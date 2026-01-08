Agent131711’s Substack

Discussion about this post

Jeffery Jefderson
1h

I have pictures of distance test I did if you would like them. I observed the Crystal River Nuclear Power Plant from Cedar Key Beach in Florida. 22 miles away and suppose to be over 200 feet of curvature. NOPE...NONE.

That was second time.

On Naples Beach in Florida, me and a FL Game warden was able to view Fort Meyers Beach. Bldgs with our eyes. Through binoculars we were able to see.cars, parking lots..everything. At 15.5 miles away there was supposed to be over150ft of curvature. Tallest bldg on Fort Meyers is like 300 feet,but we could see all of it.

You really have to unfluck your IN-Doctrination and really relearn what you have been told. It's important,because if you belive you come from a poop flinging monkey that lives on spinning ball, subconsciously you have become disconnected from your source, your HOME.. .Earth(Heart) they want you to belive this for control. What better way to control people than to make them a tiny speck,floating in the vastness of space...make them feel alone.

The Sun is also not 93 million miles away for the ones who keep saying that there wouldn't be a sunset or sunrise on a level earth. It's more local. I would love to sit down and have a conversation. I've been into this topic for awhile now.

Alfred Nassim
1hEdited

"30 miles would be over 600 feet of curve."

I am originally a civil engineer. 😊

The curvature is about 7.8cm/km = (30*1.609*7.8)/30.48=12.35 feet not 600 feet

Anyway, the dishes on microwave towers need to be in-line-of-sight. Here is from AI

<< The greatest reliably documented distance between two microwave towers for line-of-sight transmission exceeds 146 miles, achieved in a 2016 test by Exalt Wireless under near-ideal atmospheric conditions with minimal Earth curvature obstruction. Dishes on such long-haul links are typically mounted at heights of 100-200 feet (30-60 meters) above ground level on each tower to maximize the radio horizon, though exact sea-level elevations depend on site topography and aren't universally specified. >>

Your numbers above suggest that the microwave towers need to be each = (146*600)/(2*30)=1460 feet high!

