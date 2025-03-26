I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, if Netflix made documentaries on real topics, this would be one of them…

This is Part 6 of a series, you really should start at Part 1 so you understand what is going on here and just how massive what I am about to show you is. For the rest of us, let’s jump in:

onePULSE was one of the biggest fundraisers after the tragedy in which it is claimed 49 people lost their lives and nearly 50 more were injured. Founded just weeks after the shooting with the assistance of JP Morgan, the onePULSE organization took in money from the public and was also was given tax dollars for its endeavors. What were those endeavors? It claimed it’s purpose was create a Pulse memorial, a Pulse museum and to provide assorted financial aid to survivors and victim’s families. Here is the Memorial plan submitted to the city of Orlando for approval:

The donations poured in.

Once the Foundation was established (as a 501c3 pay-no-taxes charity), it was time to bring in the celebrities. To quote from a news article, “King of Latin Pop and proud Joe Biden voter Ricky Martin has just signed on to become the official spokesperson for the onePULSE Foundation, as the organization announced Thursday. Beginning on Valentine's Day, Martin and onePULSE will launch the OUTLOVE HATE campaign, the goal of which is to raise $49 million to go toward a permanent memorial for victims of the 2016 shooting.”

But in 2025, there is no memorial or museum, and if you visit the foundation’s website… it is offline…

It was time to research….

The onePULSE Foundation was created by a woman named Barbara Poma. Who is Mrs. Poma? None other than the current owner of Pulse at the time the tragedy occurred.

To aid in the mission, the best of the best joined the Foundation’s team. The onePULSE board consisted of the former President of Disney and the CEO of Reservations.com, but that is nowhere near as interesting as Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer being on the Chairman’s Council for the Foundation - yes, the city itself was part of the foundation. In fact, Mayor Dyer appointed people to the board including Earl Crittenden, a lawyer who happened to be from the same law firm as the city attorney, Mayanne Downs. And if that’s not enough lawyering for you, the Vice President of JP Morgan bank was a key player in the formation of the Foundation and her own father was part of Poma’s legal team. This kept the city insulated against actions taken against the Foundation in which the city was deeply embedded.

Another member of the Foundation’s board was billionaire Sharon Hagle. (You can’t make this sh*t up) she was part of a trip to “space” aboard Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin.

Here she is, on a parabolic airplane flight, pretending to float in space:

And here she is, standing in front of a green screen:

She owns Space Kids Global which teaches kids about fraud outer space:

In the fall of 2016, mere months after the shooting, while donations were flooding into the Foundation from all over the world, Barbara Poma created three new Limited Liability Companies (LLCs). She named these new businesses 1299 Sia, 71495 RPB and JNP49. I call names like this “throw away companies” because typically nobody is planning to do legitimate business under a name like “71495 RPB”, therefore the companies were likely created for some purpose other than to open a long term business.

Here is the filing with the state of Florida for 71495 RPB:

A “principal office” is “typically where the corporation's officers direct, control, and coordinate the company's activities, often referred to as the "nerve center". The principal office address listed on the LLC is 5795 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway. This address brings you here:

To a Senor Tacos restaurant:

The registered address for the LLC called 1299 Sia is the same restaurant. (I feel like I am investigating the CIA’s front company Evergreen Airlines all over again!)

The following month (November 2016), Poma sold the property Pulse sits on to herself by selling the business to her LLCs 1299 Sia and 71495 RPB. This property was sold through a Quit Claim Deed for only $100.

Four days later Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, while sitting on the board of the Foundation, announced plans to purchase Pulse for over $2,000,000 - a pretty nice payout considering the place looked literally condemned and may have been due to severe water leaks and plumbing issues that appear to have absolutely nothing to do with a shooting. Here are a few of police’s crime scene photos, note the exposed pipes in nearly every wall, seemingly water damaged ceiling tiles and general filth:

(Read Part 2 of this series for more on the possible condemnation of this business.)

By this point in time Poma had received over $1,000,000 in the form of an insurance payout. The payout included $800,000 for the building, $400,000 for the business property, and $250,000 for loss of income. Despite being paid for her losses, Poma declined the offer to sell the property to Orlando government then counteroffered at $4,000,000.

In 2017 a trailer for a documentary also called One Pulse was released.

The media claimed the documentary would be on Amazon Prime but it is seemingly not there.

Even the trailer for the movie is now being scrubbed from the internet:

In 2018, the city of Orlando gave the onePulse Foundation $10,000,000!

Also in 2018, onePulse partnered with the retail giant, Bloomingdales:

And military contractor Lockheed Martin’s employees assisted in raising money for the foundation:

The same year the registered address for Poma’s LLC called 1299 Sia would change to 2441 Bellevue Ave, Daytona Beach, Florida 32114, which is this:

Apparently it is a sports facility:

Who is DME? A Florida business entity search reveals many companies with this name:

DME is owned by a philanthropist:

It also turns out DME stands for Direct Mail Express, a company started by the philanthropist back in 1984.

DME happens to be involved with the government, Pulse and onePULSE. The companies involvement with government began when Daytona Beach city officials entrusted philanthropy-Mike with a 30-year contract to operate the Municipal Stadium, the city’s landmark stadium, for his own business, DME Sports Academy. He leases it from the government to this day.

I then came across an article which says Mike acquired a stake in the Pulse property after the shooting. As a part owner, he was also part of the onePulse Foundation’s board.

It would turn out that the DME sports complex address is also the principal office of a plethora of businesses:

The business called “6102 TCPE PROPERTY, LLC” was formed in November of 2016 (months after the shooting) and had the Mexican restaurant as its principal office at the time of formation:

This is because it is yet another one of Poma’s LLCs:

Like the others, in 2018 it would suddenly change hands to Mike and the address would be changed to the sporting complex:

In 2019 the Foundation unveiled what the new memorial museum would look like:

Here was a secondary concept which became the winner:

Here’s the inside of the $45,000,000 structure that was to be built very soon:

They claimed the grounds had already been secured for building and the new tourist attraction would stretch throughout the SoDo district.

The Foundation also stated they were going to build a “Survivor’s Walk” at the site, which would allow tourists to follow some of the paths that many of the survivors took to get to safety the night of the shooting. This incredible attraction was scheduled to open in 2022. In the meantime, citizens could use the makeshift memorial at Pulse and keep donating:

They could also shop the new gift shop conveniently located next to the makeshift memorial on Pulse grounds:

In 2019 it was revealed that Poma had been using the Foundation’s funds to pay herself a six-figure salary annually (Almost $250,000 a year). It was also discovered that, in the early days of the tragedy, while the public was demanding an investigation into Pulse, instead of honoring the public’s requests, this was when the mayor joined the board then recruited the legal arm of the Orlando government. It would also come to light at this time the $21,000,000 campaign was actually a $100,000,000 campaign and all executives on the board were raking in six-figure salaries.

Buy Me a Coffee

IT GETS CRAZIER… WAY CRAZIER…

Further digging would reveal that Barbara Poma wasn’t even the owner of Pulse until immediately after the shooting. The media is, and has been, flat out lying. Poma did not open the business in 2004. As we saw in Part 3, old newspaper archives show Mr. Ledger as the true founder. Poma claims Ledger is her brother.

As we know from Part 3, Ledger left for Broadway in 2014. The real owner, pre-tragedy, was Rosario Poma until November 2016 when the Pulse Nightclub sold for $100 to two LLCs formed a month prior by both Rosario and Barbara Poma. This sale made Barbara an official owner. Who is Rosario Poma? The owner of RB Management.

Where is RB Management located? At the Mexican restaurant!:

Rosario had another company which dissolved in 2011, five years before the tragedy. The name of the company was 400 South Orange, LLC:

I decided to give this name a Google and ended up at none other than Orlando City Hall:

Is 400 South Orange LLC connected to City Hall or government? I have no clue, but it sure is strange. Folks, this is seriously feeling like a mirror image of Evergreen Airlines. In fact, I discovered one of the people involved with the onePulse Foundation board was also involved with capital management!

Also unknown to the public was that Poma was using the onePulse Foundation money to provide financial needs to first responders. These payouts were not part of the organization’s stated purpose.

Poma’s LLC called JNP49 was dissolved in 2020, last having the restaurant address.

Apparently the restaurant is home to many LLCs…

…many of which are owned by Poma, such as P&P Management Association which also formed following the shooting (October 2016).

In 2021, onePulse publicly partnered with JP Morgan and President Joe Biden signed a bill designating Pulse a national memorial. Now a national memorial, I would assume the property would be eligible for government funding and government protection status.

Not long after, in 2022 Barbara Poma joined the Board of Visit Orlando—the city’s official tourism board.

The same year Topgolf began raising money for the Foundation.

Then the West Hollywood City Council presented Poma with a Key to the City.

In 2022 a new executive director was brought into the foundation, Deborah Bowie. The media claimed this was so Poma could step back and be the keeper of the story. This new director was immediately planning to purchase the building.

In November 2022, Poma went on a podcast and stated they were only $12,000,000 away from breaking ground on the new facility and encouraged people to donate, donate, donate so building could begin June 12th 2023, the anniversary of the tragedy.

In 2022 there was a mass shooting at Club Q, another gay bar. You have never heard of it because it got no media attention.

And this is where things start taking a strange turn… or should I say a stranger turn…

2023: WATCH HOW FAST THIS HAPPENS

In May of 2023 onePULSE announced they needed to look for a new location for the memorial then the board suddenly resigned. (So now Poma has “stepped back” and the original board is vanishing).

In July the Foundation announced their Temporary Use Permit expired therefore they can no longer upkeep the current makeshift memorial.

In October the city purchased Pulse nightclub for $2 million (cha-ching!). Although the media acted like Orlando was stepping up to be a hero and that this was some kind of unexpected new deal created in a rush just to save the existing memorial due to the Temporary Use Permit expiring, in a little-seen interview, a high-up employee of OnePulse stated the property was always planned to be purchased from Barbara - it was literally part of the plan all along.

The same month OnePULSE announced they would no longer build the museum. Donors were told it is unlikely that they will receive refunds because donations are gifts and have already been spent.

After announcing donors would be stiffed, the newest director, Bowie, resigned (=Poma is gone, board is gone, money is gone, new director is gone). Then the Foundation quietly announced it was dissolving. Yolanda Londoño, onePULSE Foundation Board spokesperson, said in a statement, the Foundation “will continue to answer questions and offer complete transparency on our activities and financial information”… then they refused to speak to the media. This led to a mass freakout from the public who demanded investigations into where all of the money went being that there was nothing to show for seven years worth of fundraising. Those who sent email inquiries received form letter responses stating the office is closed.

I then discovered that onePulse owned two more pieces of land which they sold to investors (RMS Investments Group) in December of 2023. "As part of dissolving the foundation, we have responsibility to liquidate all foundation assets," said onePULSE Foundation Vice Chairman George Kalogridis. One of the properties was 20 W Kaley St:

It’s located right behind Pulse on the other street!

This is going to blow your mind - when I looked at the front of the building, guess what it is? A F*CKING DOCTORS OFFICE!

And it was indeed a doctors office in 2016 because here it is in 2011:

Could the hospital scenes have taken place here?!

Just a side note, for some reason Google blurred this 2021 Pulse street view from the backside of the building. This street view is from the doctors office parking lot, looking at Pulse:

The second property was 21 W Esther St.

This is the empty lot behind Pulse and next to the doctors office.

Further research would reveal they also owned 438 W Kaley Street!:

Which is this:

It is located 13 minutes drive from Pulse:

It turns out they had gotten paid almost $130,000 by renting it out! None of this money was ever accounted for. Did they own all of this the night of the shooting?!

This whole area?! That sure would be convenient for staging…

I don’t know and I hate to beat a dead horse, but this is seriously just like my investigation into the CIA’s covert airline.

So now the city owned the club, the former owner was long gone, the foundation was dissolved and it’s board members vanished along with millions upon millions of unaccounted for dollars and nothing at all to show for them. Mayor Dyer went on television to discuss new plans to start from scratch and build a memorial on the grounds but he forgot to mention anything about the additional properties just being sold off. When questioned by the media about his interactions with the Foundation, he refused to comment but City of Orlando spokesperson provided one limited response: “The city of Orlando cooperated with the FBI’s investigation of the Pulse tragedy and provided full transparency by the release of all public records online…”. Dyer also stated he does not expect to recuperate any money from the Foundation, aka, that $10 million in tax dollars is long gone and oh well…

Next, the onePulse Twitter disappeared…

…thus removing their posts and shares.

Their Instagram vanished:

And Facebook too:

Even business records for Pulse itself seem to have mysteriously disappeared completely from the Florida business entity database - this database houses all records of current and defunct companies.

