometimes (uncommonly) by authorized airline personnel.

Please note that the “pouch” shown above says MTAB Fine Art Shippers.

The justification is that the contents are just too sensitive for the public to see, yet they are shipped by the load. One must wonder what exactly our governments, NGOs, and assorted charities are shipping to each other that is just too dangerous for you and me to see. Too dangerous to even send through an X-ray machine or have a customs agent take a peek at.

Yet they are shipped by the load and can measure up to six cubic feet each. This is approximately the size of five standard copy paper boxes. Any larger, and it will have to be shipped using a different diplomatic method.

The shipping companies that specialize in these diplomatic shipments all have their own private planes, ships, and trucks because no normal carrier can transport these special shipments.

Now here’s where you have to connect the dots to see the bigger picture. Do you remember Colonel Albert Vincent Carone? He’s the police detective who was also in the Genovese crime family. It was Carone’s job to launder the funds through the stock markets and banks. Anyway, Carone held another title, which was Grand Knight of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta (SMOM). Historically, this order has been the military arm of the Vatican and, as such, has special powers, which include issuing its own diplomatic passports.

Point being, in the 1960s, the mob is on record sending out drugs in food containers, and the mafia, as well as the Vatican (who was their partner), had the power to issue diplomatic passports, so they could pop off as many diplomatic shipments as needed, and because these special shipments are only handled by select companies and breeze past customs with full legal protection, there isn’t a damn thing anyone can do about it. You’re not even allowed to look at what the shipment is, and God forbid it is x-rayed.

The next question is, “Where were they sending the drugs to?” The answer is pizzerias across the Northeast and Midwest United States, including in New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Michigan. The pizzerias served as wholesale distribution centers, with drug deliveries often made in pizza boxes. You can fit a heck of a lot of cocaine, morphine, or heroin in a couple of large pizza boxes.

The pizza parlors were also the perfect tool for money laundering.

The trial, which is now known as “The Pizza Connection Trial” (United States v. Badalamenti et al.), was a criminal trial against both the Sicilian Mafia and the American Mafia that took place in New York. After 17 straight months of trial, making it the longest trial in US history, only 18 people were convicted.

But it wasn’t just the mob and the CIA heavily engaging in illegal activity at this time. Also in the 1970s, the Vatican was involved in a scheme to purchase $900 million in counterfeit bonds and securities from their unholy alliance partners. Counterfeit securities are knockoff financial documents that look like genuine government documents (bonds, treasury notes, checks, or currency). The entire purpose is to defraud individuals, businesses, or financial institutions by passing them off as authentic. This version of “funny money” allows the perpetrator to obtain goods, services, or money under false pretenses. So, yeah, that’s what the pope and his men were involved in. I’ll say it again, it’s all just so mind-blowing.

THE MOB MEETING

Castro was still in power in Cuba, and no matter what they tried, that guy wouldn’t die. Because he was still alive, the mafia was blocked out of their Cuban casino playland. A few years ago, the Syndicate got the government of the Bahamas to allow them to open the second-ever casino on their lands, and they opened the Monte Carlo Room at the Lucayan Beach Hotel in Freeport (the first-ever casino was El Casino, built in 1920. I don’t believe the mafia had anything to do with it). They also opened the casino on Huntington Hartford’s Paradise Island. Like the rest of them, the new casino, Monte Carlo, was opened using front companies and worldwide investors to hide its true owners. It began bringing in so much money that, in 1967, the Bahamian government was forced to investigate—or, at least, pretend to investigate. Either way, investigations could be problematic. The mafia really needed to find a replacement for Cuba other than Las Vegas.

It had been over a decade since Mary Carter turned into Resorts International, which was controlled by Meyer Lansky, Tibor Rosenbaum, William Mellon Hitchcock, the Rockefellers, the Rothschilds, the CIA, and its allied intelligence agency, Israel’s Mossad. In the 1970s, Syndicate boss Lansky called a high-level meeting in Acapulco, Mexico. It was here that he announced the new plan: Atlantic City, New Jersey. Located in Atlantic City was a fading resort, Haddon Hall and Boardwalk, which was to be their new target.

Resorts International funds would be used to begin a lobbying campaign to push for the legalization of gambling in Atlantic City, but that wasn’t enough. They needed someone to sway Jersey’s government. Enter: Donald Trump. Trump had just become the mafia lawyer’s client, and even though he had initially opposed gambling in New Jersey, he suddenly changed his tune. He used his influence to aid his Jewish mentor and the mafia in sealing the deal. The efforts worked; the NJ government greenlighted the mob’s wishes, and Resorts International was ready to move in.

In August 1976, Resorts International acquired 67% of Leeds & Lippincott Company, the owner of the Chalfonte-Haddon Hall. It then began planning for a second Atlantic City casino by purchasing 55 acres of land on the Atlantic City Boardwalk. When Resorts was ready to open its door, the governor attended the ceremonial ribbon cutting, and long lines of people began arriving. It was just what the mafia and their intelligence associates needed.

Writer and journalist Andrew St. George attempted to warn the public in The Spotlight [magazine, issues 9-25-78 and 10-30-1978] that the Resorts International casinos were illegally rigged yet were being operated with the collusion of “respectable” politicians, law enforcement officials, and Wall Street financiers. St. George went on to say that these entities, meaning the resorts, were involved in a massive drug and money laundering operation, which was all being channeled back to the CIA and Israel’s Mossad. In return, the CIA and Mossad were providing protection for the illegally fixed gambling operations. The intelligence agency’s protection prevented law enforcement from cracking down on the corruption.

In a matter of time, the casinos belonging to Resorts International would need to be sold off on paper. A sale of a front company doesn’t mean the mafia chose to relinquish their rights to their laundering banks; after all, it seems there is no amount of paper money that would be enough for the mob and their allies to give up such valuable resources. And being that they were still blocked out of Cuba, they needed every casino they could get. A sale simply means there was a new name on the ownership documents, so all investigations into the operation become further complicated, especially when the sales involve complex layers of companies, front companies, and investors (Rothschilds, Rockefellers, Mellon-Hitchcock, in addition to international funders). Anyway, being that Resorts International was a front company, it was time for its assets to be passed again, but as you can imagine, the new owner must be carefully selected, and in the case of Resorts International (formerly Mary Carter), whoever was to take over needed to be approved by a vast many people, including the mafia. This was not a choice that could be rushed…

…but perhaps, all along, they knew who their pick would be…

NEXT READ: The Formation of the False Flag Network, Frank Lucas & The Safari Club [Available March 9th, 2026]

Like my research? Please consider becoming a paid sub on Substack or ShadowbannedLibrary.com. The only difference between the two is that on my site I don’t have to give Substack 10% of my earnings. You will get my content sent to your email either way. You can also support my research, no matter how dark the topic is, by buying me a coffee, making a Ko-Fi donation, or buying some of my eBooks to download and preserve true history.

Like My Work? Buy Me a Coffee

Make a Ko-Fi Donation

Visit ShadowbannedLibrary.com

Get Notified-Join My WhatsApp Group

NEXT READ

Miss Part 1? Start this series at the beginning!

Or check out other topics: