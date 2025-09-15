What if, on the second Monday in October of each year, we celebrated a monster and a massive lie at the same time?…

If you missed part 1, check that out first because it explains the lead-up to this point.

Mr. Cristoforo Colombo, aka Cristobal Colon, only later in time known as Christopher Columbus, set sail in 1492. Who exactly Mr. Columbus was, nobody really knows because there is peculiarly little information about the guy. With the exception of Christopher's own diary and a handful of documents, what information there is seems to have been mostly compiled at a later time, making his life an overall mystery. If you read Manly P. Hall’s book, The Secret Destiny of America, “…according to early historians, state documents, and his own son, [Columbus] was not an Italian of humble station and uneducated, but was a Greek prince with an excellent classical education. It was from a Greek port that he sailed on the celebrated voyage of discovery. According to Hall, he was accompanied by a mysterious stranger, which has suggested that Columbus was an agent of the Society of Unknown Philosophers”. The Society of Unknown Philosophers was basically the Freemasons before the Freemasons came to be. Hall goes on to say that Columbus’s signature is done in the style of Cabbalah (Jewish religious mysticism).

What is true? I don’t know, but regardless of where Columbus was from or his status in life, based on the man’s diaries, we know he had big aspirations of finding gold, which he felt could then be used by the Pope to reclaim the Holy Land.

Unlike Manly P. Hall’s version of events, according to history, Columbus’s ventures were mostly financed by the monarchy of Spain, as it was their goal to expand their territory and develop new trade routes. Some claim it was also financed by the Jews, which is completely possible. In fact, many believe Christopher’s ship was filled with Jews because it just so happened that the day after the Jews were expelled from Spain was the day Columbus set sail to the “new world”.

And just in case you missed the last part of this series, regarding the expulsion, although history would like to have you believe this was because of religion, the truth is, the Jews had lived in the kingdom for so long that they had taken over financial control of it, infiltrated Catholic churches, plotted to seize a city during a festival, were accused of ritual child murder, wouldn’t stop mutilating people’s dicks and to top it all off, they wouldn’t cease trying to convert Christians to Judaism - and this was a really big deal because this was seen as treacherous activity; whatever the declared religion of any kingdom was, asking a citizen to convert to any religion other than the chosen religion was essentially treason, not just in Spain, but everywhere that had a State religion. Reality was, the Jews had caused so many problems within the kingdom that the monarchs were left with no other options - and this absolutely delighted the Pope.

Remember, the Pope had already stolen the world through lies and trickery. If you didn’t read my eBook on the topic, how it worked was, the Pope fabricated a document, the “Donation of Constantine”, in which he claimed Emperor Constantine of ancient Rome had gifted the papacy damn-near the entire world. Since nobody wanted to question the Vicar of Christ, everyone just played along. Through this scheme and others, the Pope became more powerful than anyone in the world. He soon controlled kingdoms and directed militaries, ultimately creating his own military.

When the Pope learned of Columbus’s ventures, he was absolutely stoked. He wanted nothing more than to claim new land. Especially because he had recently had a fall from grace, was forced to flee Rome, and had lost some of his assets.

COLUMBUS ARRIVES IN THE BAHAMAS

“When he landed in the islands, now known as the Bahamas, Columbus encountered the Arawak Indians, whose kindness and generosity he noted in his journal and letters”. “They offered to share with anyone and when you ask for something, they never say no,” he said. The Arawaks had no weapons; their society had neither criminals, prisons nor prisoners. They were so kind-hearted that Columbus noted in his diary that on the day the Santa Maria was shipwrecked, the Arawaks labored for hours to save his crew and cargo; truly remarkable people. Columbus noted the Arawaks “could be much more easily converted to our holy Faith by gentle means than by force”.

How did Mr. Colombo repay these good people for their friendliness? By taking a group of Arawaks captive, hoping they could lead him to gold, but the thing was, there just wasn’t much gold to be found in here. Based on Columbus’s own records, it appears he believed he was in Asia. Had he actually been in Asia, he might have found some gold since Southeast Asia, at one point in time, was nicknamed the Land of Gold.

Next, Colombo sailed to Hispaniola (Haiti and the Dominican Republic), where he enslaved even more Indians. As he went island to island, he ransacked each in search of gold, which he seemed to have been convinced must be hiding en masse somewhere. Although little to no gold could be found, villages were plundered, and slaves were procured through force.

THE GOLD MUST BE SOMEWHERE…

Absolutely determined to return to Spain with a shipload of gold, in Hispaniola, every Indian over the age of 14 was responsible for gathering a certain amount of gold each month. From my understanding, what they were mining was gold dust, and even mining dust was no easy task because it isn’t an abundant natural resource of the islands. “The captive Indians received copper tokens to hang around their necks if they succeeded. If an Indian was caught without a token, the Spanish cut off their hands and let them bleed to death.”

“He forced these peaceful natives to work in his gold mines until they died of exhaustion… Slavery was so intolerable for these sweet, gentle island people that at one point, 100 of them committed mass suicide.”

“When the natives tried to escape enslavement, they were hunted and killed. The Spanish sent hunting dogs to rip them apart. When the captives tried to organize armed uprisings, they were crushed by the settlers’ advanced weaponry. Those taken prisoner in battle were hanged or burned alive. Bartolomé de Las Casas, a Spanish priest sympathetic to the plight of Indians, described the terrible violence against them: “[the Spanish] thought nothing of knifing Indians by tens and twenties and of cutting slices off them to test the sharpness of their blades.”

When it became clear there was no more gold to take, the Spanish started a form of plantation slavery, known as the encomienda system. Through this new system, the non-Christian people (Indians) would be provided with military protection and educated in exchange for their labor - services the natives did not want or need. This system thrived by working Indian slaves to death on large, privately owned estates.

THE PAPAL BULL

The first person that Queen Isabella and King Fernando notified of the momentous discovery was Pope Alexander VI. The Pope was elated that new land had been “discovered” and Christianity could be extended (granted, people had been living on that land, but history claims it was “discovered” by Colombo). The Pope immediately went to work, issuing a papal bull, “Inter Caetera" (1493). The decree stated the world was to be divided via a line from the North Pole to the South Pole and that Jesus Christ, through the Pope, gifted complete control over half of the world to the monarchy of Spain. It also stated, God, through the Pope, authorized Spain and Portugal to colonize, convert, and enslave the population of the Americas as well as the Africans. It read, “And we make, appoint, and depute you and your said heirs and successors lords of them with full and free power, authority, and jurisdiction of every kind…”

With the blessing of God and the Pope, the plan could proceed….

SEX SLAVES

The Queen decided to send Columbus back, not only to make further discoveries and to spread the gospel, but to colonize. Come September of 1493, she had assembled seventeen ships containing about 1,500 men in total. Amongst the crew were soldiers, farmers, artisans, gold hunters, missionary priests, and monks.

Along with all of the passengers, on this trip to the New World, Columbus also brought cannons and attack dogs. When a native resisted, he would cut off their nose or an ear. If slaves tried to escape, Columbus had them burned alive. Other times, he sent attack dogs to hunt them down, and the dogs would tear off the arms and legs of the screaming natives while they were still alive. If the Spaniards ran short of meat to feed the dogs, Arawak babies were said to have been killed for dog food.

Another difference in this trip versus the prior trip was, shockingly, Columbus supervised the selling of native girls into sexual slavery. Young girls ages 9 to 10 were the most desired by his men. In 1500, Columbus casually wrote about it in his log. He said: “A hundred castellanoes are as easily obtained for a woman as for a farm, and it is very general and there are plenty of dealers who go about looking for girls; those from nine to ten are now in demand.”

KIDNAPPING

In 1494, Columbus wrote to the King and Queen, suggesting that some of the Caribbeans should be sent to Spain as slaves. He claimed they are cannibals and this would be an optimal way “to wean them from their taste for human flesh and to teach them the tenets of true Faith”. The Queen was disinterested, but a few months later, four ships arrived in Spain, loaded with kidnapped natives. Under the impression that these were prisoners of war, the King and Queen authorized the sale of the captives. Five days later, the Queen issued the following order:

“The sale of slaves must be absolutely suspended, and payment for them not made until we have had time to consult with informed persons, with theologians and canonists, as to whether in good conscience it is permitted to continue with this affair.” She then demanded to receive correspondence from Colombo, explaining his motive for sending these enslaved men to Spain.

1513

The Pope assured the Spanish monarchy that conquering the new land was justifiable because they were doing so for God, after all, the natives weren't Christians.

The “Laws of Burgos” were the first legal codes regarding Spanish actions on the islands. They direct Spaniards to read aloud a religious justification and demand for obedience—El Requierimento—supposedly to give Native peoples a chance to submit before being attacked or enslaved. But being that the Native peoples did not speak Spanish, the requirement to obey was dumbfounding. Part of El Requierimento read,

“… you acknowledge the Church as the ruler and superior of the whole world, But if you do not do this, and maliciously make delay in it, I certify to you that, with the help of God, we shall powerfully enter into your country, and shall make war against you in all ways and manners that we can, and shall subject you to the yoke and obedience of the Church and of their highnesses; we shall take you, and your wives, and your children, and shall make slaves of them, and as such shall sell and dispose of them as their highnesses may command; and we shall take away your goods, and shall do you all the mischief and damage that we can, as to vassals who do not obey, and refuse to receive their lord, and resist and contradict him: and we protest that the deaths and losses which shall accrue from this are your fault, and not that of their highnesses, or ours, nor of these cavaliers who come with us.”

THE MASSACRE

Columbus and his followers massacred an entire people. Some estimate that the native population on the island of Hispaniola prior to Colombo’s arrival was as high as 8 million. By 1516, the Indian population had dropped to 12,000. Come 1542, it is reported as being only 200. By 1555, it was zero. Not one Arawak Indian was left alive on the island.

It wasn’t just Columbus partaking in this horrific behavior. In 1519, Spanish explorer Hernán Cortés and his fellow villagers waged a scorched-earth campaign against the Aztec empire, looting everything they could find and slaughtering the natives. Francisco Pizarro exterminated the Incas in Peru.

THE COLUMBUS LIE

Despite what history tells us, Columbus never once set foot on US soil.

In fact, there was no mention whatsoever of Columbus as a hero for hundreds of years after his supposed discovery of America. The first “Columbus Day” celebration didn’t occur until 1792. This first event was hosted by the Tammany Society (the precursor to Tammany Hall). Tammany was a democratic political machine that controlled New York politics. The organization was steeped in corruption from its formation

To jump on the celebration bandwagon, the Columbus Obelisk in Baltimore was erected in 1792.

In 1892, Edward De Lancey published a book called “Discovery of America by Columbus”, and so it was written, repeated, and became fact, even though it is not.

Now, every second Monday in October, we have a federal holiday to celebrate an evil child trafficker. Columbus Day became a federal holiday in the United States beginning in 1971, a few years after Lyndon B. Johnson, who was sworn in as president after the assassination of JFK, signed the legislation. Mr. Johnson had been initiated into Freemasonry, Johnson City Lodge, Texas, 34 years prior, almost to the day before the first Columbus day…

…a devil in a hero suit…