And Poma’s LLC called “71495 RPB” also appears to have been scrubbed from Florida business records, but I know it was here because I personally looked at it.

“What happened next?!”, you ask, in complete shock because you realize this looks like the city of Orlando, JP Morgan, a philanthropist, Disney and a bunch of lawyers helped Poma fleece taxpayers and worldwide citizens out of tens-of-millions of dollars then quickly abscond. Well, what happened next was Orange County shelled out another $10 million down payment for a new memorial site.

…coming in 2027…

In the meantime, you can enjoy a meal at the Mexican restaurant...

I would then learn something that completely blew my mind just as much as what is in this article - and this will forever change how you view tragedies:

COMING NEXT: LITERAL BLOOD MONEY - Secrets of the Blood Donation INDUSTRY

Like all the time and energy I put into pulling the curtain back on corruption and naming names? Keep me hydrated!

Buy Me a Coffee

Or Make a KoFi Donation (Any Amount)

Share

NEXT READ

SOURCES, NOTES & OTHER STUFF

https://www.google.com/search?q=onePulse&sca_esv=fa927a4af76fe362&tbs=cdr:1,cd_min:2021,cd_max:2021&ei=1D7dZ_TQOaerptQPvMeU0Q4&start=10&sa=N&sstk=Af40H4WayEornw1-d5uXsYaxPUrdIPlcdmXPHye98-RjIUQhL7bSe_V-G_n7wBiS6uOLkIlwUtGsmx9cnT6eL4UeMXTZs2xmf85PxQ&ved=2ahUKEwj0ivP_-pqMAxWnlYkEHbwjJeoQ8tMDegQICBAE&biw=1396&bih=668&dpr=1.38

National Pulse Memorial Museum - the price to create it increased to “more than $100 million dollars” so organizers scaled it back a little but did not tell media how much it would cost.

https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/1912-S-Orange-Ave_Orlando_FL_32806_M62968-58044

Property records list the building as 4,499 square feet.

https://ocpaweb.ocpafl.org/parcelsearch

shooting June 12, 2016 https://www.kpbs.org/news/2016/06/11/police-say-multiple-injuries-after-shooting-at

https://www.nopulsemuseum.info/conflictsofinterest

https://search.sunbiz.org/Inquiry/CorporationSearch/ConvertTiffToPDF?storagePath=COR%5C2016%5C1013%5C00207550.tif&documentNumber=L16000189455

The city hired a company to put together a committee of survivors and members of the community

Between 2016 - 2022, the onePULSE Foundation raised $21,038,832 (according to tax returns and audits). Out of that money $11,494,715 went to “programming”, over $4,000,000 went to salaries and a little over $2,000,000 went to scholarships for 190 individuals. Because nobody from the board would go on the record with media, it is impossible to determine where the remaining millions went. xxx

Once the money had been raised, the board resigned, including the owner of Pulse.

The Board then dissolved.

$1 million insurance payout for owner of pulse

http://trackingfire.org/coming-soon.php

https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/49

https://www.pulsefamilies.com/

https://pulseoforlando.org/

https://www.gofundme.com/f/pulsevictimsfund

GoFraudMe.com



https://www.gofundme.com/f/pulsevictimsfund



https://broadwaycares.org/bcefa-donates-150000-to-help-orlando-victims-families/



https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.fox35orlando.com/news/remembering-pulse-sunday-marks-six-years-since-deadly-orlando-nightclub-shooting.amp

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/report-millions-raised-for-pulse-nightclub-orlando-victims-not-enough-to-cover-expenses/

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3994840/305-claims-approved-Pulse-victims-fund.html

POLICE FILE https://www.orlando.gov/Our-Government/Departments-Offices/Executive-Offices/City-Clerk/Pulse-Tragedy-Public-Records

BODY CAM https://cityoforlando.app.box.com/v/pulsebodycameravideo

Orlando Torres Orlando shooting survivor plays dead in bathroom of Pulse nightclub

https://archive.org/details/youtube-Offccjx72dg

https://www.nopulsemuseum.info/expose

https://www.myfloridalicense.com/LicenseDetail.asp?SID=&id=4C0F67982A28207BE902D4110CB64028

3:58 Leinon was on the scene!

Their TikTok does not work either.