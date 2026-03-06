Agent131711’s Substack

Agent131711’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DogWood's avatar
DogWood
15h

George Stephen Morrison held the rank of Rear Admiral (upper half) during the Gulf of Tonkin Incident in August 1964

Reply
Share
I'm Cheech's avatar
I'm Cheech
18h

33 mins and 13 seconds? Really?

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Agent131711 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture