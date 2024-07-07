Welcome to Part 3 of Dinosaurs are Fake: Water Dinosaurs Edition. If you just found my Substack, you should instead start with The Dinosaur Hoax, Part 1: The Royal Society and Chicken Bones (you will end up back here in a little bit). That 5-part series will take you through the history of dinosaur lies. It lays out exactly how they perpetrated this fraud on us, who is funding it, and most importantly, what is actually being discovered. You see, when we look past the headlines and instead look at the dinosaur catalog, which shows exactly what was excavated from the ground, we discover nothing. What the catalog shows us is that they are finding oddly shaped rocks, most of which are small. They also occasionally find some bones, but that’s its own PSYOP - more on that in Part 4. Even when they find bones and stones fossils, there are no five-foot-long Brontosaurus bones, there’s only stuff like this alleged Plesiosaurus bone:

Or this Plesiosaurus tooth:

Or this Plesiosaurs bone:

No offense, but if that is enough evidence for you, then this isn’t a good Substack for you. On the other hand, if you are looking those discoveries and thinking, “WTF, that is what they’re claiming to be dinosaurs? I thought they were excavating skeletons!”, then this is a great place for you (but you still really should start with Part 1)

Without further delay, let’s jump back into the media’s list of the Five Most Interesting Water Dinosaurs.

Discoverer Magazine gave third place to the Kronosaurus:

You’re like, “This bitch best be real cuz Imma ‘bout sick of da lies!”. I just nod in agreement because I couldn’t have possibly said it better.

The Krony is a super-old, extinct species, 145 million years old, to be exact.

Thank goodness these rock-bones survived almost 150 million years:

This guy has very flat, tall bones. Must have made it easier to swim. I picture him slicing through the water like a torpedo:

The story of Krono is that nobody knows where exactly the first rock bone ever discovered came from so it’s safe to say Australia, because the Aussies deserve to discover things too, you know?

The reason we know that bone belonged to a new, extinct species is because it was given to Charles De Vis, who was the director of the Queensland Museum in Brisbane, Australia, and when he saw it he obviously knew what it was. He knew it was something nobody had ever seen. He knew it was pre-history!

Then, a couple years later, Harvard Museum sent out a team of experts to go find dinosaurs and guess what? They found not one, but TWO “large pliosaur specimens”! INCREDIBLE! Although we can’t see their original findings, they do show us three very important pieces of evidence. The first is this sketch:

Second is this 100% plaster replica we can pay to look at:

And most importantly, this art, which helps us understand the findings we are not allowed to actually see, ever:

Other than that evidence, no discoveries are logged:

But that didn’t stop me from digging like a paleontologist.

I found this 1929 document outlining the Australian discovery of the Krono:

Thankfully, the discoverer took the time to draw an illustration of his finding:

He immediately knew that bone went on this previously unknown, extinct species:

Now that the earth-excavator-dudes knew what they were looking for, only a few years later, in 1932, because God works in mysterious ways, more pieces of the Krono were discovered. Guess who found them? None other than the exact same man who found the first bone! AMAZING!

A publication from 1959 describes the incredible discoveries. Let me tell you my favorite part:

Quote, “…the discovery of eight caudal vertebrae which appear not to have been described. The limb bone material, added to the evidence of the jaw fragment, indicated a plesiosaur of very large size”:

So, they first assumed the guy actually found something, then they assumed whatever it was belonged to an extinct animal, then they assumed it was a massive dinosaur… all of which was based on this rock fossil:

And this art:

and the “Eight caudal vertebrae which appear not to have been described”.

Later, they pieced together some rocks and called it a “skull in dorsal view”

I see the resemblance!

And if you need a 3D printer template so you can crank out a Kronosaurus for your museum, here ya go: Kronosaurus (971592)

Many years later, these rocks would be discovered and pieced together in a museum so we can pay to see the majestic Kronosaurus:

And because nothing ever matches, it was determined to be another sub-species of Kronosaurus:

That was the entire history of the Krono. I guess you have to do some soul-searching and decide if that sketch, that rock, the plaster skeleton and those words are sufficient evidence of a 145-million-year-old extinct species.

And the final dino from the article is… *drumroll*…

THE SHONISAURUS

Here he is!:

That skull is on display at a museum in China but there's also a replica in Australia. I like how they designed the crack to make it look like a real, old skull:

Do we really need to investigate this idiocy? Seriously? You work make me work like a slave to the point that you’re gonna owe me reparations! Ok fine, we will investigate the Shonisaurus (which literally nobody has ever heard of before) but can we first agree that is the stupidest skull we have ever seen?

Don’t even try telling me you have heard of Shonisaurus because that word isn’t even in spellcheck. See:

THE PREHISTORIC SHONISAURUS

Let me start by telling you the opening statement on Wikipedia, because it’s f*cking hilarious very scientific:

“Shonisaurus is a genus of very large ichthyosaurs. At least 37 incomplete fossil specimens of the marine reptile have been found in the Luning Formation of Nevada, USA. This formation dates to the late Carnian age of the late Triassic period, about 237–227 million years ago”

Folks, they have 37 incomplete rocks that they know are over 230 million years old and go together to make this:

Let’s look at more pictures so we can really take in what this extinct marvel was like:

So beautiful, it brought a tear to my eye. If he was still alive, Sea World would capture him and put him in a small tank where he could live his best life with kids banging on the glass.

Apparently they only swim facing the left:

His eye moved and became smaller. Must be a subspecies:

Sub-subspecies:

Jurassic World even labeled this one “Evolution 2”, so at a minimum it’s another sub-species:

A penguin and a porpoise mated, boom! Shonisaurus!

Based on this photograph, they were slow swimmers. No wonder they went extinct. No Sea World for them:

Someone seriously needs to tell them they can swim to the right

Here he is, even dead, still swimming to the left. Even the little art of the big art is a left-swimmer:

Further proof that the Shonisaurus never knew the right existed can be seen by viewing the fossilized remains on display at the Royal Tyrell Museum:

Closeup of his incredible bones:

I finally located one that discovered he can swim to the right.

And, based on his skull and mouth, he must be a subspecies because, clearly, he is not the same as this porp-engiun version:

This leads us to ponder, “is this really evolution? Or is it inbreeding?”. Enough of the nonsense, let’s learn what those 37 incomplete rocks fossils were:

THE DISCOVERY OF THE SHONISAURUS

Here are the actual discoveries, meaning what they pulled out of the ground (idigbio):

Only one location is logged for this left-side-swimmer:

But here we can see all 19 of the pieces of this massive beast that have been officially logged as discoveries:

Let’s take a closer look at a couple of this guys 19 bones (fossils!), or bones that turned to rock (fossils!) or shape impressions left in the ground that were made into a mold then chiseled in a lab until it became a bone (fossils!):

And there you have it folks, 37 19 bone fragments became this history prehistory:

COMING NEXT: HISTORY HOAX BONE FRAUD. Stay tuned, but first:

