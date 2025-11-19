Wanna listen instead of read? Here you go: If you haven’t read Part 1, click here to start at the beginning.

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Support REAL Journalism! Buy Me a Coffee

Help Me Afford a Site! Ko-Fi Donation

Visit ShadowbannedLibrary.com

PUTTING IT ALL TOGETHER

Remember, my friends, the evil-doers clearly laid out their plan, in black and white:

Step 1: Infiltrate religions.

Step 2: Once the Religions have been captured, convert people to Christianity.

Step 3: Get them to participate in magic.

Step 4: Slowly wither away the real religion(s) so all that remains is the new “Mystery Religion”.

Step 5: Stage the Second Coming of Christ: Trick people into believing “the Chosen One” has returned to save them from the evils in the world (the evils which they themselves create).

Step 6: When complete, a One-World Religion will rise: a New World Order.

WHAT STEPS HAVE THEY TAKEN TO ACCOMPLISH THIS?

Our modern-day Bibles have been rewritten so many times that we have absolutely no idea what they originally said. According to the AMERICAN MERCURY (1958), Jacob H. Schiff, the leader of Zionists, financed a complete overhaul of the Bible so it could be recreated “under Jewish auspices”. This is also confirmed by Schiff himself in his book.

We also know that prior to Schiff, the Catholic church itself, at the direction of the Pope(s), throughout all of history, has destroyed and created content to fit its narratives (Read my eBook Questioning My Religion). And now that we know the Popes secretly practiced astrology, I find all of this to be quite disturbing. Point being, we don’t know if any of what we are told today is authentic. We don’t know what has been changed or fabricated. We don’t know what has been lost or destroyed, yet we believe everything the Bible, the Church, the Pope, and his priests say because we are told this is a requirement to be saved. We follow Jesus’s teachings based on the content provided to us, which is not the original content, and Jesus never wrote anything.

Per the Old Testament (Kings 11:7-11:10), Solomon [the magician and alchemist] worshipped, among other gods, Molech, whose rites included human sacrifice, witchcraft, and sexual orgies. Solomon built temples and altars for these evils. Solomon began to consort with evil forces and became a wizard and a consulter of demons. The Freemasonic Constitution, the Ahiman Rezon, requires the rebuilding of the Temple of Solomon because he is said to be the Grand Master of Israel. And the Freemasonic Bible from the 1800s:

Designated Palestine as the Holy Land.

It also noted that Palestine is 113 Degrees Longitude from Washington, DC. Yes, that is in the Freemasonic Bible.

Palestine is currently deemed its own nation, although it is located within Israel.

Here’s some really important untold history for you: Remember, the Balfour Declaration of 1917 was a document issued by the British Government announcing its support for the establishment of a “national home for the Jewish people” in Palestine. This also included an Ottoman-controlled region. Why is this important? Because years earlier, prior to World War 1, Abdul Hamid, sultan of the Ottoman Empire, opposed the Zionist movement’s efforts in Palestine. In January of 1918, Dr. Chaim Weizmann (president of the Zionist Organization) send a letter to Justice Louis D. Brandeis of the Supreme Court. This letter said, “I think that a Jewish Palestine must become a war aim for America...”

During the War, the revolutionaries, led by British forces, conquered Hamid’s empire. When the War ended and the Jewish League of Nations arose as the Controllers of society, they demanded that the land be gifted to Britain (aka Rothschild) to oversee.

Skip ahead to the end of World War 2: according to a United Nations plan, the Jewish Agency for Israel declared the establishment of the State of Israel. Dr. Chaim Weismann would become the first President of the new Israel. Why am I telling you this? Because the Freemasons must rebuild King Solomon’s Temple. Solomon was the fourth King of Israel. The Holy Land, Palestine, despite currently being its own nation, is in Israel. Despite what these lands are named, if you look at the map of who controls them, you will see Israel controls nearly every inch of them:

They are rebuilding Israel for the Demon-worshipping King, exactly as planned. And if you would like a fun fact: The United States declared war (WW1) on Good Friday of 1917. On Good Friday in 1865, Abraham Lincoln was shot. What is the time difference between these two years? 52 years. What is 5 plus 2? SEVEN! (If you don’t know why this is important, go back and read Part 5 of this series)

King Solomon’s seal is the hexagram. The word “hex”, meaning to put a curse on someone, comes from the word hexagram. This symbol is the symbol chosen by the Zionists (Schiff and pals) to represent all of Judaism.

They publicly call it the “Star of David”. David is Solomon’s father, but he never had a star. They lie to us, just as they tell us the giant black cubes all over the world are Rubik’s Cubes, even though the only similarity the two share is being box-shaped.

Remember, Jewish messiahs Zevi and Frank encouraged lying. They preached that only through personally intentionally sinning can sin be eliminated. The more evil you create, the better, they said. Out of Zevi and Frank came the Illuminati. Out of the Illuminati came worldwide governments, the education system, the banking system, the taxation system, the medical industry, and everything around us, which is why it all ranges from shitty to harmful. It is meant to be this way. Chaos is Saturn worship.

After the Illuminati took over our country, America, and brought in all the Roman-occultist-Satan-worshipping crap, they went to work establishing holidays. Christmas wasn’t initially one of them. In fact, nobody anywhere celebrated this holiday until the Jews and the new, controlled government developed it several decades after the takeover. So now the question is why? Why did they want this holiday? I don’t know, but I can take a guess for you:

If the end goal is using Christ to stage a second coming of the “Chosen One”, thus leading to the creation of a One-World Religion, it would make sense to give him attention by assigning dates to celebrate him. Remember, despite history now claiming the date December 25th was officially assigned to Jesus by the Pope no later than the year 440, there was absolutely no acknowledgement of this day by the church until the late 1800s! Does that make a damn bit of sense to you? Because it sure doesn’t make sense to me. Fact: The church acknowledged Christmas only after the Kabbalist folks had done the work of setting it up. This occurred AFTER the Pope made Illuminati Rothschild the guardian of the Papal treasure!

So, they made this holiday and called it Jesus’s birthday. It could have been anyone’s birthday, but Jesus is who they picked. And to celebrate baby Jesus, they brought in Santa, which is an anagram of Satan.

And while this was going on, they were going full bore on driving people into Roman Catholicism, an essential component of the bigger scheme. If you want some shocking numbers, in 1865 (before Christmas officially came to be), Catholics numbered approximately three million, or 9.65% of the United States population. After the designation of Christ-mas (1890), there were 8,909,000 recorded Catholics in America. Only a decade later, that number grew to over 12 million. By 1920, the faith had amassed approximately twenty million subscribers, which was nearly 20% of the population! That means one out of every five people in America identified themselves publicly as a Catholic! And remember, this is the same religion the people of America tried their best to keep out of their government because they knew the Pope infiltrates then takes over nations. This was why the Kabbalists needed the American Revolution and the “freedom of religion” that came of it. “Freedom of religion” meant the Catholic-Jesuit-Jews (Kabbalists) could permeate our government, and there would be no way to get rid of them because they could claim bigotry.

Moving forward, the date they selected to celebrate Jesus was 12 25, which is also known as 7 7 7: More Kabalistic hidden messaging for us.

Next, we must ask, who is Jesus? We are told he is the son of God. Notice, son is spelled with an O. But if they change the spelling of sun to have a U, meaning the sun of god, what are they referring to? The sun of their god, Saturn, is the Black Sun. What does the Bible tell us will happen when Jesus returns to Earth? The sun will turn black; the black sun of Alchemy.

What is this chapter of the Bible called? The chapter that tells us about the sun turning black? It is called Revelation. What does Revelation mean? This word has two definitions. The first is a dream or vision. But the second definition is to reveal something unknown to others. The word Revelation itself is made up of the word Reveal. What does the word reveal mean to the Illuminati people we are stuck dealing with? It means Revelation of Method, also known as the Law of Karma. It means they have to tell us what they are doing to avoid bad karma. They believe that as long as they tell us in some way, we have the opportunity to stop it, and if we choose not to, their actions, no matter how diabolical they are, don’t have any repercussions. Have they made an effort to tell us what their plans are? See for yourself:

If you think about the New Testament, we don’t know who wrote it, we don’t know when it was written, and the information in it conflicts with fact. Additionally, it’s a strange book that encourages people to pay taxes and approves of slavery. Is it a coincidence that the Jewish-Illuminati-Kabbalists were involved in both banking and the slave trade? The Bible, both Old Testament and New, is filled with magic. The traditions in the Christian mass are assorted magic rituals.

In the 1860s, at the same time Christmas was coming to fruition, the Church began promoting circumcision. Few could understand why their churches claimed baptism was the Christian “seal”, but suddenly their priests and pastors were promoting a strictly Jewish ritual that has no purpose other than being a horrific ritual. The church had become so powerful that, by the time Christmas was made official, Jewish circumcision had become common for non-Jews in America. (Read The Communist Takeover of US Medicine).

The church made both tithing and confession mandatory. Confession is a way to obtain blackmail against patrons because blackmailed people are controlled people. A blackmailed man will not speak out against evils. Meanwhile, the church and Bible preach passivism because passivists get steamrolled. Passive people do not stand up for themselves or speak out against wrongs; they instead “turn the other cheek” and practice “tolerance”. I previously wrote about how forty years of this pacifist teaching had a negative impact on my life, leading to me being trampled on at work as well as in previous relationships - and this was all by design. The Illuminati knew they needed their target, America, to be rebuilt, post-Revolution, upon “tolerance”, specifically, “tolerance for other religions”. This was a pillar of the revolutionaries’ plans. To this day, America is known as a place that welcomes all religions and allows people to maintain control over society through this Amendment to the Constitution.

Additionally, Christians are taught to wait for God to provide because, when the time is right, he will provide whatever is needed. I have since come to learn to wait for nothing. Go out there and make it happen, provide it for yourself and your family, and if you can’t, keep trying until it happens. Waiting on a savior is illogical.

We are also taught that all problems are solved through prayer. If things are going poorly, pray more, pray longer, pray harder. Pray for your enemies, forgive them. Forgive everyone, especially those who have wronged you. This teaching of waiting, passivism, endless forgiveness, and the solution to all problems being prayer, allows the Agenda people to run amok, and look where we are now. Christianity, specifically the Roman Catholic arm, has become the most popular religion, yet our government is corrupt, we are stripped of our money so we can never get ahead, our schools are teaching our children how to masturbate and give oral sex, and we have giant black cubes all over the world. The solutions? If you follow the teachings: pray, forgive, and wait for Jesus because he will make it all better. Did I mention the church also pushes vaccination? I should probably throw that in here.

So, as you can see, they have successfully completed the “Capture all Religions Step, as well as Step 3: “Get them to participate in magic”, and they have been working diligently on Step 4: “Slowly wither away the real religion(s) so all that remains is the new Mystery Religion.” The Pope is at the forefront of the One World Religion plot.

The Headquarters for the new One-World Religion are located in Jerusalem:

As you can see, the headquarters consists of three cube-shaped structures.

And massive obelisks which the media refers to as “tall pillars illuminating an Islamic crescent, Christian cross and a Jewish menorah.”

At the One-World Religion Headquarters, seasonally, you will find a Christmas display, featuring elves, candy canes, and, of course, Santa.

Santa’s house features lots of pentagram stars.

They haven’t left out any detail. The tree is even topped with a star. The star we put on our trees, we are told, is the star in the East that guided the magicians (magi) to baby Jesus. That star, as we discussed, is most likely Saturn or Hermes / Mercury.

If putting three religions together and topping them off with a Santa display doesn’t scream “withering away of religion” to you, then what does? Once this step has been completed, all that is left is to stage the Second Coming of Christ, and, from that, the new One-World Religion will arise. Occultist Alice Bailey stated, “When this great Masonic work is finished, we shall see the Temple of God”. What exactly is the Temple of God? According to Bailey, it’s “The solar system…”, Saturn, Jupiter, and Mercury. It’s the Doctrine of Demons, Satan.

So if you really want to know where Christmas in America came from, I have laid it all out for you, to the absolute best of my ability. Alternatively, you can do what Google, social media, and the newspapers of the 1800s would like you to do, which is chalk it up to being a carry-over from an ancient pagan holiday, which, when you compare this concept to reality, is much more friendly. And one final thing, my friends over at Reframing the Narrative decided to look into who wrote the most popular Christmas songs…

They discovered that they were almost entirely written by Jews.

…Now go do some Christmas shopping…

If you appreciate my journalism, hook me up with a coffee or grab one of my eBooks from ShadowbannedLibrary.com.

Support REAL Journalism! Buy Me a Coffee

If you want to PRESERVE this series to keep untold history in existence, you can download the full ebook, The Truth About Christmas, on ShadowbannedLibrary.com! Check out the trailer for this gorgeous book:

I even wrote my first Christmas song! You can download it for free in the same spot. Here’s a preview:

Help Me Afford a Site! Ko-Fi Donation

Visit ShadowbannedLibrary.com

NEXT READ:

Sex, Murder & a Scheme: How the Pope Stole the World Agent131711 · Jul 7 Out of nowhere, it just appeared. It was presented by the Catholic Church as an official document, said to have been created by Roman Emperor, Constantine The Great, stating his desire to make a large donation to the Church - and by large donation, I mean a gift of biblical proportions. Read full story

The Pope's Deal with the Devil - Untold History of 1786 [Illuminati Part 3] Agent131711 · Oct 4 In Part 1 of this series, The Jews’ Jesus and the Illuminati, we discussed a man who, in 1666, claimed to be a messiah. What set him apart from other messiahs was what he preached: sin was the key to salvation. When he died, a replacement godly messenger was installed in his place, and his antics were even more extreme than the first. He preached dri… Read full story

Be sure to check out my buddies, Reframing the Narrative’s podcast on Christmas!